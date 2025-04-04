Gallery: Are you in our past party photos of Enigma in Aberdeen?

For 12 years Enigma was a popular spot for both brunching and partying in the city centre.

It was a cornerstone of the Academy Shopping Centre in its heyday, and something of a jack of all trades when it came to venues.

From delicious al fresco dining to kicking back with a pint and watching the summer’s must-see sporting events in the sunshine, Enigma was the place to be.

The 12-foot screen in the courtyard outside – and a further 12 screens indoors – saw fans of Wimbledon, Formula One and football flock to the city centre.

While its sports bar made it popular with groups, Enigma also offered a varied all-day bistro menu serving everything from rib-eye steaks to monkfish.

It also hosted live music and fashion shows, while the upstairs bar offered a more intimate atmosphere.

Upstairs was also a favourite spot for hosting celebrations and birthday parties, and the Evening Express was often invited along to capture these memories.

We’ve turned back the clock to look back at fun nights out of yesteryear at Enigma.

Gallery: 17 party photos from yesteryear at Enigma

If you enjoyed this, you might like: