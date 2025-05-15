Tall Ships: Looking back at history of the world-famous Aberdeen Line on its 200th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tall Ships: Looking back at history of the world-famous Aberdeen Line on its 200th anniversary

Not only does 2025 mark the grand return of the Tall Ships Races to Aberdeen, it also commemorates the 200th anniversary of the Aberdeen Line, when the Granite City was an innovative world leader in shipbuilding and shipping. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1890: This striking George Washington Wilson photograph was printed in the Aberdeen Journal in 1948. It shows a view of the city from the harbour in 1890 where the town house clocktower is a predominant landmark on the skyline. The sailing-ship fleet with its tracery of masts and spars make up the foreground. Image: GWW
1890: This striking George Washington Wilson photograph was printed in the Aberdeen Journal in 1948. It shows a view of the city from the harbour in 1890 where the town house clocktower is a predominant landmark on the skyline. The sailing-ship fleet with its tracery of masts and spars make up the foreground. Image: GWW

The Tall Ships are making a grand return to Aberdeen this summer, and their arrival will help reawaken the city’s illustrious maritime history – the Aberdeen Line.

Excitement is already building ahead of the races in July, with hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to attend the quayside entertainment.

Seeing the elegant ships glide into Aberdeen port is virtually a once-in-a-generation sight these days.

1997: Crowds at the quayside at Aberdeen Harbour at the Tall Ships’ visit in 1997. Image: DC Thomson

Tall Ships Races will bring Aberdeen Line’s history to life

But 200 years ago, Aberdeen was a centre of innovation when it came to shipbuilding and shipping, and tall ships would have been part of the city’s skyline.

The Aberdeen Line was established in the city by George Thompson Jnr in 1825 and it was an enterprise that would ultimately take Aberdeen to the rest of the world.

Educated at Aberdeen Grammar School, George Thompson Jnr was just 21 when he founded the Aberdeen Line.

He had already successfully established himself as a generous philanthropist, and ship and insurance broker, before moving into trade routes.

A poster commemorating the centenary of the Aberdeen Line in 1925. Image: Aberdeen Line

The Aberdeen Line went on to become one of the world’s most prolific shipping companies, and built more than 100 tall ships at the Walter Hood Shipyard in Aberdeen.

There is no trace now of the shipyard that built these graceful, yet powerful vessels, but in a nod to the past, it is the very place where the Tall Ships will berth come July.

Aberdeen was a pioneering centre for shipbuilding in 19th Century

Pioneering shipbuilders were at the forefront of Aberdeen’s technological revolution.

The innovative ‘Aberdeen Bow’, designed by Alexander Hall and Sons boatyard in 1839, created a more pointed and streamlined vessel.

It was first used on Hall and Sons’ vessel ‘Scottish Maid’ built for the Aberdeen Line, said to be the first clipper fabricated in Britain, and one of the fastest ships of her time.

This advancement represented a significant change from the cumbersome wooden sailing ships of old to quicker, sleeker models.

In the same year Scottish Maid launched, shipbuilder Walter Hood set up his own yard in Aberdeen.

He hailed from Brechin, but served his apprenticeship in Aberdeen and worked in Dundee before returning north to establish his business.

The Thermopylae plaque from 1868. Image: Aberdeen Maritime Museum

Successful Aberdeen Line took ships to far-flung destinations

Hood’s yard in Footdee – where Pocra Quay is now – lead the way, globally, in the production of sailing ships.

Unlike other shipbuilders, Hood’s launchways were largely covered offering shelter for workers from harsh weather.

From 1842, George Thompson became a partner of Walter Hood and the shipyard went on to build dozens of vessels for the Aberdeen Line.

The line initially operated in the North Atlantic and UK coastal Baltic trade routes, but by the 1840s progressed to more far-flung destinations.

An advert for Aberdeen Line 1890. Image: DC Thomson

These more lucrative routes saw goods like copper brought back from the far reaches of Cuba, and tea from China.

In 1846, ‘The Neptune’ – a Walter Hood vessel built for the Aberdeen Line or Aberdeen White Star Line as it became known – made its first sailing to Sydney, Australia.

