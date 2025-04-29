See Aberdeen’s WW2 bombsites in colour for first time, and how they look today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

See Aberdeen’s WW2 bombsites in colour for first time, and how they look today

Using artificial intelligence to colourise photos of wartime Aberdeen brings a renewed poignancy to tragic air raid scenes. In colour, the images pull you in as an onlooker to the city's darkest hours, which should never be forgotten. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1940: This remarkable photo from November 4 1940 really captures a moment in time and shows families that narrowly escaped death when their tenements at 55-57 were ripped apart by a bomb. Image: DC Thomson
1940: This remarkable photo from November 4 1940 really captures a moment in time and shows families that narrowly escaped death when their tenements at 55-57 were ripped apart by a bomb. Image: DC Thomson

The Second World War changed the face of Aberdeen forever – lives were lost and whole streets torn apart. For the first time, we’ve used artificial intelligence software to add colour to air raid photos to see the scenes as Aberdonians saw them more than 80 years ago.

When Victory in Europe was declared after six long years of strife, Aberdonians danced in Union Street and embraced strangers in celebration.

VE Day not only signalled the end of bloodshed abroad, but at home too.

Not a single Aberdonian would have made it through life on the home front without being confronted with loss to some degree.

One surviving account of wartime Aberdeen belonged to Aberdonian Helen Wilson.

1941: There were no hard hats back in 1941 as workers clear up after an air raid which struck Great Northern Road in Woodside. The butcher’s shop is propped up at the left of this photo, taken on July 24 1941, while the property next door took a direct hit. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Nothing remains of the row of shops and homes that once lined this side of Great Northern Road, which if it weren’t for the tower of Woodside Parish Church in the background, would be unrecognisable in comparison. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As a young woman she witnessed several deadly raids, and experienced the uncertainty and terror of not knowing where the next bomb would land.

Like many, she lost dear friends during the night of the Aberdeen Blitz on April 21 1943 when the Germans inflicted untold horrors on the city.

It is no wonder, then, that when victory was declared, Helen joined in “a huge Eightsome Reel at the top of Market Street”.

Recalling the impromptu celebrations decades later in 2005, she said: “There were hundreds of us. The atmosphere was just wonderful.”

Colour brings out poignant details of air raid bombsites in Aberdeen

Of any location in Scotland, Aberdeen suffered the greatest number of air raids during the war.

1943: During the blitz of April 21, extensive damage was caused at Causewayend. Here you can see the church in the background, which survived despite losing its frontage, but these buildings in Fraser Place were reduced to rubble by a 500kg explosive. In colour and HD we can see details right down to the print on fabrics tangled together in a mess of clothes and bedding buried under the collapsed home. A drawer at the front still contains belongings, as the policeman gazes on solemnly. Image: DC Thomson
2025: This photo was taken exactly 82 years later, and now there is no sign of the housing that once stood in this densely-populated area. But Causewayend Church still stands tall over the neighbourhood. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Its coastal location, manufacturing industries, railway, shipyards and proximity to Luftwaffe bases in Norway made Aberdeen an easy and attractive target for enemy planes.

While hundreds of raids were false alarms – earning Aberdeen the nickname Siren City – the real bombing events turned city streets into nightmarish scenes.

In the most terrifying incidents, possessions and people were mercilessly thrown from buildings ripped apart by incendiary bombs, leaving gaping holes in granite walls.

At least 169 civilians were killed during the conflict – approximately 97 of those on that single fateful night in April 1943.

1943: Cattofield suffered particularly badly during the April 21 bombing raid with huge numbers of casualties. Much of this area, including the housing at Cattofield Gardens’ junction was flattened, this is reflected in the large swathes of more modern homes that sit among early 20th century housing stock. This house took a direct hit and the street is a scene of devastation. But in high definition we can see the neighbours directly behind still hung out their sheets, embodying the ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ spirit of wartime. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Taken 82 years on, a more modern property stands at the corner of Cattofield Gardens and Cattofield Place, replacing the bombed-out bungalows. It’s the odd one out in a row of more traditional properties, the quiet street scene could not be more different to that on April 21 1943. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With 130 bombs dropped in the space of an hour, Aberdeen didn’t stand a chance.

While previous raids targeted industry, that raid targeted people.

