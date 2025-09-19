Archive photos: Aberdeenshire gem Leith Hall has been charming visitors for 80 years just outside Insch

A hidden gem, Leith Hall is as curious as it is charming; with a strong French architectural influence, visually it stands apart from other country homes.

It was the National Trust for Scotland’s first property in the north-east of Scotland, when Henrietta Leith-Hay handed over the entire mansion, furnishings and policies in 1945.

To this day the Kennethmont estate is one of the most complete collections in the trust.

And to celebrate 80 years since its acquisition, staff and volunteers have been trying to gather stories of former tenants to record past memories and photos.

Dating to 1650, Leith Hall has links with Jacobites, deadly duels – and is reported to be one of the most haunted.

It was, after all, home to 10 generations of the Leith-Hay family, and that’s many a soul to have left their mark on this unique house.

Leith Hall gently restored to how it looked in penultimate laird’s lifetime

Whether all those souls truly departed is down to personal belief.

But the vision of popular, penultimate laird Charles Edward Norman Leith-Hay and his wife Henrietta are still ingrained in the estate today.

Beatrice Fettes, property manager at Leith Hall, describes it as homely with a “nice energy”.

She added: “We’ve managed to recreate the rooms as they were at the turn of the last century based on archive photos.

“There are very few objects that don’t belong to the hall, there’s no ‘filler’ here.”

Restored virtually to how it was in Charles and Henrietta’s day, right down to the paint colours, it’s this authenticity that Beatrice says makes it special.

Australian laird was unlike others and brought new ideas to north-east

Charles Edward Norman Leith-Hay became laird of the estate of Rannes and Leith Hall in 1900, but he didn’t grow up there. He didn’t even grow up in the same hemisphere.

He was born in Queensland, Australia, on October 9 1858, but didn’t become laird until his uncle Colonel Alexander Leith-Hay died without a direct heir.

It was the turn of a new century, and the incoming, enthusiastic laird had new ideas.

Growing up free of the shackles of the British class system, Charles was unlike other lairds.

He came from a family of several distinguished soldiers – and was proud of that tradition – but his own mark was made in civilian life.

Beloved ‘model laird’ was determined to improve lives of tenantry

Kirsty Lawie, long-term volunteer and researcher at Leith Hall, said: “Charles was very personable and popular, he even learned Doric and wrote poems in Doric.”

From the offset he was “beloved” as a model laird. His first endeavour was to improve living conditions for his tenantry.

Back then, land stretched at least to Old Rayne, Insch and Premnay.

Charles had a genuine, personal interest in the land and its people; this was important if the estate was to pay for itself.

Kirsty said: “They weren’t royalty, they were never lords – they were lairds and reliant on the working estate.”

Couple put energy into gardens after losing two babies at just 12 days old

Charles’ cheery personality, rich humour and generosity was said to win him friends wherever he went.

One time scoutmaster at Kennethmont, he chaired the school board and hosted children’s picnics on the estate.

In 1907, Charles married Louisa Henrietta Valdivia O’Neill, known as Henrietta, and their daughter Louisa was born the following year.

Tragically, the baby only lived for 12 days, and second daughter Bridget also died at 12 days old in 1911.

Despite the heartache, the couple threw themselves into life at Leith Hall, transforming the gardens into the arts and crafts paradise of today.

Arts and crafts gardens inspired by the Leith-Hay’s travels in the Far East

Sitting at 186m above sea level with views over to the hills, Leith Hall is the highest-altitude garden in the trust.

The walled garden is striking; like an extension of the house, it is set out in compartments.

This was no accident. Charles and Henrietta were keen gardeners and laid out the garden themselves.

Kirsty said: “The gardens date back to the 18th Century, but the Edwardian gardens as you see them are Charles and Henrietta’s gardens.

“They travelled all over the world and took back lots of inspiration about how to create a garden that reflected their different interests.”

