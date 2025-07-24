Did this Highland-loving con artist inspire modern fraudster Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin?

If you’ve watched the Netflix series Inventing Anna, the following story will seem familiar.

It’s as if high society scammer Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin modelled her life of crime on someone we’ve never heard of now, but who mercilessly fleeced the rich and gullible just like Anna wherever she went- a young Edwardian woman, Violet May Gordon Charlesworth.

More than a hundred years ago, Violet Charlesworth was a household name, having fascinated the entire country by her brazen antics.

She ran up massive debts in the Highlands

Her name was mud in the Highlands where she carried out some of her most audacious scams.

Only two of her names are genuine, the other two having been adopted to help her scamming career.

She was born May Charlesworth in January 1884, to a humble working class family in Stafford.

But her mother Miriam aspired to a far grander lifestyle.

To be fair to Violet, her mother was perhaps the touchstone for her descent into the dark side.

Violet was sickly and delicate as a child, but nevertheless grew into an attractive, stylish young woman who could dance beautifully, speak well and charm the birds from the trees.

Miriam quickly spotted her potential.

Her mother tried it on with a wealthy doctor

When Violet – still known as May at that point – was 16, Miriam tried to persuade a wealthy doctor to lend her money on the pretext that May was due to come into a fortune when she was 21.

The doctor laughed in her face.

But for May, the seed was sown.

“May would embrace and polish her mother’s scheme to such an extent that she would soon become an almost unstoppable force of nature,” writes her biographer Mark Bridgeman in ‘Nothing for Something’ The Violet Charlesworth Story (Whittles Publishing, June 2025.)

May adopted the names Violet and Gordon – easy to do in those days, no paperwork required – because Violet sounded posh, and through Gordon, she pretended to be descended from the much-admired and very honorable General Gordon of Khartoum.

In her mind, this gave some sort of credibility to the outlandish claims she made that she was due to inherit a fortune when she turned 21.

As Mark Bridgeman reminds us, in those days business was conducted upon honour, and there were far fewer possibilities of checking up on the claims people made.

Violet set about life as a fraudster

The young Violet set about using her considerable powers of charm and persuasion to con increasingly huge amounts of money out of well-meaning individuals, both male and female, and countless businesses and banks.

She convinced them that she was due to inherit a fortune on turning 21, and when that day came and went, she told them it was now to come when she turned 25.

She even sent fake letters from her fake trustees to any creditor who was getting a little antsy about her debts.

“It was like a cottage industry,” Bridgeman says. “Even when she was going through the bankruptcy courts, people still believed that she was going to inherit a fortune.”

In the meantime, Violet lived it up in style, renting large houses, hiring servants, buying lavish clothes and extravagant jewellery.

She developed a passion for motoring, and at one time conned her way to ownership of no less than six motorcars, when there were less than 3,000 cars in the whole of the UK.

“Her motoring expenses in 1909 were the equivalent of £1 million,” Bridgeman says.

By the time she was found out some nine years later, Bridgeman estimates she had made more than £4 million from her scams, probably involving many unnamed sources, married men for example who never came forward out of shame.

She also had nest eggs of diamonds, furs, paintings and other valuables stashed away in left-luggage departments in train stations all over the country, “perhaps anticipating that she might have to flee one day,” Bridgeman suggests.

Violet was fascinated by the Highlands, another reason why she adopted the name Gordon, to give herself some much-coveted psuedo-Scottish ancestry.

She started to motor frequently to Scotland, heading by the MacBrayne steamer Clansman from Oban to Mull, where she styled herself ‘Miss Margaret Cameron Macleod’.

Mark Bridgeman writes: “She took great pleasure in the jealous glances that her fashionable London wardrobe attracted from the more traditionally dressed ladies of the Highlands and Islands.

“Violet’s pillar box red dress, her crimson motor cloak, furs and hats, and expensive diamond jewellery turned heads along the Esplanade in Oban, then in Main Street, Tobermory.”

This showing-off in Oban and Mull would later prove a terrible mistake, and play a large part in her eventual undoing.

At that time, every self-respecting Edwardian rich person had an estate in Scotland, for shooting, fishing and entertaining.

