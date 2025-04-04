Gallery: Are you in our past party photos of Enigma in Aberdeen?

Stephanie Thomson, centre front, celebrated her 21st birthday party at Enigma with friends and family in 2007. Image: DC Thomson
For 12 years Enigma was a popular spot for both brunching and partying in the city centre.
It was a cornerstone of the Academy Shopping Centre in its heyday, and something of a jack of all trades when it came to venues.
From delicious al fresco dining to kicking back with a pint and watching the summer’s must-see sporting events in the sunshine, Enigma was the place to be.
The 12-foot screen in the courtyard outside – and a further 12 screens indoors – saw fans of Wimbledon, Formula One and football flock to the city centre.
Enigma was a popular party spot in Aberdeen for more than a decade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
While its sports bar made it popular with groups, Enigma also offered a varied all-day bistro menu serving everything from rib-eye steaks to monkfish.
It also hosted live music and fashion shows, while the upstairs bar offered a more intimate atmosphere.
Upstairs was also a favourite spot for hosting celebrations and birthday parties, and the Evening Express was often invited along to capture these memories.
We’ve turned back the clock to look back at fun nights out of yesteryear at Enigma.
Gallery: 17 party photos from yesteryear at Enigma
Sarah Masson, Gary Donaldson and Marie Argo at Enigma in 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Merrin Wright, Sarah Farquharson, Catherine Keir and Christer Fjellroth enjoyed an evening in Enigma in June 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Steph Cowie and Rebecca Reid enjoying a drink in Enigma. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Katie Udall, Andrea Krasnyanszky and Vicky Morris. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Jayne Smith and Helen Howie in Enigma. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stephanie Thomson, centre front, celebrates her 21st birthday party at Enigma with friends and family in 2007. Image: DC Thomson
Laura-Ann Davidson and Jenna Gardiner enjoyed a night at Enigma in 2013. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scott Kelman, Sammy Macdonald and Craig Milne in 2013. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Back, from left, Mark Haig, Neil O’Riodan, Alex Watney and Mark Wood and, front, Rory Davin and Kent Leong at Enigma in 2012. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Enjoying an afternoon at Enigma in 2013 were, front, Katie Burnett and Alex McGlaughlin, and, back, Amy Smallwood and Christine Jack. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Featuring in the EE’s party pictures in 2013 were Alison Hunter and Pam Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
Debbie Maitland, David Maitland, Ben Keavey and Lauren Mackinlay enjoyed a night out in 2012. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Marion McCloys, centre wearing black, celebrated her 40th Birthday at Enigma in 2009. Image: DC Thomson
Chloe McDonald and Caris Davidson at Enigma’s courtyard sports bar in 2013. Image: DC Thomson
Kate Petrie and Erin White glammed up in 2012. Image: DC Thomson
Tara Smith and Josslyn Lumsden enjoying a festive night out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A casual catch up for these friends in summer 2013, from left, Stewart Burn-Jones, Paul Moir, Andrew Clark, Debbie Ferreyra and Kirstie McCombie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
