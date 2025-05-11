Archive photos of May days in Aberdeen over the years: Beach battles, a pitch invasion and competing clergy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Archive photos of May days in Aberdeen over the years: Beach battles, a pitch invasion and competing clergy

From tug o'war battles with the clergy to fears over Mods and Rockers inflicting gang warfare on Aberdeen's beachfront, we've pulled out a variety of archive photos of May in Aberdeen over the years. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1980: Holiday traffic ground to a virtual standstill at Aberdeen Beach as thousands of people enjoyed the Lions Club fayre at Queen's Links. Crowds of holidaymakers, sweltering in the blazing sunshine on the May Day break, could only look on as the hordes of youths paraded down the prom tailed by the police. Image: DC Thomson
In days gone by, May Day was an almost universal holiday across the north-east that attracted thousands of visitors to Aberdeen, particularly when the weather was favourable.

Shops, schools and offices would shut across the region for one day, while communities like Turriff and Banff traditionally enjoyed an extra day’s holiday.

For years, a May Day fayre was held at Queen’s Links to raise funds for charities.

But in May 1980, extra police patrols were drafted in to the city centre and beach anticipating a large influx of Mods and Rockers.

Fears Mods and Rockers would cause trouble on May Day in 1980

Roads into Aberdeen were monitored for biker gangs arriving to cause trouble, and the council even cancelled a sell-out gig by Madness at Fusion fearing “fans might be encouraged to stay over gang battles”.

1979: The Rev Mike Cook shouts encouragement to the Clergy All Blacks tug o’ war team as they battle it out with a team from North Eastern Farmers Ltd at the May Day Fayre in 1979 at the Beach Boulevard. Image: DC Thomson

But in the end, although 10,000 people attended the fayre at Aberdeen Beach, trouble was kept to a minimum with no gang warfare.

Police played “a steady cat-and-mouse game with floating groups of teenagers”.

As groups of youth congregated on Broad Hill, the esplanade and the Queen’s Links they were moved on.

Arrests were only made when 200 youths moved to Union Street, but regardless Aberdeen’s May Day fayre was a success.

Events including a ladies’ football final between Aberdeen Ladies FC and Tillydrone Ladies refereed by Alex Ferguson helped raise £4000 for an electro-cardiograph machine for ARI.

Gallery: Photos of May in Aberdeen over the years

1977: Union Street was a sea of flags and smiling faces during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. Crowds gathered early to make sure of a good vantage point for the Royal visit. Image: DC Thomson
1985: As the future of Hall Russell hung in the balance a new vessel for the Royal Marine Auxiliary Service, the 77-metre Salmoor, was being launched. In our picture a group of shipwrights are under the Salmoor prior to the launch on May 8 1985. Image: DC Thomson
1963: A view of Aberdeen taken from Gilcomstoun Land. You can see Marischal College in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Pupils at Scotstown School, Bridge of Don, learned the fundamentals of road safety thanks to the BP Oil Road Safety Show. Here John Senior, Grampian Police accident prevention officer looks on as Islay Ashe (left) and Ruth Jarvis teach the children. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Bus drivers and conductresses at Alexander and Sons were given a new-look in May 1970. Smart lightweight suits and modern styling replaced the heavyweight suits of old. The conductress is Heather Redman and the conductor John Gordon. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Aberdeen Railway Station as it looked before extensive renovation losing its original features. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Putting his best foot forward during a break in rehearsal for the American School of Aberdeen’s production of Oklahoma was Vincent Sidwell, who plays Ali Hakim. The rest of the cast – all pupils – look on. Image: DC Thomson
1989: A rooftop view towards Albion and St Paul’s churches showing the spires, and high-rise flats of Aberdeen. St Paul’s is was undergoing demolition in the foreground. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Landboat race – second entry from Aberdeen Technical College. Crew members working on their Banana Boat. Back row, from left, Marcus O’Donnell, Derek Tierney, Jonathan Hall. Front, Gary Allenby and Michael Taggart. Image: DC Thomson
1989: The bridge linking the two Esslemont & Macintosh buildings in Aberdeen under construction. Image: DC Thomson
1987: An invasion of the pitch, a set of goalposts ruined and other incidents of vandalism would normally receive a reaction of anger and sharp criticism. But instead, at Pittodrie and Grampian Police headquarters, there was a philosophical air of understanding. They accepted that Rangers fans had simply got over-boisterous celebrating the clinching of the Premier League title. There were a number of skirmishes between rival fans both beforehand after the match, which ended in 1-1 draw. Image: DC Thomson
1982: One of Aberdeen’s best-known institutions of the 20th century, the Lodging House for Men, was nearing the end of its life, just seven years short of its 100th birthday. Image: DC Thomson
1969: It was smiles all round from Capt. Ron Grant (front, second right) and his team from 252 Highland Field Ambulance, Royal Army Medical Corps (V), Ruby Lane, Aberdeen, who proved themselves the top Territorial Army medical unit in Scotland. Pictured with Capt. Grant and the RAMC Scottish Challenge Team Trophy are back (left to right) – L.-Cpt. A.Cuthill, Pte. H. Clark and Driver A. Webster. Centre (left to right) Cpl. R. Taylor, Driver W. McKenzie, Cpl. E. Neilson and L.-Cpl. W. Elphinstone. Front (left to right) Pte. M. Stewart, Sgt. E. Rennie and Pte. D. Foote. The team went on to represent Scotland in the national finals against five other teams from the UK at the RAMC Depot, Ashvale, near Aldershot. Image: DC Thomson
1968: A view of old equipment at Aberdeen Journals’ Broad Street offices. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The Rolling Stones rolled out of Aberdeen by rail in a £1000 secret charter train. And their departure by the midnight special meant they gave the fans the slip both coming and going from their first concert in Aberdeen in 17 years at the Capitol Theatre. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Parent Lesley Taylor instructs primary six pupils at Milltimber School preparing for their Cycle Proficiency Test. Here she points out the course to Christopher Jack (10). Although it would appear helmets weren’t part of the test back then. Image: DC Thomson
1983: On Union Street, first-floor office workers threw caution to the wind and put a lot of faith in the canopy of the shop below as they applauded the Dons after their Cup Winner’s Cup victory. Image: DC Thomson
1988: One of Aberdeen’s oldest shops – Frasers – pulled out all the stops to mark two centuries of trading. They celebrated their birthday with 150 long-standing customers and guests at a reception in their Union Street store. <br />Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Robert Robertson and his wife Susan arrived by carriage. There to welcome them in suitable costume were, from left, store manager Les Clark, models Juliet Glennie, Rebecca Hughes and Fiona Owens, and assistant manager Alex Graham. Image: DC Thomson
ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

