Making a splash: Looking back at Inverurie Raft Race in 43 nostalgic photos

For decades, the annual Garioch raft race has been an event that’s brought the communities of Inverurie and Kemnay together.
For more than 45 years, the event raised tens of thousands of pounds for cancer and kidney charities.
Sadly the race has not gone ahead this year as, despite best efforts, the organisers were unable to secure insurance for the race.
But it’s hoped the traditional spectacle can make a splash once again in the coming years and reach its 50th anniversary in 2029.
Here, we looked back at the community spirit and imaginative rafts from the last 45 years in 43 archive photos…
The popular raft race started back in 1979
The first-ever raft race was organised by Donald Ingram, of Newmachar, in May 1979.
He had been persuaded to take part in the River Dee Raft Race the previous year and enjoyed the experience so much he wanted to organise a similar event on the Don.
1979: Suitably dressed for the occasion were some of the competitors who took part in the Don raft race between Kemnay and Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
During his search for permission and a suitable stretch of water, he came across Inverurie Canoe Club.
As well as sharing their knowledge, club members also offered to volunteer as rescue craft, meaning the event could go ahead.
Rafts with crews in fancy dress set off from Boatley’s Farm at Kemnay and finished seven miles down stream at the railway bridge in Inverurie.
Trophies would be awarded to winners in various categories including the fastest race, the best-decorated raft and the best-dressed crew.
The inaugural winner was a raft captained by Mr J Rae from Laurencekirk Sub-Aqua Club.
1985: Garioch men representing Tait’s papermill in the race down the River Don were (left to right) Derek Summers, Archie Jaffray and Jim Souter. They were trying their new watermobile for paddle power on their craft made up of plastic drainage pipes. Mr Jaffray was only making up the numbers for the picture – Ian Abel, was the third crew member. Image: DC Thomson
Burnhervie Bridge collapsed under weight of spectators
But the event wasn’t entirely without incident, so many spectators crammed onto the old Shakkin Briggie at Burnhervie that it partially collapsed.
The metal suspension-style bridge over the Don suffered serious buckling to one of its towers when people piled on to get a good view.
Nobody was hurt, and Gordon Regional Council said it could not blame the raft race for the incident, but committed to replacing the bridge for £11,000.
Bridge aside, the first race was a resounding success with £4300 raised for Cancer Research and Kidney Research charities.
2004: Competitors take part in the Garioch Lions raft race fundraiser from Kembhill Park, Kemnay to Don Bridge, Port Elphinstone. Image: DC Thomson
The organisers and communities were keen to repeat the event the following year.
The spectacle returned with aplomb in 1980 with 77 rafts taking part, beginning the tradition of a raft race on the first weekend in May.
Volunteers kept race going over the decades
The Garioch Lions with Jim Souter at the helm took on the organisation of the annual event from the early 1990s.
Over time the route shortened slightly, instead beginning at Kembhill Park in Kemnay to the Don Bridge at Port Elphinstone in Inverurie.
The raft race continued over the decades, with air cadets from Inverurie helping with the marshalling.
2010: P7 pupils at Kemnay Primary School with their raft ahead of the River Don Raft Race. Back left to right, Bethany Gilbert and Iona Smith. Middle, Rees Findlater and Erin MacDonald, and front, Angus Lawrence and Megan Walduck. Image: DC Thomson
In recent years with declining participants the event hasn’t been as big as in previous decades.
But in 2019 when calls were made for a new organiser, Inverurie Scouts stepped up to save the race.
Although the event was
unable to go ahead this year, there is optimism that it can return in 2026. Gallery: Inverurie Raft Race over the years
1979: One of the strangest wedding parties you are ever likely to see. Rafts and crews, all in fancy dress, set off from Boatley’s Farm, Kemnay, and raced to the railway bridge in Inverurie. There was also a canoe race along the same course in this charity event which was first staged in 1979. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Strichen Flintstones enjoy a spot of lunch before setting sail, (front, left) Alan Cheyne and Gammack Coutts; (back) Jimmy Leel and Andy Calderwood. They won the best decorated raft prize. Image: DC Thomson
1985: They’re off…The raft race starting at Kemnay gets under way as a total of 34 decorated rafts set off from Don Bridge, Kemnay, at 11am, but considerably fewer made it seven miles downstream to the Inverurie Railway Bridge and the finishing line. Image: DC Thomson
1998: ‘Last of the Summer Winos’ team of Raymond Smith, Keith Jamieson and Raymond Alexander near the finish at Inverurie to clinch second place from Kemnay in the Don Raft Race. The event raised over £2000 for local charities. Image: DC Thomson
2016: The Garioch Lions Raft Race with Mrs Brown’s Boys Kevin Galashan, front, and Sean McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
2016: Doug London, Scott Sambrook and Roger Sambrook took their pylon protest to the water at the raft race. Image: DC Thomson
2016: The Ninja McNinjaface raft, from left, Kevin Meldrum, Ally Fordyce, Paul Singers and Jonathan Kermath. Image: DC Thomson
2016: Competitors Gordon Paul, Steve Symon and Douglas Paul. Image: DC Thomson
2008: A very impressive raft of Postman Pat’s Van including the Gill team of Doug, Gordon, Andy, Steven and Jodie Gill. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Competitors take part in the Garioch Lions raft race fundraiser from Kembhill Park, Kemnay to Don Bridge, Port Elphinstone. Image: DC Thomson
2004: A wee push to get going during a sunny race in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
2002: The Inverurie Precast team nearing the end of the Garioch Lions charity raft race. Back left to right, Neil Robertson and Jason Adie, front left to right, Stuart McKay and Colin Strachan. Image: DC Thomson
2004: A bottleneck on the Don as the competitors make their way to Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
2019: The Vikings turned out for the 2019 annual River Don raft race. Image: DC Thomson
2019: A novel, green-fingered effort from this plucky crew. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: Spectators got more than they bargained for when this crew passed armed with water pistols. Image: DC Thomson
2019: A colourful crew pass under the Shakkin Briggie at Burnhervie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: This Star Wars inspired raft was making good pace down the Don. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: This determined duo were focusing on the task at hand. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: Forgoing the usual barrels, this craft was fashioned from rubber rings strapped together. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: It was a team effort from this crew to steer their large craft. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: Still afloat and still smiling! Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: Sometimes the old ways are the best, as this traditional barrel raft shows. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: These two made for a colourful sight down the Don in their ladybird. Image: DC Thomson
2019: Making waves in their lightweight raft. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2019: The Don was no problem for this slick raft. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2010: An homage to Elton John? These lads were competing in the annual raft race on the between Kemnay and Inverurie in 2010. Image: DC Thomson
2019:There was no missing this circus-inspired raft. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2010: This Peter Pan-inspired craft was crewed by, from left, Phillip Glover as Captain Hook, Darren Mackie as Peter Pan and Chris Billimore as Tinkerbell. They were the winning raft team that year. Image: DC Thomson
2008: This Viking longboat team made a tremendous effort. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: No emergencies here as the ambulance crew deftly made their way along the Don. Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
2008: All smiles at the Kemnay starting point, but did they reach the end? Image: DC Thomson/Kath Flannery
2008: Surely a contender for best raft in 2008, this team of medics even had a working blue light on board. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: Miraculously this raft held together with 10 team members on board. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: This James Bond-inspired team, complete with Bond girl, turned heads with their outfits. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: Inverurie Precast team with their fun forklift raft. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: This raft was hanging on through the rapids. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: A great turnout as the rafts set off from Kemnay hoping to reach their destination at Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2008: ‘The Village People’ get ready to hit the water back in 2008. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
