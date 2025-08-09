VJ Day 80: From PoW camps to Nagasaki, the Aberdeenshire men who fought in Far East

There was anxiety and alarm when a Pitmedden family heard a knock on their door late in the evening during the autumn of 1945.

They had already gone to bed, were not expecting visitors, and the house was in darkness as one of the younger residents asked the identity of the caller.

A voice quietly replied: “It’s Charlie.”

Was this a prank or a miracle?

The woman was taken by surprise and gulped loudly as she responded: “Charlie who?”

“Charlie from Singapore.”

By now, she was both emotional and angry, convinced that somebody was playing a sick joke on her. Yes, she had had a brother called Charlie, but he was long lost in the war.

Given the ensuing clamour and commotion, her 70-year-old father awoke from his slumbers and went to investigate what was happening.

And, at that point, he received one of the biggest and most welcome surprises of his life.

Where have you been, ma loon?

Because there, standing on the doorstep, was his son Charlie Bain, who had gone missing in the Far East in 1942 and was long presumed dead by his loved ones.

One can only imagine the elation when he embraced his father and sister, after catching the last bus home, following the arrival of a group of Gordon Highlanders in Aberdeen.

There had been no contact with the Bain clan when he arrived at the railway station. Nobody recognised him on the bus. But finally, here was this ghost made flesh, and although it was unexpected, this was a twist worthy of a Hollywood film.

It was one of the happier stories about the thousands of Scottish soldiers, hundreds of them from the north-east, who formed the “Forgotten Army” in the Second World War.

Almost every community, from Huntly to Ellon, and Insch to Ballater, knew of somebody who had travelled thousands of miles to do their duty and either never returned or were incarcerated in brutal Japanese prisoner of war camps.

Celebrations quieter than VE Day

Britain had rejoiced in the aftermath of VE Day in May 1945. But the celebrations were more sombre when soldiers began drifting back home towards the end of the year.

And that was a reflection of how many Gordon Highlanders had suffered enormous trauma during the hostilities, or their ashes were buried under the midnight sun.

The Japanese had entered the hostilities on December 7 1941 by attacking Pearl Harbor in the United States with a ruthlessness which caught the Allies unaware.

They subsequently made stunning progress through South East Asia, occupying many French and Dutch colonies and the British territories of Hong Kong and Singapore, where thousands of British servicemen were killed or captured.

This was the stuff of nightmares

The 2nd Battalion Gordon Highlanders, who were involved against hopeless odds in the desperate battle for Singapore, endured grievous losses. And almost 400 men died as prisoners of war, suffering barbaric treatment at the hands of their captors.

Many of those who returned to Britain were never the same again. How could they be, given their experiences, including how the conflict ended in giant mushroom clouds?

The brightness of the dawn on August 9 1945 promised a fine day in Nagasaki, where a number of Gordon Highlanders were being held.

Bill Young, from King Edward in Buchan, was by this stage in bad physical shape, dependent on his friends for food as the Japanese refused to feed men unfit to work.

These comrades worked together

He was sitting in the sun, overlooking Nagasaki Bay, while Billy Burns, from Inverurie, Alistair Urquhart, Aberdeen, and George McNab, Peterculter, were working in the area.

They were all survivors of the Thai-Burma railway and a horrific shipwreck in the South China Sea. Understandably, they were mentally and physically exhausted.

But their privations hadn’t finished.

Suddenly, there was a blinding flash, which they initially thought was lightning, followed by a terrific bang of what they imagined was thunder.

Billy saw a colossal cloud of smoke rising up from the city and assumed that an oil dump had been bombed by what must have been a massive air strike.

The city was reduced to rubble

George surmised that an Allied plane had been hit until, within minutes, a huge black mushroom cloud enveloped the horizon and day turned into night.

An eerie silence descended with no bird or insect song. The only sound was the distant drone of aeroplane engines as everything became coated in black fallout dust.

Although the Japanese surrendered on August 15, in the aftermath of the nuclear destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, they didn’t inform their prisoners for several days, unwilling to lose face and admit they had been defeated.

At Ubon, in Thailand, Willie Niven, from Huntly, was suffering from malaria and his stomach was swollen with beriberi. He knew he wouldn’t survive much longer.

Help came in the nick of time

But one day, a truck stopped at the gate of the camp where his life was gradually ebbing away. An American officer got out and announced to the PoWs that the war was over.

It proved his salvation, though other adventures lay ahead.

The surviving Gordons – many of their comrades had succumbed to one or a combination of illness, beatings, malnutrition, dehydration and their enemy’s lack of adherence to the Geneva Convention – were taken to Rangoon in Burma (which is now Yangon in Myanmar), where a ship was waiting to take them home.

Peggy was loved by the regiment

Yet there was another obstacle and this involved a cherished animal friend.

In Singapore, the Gordons had adopted Peggy, their bull terrier mascot, who travelled with them and learned to survive on rice shared by the Gordons from their rations.

As Stewart Mitchell, the historian at the Gordon Highlanders Museum in Aberdeen, said: “She was loyal and brave and much disliked by the Japanese guards, following her regular defence of Gordons they were trying to beat.

“She was still with them in Rangoon, but the ship’s captain refused to let her on board.

“Whereupon, even though the men were desperate to get home, in a show of solidarity, all of the Gordons sat down on the quay and refused to board the ship.

“After an intervention by Major Reggie Lees, the captain eventually relented. And Peggy returned to Aberdeen and lived at Gordon Barracks until her death in 1947.”

The war took a heavy toll

Once their ship had docked at Liverpool, the Scots travelled by train to the Granite City where there were joyous scenes at Aberdeen Railway Station where many of the survivors were reunited with their families.

There was also the delight of the Bains on that wondrous night in Pitmedden.

But others, who had clung to hope and expectation amid the lengthy period of radio silence, were denied a chance to meet again.

Jean Brander, whose husband George, from Banff, was listed as a prisoner of war in 1942, had received no news of him and didn’t know if he was still alive.

The letter that ruined everything

His young son, also George, born in 1937, had been expecting his dad to come home every day after watching the fireworks display on VE Day.

But their hopes were dashed when Jean received a letter, in December 1945 advising her that George had perished in Thailand on May 31 – in 1943.

Which was the reality of war for so many people.

Mr Urquhart, who lived into his 90s and wrote an acclaimed book The Forgotten Highlander, felt he owed it to his lost colleagues to honour their memory.

And he summed up why commemorations will be held across Scotland this week to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

It changed him in many ways

When he left Scotland, at 20, he had been a fit and healthy man with an athletic gait, weighing in at 135 pounds.

Yet, six years later, he was a skeletal 82 pounds, had been beaten repeatedly by his captors, suffered from cholera, malaria, typhus and beriberi, and had witnessed the deaths of many of his colleagues.

All of which made it doubly remarkable that he chose to accentuate the positives and reach the conclusion: “Life is worth living, no matter what it throws at you.

“And it is important to keep your eyes on the prize of the happiness that will come.

We can’t let barbarism win

“Even when the Death Railway had reduced us to little more than animals, humanity in the shape of our saintly medical officers triumphed over barbarism.”

Too often, their sacrifice has been overlooked or downplayed. They deserve better.