In photos: ‘What life was like driving a mobile banking van around Lewis and Harris for 11 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times

In photos: ‘What life was like driving a mobile banking van around Lewis and Harris for 11 years’

Ruaridh has just retired from bringing banking services to every house in Lewis and Harris.

Ruaridh Murray standing in front of the Lewis and Harris mobile banking van which displays RBS livery.
Ruaridh Murray drove the RBS mobile bank van for 11 years. Image: Ruaridh Murray.
By Susy Macaulay

It’s the dream job for anyone who loves the Outer Hebrides.

Driving a mobile banking van around Lewis and Harris, rain, hail or shine.

Or most likely, gale.

Soaking in the scenery, ever-changing in the Atlantic light.

Visiting bank customers, who become like old friends after a while.

For 11 years, this was Stornoway man Ruaridh Murray’s life.

Ruaridh sitting in his mobile banking van on Lewis and Harris.
Ruaridh loved every minute of his work with RBS. Image: Ruaridh Murray

He’s just retired and looks back with fondness at those years.

Fortunately, he took lots of photos while he was on the road, some of which he’s generously sharing with us here.

For Ruaridh, it’s been about the scenery and the vehicles, yes — but every bit as much about the people he met on his rounds.

He thinks about one gentleman he got to know quite well, who died just a month before his 103rd birthday.

“He was such an interesting man. He was in the Seaforth Highlanders during the war.
“He and his three brothers joined the Seaforths, and one is still buried in France having died there just after D-Day.”

Ruaridh standing in front of the mobile banking van.
The mobile banking van has had many different liveries over the years.  Image: Ruaridh Murray.

Most of Ruaridh’s customers would be classed as elderly, in their seventies upwards.

He said: “The oldest lady was just weeks from her 107th birthday when she passed away.

“You would definitely stop and spend time with people, it was an important part of the job and a very enjoyable part.”

Before he hit the road as RBS Stornoway’s mobile bank driver, Ruaridh worked off-shore for years.

Cattle standing on the road, blocking the path of the mobile banking van.
Driving the mobile bank on Lewis and Harris can be full of surprises. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

In 2013, he decided to come home to Lewis permanently and started looking for work.

It wasn’t many months before he spotted a job ad in the Stornoway Gazette.

“It just said they were looking for a driver, I didn’t really know what it was,” Ruaridh says.

“I applied and got the job initially for six months because the current driver was in the TA and serving abroad.

“But he decided to stay with the Army and the job became mine permanently.”

The mobile banking van with the snow-topped mountains of Lewis and Harris in the background.
You never know what the weather will bring on the islands, even snow.  Image: Ruaridh Murray.

Driving on island roads can be extremely challenging, as Ruaridh already knew.

But being of a mechanical bent, and a collector of vintage vehicles, nothing could put him off.

He said: “Once a month we had a very difficult drive on the Bays road on the rocky east side of Harris.

“On a bicycle you would love it but in a van that size it was very difficult, especially in winter.

The mobile banking van driving on a road next to the sea.
Ruaridh loved life on the scenic island roads. Image: Ruaridh Murray

“But it was fabulous, I loved it.”

Summoned by a yellow sign

Ruaridh would be on the look-out for a yellow sign with Mobile Bank written on it in a window.

He would pull in and look forward to seeing the customers as they came out to do their banking business.

Yes, a bank service right to your doorstep.

It was only that way on the islands of Lewis and Harris.

On the Uists and Benbecula, the bank vans wait at key points in the islands, and you go to them.

The van visiting Gearrannan Black House village in Arnol, Lewis. Image: Ruaridh Murray

Over the years Ruaridh worked with many different tellers.

He remembers one named Maggie fondly.

She was on the day they were filmed for one of Paul Murton’s Grand Tours programmes.

“It was a fantastic day out with lots of fun and outtakes,” Ruaridh says.

Then there was Amy, who was the teller when they filmed another Paul Murton show about mobile vans.

“She would have been in her late teens and was a laugh a minute. Amy is now a Gaelic teacher in Glasgow.”

Dangerous and unpredictable weather

The unpredictable weather on the islands is always a factor you can’t ignore, and during his tour of duty in the bank van, Ruaridh had a few frightening journeys.

“You would leave Stornoway in calm weather with no gale warnings in place,” he said. “On two occasions we left with mild gusts forecast, but half way through the run we encountered a frightening change in the wind when the 30 to 45 mph very quickly became 70mph plus.

A van knocked on to its side in high winds at Clisham hill.
Fortunately no one was injured in this accident in storm conditions at the Clisham hill, Harris. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

“This happened in Uig the first time and on the way to Harris the second time just before climbing Clisham.

“On our return from Harris we didn’t see many vehicles on the road  but at the bottom of Clisham we passed a delivery van on its side, blown over by the strong wind. ”

On another occasion, the van got delayed for hours in the teeth of a storm in Balallan.

