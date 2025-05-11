Archive photos of May days in Aberdeen over the years: Beach battles, a pitch invasion and competing clergy

In days gone by, May Day was an almost universal holiday across the north-east that attracted thousands of visitors to Aberdeen, particularly when the weather was favourable.

Shops, schools and offices would shut across the region for one day, while communities like Turriff and Banff traditionally enjoyed an extra day’s holiday.

For years, a May Day fayre was held at Queen’s Links to raise funds for charities.

But in May 1980, extra police patrols were drafted in to the city centre and beach anticipating a large influx of Mods and Rockers.

Fears Mods and Rockers would cause trouble on May Day in 1980

Roads into Aberdeen were monitored for biker gangs arriving to cause trouble, and the council even cancelled a sell-out gig by Madness at Fusion fearing “fans might be encouraged to stay over gang battles”.

But in the end, although 10,000 people attended the fayre at Aberdeen Beach, trouble was kept to a minimum with no gang warfare.

Police played “a steady cat-and-mouse game with floating groups of teenagers”.

As groups of youth congregated on Broad Hill, the esplanade and the Queen’s Links they were moved on.

Arrests were only made when 200 youths moved to Union Street, but regardless Aberdeen’s May Day fayre was a success.

Events including a ladies’ football final between Aberdeen Ladies FC and Tillydrone Ladies refereed by Alex Ferguson helped raise £4000 for an electro-cardiograph machine for ARI.

