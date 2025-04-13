Gallery: Archive photos of April days in Aberdeen during the 1970s

1977: Aberdeen University Draught Stout Appreciation Society had beaten the old record membership of 78, and drank a toast to the 79th member, Andrew Gallie (second left). The others were, from left, Ian Fraser, treasurer; Paul Smith, secretary; and Michael Reid, acting president. Image: DC Thomson
This month in our nostalgic wander down memory lane, we’ve looked back at the people and places of Aberdeen on April days during the 1970s.
It was a decade that saw great change in Aberdeen, but these archive photos show the day to day happenings of Aberdonians.
From photos of spring scenes at the Winter Gardens and beach carnival, to Oliver, Aberdeen Joint Station’s cat, we’ve collated an eclectic selection.
But not everyone wanted to spend a grey April in the Granite City.
A group of holidaymakers made history when they jetted out of the airport on the first package holiday to run from Aberdeen.
In April 1973, 94 people from Aberdeen and beyond flew from Dyce to Majorca with Volta Travel.
The sunseekers boarded the Caravelle jet in a blizzard of sleet, but were all smiles knowing they were heading to sunnier climes.
Gallery: Archive photos of April in Aberdeen during the 1970s
1970: Buses and heavy vehicles passing along High Street in Old Aberdeen caused buildings to shake to such an extent that people living in the area wanted buses banned in the street. The picture shows a Corporation bus making its way along High Street. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Visitors of all ages enjoying the blooms in the Winter Gardens at Duthie Park in spring 1970. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Woodside showing Donside Court (right) with new houses being built in the foreground. Donside Paper Works and Seaton Skyscrapers are in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Almost! Lorraine Black just fails to save a shot kicked by Dorothy Bruce. The rest of the Prima Donnas. From left to right, Margaret Morrison, Shona Inglis (captain), Anne Morrison, Jean Gran, Kathleen Kennedy, Alycia Craig and Joan Munro, look on. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Another small piece of history at Aberdeen Airport as holidaymakers board a Caravelle jet for a charter flight to Mallorca. It was the start of north-east folk jetting off to the sun from their home airport. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Mr John Findlater, managing director of Findlaters, Aberdeen, is seen above with a selection of new styles in feminine shoes. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Here’s how to get up speed… All the fun of the fair is shown on the face of this young holidaymaker as she zips down the run at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Summerhill Academy pupils pictured in the playground after they had walked out of school for the second time. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The busy restaurant at the Art Gallery proves popular with local people and visitors over Easter. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The six Aberdeen schoolboys who qualified to go forward to the Scottish Cyclists Union schoolboys road race championship were, from left, Douglas Haig (Aberdeen Wheelers), Dougal Bannerman, Paul Alexander (Deeside Thistle), Robert Stewart (Wheelers), Dale Hislop (Thsitle), and Garry Anderson, (Wheelers). Image: DC Thomson
1976: The Dons buzzed the Rangers goal early in the game, and here McCloy deals with a Williamson header during a match at Pittodrie in front of a crowd of 17,968. Image: DC Thomson
1977: A historic moment at Aberdeen Harbour as the new Aberdeen-Shetland ferry ship St Clair nosed up to her roll-on, roll-off berth at Jamison’s Quay, where she loaded vehicles for the first run to Lerwick. The St Clair could remain at the berth for only a short time during high water because dredging operations were not complete. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Aberdeen University Draught Stout Appreciation Society had beaten the old record membership of 78, and drank a toast to the 79th member, Andrew Gallie (second left). The others were, from left, Ian Fraser, treasurer; Paul Smith, secretary; and Michael Reid, acting president. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Oliver, the much-loved cat at the “Jint” Station (Aberdeen Joint Station) was set retire. At least that’s how it looked as there was likely to be no place for him when the station alterations were finished. The magnificent frontage of the station, nearly 70 years old, was being knocked down to make way for the oil age. That was the problem, as Aida Philip, supervisor in the enquiries office, explained: “All his cubbyholes will be away then, he’ll be homeless”. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Torry housewives raising the dust as they jogged round for charity were, from left, Dorothy Robb, Jess Durward and Alice Murray. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The sleek lines of new Subaru models were sure to be a top favourite with the customers of AM Laing, 16-22 Mid Stocket Road, Aberdeen. This picture was taken in the city’s Westburn Park. Image: DC Thomson
1979: One of the problems for any rally organiser is getting enough marshals to “police” the event. Thankfully, Aberdeen and District Motor club, coped well and to ensure that every one of the 300 helpers involved was aware of his/her particular task the club held a marshal meeting a few days before their premier event. Image: DC Thomson
If you enjoyed this, you might like:
Conversation