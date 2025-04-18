Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos from The Pearl Lounge?

The Pearl Lounge nightclub opened in December 2006 promising to be “very different” to other Aberdeen venues.

The club had reopened after a six-month revamp to the tune of £900,000.

But the once-popular Pearl Lounge in Dee Street had a number of guises over the years.

It was the first ecclesiastical building in Aberdeen to give way to ‘demon drink’ over divine declamation when it was turned into a nightspot in 1981.

Previously St Columba Free Church, which served the Gaelic speakers of Aberdeen, it became a dancing school for five years.

Then came its transformation into Gabriel’s club, presumably a nod to the archangel.

Retaining its impressive windows, vaulted ceiling, and with a central bar in the nave, it was described as a “sophisticated drinking spot”.

Keeping up with the religious theme – as far as names were concerned, at least – the club later became known as The Ministry.

It traded under this name until 2006 when the venue underwent a complete overhaul to become popular noughties venue The Pearl Lounge, run by Epic Group.

Spread over two floors, the club featured a five-metre gilded projection screen, dramatic lighting features and a VIP area.

It closed for refurbishment in 2014 and has been shut ever since, but perhaps these photos will bring back some memories…

Gallery: 25 photos of party pictures at The Pearl Lounge in 2006 and 2007

