Bon Accord Baths, buses, British Rail strikes and other archive photos of August days in Aberdeen

We’re back with another eclectic selection of archive photos, this time showing snapshots of August days over the decades in Aberdeen.

The summer holidays are still in full swing, but we couldn’t share an August gallery without some cute back-to-school photos.

If you were returning to school in Aberdeen prior to the 1980s, you might have stopped by Watt and Grant to pick up your new uniform.

But the return to school in August 1989 was a moment in history for Robert Gordon’s College, when they admitted girls for the first time.

A 250-year-old tradition at RGC ended when the all-boys’ school became a co-ed with girls joining P1, P6 and P7.

The girls had transferred from St Margaret’s and Albyn to make the new female contingent, something headmaster George Allan said “the whole school was looking forward to with enthusiastic anticipation”.

Youngsters still on their summer hols in Tillydrone enjoyed improving their local area with a gardening project.

They were members of the community centre’s Tuesday Club which boasted members aged from five to 100.

August days not so fun for travellers during British Rail strikes

But August 1984 wasn’t so fun for holidaymakers and commuters relying on the railways.

The 24-hour industrial action by British Rail employees caused disruption from services between Aberdeen and England.

In an almost alien scene today, passengers passed the time reading newspapers sitting in the station concourse (do you remember those red, UFO-style seats?).

Elsewhere, our trip back in time recalls one of Aberdeen’s glorious, but long-gone shopfronts at Union Street near Holburn Junction.

Readers with long memories might remember the beautiful marble counters and carved woodwork at A & W Alexander.

A proper old-fashioned shop, Alexanders was a fishmonger, butchers and poulterer at 492 Union Street.

Like many traditional buildings in Aberdeen its frontage is consigned to the history books and the shop is now a Sainsbury’s Local branch.

Perhaps our gallery of August days gone by will bring back some memories for you?