Aberdonians were caught unaware as aircraft dived 100ft from their homes littering streets with bullets and bombs.

June 1940: Tullos and Torry hit during first air raids

But it was far from the first time people were caught in the crossfire.

The first raids hit Aberdeen on June 26 1940 when 20 bombs were dropped on Tullos Home Farm, with no deaths.

The Nazis returned four days later scattering explosives across Torry, aiming for a wood yard on Crombie Street, but Victoria Road School was one of the first casualties.

1940: Overnight on June 30 into July 1, Torry was badly hit by air raids. A German incendiary bomb significantly damaged Victoria Road School causing a devastating fire. In colour you can see the vehicle is a post office van, and to the left young lads cling to the railings in their shorts. Were they glad to be missing school? Image: DC Thomson
2025: Boarded up and padlocked, Victoria Road School doesn’t look dissimilar to its wartime incarnation in this modern-day photo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Volunteer firemen based at Cordiner’s garage were first on the scene at the blazing building.

A further raid on July 1 claimed 12 lives in Torry, including five children who had been playing in the street.

Four of the youngsters were killed outright at the scene with two flung under a car by the force of the explosion. Tragically in the chaos it was some time before they were discovered.

A fifth died in hospital. Two of those killed were young sisters Elizabeth and Amy Miller.

Days later, a “thrilling dogfight” took place in the skies over Aberdeen following a raid which killed dozens at Hall Russell Shipyard and Footdee.

1940: This block of tenements at 55-57 Wellington Road bore the brunt of a bombing raid on Wellington Road on November 4 1940. In colour we see eerie details of ordinary things – like a clock still hanging on the wall – against a backdrop of catastrophe. The definition of the joists is so clear, the fact the floors didn’t collapse, despite the front of the tenement falling, was credited with saving lives. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Salvageable properties were repaired remarkably quickly in the war, and these days you would never know the buildings on Wellington Road were bombed. Image: Google Streetview

November 1940: Terror as Torry tenements showered in bombs

Unfortunately, the people of Torry would experience heartache several times over in the duration of war.

The Germans inflicted a particularly deadly night raid on November 4 1940 while dropping bombs “without aiming at any particular target”.

Four landed in open countryside, but the fifth landed in the front garden of a three-storey tenement at 55-57 Wellington Road in Torry.

The blocks of tenements housed large families, with several people to one flat.

The force of the bomb blew the entire front wall of one block into the street below, and inside, buried one family under wreckage.

1940: This remarkable photo from November 4 1940 really captures a moment in time and shows families that narrowly escaped death when their tenements at 55-57 were ripped apart by a bomb. In colour the picture is particularly poignant, you can clearly see residents clinging onto any possession they could salvage. The girl on the left holds a clock and teapot, while the girl in the middle has a birdcage at her feet. You can even see the fringe on the blanket wrapped around the baby being tightly held by its mother, presumed to be Mrs Morrice. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Decades later the same doorway couldn’t be any more ordinary, the building keeps the secrets of its wartime past, with no clue of the stories of heroism and survival on its doorstep. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Most of the rooms exposed were bedrooms, and the Evening Express reported that “though the floors of the rooms sagged, they held, otherwise the death-toll would have been heavier”.

A remarkable account of that terrifying night told how a family of seven were in the house that took the whole blast, but miraculously only one boy was slightly injured with a cut foot.

Baby pinned under debris after Wellington Road raid

Mrs Morrice, who lived on the ground floor with her husband and five children, said: “I was awake at the time and I could hear the German plane approaching.

“I don’t know why but I felt queer and started to cry. Then there was a great crash.”

Mrs Morrice was in bed with her sleeping baby and another of her children, while her husband was in another bed with their remaining three youngsters.

1940: Colour brings so much life to a scene that really captures the curiosity of humankind. This is Abbey Road in Torry looking at the back of houses on Wood Street. Back in 1940 this was open ground that stretched to the edge of the River Dee, here you can see where the sand and grass had been churned up by bombs. Children can be seen exploring the bomb craters while adults chat casually. If you look closely at the houses you can see people standing  in their doorway looking on. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Abbey Street present day is virtually unrecognisable to that of 85 years ago, with the surrounding area much more built up and the grassland gone. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

She added: “A shower of stones and other debris rattled down on me. There was a lot of debris lying about, and I had to push it aside before I could free my hands.

