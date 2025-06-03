Gallery: A nostalgic look back at RGU students’ union in photos

For 40 years, RGU students’ union commanded a prominent spot at the top of Schoolhill, conveniently located a wee stumble away from Belmont Street’s pubs.

Previously the headquarters and shop of bakers Mitchell and Muil, Robert Gordon Institute of Technology (RGIT) bought the entire site at 60 Schoolhill after the firm closed in 1972.

Until then, RGIT students had been squeezing into a union at 17 Rubislaw Terrace.

But after £96,500 of building work, the Schoolhill building was transformed into a five-floor haven for students.

Back then, RGIT’s schools and departments were scattered across the city; from Schoolhill and St Andrew’s Street, to King Street, Kepplestone and Garthdee.

It wasn’t until 1991 that the institute gained university status, becoming Robert Gordon University.

When the union opened in October 1974, it gave RGIT’s body of 2000 students a central base for the first time.

RGU students’ union opened in former bakers in 1974

The facade of the 1885 building, designed by Aberdeen architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, was retained to give “the handsome old building a unified dignity”.

But inside, the Victorian building was “completely gutted and rebuilt” with internal walls flattened and ceilings lowered.

When the students’ union was unveiled, it was said the interior rang the changes of the era, with “hessian walls, cord carpets, asbestos ceiling tiles and tough spray-painted walls”.

A basement was remodelled to contain showers, storage and a cloakroom, while the ground floor hosted the main lounge bar.

Tan-coloured bench seating ran around the walls, which contrasted with the purple, brown and tan hessian walls.

The first floor of the students’ union had a canteen, that catered for 650 people daily, which also had jukeboxes and a shop that sold stationery and cassette tapes.

Floor two provided entertainment including a table tennis room and offices, while the third floor had three TV rooms – one for each TV channel.

It was predicted by the 1980s student numbers could increase to 6000, and there were concerns even the new union could be too small.

Aberdeen city centre once supported two students’ unions

But it was still going strong by the time Robert Gordon University was founded, and it became known as RGU Students’ Union.

It was an ideal venue for a cheap lunch, a pub quiz, a meeting place for societies, a game of pool – and of course the place to go at the beginning of a night out.

Back then, ‘rivals’, Aberdeen University, still had their historic students’ union at the other end of Schoolhill.

With two unions and a plethora of pubs and clubs, student nightlife in Aberdeen was thriving.

By the 2000s, the hessian might have gone, but RGU students’ union was still a popular hub in heart of the city.

As Aberdeen University migrated entirely to Old Aberdeen, its union eventually closed down in 2004.

But RGU’s was still going strong, by day you could pick up a mean macaroni pie, by night you could enjoy drinks deals galore.

It might have been a slightly terrifying trek up unforgiving stairs to reach the second floor bar (especially in heels), but the cheap pitchers of cocktails were worth it.

With cheap drinks galore, RGU union was the place to start a night out

At RGU union you could pick up a pitcher of the very sugary ‘Purple People Eater’ (containing Bacardi, peach schnapps, Blue Bols, grenadine and lemonade) for just £8 – if you valued your wallet over your teeth.

Or if you really wanted to kick-start your night out, Jagerbombs were only £1.50 off-peak, with an additional charge of 50p for the weekends.

Although after a few ‘Absinthe Bombs’ it’s unlikely you’d make it much farther than the union on a night out.

Sadly generations of students are missing out on £1 Apple Bombs or Messy Bombs (it’s still unclear exactly what the latter was), because there’s no student union bar left in Aberdeen.

Like Aberdeen University, RGU moved its schools to one campus at RGU, creating a united university in one location.

RGU student union on Schoolhill followed suit; in 2013 the university announced its closure.

However, a valiant campaign from students saw it gain a stay of execution until 2014 when RGU sold the building and its doors shut for good.

Its closure ended 40 years of fun, but at least we still have the (hazy) memories.

The old building has just recently been put up for auction.

Gallery: A look back at RGU student union

If you enjoyed this, you might like: