Past Times

Methlick Cold War nuclear bunker goes on the market for £40,000

The Royal Observer Corps post at Methlick is a relic from the Cold War era, when networks of bunkers were manned by volunteer observers who played a crucial role in nuclear monitoring. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The 15ft entrance shaft leading to the underground ROC post near Methlick, a surviving relic of the Cold War era. Image: AN Estates
A rare Royal Observer Corps bunker near Methlick for monitoring nuclear threats during the Cold War has gone on sale for £40,000.

The unassuming setting of ‘Katie’s Woodie’ just outside Methlick doesn’t seem like an obvious Cold War hotspot.

But the Royal Observer Corps (ROC) post at Methlick was one of 1563 listening stations across the UK that played a vital role in civil defence.

The ventilation shaft of the underground ROC post at Methlick. Image: AN Estates

Now it’s on the market along with 2.65 hectares of surrounding woodland.

The concrete underground bunker was built at a time of intense geopolitical rivalry between the United States and Soviet Union in the wake of the Second World War.

By the early 1960s, the fate of humanity was balanced precariously on an atomic knife edge with the genuine threat of nuclear attack.

An aerial photo of the 2.65-hectare site for sale near Methlick. Image: AN Estates

Royal Observer Corps were manned by volunteers from all walks of life

The ROC was established in 1925, primarily to monitor enemy aircraft, and played a key role in the Second World War.

Described as “the eyes and ears of the RAF”, they were the silent sentinels the Air Ministry kept quiet, making them somewhat of a secret service in the early war.

It wasn’t until later in the conflict their work was made public.

1943: ROC observers Alexander Fraser and David Stott at their post near Aberdeen during the Second World War. Image: DC Thomson

Wartime posts took the form of little huts or shelters manned by volunteer observers, equipped with binoculars and radios, scouting out hostile planes.

Throughout the north and north-east these dependable community volunteers were often fishermen, farmers, farm hands, ghillies, dominies or ministers.

Until the war, most had no knowledge of aviation – some in the most remote areas had never even seen a plane.

1948: A group of observers on the lookout in 1948. Image: DC Thomson

But they learned quickly, underwent tests and became able to identify any plane no matter from what angle it approached the post.

Observers played an important but hidden role in WW2

The importance of the ROC was not to be underestimated.

One wartime report told how the Fraserburgh observers picked up an enemy plane crossing the coast at 12.37pm one afternoon.

The unassuming site at Methlick is home to a Cold War era relic. Image: AN Estates

The network of ROC posts throughout Buchan tracked the Nazi plane and got the Spitfires on its tail.

By 1.01pm, a mere 24 minutes later, the German aircraft was brought down.

While it was hoped Germany’s surrender would bring peace in Europe, an ideological struggle was just beginning.

The entrance to the shaft leading down to the underground post. Image: AN Estates

Once again, the ROC was called upon to warn of air attacks in the event of a future war, as the USSR sought to control eastern Europe.

This was only intensified when the Soviets exploded their first atomic warhead in 1949, triggering an international arms race.

New nuclear threat saw new ROC posts built as underground bunkers

With infrastructure and communications already in place, and a willing band of experienced personnel, the ROC was galvanised for action.

An advert for the ROC during the 1980s. Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The sector areas were reorganised and Aberdeen and Shire became Group 29.

But in the nuclear era these new posts would take the form of underground bunkers designed to withstand blast protection.

Scattered about 10-15 miles apart in remote areas, the network of subterranean listening stations built from 1955 consisted of two rooms – a monitoring room and smaller toilet/storeroom.

1975: 15ft underground, the entrance to an underground monitoring post in Aberdeenshire. Image: DC Thomson

Around 15ft underground, the post was reached by an entrance shaft and inside was equipped with basic furniture. Outside it was camouflaged in khaki paint.

In addition to vital monitoring equipment, maps and sirens, each post had a foldaway table, canvas chairs, a cupboard and bunkbeds.

Methlick bunker opened in 1961 at height of Cold War threat

The Home Office set up the United Kingdom Warning and Monitoring Organisation which the ROC fed into.

1987: Observer Dawn Adams plots the fallout from a simulated nuclear attack. Image: DC Thomson

In the event of a nuclear attack, the corps was tasked with providing information on the location and severity of nuclear weapons, as well as mapping radioactive fallout.

The Methlick post opened in 1961, tucked away in woodland off an unclassified road.

It was designated as a master post in its cluster, which meant in its operational days it also had VHF radios and a radio mast.

1984: Observer Alexander Forbes, centre, manned the Methlick post for 12 years. Image: DC Thomson

For 30 years, it was diligently manned on rotation by local observers in its cosy confines.

Methlick was one the last posts running when the ROC was operationally disbanded in 1991 at the end of the Cold War.

Defunct posts were returned to landowners or put on the open market, with many since demolished or destroyed by vandals.

1985: Group 29 Observer Commander J Martin, centre, presents the ROC medal for 12 years’ loyal service to observer William Gerrie, second right, of the Methlick post. Image: DC Thomson

Methlick bunker is rare survivor of the nuclear age in Aberdeenshire

The Methlick bunker is rare survivor of an unnerving period in Britain’s history.

It’s now for sale as a standalone lot along with 2.65 hectares of re-planted woodland for £40,000 through Aberdeen and Northern Estates.

An inspection of the post in 2001 revealed it still had its original furniture, paperwork and a sign reading ’45 Post Methlick’.

Since then it has been stripped of its artefacts, but is marketed as “part restored” and suitable for “a number of different purchases”.

It could be an ideal development opportunity for anyone with imagination and no qualms about small spaces.

And in the current political climate where the Doomsday Clock is sitting at 89 seconds to midnight, a nuclear bunker may not be such a bad investment…