“Then I found that the baby was pinned under something as well, but I managed to scrape it away.

“The other child with me was also trapped, but my husband had got up as soon as the bomb fell and managed to get her clear.

“Everything was in darkness, of course, and I could feel water trickling down on us.”

Parents threw themselves on top of daughter to save her life

In the same block, Adam Paterson and his wife threw themselves on top of their youngest child, who was sleeping with them when the bombs fell.

1941: There are few scenes that could better illustrate a city at war, but this photograph in colour shows a row of shops on Menzies road virtually reduced to piles of firewood. In high definition we can see details like the Lyle’s Golden Syrup logo on a crate, another contains soap powder, while a Player’s Navy Cut Cigarette sign lies on top of smashed window frames. The woman carrying the bundle looks to be smiling sheepishly as she makes her way through the debris in view of the photographer. Image: DC Thomson
2025: The scene of devastation is all but a distant memory now; all the shops were patched up and still exist today. But if you look closely at the granite framing the door on the left you can see a hint of its wartime past – sections of granite were spliced in to replace the craters created by shrapnel. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The couple had four children aged between four and 10 years.

Adam recalled feeling the roof crashing down and he said: “‘Save the children!’ I shouted to my wife, and we both threw ourselves across the little girl.

“I felt that if anything serious was going to happen it would be better if I were killed rather than any of the children.”

The Patersons had only been living in the house for a month having moved there from a smaller one-roomed house elsewhere in Aberdeen.

1941: Another view of the building shows upper-floor residents salvaging a bairn’s crib, they look determined but unfazed by the detritus at their feet as they carry the cot and bedding to safety. The colourisation really picks up details like the pattern on the tunic being worn by the woman on the far right, and you can just make out glasses on her face. Image: DC Thomson
2025: This view to the right of that war-damaged doorway hints at its previous use as a shop, the outline of mismatching granite gives it away. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He added: “The most amazing thing is that we got off so lightly. Two of my boys have been slightly hurt but apart from them there were no casualties.”

Young family narrowly escaped flying debris as they slept

Elsewhere a woman in an upper floor awoke to her bed hanging over the edge where the front wall collapsed.

She scrambled to the other end of the bed and climbed out to safety.

Upstairs, a sailor, his wife and two-year-old daughter narrowly escaped injury when a large splinter of wood smashed through the wall above the bed they were sleeping in.

Homeless families were removed to a nearby hall where young children were soon sleeping peacefully and adults swapped tales of horror.

1940: Back in June 1940, this handsome building was Aberdeen School of Domestic Science and in this dramatic photo it had narrowly missed being taken out by a bomb. Luckily the bomb landed in a soft lawn in front of the school leaving little building damage, but a big crater. Image: DC Thomson
2025: These days the former school on King Street is a series of apartments called Mary Emslie Court, having survived the war unscathed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Yet two milk delivery boys who survived the raid “showed remarkable composure” and wouldn’t wait for a cup of tea, saying “we can’t wait, we’re late for our work already”.

Every tale of survival was matched by one of tragedy in 1943 blitz

Every passing raid brought stories of terror and survival.

But the catastrophic blitz in April 1943 was a horrific turning point where civilians were no longer considered collateral damage – they were the targets.

The Evening Express said survivors owed their lives to “their own stoicism as they lay under piles of wreckage until rescue squads tore away debris which buried them”.

But for every miraculous escape, there was a heart-wrenching tale like that of Mrs Forsyth, who was killed along with her baby Francis. She was found with her son in her arms on her way to a shelter.

1943: There must be few more striking photographs in Aberdeen Journals’ war archives, than Stafford Street after the Aberdeen Blitz. The stoic woman on the left strides through the ruins with her gas mask in her hand. Smoke rises hauntingly from a pile of mattresses and debris in the middle of the street, which is littered with masonry and slates. Numbers 5-9 were hit by two deadly incendiary bombs. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Taken exactly 82 years to the day, the present-day photo of Stafford Street is a world away from the terror of the deadly blitz. The only hint of the past horror is the newer tenements on the left which replaced the war-damaged ones. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And in Stafford Street, war veteran Mr Webster helped shepherd neighbours downstairs to safety after the building took a direct hit.

Realising he had nothing on his feet, he told his daughter he was going to return for his boots.

