Making a splash: Looking back at Inverurie Raft Race in 43 nostalgic photos

For decades, the annual Garioch raft race has been an event that’s brought the communities of Inverurie and Kemnay together.

For more than 45 years, the event raised tens of thousands of pounds for cancer and kidney charities.

Sadly the race has not gone ahead this year as, despite best efforts, the organisers were unable to secure insurance for the race.

But it’s hoped the traditional spectacle can make a splash once again in the coming years and reach its 50th anniversary in 2029.

Here, we looked back at the community spirit and imaginative rafts from the last 45 years in 43 archive photos…

The popular raft race started back in 1979

The first-ever raft race was organised by Donald Ingram, of Newmachar, in May 1979.

He had been persuaded to take part in the River Dee Raft Race the previous year and enjoyed the experience so much he wanted to organise a similar event on the Don.

During his search for permission and a suitable stretch of water, he came across Inverurie Canoe Club.

As well as sharing their knowledge, club members also offered to volunteer as rescue craft, meaning the event could go ahead.

Rafts with crews in fancy dress set off from Boatley’s Farm at Kemnay and finished seven miles down stream at the railway bridge in Inverurie.

Trophies would be awarded to winners in various categories including the fastest race, the best-decorated raft and the best-dressed crew.

The inaugural winner was a raft captained by Mr J Rae from Laurencekirk Sub-Aqua Club.

Burnhervie Bridge collapsed under weight of spectators

But the event wasn’t entirely without incident, so many spectators crammed onto the old Shakkin Briggie at Burnhervie that it partially collapsed.

The metal suspension-style bridge over the Don suffered serious buckling to one of its towers when people piled on to get a good view.

Nobody was hurt, and Gordon Regional Council said it could not blame the raft race for the incident, but committed to replacing the bridge for £11,000.

Bridge aside, the first race was a resounding success with £4300 raised for Cancer Research and Kidney Research charities.

The organisers and communities were keen to repeat the event the following year.

The spectacle returned with aplomb in 1980 with 77 rafts taking part, beginning the tradition of a raft race on the first weekend in May.

Volunteers kept race going over the decades

The Garioch Lions with Jim Souter at the helm took on the organisation of the annual event from the early 1990s.

Over time the route shortened slightly, instead beginning at Kembhill Park in Kemnay to the Don Bridge at Port Elphinstone in Inverurie.

The raft race continued over the decades, with air cadets from Inverurie helping with the marshalling.

In recent years with declining participants the event hasn’t been as big as in previous decades.

But in 2019 when calls were made for a new organiser, Inverurie Scouts stepped up to save the race.

Although the event was unable to go ahead this year, there is optimism that it can return in 2026.

Gallery: Inverurie Raft Race over the years