Rauaridh said: “It was a frightening experience and tragically there had been a fatal accident, but we were amazed to hear a chapping on the van window.

Roast beef to the rescue

“On opening it as much as I could there was a kind lady from Balallan who when she realised we had been there for many hours with nothing to eat, went home and sent her husband back to us with a plate of roast beef and all the trimmings each , that’s something I’ll never forget.

“I believe we weren’t the only ones that the good people of Ballalan looked after that night.”

Lewis and Harris mobile banking van was a world first

The original banking van in 1946 looks like a hut stuck to the back of a car.
This van is believed to be the first mobile bank in the world. Taken in Lewis and Harris in 1946.

The RBS Stornoway mobile banking service was the first in the world, as far as Ruaridh’s aware.

Ruaridh said: “The very first time it went out was on November 5, 1946.

“I’ve got a thing about vintage vehicles and started looking into the early vans.

“I found two photos in a broom cupboard that even NatWest, who hold the archives now, didn’t have.”

A customer and bank worker at the old van for the National Bank of Scotland.
Early mobile banking days on Lewis and Harris.

Ruaridh’s fascination with old vehicles, and indeed every day items, started when he was at school in Laxdale, now more or less a suburb of Stornoway but in those days a distinct village.

He said: “We had to walk to school every day, no bus service for us then.

“Just before the school there was a small business that had a Fordson van delivering paraffin and heating oil out to the nearby villages.

“The owner also had a scrapyard and garage beside his house with old vans and cars going back to the 1930s.

The next iteration of the banking van looked more like a campervan.
Another early mobile bank van visiting a home on Lewis and Harris.

“There were always Ford and Fordson vans getting broken up for spare parts.

“It was my school friend’s uncle that owned the scrapyard so on our way home we were allowed to play in the old vans.

“This was in the early 1960s and I’ve never forgotten it.”

Ruaridh’s first job after leaving school in 1974 was as an apprentice mechanic in Mitchell’s garage Stornoway.

From there, he bought his first old car.

He said: “It was a 1950s Ford Popular 103E that cost £6.00.

“In the early 1970s these cars were worth very little.

Ruaridh standing in front of a restored Paul Beck vintage car.
Ruaridh with some of his lovingly restored vintage vehicles. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

“Since then I’ve always had classic cars and vans to restore and enjoy driving.”

Ruaridh has had lots of vintage and classic cars over the years.

He said: “The oldest car I’ve owned was a 1929 Ford model A, and some years ago I imported a 1931 Ford Model A pickup from Las Vegas.

“It was found in Nevada and I bought it and took it all the way to Stornoway.”

At present Ruaridh owns a 1937 Standard Flying 9,  a 1937 Ford 8 model Y 2 door car that’s still on the road, along with a 1937 Fordson 5cwt model Y van also on the road.

“This van is thought to be the last Model Y registered,” said Ruaridh. “I also have a 1935 Ford model Y 5cwt van for restoration.

“Commercial vehicles were changed from Ford to Fordson in October 1936 so I’m lucky to have one of each.

“I also collect all kinds of paperwork, brochures, etc plus special tools used up to the 1960s.”

Two of Ruaridh's restored vehicles.
Ruaridh Murray loves old Fords and Fordsons and collects and restores them. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

One of Ruaridh’s most poignant finds came in the late 1980s.

“I found a 1933 Ford Model Y 2 door car in Plantation Road, Stornoway.

“It had a very sad story as the original owner had last used it in July 1944.

“As he was a business man he had petrol coupons, and apparently he took his 13 year old daughter to Rodel on the Isle of Harris for a day out where she tragically drowned.

“The car was never used by him after that and when it was found after he passed away it still had a July 1944 Daily Record on the back seat.

“This car is now in Lhanbryde near Elgin and is still in use.”

The mobile bank van driving by Luskentyre beach in Harris.
Stunning Luskentyre beach in Harris impressed Ruaridh Murray every time he drove by it. He photographed it every week for seven years, noting it never looked the same twice. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

As well as tinkering with his collection, and perhaps scouting out some more vintage vehicles, Ruaridh has another huge collection to browse through for memories of his mobile bank driving days, hundreds of photographs taken while out on the road.

He said: “Luskentyre beach on Harris is always stunning on a good or a bad day. I think I’ve got a picture of it every week over the last seven years and no two photos are the same.

“One day you stop there and the water’s pitch black, the next week it’s light blue, green, three shades of grey and you can see the rocks through the water.”

Luskentyre beach in the background with the Lewis and Harris bank van parked at the side of the road.
Another of Ruaridh’s photographs of the ever-changing Luskentyre beach. Image: Ruaridh Murray.

So many memories for Ruaridh to look back on.

“I’ll miss it all,” he said.

Ruaridh’s daughter Maureen paid tribute to her modest father.

She said: “He’s very highly thought of by both his colleagues and the communities he’s served and I know he will be much missed by them.

“The lovely retirement gifts and good wishes he has received from customers are testament to this.”

Conversation