Violet decided she too had to have an estate in the Highlands, and pulled off some of her most audacious stunts with land agents and department stores in Inverness.

She rented the grand Flowerburn House near Fortrose on the Black Isle for the modern equivalent of £40,000 per annum.

Of course, she never paid a penny.

To decorate and furnish it, Violet rushed to A. Fraser & Co in Union Street, Inverness and ordered furniture, curtains and upholstery costing more than £120,000 today.

“Fraser & Co were persuaded by Violet that he imminently expected inheritance would be able to cover it in just a matter of weeks.

“She gave them a small deposit, but the balance was never paid.”

With evermore elaborate stories and (forged) excellent references from the bank, she also persuaded Gamages of London to supply her with more goods for her Highland estate, including handmade tiger, polar bear and leopard skin rugs worth £37,000, to be delivered to Flowerburn.

How did she get away with all this, especially considering she already had a substantial unpaid account at Gamages and dozens of other establishments?

Bridgeman found this telling line in a Daily Sketch interview of a Gamages employee: “If you looked into the lady’s eyes, you would believe everything she told you.”

Her debts are catching up with her

And how did Violet ever think, with her 25th birthday but no fortune fast approaching, that she would get away with her games?

Mark Bridgeman believes things started to unravel for Violet at the Northern Meeting ball of 1908 in Inverness, a huge society occasion where she had hoped to net herself a wealthy benefactor to milk for money.

Instead, all she found were poor young men looking for rich young wives.

With many creditors baying at her door, Violet now planned her way out.

She would fake her own death, and quietly slip away to America to start a new life.

The ‘accident’ took place in Wales

She was given to frequent mad bouts of motoring at night all around the country, so in North Wales, driving a Minerva with her sister Lillian in the back and her chauffeur Albert Watts in the front passenger seat, she faked an accident.

The car ended up on the edge of a cliff, and according to her passengers, she was thrown out of the front of the car and over the cliff, her body dragged out to sea.

Letters were written to her many creditors explaining this sad turn of events.

The story didn’t hold water

But to reporters and the police, when no body was found the story quickly began to unravel.

Violet travelled from Holyhead to Ireland, probably to catch the Cunard liner SS Campania to New York. But she missed the connection, and her plot was foiled.

She managed to flee north via Glasgow to Oban, thence to Mull.

But in Tobermory she was recognised from her previous visit there, and fled back to Oban.

There she was rumbled in her hotel by an enterprising newspaper man, and fled by train to Glasgow with the journalist in hot pursuit.

Violet was arrested and she and her mother stood trial at Derby Assizes, where they were each sentenced to three years penal servitude at Aylesbury women’s prison, reduced from five years.

Aylesbury prison was where many suffragettes were held, and horribly force-fed.

Mark Bridgeman notes: “I really enjoyed the thought of the contact between Violet and the suffragettes.

Violet and the suffragettes were at opposite ends of the spectrum

“She was attacking the male establishment but in a very different way, she didn’t really make any sacrifices at all, she was selfish, while the suffragettes were at the opposite end of scale making huge sacrifices.”

Violet and Miriam were released after two years and headed for Moffat in the Borders, where Violet’s sister Lillian was living.

Then comes the greatest mystery of all.

Violet comprehensively disappears

Violet immediately disappeared again. Completely.

And nobody knows where or how.

At around that time came the sinking of the Titanic, and the enormity of that event, plus the advent of World War One made everyone forget about Violet.

Although for a generation, ‘doing a Violet’ was a common expression for anyone doing a runner.

Mark said: “There’s never been a book written about Violet before now because nobody really knows what happened to her.

“I refused to give up, I tried everything I could to find out what happened, and I even found descendant of Violet’s mum’s.

“I was excited, but it turned out they knew less than me.

“It just shows you how successful she was in disappearing.”

No death certificates

Mark has found no death certificate for Violet, her sister or her father, although her mum died in 1921.

His suspicion is that Violet escaped abroad and started a completely new life, with a new name, but—probably—the same old tactics, and possibly with her sister and father alongside.

“We’ll never know,” he says.

After she was caught out, modern fraudster Anna ‘Delvey’ Sorokin said: “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.”

Would Violet Charlesworth would have said the same thing?

