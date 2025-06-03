Gallery: A nostalgic look back at RGU students’ union in photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Gallery: A nostalgic look back at RGU students’ union in photos

The former RGU students' union on the corner of Schoolhill has been empty since the university sold the premises in 2014. We've taken a look back at the history of the union, along with some nostalgic photos of nights out. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
2007: Susannah Nichol, Lucy Bremner, Anna Frankowska, Hannah Forster, Linzi Duff and Pamela Gillespie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Susannah Nichol, Lucy Bremner, Anna Frankowska, Hannah Forster, Linzi Duff and Pamela Gillespie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

For 40 years, RGU students’ union commanded a prominent spot at the top of Schoolhill, conveniently located a wee stumble away from Belmont Street’s pubs.

Previously the headquarters and shop of bakers Mitchell and Muil, Robert Gordon Institute of Technology (RGIT) bought the entire site at 60 Schoolhill after the firm closed in 1972.

Until then, RGIT students had been squeezing into a union at 17 Rubislaw Terrace.

The shop of Aberdeen bakers Mitchell & Muil in Schoolhill as it was in March 1972. As can be seen from the notice in the window the shop was to close on March 25. Image: DC Thomson, 1972.

But after £96,500 of building work, the Schoolhill building was transformed into a five-floor haven for students.

Back then, RGIT’s schools and departments were scattered across the city; from Schoolhill and St Andrew’s Street, to King Street, Kepplestone and Garthdee.

It wasn’t until 1991 that the institute gained university status, becoming Robert Gordon University.

When the union opened in October 1974, it gave RGIT’s body of 2000 students a central base for the first time.

RGU Student Union was a great base for students, both day and night. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

RGU students’ union opened in former bakers in 1974

The facade of the 1885 building, designed by Aberdeen architect Alexander Marshall Mackenzie, was retained to give “the handsome old building a unified dignity”.

But inside, the Victorian building was “completely gutted and rebuilt” with internal walls flattened and ceilings lowered.

When the students’ union was unveiled, it was said the interior rang the changes of the era, with “hessian walls, cord carpets, asbestos ceiling tiles and tough spray-painted walls”.

A basement was remodelled to contain showers, storage and a cloakroom, while the ground floor hosted the main lounge bar.

The Games Room at RGU Student Union as it looked in 2012. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Tan-coloured bench seating ran around the walls, which contrasted with the purple, brown and tan hessian walls.

The first floor of the students’ union had a canteen, that catered for 650 people daily, which also had jukeboxes and a shop that sold stationery and cassette tapes.

Floor two provided entertainment including a table tennis room and offices, while the third floor had three TV rooms – one for each TV channel.

It was predicted by the 1980s student numbers could increase to 6000, and there were concerns even the new union could be too small.

The empty student union as it looked in 2022. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen city centre once supported two students’ unions

But it was still going strong by the time Robert Gordon University was founded, and it became known as RGU Students’ Union.

It was an ideal venue for a cheap lunch, a pub quiz, a meeting place for societies, a game of pool – and of course the place to go at the beginning of a night out.

Back then, ‘rivals’, Aberdeen University, still had their historic students’ union at the other end of Schoolhill.

With two unions and a plethora of pubs and clubs, student nightlife in Aberdeen was thriving.

Once a bustling social hub, the grand old building has been standing empty since RGU Union vacated it. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

By the 2000s, the hessian might have gone, but RGU students’ union was still a popular hub in heart of the city.

As Aberdeen University migrated entirely to Old Aberdeen, its union eventually closed down in 2004.

But RGU’s was still going strong, by day you could pick up a mean macaroni pie, by night you could enjoy drinks deals galore.

It might have been a slightly terrifying trek up unforgiving stairs to reach the second floor bar (especially in heels), but the cheap pitchers of cocktails were worth it.

The old RGU students union retains so many of its period features, as well as having a commanding spot on Schoolhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

With cheap drinks galore, RGU union was the place to start a night out

At RGU union you could pick up a pitcher of the very sugary ‘Purple People Eater’ (containing Bacardi, peach schnapps, Blue Bols, grenadine and lemonade) for just £8 – if you valued your wallet over your teeth.

Or if you really wanted to kick-start your night out, Jagerbombs were only £1.50 off-peak, with an additional charge of 50p for the weekends.

Although after a few ‘Absinthe Bombs’ it’s unlikely you’d make it much farther than the union on a night out.

Sadly generations of students are missing out on £1 Apple Bombs or Messy Bombs (it’s still unclear exactly what the latter was), because there’s no student union bar left in Aberdeen.

A price list from the former RGU students’ union bar. Image: DC Thomson

Like Aberdeen University, RGU moved its schools to one campus at RGU, creating a united university in one location.

RGU student union on Schoolhill followed suit; in 2013 the university announced its closure.

However, a valiant campaign from students saw it gain a stay of execution until 2014 when RGU sold the building and its doors shut for good.

Its closure ended 40 years of fun, but at least we still have the (hazy) memories.

The old building has just recently been put up for auction.

Gallery: A look back at RGU student union

2007: Students Alison Wilson, Lyndsay Smith and Jade Weir. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Josh Nixon, Nikhil Goburdhun and Chris Atiya. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2012: RGU Student Union. cafe in November 2012. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Graham Smith, Liam O’Sullivan and Jamie Smith. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Alison Wilson, Katie Rodger and Gregor Matheson. Image: DC Thomson
2010: Ryan Maclean, president of RGU Student Union. Image: Submitted
2007: It wasn’t all about nights out, these students held a ‘Granny Class Knitathon’ at RGU Union. From left, Charlotte Tucker, Leanne Selbie, Karen McEwan, Ali Blair, Lisa Hughes, Claire Kelman, Jennifer Carranza, Stephanie Forrest, Elle Tsang, Jodie Brown and Elizabeth Whyte. Image: Submitted
2007: Sarah Wedderburn, Lisa Connor and Amy Crawford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: The RGU Toast appreciation society met at the students’ union on Schoolhill, from left, James Macleod, Lauren Stoner, Laura Darnell, Sue Page and president of the society Andrew Browes. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Yvonne Jermyn and Elaine Finn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Susannah Nichol, Lucy Bremner, Anna Frankowska, Hannah Forster, Linzi Duff and Pamela Gillespie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Shaun Simpson and Aaron Hay in RGU Students Union. Image: DC Thomson
2013: In 2013 it was announced RGU Union was set to close, meaning there would be no bar/union facility left in Aberdeen. Steven Mills, left, with Paul Greene lead a campaign to save the bar. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2012: The Games Room as the union 2012. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Simon Cumming, Natalie Cumming, Heather McNaught and Kevin Lord. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gone but not forgotten… Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson `
When the union closed, Jagerbombs were only £1.50 off-peak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The original Victorian windows are one of the building’s most attractive features. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