Aberdeen was now open to business from the rest of the world and became a leading centre in establishing the tea trade.

Voyages to Australia proved perilous for sailing ships

The Aberdeen Line’s success soared and George Thompson took on chief clerk William Henderson as a partner for the firm in 1850.

A map of Aberdeen’s Tidal Harbour showing Pocra Quay where Aberdeen’s ships were built. Image: National Library Scotland

Aberdeen’s clippers adopted a signature livery, an ‘Aberdeen green’ hull, which made them instantly recognisable in any port in which they docked.

Within a few years the Aberdeen Line was running monthly sailings from London to Australia, with room for passengers as well as goods.

Voyages to transport gold from Australia would take months at a time and would often prove perilous.

Storms made for dangerous sailing conditions, and deaths were not uncommon through people drowning or falling from the rigging.

1861: A view of clippers in Melbourne in 1861. Image: Aberdeen Line

Fire was also an ever-present risk due to paraffin lamps and, of course, pirates were always lurking, ready to plunder vessels.

Record-breaking tea clipper was built in Aberdeen

Clippers that did successfully reach their destination were always well received.

In a time before telephones, it was a physical link for many with their native Aberdeen.

By the 1860s, the Aberdeen Line was well established and its high-quality ships were world renowned, particularly in the China tea trade.

1988: The Thermopylae, the pride of Aberdeen White Star Line and conqueror of the mighty Cutty Sark. The clippers raced eight times and Thermopylae won seven. Admiring her sleek lines were Northern College students Helen Dearman and Alison Hunter. Image: DC Thomson

The tea trade required faster vessels, and in 1868 the tea clipper Thermopylae was built and launched at Hood’s yard in Aberdeen.

A composite design of iron frame covered in wooden planking, the magnificent Thermopylae was the fastest sailing boat built.

Her record-breaking maiden voyage from Gravesend to Melbourne took just 63 days, and retains the record for the fastest passage by a sailing ship.

Built for speed, Thermopylae operated in the Far Eastern Tea Trade where pace was needed to outrun pirates and bring tea to Europe as quickly as possible.

The Tea Clipper Cutty Sark at anchor off Greenhithe on the Thames, berthed next to the naval training vessel HMS Worcester. Image: PA

World watched as tall ships competed in thrilling tea race

The tea trade was very lucrative and became very competitive as operators sought out the best captains and crews.

In 1872, the eyes of the world were on Thermopylae, and therefore Aberdeen, when she became the main rival to clipper Cutty Sark in the great tea race.

The two sailing ships were pitted against each other during the world-famous regatta – a race to bring the first tea of the season to London from Shanghai.

Setting out on June 15, Cutty Sark quickly took the lead and nine weeks later was 400 miles ahead of her rival.

An illustration of Thermopylae and Cutty Sark in the Great Tea Race of 1872. Image: BNA

But disaster struck when Cutty Sark lost her rudder in a storm while crossing the Pacific Ocean.

Rather than pulling into port and risk losing time, she kept racing while a temporary rudder was forged on board.

Meanwhile, the defiant Thermopylae managed to traverse the oceans unscathed, and arrived in London a full seven days ahead of Cutty Sark on October 11.

Thermopylae’s final resting place off the coast of Portugal

But by this time, the days of sail were waning as technological advances brought about the age of steam.

The iron-hulled Salamis was built as a sister clipper to Thermopylae in 1875. Image: DC Thomson

By the end of the 1860s most of the new ships built in Aberdeen were constructed from iron.

In 1875, the iron-hulled Salamis was built in Aberdeen as a sister ship to Thermopylae and gained a reputation as the fastest iron sailing ship built.

The progression in technology squeezed the sailing ships out of the tea trade, and Thermopylae made her final tea voyage in 1881.

The Aberdeen Line’s first steamer the SS Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Line

She was replaced by George Thompson’s first steamer SS Aberdeen.

But Cutty Sark and Thermopylae’s old rivalry was reborn when both were assigned to the Australian wool trade.

In 1895 Thermopylae was sold to the Portuguese Navy as a training vessel.

For such a prestigious vessel, Thermopylae ended her days in a watery grave in 1907 when she was sunk by the navy during target practice.

