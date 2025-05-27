Gallery: Do you feature in our 30 past party photos of Paramount Bar?

Paramount Bar has stood the test of time and been a stalwart of Aberdeen’s night scene for 30 years.

The Bon Accord Street bar opened in May 1995 when Aberdeen’s night scene was booming.

Paramount quickly made headlines for quirky publicity stunts like television screens on urinals featuring Rangers players, which didn’t go down well with Gers fans.

But that didn’t stop it being named best new bar at the Scottish Discotheque Pub and Club Awards in 1995.

Then-proprietor Mike Wilson pointing out there was “something for everyone at Paramount”.

He added: “It is an excellent venue for a reasonably-priced business lunch. At the weekend, however, people can really let their hair down and take advantage of our extensive cocktail list in a fun, relaxed and sophisticated atmosphere.”

In 2001, the Evening Express’ pub spy reviewer described Paramount as “one of the city’s hippest, busiest hang-outs”.

And fast-forward nearly 25 years later, it remains one of the top spots for going out in town.

While Paramount dropped its food offering over the years, it firmly established itself as a premier cocktail bar.

A favourite spot for birthdays and university nights out, our photographers were often on hand to capture the celebrations.

Perhaps you’ll spot some familiar faces in our gallery of past party pics from Paramount?

Gallery: 30 past party photos from Paramount

