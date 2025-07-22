The history of Aberdeen Harbour in 30 archive photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

The history of Aberdeen Harbour in 30 archive photos

Aberdeen Harbour's rich history extends all the way back to its foundation in 1136. While our archive doesn't quite stretch that far back, our photos do capture changing scenes of the busy port in the heart of the city during the 20th Century. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1963: St Clement's Bridge which transported cars across Aberdeen Harbour. The bridge was opened by the Queen Mother in September 1953, but was removed by 1975. Image: DC Thomson
1963: St Clement's Bridge which transported cars across Aberdeen Harbour. The bridge was opened by the Queen Mother in September 1953, but was removed by 1975. Image: DC Thomson

The Tall Ships success has shone the spotlight on the history of Aberdeen Harbour, which has been at the heart of the city for nearly 900 years.

For many visitors, the Tall Ships has been a rare opportunity to spend time in Aberdeen’s historic dockland, a hub of commerce for centuries.

Aberdeen Harbour’s history stretches back to 12th century

Aberdeen Harbour, now known as the Port of Aberdeen, holds the incredible record for being the oldest existing business in Britain having been founded in 1136.

As early as the 13th Century, Aberdeen’s trade was wholly sea-borne, making it the commercial capital of the north of Scotland.

The entrance to Aberdeen Harbour taken from the North Pier in the early 1900s
1900s: The entrance to Aberdeen Harbour taken from the North Pier in the early 1900s. Image: DC Thomson

The historic harbour also played a crucial role in the building of King’s College in Old Aberdeen.

Bishop Elphinstone himself sent wool, salmon, barrels of trout and money to the continent from the harbour in exchange for carts, wheelbarrows and gunpowder needed to quarry the stone for the college.

By the 16th Century, Aberdeen’s merchants were trading with the Baltic regions of Prussia and Pomerania, and Poland.

Aberdeen established as chief centre of Scottish fish trade in Victorian era

As the 17th Century approached, the harbour’s one quay was inadequate to meet this demand.

King James the VI intervened and issued a charter to repair the pier, shore and create a bulwark at Torry to deepen the entrance to the harbour.

A line of Kirkcaldy-registered herring drifters entering the harbour around 1910 to land their catches at the fishmarket
1910: A line of Kirkcaldy-registered herring drifters entering the harbour around 1910 to land their catches at the fishmarket. Image: DC Thomson

In just over 200 years, until the last shipyard closed in 1992, 3,000 ships were built in Aberdeen.

Many of these were built under the Aberdeen Line, including the famous clipper Thermopylae.

As technology advanced, so did the harbour, with additions like lighthouses, new docks and steam power.

The rapid growth of the fishing industry in the 19th Century made Aberdeen Harbour the chief centre of the Scottish fish trade.

Recent expansion ensures Aberdeen will continue as prosperous seaport

In 1921, historian Victorian Elizabeth Clark published ‘The Port of Aberdeen’, a comprehensive book looking at the city’s maritime heritage.

The Aberdonian loading cargo at Aberdeen Harbour
1930s: The Aberdonian loading cargo at Aberdeen Harbour in this picture. Built on the Clyde and completed in 1909 for the Aberdeen Steam Navigation Company, the Aberdonian was the largest ship the company owned. She served as a hospital ship in the English Channel and the Mediterranean during World War 1. The ship was eventually broken up in Bombay in 1950. Image: DC Thomson

She said: “If the history of the port in the twentieth century reveals as great a measure of progress as that which marked the nineteenth, if it produces changes and improvements in the commercial life of the city as beneficial as those of last century, the continued prosperity of Aberdeen as a seaport will be assured.”

While days of shipbuilding, coal deliveries and the quayside railway may be long gone, Clark could never have foreseen the discovery of oil.

Oil brought some of the greatest changes to Aberdeen Harbour through extensive modernisation which saw the port rebuilt.

Now the Port of Aberdeen is as busy as ever. In 2023, it became Britain’s oldest-existing business with the country’s newest harbour – Aberdeen South Harbour.