Circular moongate is intriguing feature in Leith Hall’s Edwardian gardens

A feature in Country Life in the 1930s explained how herbaceous borders were set in broad lines across the sloping site.

Each was planted in a different colour scheme to create “a pageant of colour and bloom” from early summer until late autumn.

One of the garden’s most intriguing features is the circular moongate, which Kirsty says was inspired by the couple’s trips to the Far East.

Therefore the garden, which rightfully commands attention, was the obvious backdrop to mark 80 years since the trust took on Leith Hall.

Following in the footsteps of Charles and Henrietta’s famous summer parties, a celebration was held in June featuring traditional crafts and music.

Historic estate tradition inspired 80th anniversary celebrations

The 80th anniversary event was inspired by an historic estate tradition that brought everyone together.

Every August, the tenantry were invited to a garden party to mark the winding of Leith Hall’s 365-day clock.

Charles was held in such esteem by his tenants that in 1902, he was gifted a collage of photos of his 196 tenants and feuars.

More than a century on, volunteers have sent postcards to the addresses of the tenants in the original photo, inviting contemporary residents to recreate the photo.

Kirsty explained: “We want people who knew anybody that worked or lived on the estate in the past, who may not still be alive, to share their stories.

“We have archive photos, and sometimes we’ll know the name of the dog, but not the people!”

Leith Hall became auxiliary hospital during WW1

As well as the tenantry, there were many more people who stayed at the estate during the First World War.

Leith Hall became an auxiliary hospital with Charles as superintendent.

He endeared himself to the 550 patients and received Christmas cards from them for the rest of his life.

1918 didn’t just bring the end of war, but great joy when Charles Arthur O’Neill Leith-Hay was born – Charles and Henrietta’s only son.

The first direct Leith heir in 130 years, he was named after his father, and Henrietta’s brother Captain Arthur Edward Bruce O’Neill – the first MP killed in WW1.

Tenants rejoiced and presented baby Charles with a christening set, while the staff gave him a silver fork and knife.

Bouncing baby boy Charles brought joy to estate after heartache

Young Charlie was doted on and later attended Gordonstoun School at the same time as Prince Philip.

A handsome and cheerful lad, gifted musician and sportsman, Charles followed in the Leith family military tradition after school.

But as he was approaching his 21st birthday on May 8 1939, his father Charles fell ill, and his coming of age celebrations at Leith Hall were cancelled.

Charles died on May 25 aged 81 and the whole district was shrouded in “a profound sense of loss”.

His funeral was held outside Leith Hall, where dignitaries stood shoulder to shoulder in grief with tenants, feuars and locals, past and present.

Unthinkable tragedy as heir to Leith Hall killed days after outbreak of war

Charles had just been commissioned into the Royal Artillery and was now found himself laird.

When war broke out on September 3 1939, Charles’s regiment immediately moved to Northumberland in preparation for deployment.

But unthinkable tragedy struck on September 16.

Charles was running an errand on his motorcycle when his greatcoat caught in the spokes of his bike, catapulting him against a brick wall.

He died a few hours later in hospital from a brain injury.

In just four months, Leith Hall lost two lairds, and Henrietta her husband and son.

‘The final scene of a tragedy which had clouded the district’

Again, the tenantry gathered for the funeral; “farmworkers stood bareheaded in harvest fields and village flags hung at half mast”.

It was described as “the final scene of a tragedy which had clouded the district in sorrow”.

In 1945, Henrietta signed the house over to the relatively new National Trust for Scotland, on condition she could continue living there until her death, which occurred in 1965.

It was a move that may have surprised her contemporaries, but for Henrietta the house was to be a memorial to her husband and children.

Kirsty added: “The mission of the NTS was to make these houses accessible and to preserve history. That was important to Henrietta.”

Anyone with information about people who worked at Leith Hall in the house or estate is invited to contribute photos, stories or information towards the 80th anniversary project by contacting the volunteers.

