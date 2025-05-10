Inside the Orkney Wireless Museum, a treasure trove of radios, radars, jukeboxes and more

It was the brainchild of TV repair man Jim MacDonald, who was fascinated by technology, communications and fathoming how to make things work.

And the original Orkney Wireless Museum sprung to life in 1983 when Jim, who was equally passionate about the islands’ part in the Second World war, began amassing a diverse range of artefacts which had been used in the conflict.

His son Peter told me: “Orkney had a huge communications network surrounding Scapa Flow to protect the Fleet when it was in harbour.

“This consisted of radar, gunsights, searchlights, boom defences, and thousands of service personnel. My dad wanted to establish a museum for returning servicemen and women who had been involved in this vast communications network.

” So he converted an old byre at his childhood home in the village of St Margaret’s Hope in South Ronaldsay which became the premises.”

The amenity proved a popular attraction and Jim’s mother, Ara, acted as custodian in the early days. But sadly, he died of cancer in 1988 and it became apparent that the museum would draw more visitors if it was based in a less remote location.

So the decision was made to move it to Kirkwall in 1997 which made staffing much easier. And, coincidentally, the new premises were at a former retailer John T Miller, who had previously sold some of the radios which were now on display as exhibits.

Orkney Wireless Museum is an Aladdin’s cave for visitors

On the outside at least, it scarcely seems believable that such a small space can hold so many wondrous pieces of history and heritage. It’s a real-life TARDIS and you wouldn’t be surprised to find a sonic screwdriver among the trove.

In terms of military equipment, there are transmitters, replica radar kits, original gun operations maps, army signal devices, navy communication receivers, pictures, documents and the original Scapa Flow boom defence chart.

As Mr MacDonald said: “The wartime display consists of equipment, including some rare sets which were used in Spitfires and Hurricanes.

“Of particular interest are two wartime spy suitcase sets which would have been used by agents in Europe and an original U-boat radio from an interned submarine.

“Some of the items have a family connection such as the wartime boom defence map, which belonged to Jim’s grandfather who was one of the pilots taking ships in and out of Scapa Flow to various mooring points.

“Over the years, we have met many former servicemen and women who had been stationed in Orkney during the war and managed to preserve a lot of their stories.

“Unfortunately, that has all but dried up with the passing of time.”

The museum also features everything from early transistor radios, ranging from the early sets which had separate speakers and batteries, to the grander furniture sets of the 1930s, to a wide selection of televisions, tape recorders and primitive computer games.

People of a certain age will recall the joy of the old-fashioned cassette tape – until it was chewed up in a machine and left your favourite songs lost for ever – or thrill at the array of music on a jukebox which used to stand in Pomona’s cafe in Kirkwall 60 years ago,

Too many items, not enough space at Orkney Wireless Museum

There is such an abundance of riches that the whole collection can’t be shown at once.

On the day we were there, we relished looking at crystal sets, the Orkney Blast newspaper for the forces, and an eclectic mix of gizmos and gadgets.

Some of these, such as the Gramdeck phonographic tape recorder or an early Recordon office dictating machine, will seem positively medieval to those under 30.

Yet nothing stands still as the planet spins and the chances are that modern laptops will be regarded as pitifully obsolete 50 years from now.

Mr MacDonald told me: “My personal era for music was in the 1970s when I covertly bought a transistor radio without my parents knowing.

“I thought I was the only one who listened to Radio Luxembourg under the sheets, but much to my surprise, many visitors have mentioned doing exactly the same thing.

From a suitcase to an IPhone

“The collection covers nearly every aspect of popular entertainment and communications over the years from early crystal sets to modern 5G test equipment.

“When talking with visitors, I like to compare the mobile phones on display to the early portable radios from the early 1930s which are the size of a suitcase.”

The museum celebrated its 40th birthday in 2023 and, over the years, it has been inundated with artefacts from local people.

On the day of our visit, Vera Lynn was singing A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square on a vintage gramophone record, but this isn’t just an emporium for fogeys.

‘We are open all through the summer’

On the contrary, whether in highlighting the technological revolution which has happened in the last century, or showing the evolution of communications from phones shaped like bricks to Star Trek-style phasers, there’s something for everybody.

A fellow tourist smiled at us as we walked round and commented: “This takes me back to my youth.” And they must have been only in their 40s.

It’s a fitting testimony to all the volunteers who offer their services throughout the summer from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free, but donations are always welcome.

And the love and care which the museum aficionados show towards their litany of prized objects demonstrates why so many people are ga-ga for gadgets.

This is a must-visit site

Mr MacDonald said: “The museum is now a limited charitable company and the life blood of the museum are the directors and volunteers who keep our doors open.

The premises are located just off the harbour on Junction Road. You can’t miss it – and, from now until September, you shouldn’t.

Further information is available at the official Orkney Wireless Museum website.