Gallery: 30 archive photos of Aberdeen Harbour

Aberdeen Harbour during the steam age
Early 20th century: Another chapter in Aberdeen Harbour’s history – the hey-day of the steam age. Long before oil brought another boom to the city. Image: DC Thomson
The Aberdeen trawler Headway when it keeled over in a pontoon dock at Aberdeen Harbour and smashed against the pontoon jetty
July 1972: The Aberdeen trawler Headway was damaged when it keeled over in a pontoon dock at Aberdeen Harbour and smashed against the pontoon jetty. The bridge was badly damaged but no-one was injured in the mishap. Owned by the Nigg Fishing Co Ltd, the Headway had entered No. 4 pontoon dock at Albert Quay to allow the bottom of the vessel to be scraped. After being raised it rolled over and the super-structure rammed against the jetty. Image: DC Thomson
The Gorch Fock sails unfurled in Aberdeen Harbour during it's history
1959: Aberdonians were treated to a rare sight as the Gorch Fock sails were unfurled, for their benefit, before the German training barque left port. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen's bustling harbour with the new dry docks, part of Hall Russell shipyard, in the foreground in 1974.
1974: Aberdeen’s bustling harbour with the new dry docks, part of Hall Russell shipyard, in the foreground in 1974.
Aberdeen dockers unloading a massive container ship after it was diverted from strike-bound Grangemouth
1989: Aberdeen dockers unloading a massive container ship after it was diverted from strike-bound Grangemouth. The Janne Wehr from Rotterdam was unloading 95 containers on to a fleet of lorries in what, at the time, was one of the biggest freight cargoes to be handled at the harbour. Grangemouth was crippled by the transport union dockers’ strike over the controversial axing of the National Dock Labour Scheme. Image: DC Thomson
A very shaggy horse leaves Aberdeen Harbour and makes its way over the cobbles of South Market Street with another heavy load.
1968: A very shaggy horse leaves Aberdeen Harbour and makes its way over the cobbles of South Market Street with another heavy load. Image: DC Thomson
Ship maintenance men Andy McTurk, left, and Steve Mitchell, look on at the Aberdeen Harbour Board tug Sea Trojan in the harbour's No. 1 pontoon dock.
1978: Ship maintenance men Andy McTurk, left, and Steve Mitchell, look on at the Aberdeen Harbour Board tug Sea Trojan in the harbour’s No. 1 pontoon dock. The dock had been moved to allow harbour dredging operations to take place in Albert Quay. Image: DC Thomson
A scenic view of Aberdeen Harbour's fish market on a spring day
1989: A scenic view of Aberdeen Harbour’s fish market on a spring day. Image: DC Thomson
A train on the Aberdeen Harbour Commissioners' track
1967: Rail enthusiasts from all over Britain travelled to the city for a trip on the Aberdeen Harbour Commissioners’ track around the harbour in 1967 as part of Aberdeen Joint Station’s centenary celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
A photograph of trawlers at Albert Quay in Aberdeen Harbour, taken in 1982
1982: A photograph of trawlers at Albert Quay in Aberdeen Harbour, taken in 1982. Image: DC Thomson
The Regent Bridge at Aberdeen Harbour swings open to allow a ship into the Upper Dock in 1966.
1966: The Regent Bridge at Aberdeen Harbour swings open to allow a ship into the Upper Dock in 1966. Image: DC Thomson
Ice floes and harbour lights sparkle in the frosty light of the wintry scene at Aberdeen Harbour's Upper Dock.
1987: Ice floes and harbour lights sparkle in the frosty light of the wintry scene at Aberdeen Harbour’s Upper Dock. The Town House and Aberdeen Harbour Board’s HQ can be seen in the background while Smit Manta and Deepwater I bob at their moorings. Image: DC Thomson
The new pontoon dock in Aberdeen Harbour coming into operation in 1967.
1967: The new pontoon dock in Aberdeen Harbour coming into operation in 1967. The Aberdeen collier ‘Spray’ is the boat in dock. Image: DC Thomson
