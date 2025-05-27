Gallery: Do you feature in our 30 past party photos of Paramount Bar?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Do you feature in our 30 past party photos of Paramount Bar?

It's been 30 years since Paramount Bar opened its doors in Aberdeen, and it remains a popular cocktail spot today. Do you recognise any familiar faces in our 30 party photos from the past? Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Paramount Bar has stood the test of time and been a stalwart of Aberdeen’s night scene for 30 years.

The Bon Accord Street bar opened in May 1995 when Aberdeen’s night scene was booming.

Paramount quickly made headlines for quirky publicity stunts like television screens on urinals featuring Rangers players, which didn’t go down well with Gers fans.

But that didn’t stop it being named best new bar at the Scottish Discotheque Pub and Club Awards in 1995.

Paramount Bar underwent a huge revamp in 2024, but it’s been a long time since it looked like this. Image: DC Thomson

Then-proprietor Mike Wilson pointing out there was “something for everyone at Paramount”.

He added: “It is an excellent venue for a reasonably-priced business lunch. At the weekend, however, people can really let their hair down and take advantage of our extensive cocktail list in a fun, relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere.”

In 2001, the Evening Express’ pub spy reviewer described Paramount as “one of the city’s hippest, busiest hang-outs”.

And fast-forward nearly 25 years later, it remains one of the top spots for going out in town.

2001: Tom McDermott, who starred in the first series of Big Brother in 2000, was at Paramount Bar serving drinks and signing autographs. Image: DC Thomson

While Paramount dropped its food offering over the years, it firmly established itself as a premier cocktail bar.

A favourite spot for birthdays and university nights out, our photographers were often on hand to capture the celebrations.

Perhaps you’ll spot some familiar faces in our gallery of past party pics from Paramount?

Gallery: 30 past party photos from Paramount

Hogmanay 2003-04 was a washout outside, but a warm welcome was awaiting inside at Paramount. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Ahaf Arran, centre, enjoyed her hen night at Paramount with pals Gemma Roy and Jenny Bissett. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Rikki Gutcher, Owen Forsyth and Graeme Miller enjoyed a catch up. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Gillian Ross and Rachael McGrotty. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Annette Brown celebrated her 50th in style with friends and family. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Scott Moore, Michael Braid and Tony Stokes. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Lisa Campbell and Ruth Deans. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Lisa McCann, Shiree Dawson, Kayleigh Ross, Sam Cassie, Rhiannan Mercer and Lynne Benzie. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Emma Walker, Caroline Shewan, Briony Stewart and Steph Pirie. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Thomas Taylor, Kyle Lewis, Richard Smith and Ali McLachlan. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Emma Baton and Lorraine Beroonien. Image: DC Thomson
2012: This group of pals enjoyed a girls’ night out at Paramount. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Louise Wallace enjoyed her 30th birthday with friends at Paramount. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Brothers David and Neil Cargill enjoyed a drink. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Hannah Proctor, Andrea Strachan and Anna Beaumont. Image: DC Thomson
2011: All smiles from Rachael Naylor and Emma Birrell. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Rebecca West, Natalie Robertson, Kim Mann and Claire Flett. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Malena Carry and Kimberleigh Wallace. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Hayley Adams, Holly Phillips and Ashleigh Stables. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Marian Chauvedu and Marie Bailly. Image: DC Thomson
2009: The RGU swimming and water polo team having a laugh in fancy dress. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Karen Davidson and Sam Jarvis at the reopening night of the newly-refurbished Paramount on Bon Accord Street. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Paul Whitelaw celebrated his 22nd birthday with friends. Image: DC Thomson
2009: David Cameron and Helen Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Gemma Twigg, Petra Go, Jay Welsh and Duncan Coghlan. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Dionne Pearson and Rachael Krempa. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Back from left, Daniel Findlay and Stuart Lamont, and, front, Johnathon Findlay, Martin Brown and Craig Brechin. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Neale Kelman, Marc Wilson and Barry Bethel. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Andrew Gray, Lee Watson, Steve Pickup, Jake Quigley and Ross Stephen. Image: DC Thomson
2011: Leigh Ewen and Ashleigh Lovie. Image: DC Thomson

