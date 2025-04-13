Gallery: Archive photos of April days in Aberdeen during the 1970s

This month in our nostalgic wander down memory lane, we’ve looked back at the people and places of Aberdeen on April days during the 1970s.

It was a decade that saw great change in Aberdeen, but these archive photos show the day to day happenings of Aberdonians.

From photos of spring scenes at the Winter Gardens and beach carnival, to Oliver, Aberdeen Joint Station’s cat, we’ve collated an eclectic selection.

But not everyone wanted to spend a grey April in the Granite City.

A group of holidaymakers made history when they jetted out of the airport on the first package holiday to run from Aberdeen.

In April 1973, 94 people from Aberdeen and beyond flew from Dyce to Majorca with Volta Travel.

The sunseekers boarded the Caravelle jet in a blizzard of sleet, but were all smiles knowing they were heading to sunnier climes.

Gallery: Archive photos of April in Aberdeen during the 1970s