A mass of trawlers at Point Law, Aberdeen harbour, in 1975
1975: A mass of trawlers at Point Law, Aberdeen harbour, in 1975. Image: DC Thomson
The frigate HMS Hargood all lit up in Aberdeen Harbour for an important moment in history - the end of World War II.
1945: If ever there was something to get all lit up about it was the end of World War II. And in Aberdeen harbour on October 10, 1945, that’s just what the frigate HMS Hargood did. The sea mirrored the lights making them look twice as bright, optimistically holding out a promise for a better future. Image: DC Thomson
Cranes loading coal onto a lorry
1963: Coal arrives in Aberdeen and is loaded on to a lorry in 1963, by then cranes were used for unloading. In days gone by, the coal was all manhandled into horse-drawn carts. Image: DC Thomson
The entrance to Aberdeen Harbour on a peaceful sunny day
1981: The entrance to Aberdeen Harbour on a peaceful sunny day – a scene that goes back down the years of Aberdeen’s port history. The photo here shows lorry loads of pipelines in convoy along the quaysides to the busy supply vessels that thronged the harbour to service offshore oil platforms. Image: DC Thomson
Another memorable moment in the history of Aberdeen Harbour. Piling operations in progress at Regent Quay which was being widened.
1973: Another memorable moment in the history of Aberdeen Harbour. Piling operations in progress at Regent Quay which was being widened. Image: DC Thomson
Rows of trawlers line up at Point Law as they wait their crews to return to sea at the height of Aberdeen's success as a major UK fishing port in 1958.
1958: Rows of trawlers line up at Point Law as they wait their crews to return to sea at the height of Aberdeen’s success as a major UK fishing port in 1958. Image: DC Thomson
A type VIII U-Boat - U-776 - in Aberdeen Harbour, August 7, 1945
1945: A type VIII U-Boat – U-776 – in Aberdeen Harbour, August 7, 1945. On the lower gun platform is a 37mm anti-aircraft gun with a further two twin 20mm cannon mounted either side of the conning tower. The periscopic Schnorkel is raised to full extension. Image: DC Thomson
St Clement's Bridge which transported cars across Aberdeen Harbour
1963: St Clement’s Bridge which transported cars across Aberdeen Harbour. The bridge was opened by the Queen Mother in September 1953, but was removed by 1975. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Harbour with ships in it in 1993
1993: Aberdeen Harbour had just announced a multi-million pound expansion plan. Image: DC Thomson
Boats tied up at Aberdeen Harbour. In the foreground is the Norseman.
1960: Boats tied up at Aberdeen Harbour. In the foreground is the Norseman. Image: DC Thomson
A disused grain store at Blaikies Quay demolished as part of Aberdeen Harbour's redevelopment programme
1990: A disused grain store at Blaikies Quay demolished as part of Aberdeen Harbour’s redevelopment programme. Image: DC Thomson
Ferryhill II, Aberdeen Coal and Shipping Company's new collier seen discharging her maiden cargo at Pacific Wharf.
1971: Smaller … but swifter – that’s Ferryhill II, Aberdeen Coal and Shipping Company’s new collier seen discharging her maiden cargo at Pacific Wharf. She cut an hour off the old Ferryhill’s time for a voyage from Blyth. Image: DC Thomson
In the heart of the seaborne commerce area - the entrance to John Cook, right
1969: In the heart of Aberdeen’s seaborne commerce area – the entrance to John Cook, right. Image: DC Thomson
A view of Blaikie's Quay.
1975: A view of Blaikie’s Quay at Aberdeen Harbour. Image: DC Thomson
Mr Grove, Mr Johnston and Mr Horne, chat with the driver of the train, John Flett.
1971: Mr Grove, Mr Johnston and Mr Horne, chat with the driver of the “City of Aberdeen”, John Flett, before setting off for a trip round the harbour. The locomotive had permission to run over the harbour rails to the gasworks. Image: DC Thomson