But the tenement was struck for a second time and he was never seen alive again. His badly-burned body was later found in debris.

Tragedy of neighbours killed when 6 Elmbank Road took direct hit

As the dust settled on northern Aberdeen, endless horror stories emerged.

In Elmbank Road, several families in different flats in one tenement block were wiped out under the most terrifying circumstances.

1943: Elmbank Road tenements took a direct hit on the night of April 21 1943 when many lives were lost across the Bedford Road area. Colourised and in HD, you can see details like the small cupboard clinging precariously to the precipice of torn-apart timbers below. Image: DC Thomson
2025: There is now a gap in the uniform Victorian tenements on Elmbank Road where the last two tenements, numbers 2-8 could not be saved. They were replaced with a new red-granite block after the war. Image: Google Streetview

William and Evelyn Calder, both aged 34, were killed at 6 Elmbank Road, along with “beloved only daughter”, also Evelyn. She was just three years old.

Their grave in Trinity Cemetery reads “killed by enemy action”, but censorship meant their death notice could not reveal how they died, only that it was “sudden” and “in April”.

But it’s very easy to read between the lines of the P&J family announcements that April, the pages heavy with grief.

Other victims included William Ferguson, his wife Agnes and their 16-year-old daughter Margaret, who also lived, and died, at number six.

Brethren of St Machar Lodge were urged to attend his funeral.

1943: Even the dead weren’t spared from the air raids. St Peter’s Cemetery was hit by three 500 kg high-explosive bombs, one phosphorus bomb, and one cluster bomb, shattering and scattering headstones. Image: DC Thomson
2025: A much more tranquil scene greets visitors to St Peter’s Cemetery 82 years on, but little has changed in terms of the surrounding buildings. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Also killed in the air raid at number six were James and Lizzie Ferrier, along with their “beloved grandson John Craib”, aged 21.

Neighbour at number six William Watson, 43, was also killed.

And widow Joan Stove, aged 50, died alongside her only daughter Jeannie, 26, who was visiting.

Jeannie had married two years earlier and ordinarily lived at 244 Hilton Drive.

In a tragic twist, in November that year Joan’s only son, staff sergeant Robert Stove was killed in action in Africa.

Wartime images in colour bring renewed poignancy to the past

But in Aberdeen, even the deceased weren’t safe from the bombs during that raid.

1942: South Market Street was extensively targeted by the Germans as it was home to fish processing factories, engineering works and warehouses.  Tragically in this raid, rescue workers were killed as masonry fell on them when they went to the aid of others. By colourising this photo you can make out the once-hidden man in the doorway sifting through debris. Meanwhile the rescue worker in the foreground had already survived being twice buried in previous raids in London and Manchester. Image: DC Thomson
2025: The left-hand portion of this building was so badly damaged that it could not be saved, however, the ornate doorway with its column detailing can still be seen today. Now a bistro, you would never know so many lives were lost here under tragic circumstances. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Photos of city cemeteries after the explosions are nothing short of gut-wrenching.

St Peter’s Cemetery looks more like a building site than a resting place, with headstones scattered like fallen chess pieces.

Today, the cemetery is as it should be, a peaceful sanctuary off the Spital, its war wounds long healed.

But seeing the aftermath of these tragic scenes in colour brings a renewed poignancy and vulnerability to archive photographs.

In colour these people are no longer forgotten, monochrome ghosts of the past where details become lost in shadows.

1941: Loch Street is one part of Aberdeen that has changed dramatically over the last 100 years, whether through air raids or development. This colourised photo shows the entire destruction of homes and businesses after a raid on February 13 1941. In high definition you can make out the corner of a rug that dangles precariously from the remains of floorboards above the heads of fearless rescuers. The building next door is Loan Company Limited at 95 Loch Street. Image: DC Thomson
2025: None of the old buildings have survived into the 21st century, once a scene of death and destruction, this end of Loch Street is now homes and businesses. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

We see these people as they saw each other; families and neighbours pulling together in times of despair.

Most of us can never comprehend the sheer terror ordinary people faced in their ordinary lives in Aberdeen.

But here, the colour images pull you in as an onlooker through a window to the city’s darkest hours, which should never be forgotten.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

And you can see a map of various air raids on Aberdeen here: 

Conversation