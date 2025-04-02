Photos: A nostalgic farewell to Aberdeen’s bendy buses – the transport for a generation of students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Photos: A nostalgic farewell to Aberdeen’s bendy buses – the transport for a generation of students

For 25 years, bendy buses were a common sight travelling through Aberdeen with steamed-up windows and packed with students. But when it was standing-room only, it was a case of survival of the fittest hanging onto rails while the bus lurched around corners. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Brian Edmonstone, bus driver with First Aberdeen, at the launch of the new buses in Aberdeen in May 2000. Image: DC Thomson
Brian Edmonstone, bus driver with First Aberdeen, at the launch of the new buses in Aberdeen in May 2000. Image: DC Thomson

When bendy buses hit the streets of Aberdeen in May 2000, they became part and parcel of university life for a generation of students.

While many Aberdonians were skeptical as to how these gigantic vehicles would navigate the Granite City, they were ideal for mopping up Aberdeen’s student population.

For 25 years they were a common sight travelling through the city packed with passengers and steamed-up windows.

But now the city has bid farewell to the iconic buses which were put through their paces running the length of the city.

One of Aberdeen’s bendy buses on Ellon Road in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen blazed a trail with ‘space age’ bendy buses

First Aberdeen lead transport into the 21st century when it introduced the futuristic bendy buses to Aberdeen in May 2000.

Described at the time as “space-age vehicles”, Aberdeen was the first city in Scotland – and only the second in Britain behind Bradford – to welcome the behemoth buses.

Although, it wasn’t the first time a bendy bus had been used in Aberdeen – Grampian Transport launched an experimental Mercedes bendy bus in 1992.

The unique vehicle proved that articulated buses had a future in Aberdeen and it was a good advert for Grampian Transport’s innovation.

A bendy bus travelling through Bridge of Don in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

It blazed a trail for the “Fusion” buses that followed eight years later.

They were First Aberdeen’s bendy buses and described as being more akin to rail trams than buses.

It was ‘the best bus in the world’ in 2000

They were to run on The Bridges route between Bridge of Don and Garthdee.

This was the route that had traditionally been served by the red route trams, and the last to close in 1958 before the trams were withdrawn.

First Aberdeen launched six £190,000 buses at the end of May 2000, with boss George Mair saying they’d be a “big hit” with customers.

Brian Edmonstone, bus driver with First Aberdeen, with the new bendy buses for Aberdeen in 2000. Image: DC Thomson

Parent company FirstGroup had just announced a 28% rise in annual profits and Mr Mair said the customer would see the benefits with the investment in bendy buses.

He said: “They have a very modern design and are more like a light rail tram.

“They have been billed by a trade magazine as the best bus in the world.”

Bendy buses were transport of choice for university students

The 18ft Fusion buses could seat 56 passengers and carry a whopping 145 in total.

Bendy bus in Aberdeen
A bendy bus on King Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It was also low-floored for easy access and had a second set of doors to allow people at the back to disembark without wading through a sea of passengers to the front.

First Aberdeen also increased the frequency on some services from every 15 minutes to 10.

The new articulated buses were scheduled to run on gold service routes where customer numbers had increased.

With Aberdeen’s two universities on the bridges route, this was the obvious contender.

A bendy bus which was struggling with the weather at Castle Street in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

If you studied at either institution in the last 25 years, the chances are you encountered a bendy bus during your student days.

It was standing room only as dozens of students squeezed aboard

Students heading to the University of Aberdeen enjoyed a fairly straight and genteel journey up King Street.

But it was a different story for those at Robert Gordon University (RGU) who had to navigate twists and turns, and at least three roundabouts.

If you were an art student heading to Gray’s, you’d often be laden down with equipment, much to the annoyance of other passengers.

Brian Edmonstone, bus driver with First Aberdeen, at the launch of the new buses in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Dozens and dozens of students would queue at the bus stop outside Virgin Megastore on Union Street hoping to squeeze onto a number 1 or 2 bendy bus.

Even by then it was standing room only.

You had to decide whether you wanted to spend the next 25 minutes pressed against a stranger, or wait for the next bus which according to the departures board was always “two minutes” away. It wasn’t.

It was survival of the fittest if you had to stand on bendy part of the bus

Students would be packed on from front to back, and if you ended up at the bendy part it was a case of survival of the fittest trying to find a strap or rail to cling onto.

The bendy buses were a familiar sight on Garthdee Road for a generation of students. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While Holburn Street was fairly plain sailing, when the bendy bus turned onto Broomhill Road or Garthdee Road you’d be thrown into somebody else’s armpit.

Even the bus seemed to breathe a sigh of relief when the back doors opened and 100 or so students spilled out at the RGU bus stops.

Winter was another white-knuckle ride as the driver would skilfully navigate the tight bend from Auchinyell Road onto Garthdee Road as the rear end threatened to overtake.

But thankfully instances of jack-knifed buses were few and far between.

A stricken bendy bus on Balgownie Road, Bridge of Don, which slid on ice and jackknifed up the embankment. Image: DC Thomson

The bendy buses were crowded, a bit clammy, and you had to forgo any notion of personal space.

But there was no sight more welcome on a dreich day on Garthdee Road than the approaching headlights of a number 1 or 2.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation