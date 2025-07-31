Gallery: 60 years of thrills and spills at Fintray Hillclimb motorsport event in 24 photos

Twice a year, the quiet idyll of a working farm in secluded woodland near the River Don is shattered by speeding cars as the Fintray Hillclimb roars into action.

2025 marks an incredible 60 years of the motorsport event, which has attracted generations of petrolheads to the former Fintray House estate near Hatton of Fintray.

Hillclimbs are one of the oldest forms of motorsport, where drivers tackle uphill courses one by one against the clock with the winner being the quickest.

Many of motorsport’s finest like Sir Jackie Stewart started their competitive racing days at sprints and hillclimbs.

Fintray Hillclimb launched in 1965

The 1960s was an exciting era in British motor racing when Jim Clark and Graham Hill et al were scooping up trophies and titles galore.

But back in Aberdeenshire, a new motorsport event was gearing up to launch.

The Aberdeen and District Motor Club got recognition of their course on the old Fintray House policies as an authorised speed circuit.

The relatively short 620-yard (567m) hill was only the third RAC-recognised hillclimb in Scotland.

But it wasn’t about the length. The track lead into a long right-hander where the climb began, followed by a left-hander which almost without warning turned into a 180 hairpin bend.

With no camber, the track then followed a short straight before terminating in a hairpin right and sprint to the finish.

Races attracted both men and women competitors

The first official event was held on August 1 1965 in glorious sunshine and was opened by Scottish hillclimb champion Rae Fielding.

A total of 68 competitors from motor clubs across Scotland took part in front of a crowd of more than 2000 spectators.

Notable entrants that weekend included Aberdeen racing driver Willie Forbes who drove his Elva BMW, setting the fastest time of the day at 30.6 secs.

He pipped Rae Fielding to victory when the latter had transmission trouble while competing.

But hillclimbs weren’t just the preserve of men, they attracted women too – and even husband and wife teams.

At the inaugural Fintray Hillclimb, Fraserburgh entrants Jimmy Adams and Margaret Jack both competed in a 1275cc Cooper S.

Jimmy was only six-tenths of a second behind winner of his class with a time of 38.2 secs, while Margaret took fourth place with 41.4 secs.

Sprint superstar Agnes Mickel was regular on hillclimb circuit

The hillclimb’s debut was so successful that the second event on September 26 1965 attracted 78 competitors across nine classes.

Drivers came from across Scotland for the second round, which counted towards the Scottish speed championships.

Competitors included super husband and wife duo Agnes and Gray Mickel.

Both were well-known hillclimb enthusiasts and competed in many single-seater races throughout the 1960s and ’70s in their 2.5l Cooper racer.

Talented Agnes, from Glasgow, routinely raced (and won) against men in sprints, hillclimbs and rallies.

Miss G Stewart of Paisley, a regular at Crimond sprint, also competed in the saloon class in her red Sunbeam Alpine.

Grampian Automobile Club have kept hillclimb running into 21st Century

The hillclimb has continued to run at Fintray since the 1960s and remains the sort of event that lets spectators get close to the action.

Grampian Automobile Club (GAC) established in the 1990s to keep the Fintray Hillclimb going, being the only event of its kind left in the north-east of Scotland.

GAC hosted their first hillclimb May 1995 and has continued to run four events a year over two weekends ever since.

When the cars aren’t on the track, they’re accessible in the pits for enthusiasts to admire and photograph.

Safety features and the types of cars competing may have changed over the years, but the spirit of the original hillclimb is still very much alive and thriving in Aberdeenshire.

Gallery: Thrills and spills at Fintray Hillclimb in archive photos

