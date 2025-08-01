Bon Accord Baths, buses, British Rail strikes and other archive photos of August days in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bon Accord Baths, buses, British Rail strikes and other archive photos of August days in Aberdeen

August is here and so is this month's selection of random archive photos giving a snapshot into forgotten moments in Aberdeen over the decades. From happy campers at Hazlehead caravan site to first days of school photos, it's another happy trip down memory lane. Kirstie Waterston
1978: An aerial view of the Cornhill area taken from Cornhill Court. Image: DC Thomson

We’re back with another eclectic selection of archive photos, this time showing snapshots of August days over the decades in Aberdeen.

The summer holidays are still in full swing, but we couldn’t share an August gallery without some cute back-to-school photos.

If you were returning to school in Aberdeen prior to the 1980s, you might have stopped by Watt and Grant to pick up your new uniform.

A shop assistant holds some china from Watt and Grant in the gifts section of the department store.
1979: A selection of gifts both practical and pretty at Watt and Grant, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

But the return to school in August 1989 was a moment in history for Robert Gordon’s College, when they admitted girls for the first time.

A 250-year-old tradition at RGC ended when the all-boys’ school became a co-ed with girls joining P1, P6 and P7.

The girls had transferred from St Margaret’s and Albyn to make the new female contingent, something headmaster George Allan said “the whole school was looking forward to with enthusiastic anticipation”.

Youngsters still on their summer hols in Tillydrone enjoyed improving their local area with a gardening project.

A group of children and adults with plants and rakes, all smiling at the camera.
1988: Young members of Tillydrone Community Centre Club received a boost for their garden improvement project from Aberdeen City District Council’s leisure and recreation department. They laid bedding plants to support the club for five to 100-year-olds, in their efforts to improve the appearance around the centre. Image: DC Thomson

They were members of the community centre’s Tuesday Club which boasted members aged from five to 100.

August days not so fun for travellers during British Rail strikes

But August 1984 wasn’t so fun for holidaymakers and commuters relying on the railways.

The 24-hour industrial action by British Rail employees caused disruption from services between Aberdeen and England.

In an almost alien scene today, passengers passed the time reading newspapers sitting in the station concourse (do you remember those red, UFO-style seats?).

Elsewhere, our trip back in time recalls one of Aberdeen’s glorious, but long-gone shopfronts at Union Street near Holburn Junction.

Aberdeen station concourse is filled with passengers, many of them with full luggage trollies and reading the papers, during a strike in 1984.
1984: Passengers whose journeys were disrupted due to industrial action wait on Aberdeen Station concourse. Image: DC Thomson

Readers with long memories might remember the beautiful marble counters and carved woodwork at A & W Alexander.

A proper old-fashioned shop, Alexanders was a fishmonger, butchers and poulterer at 492 Union Street.

Like many traditional buildings in Aberdeen its frontage is consigned to the history books and the shop is now a Sainsbury’s Local branch.

Perhaps our gallery of August days gone by will bring back some memories for you?

Gallery: Archive photos of bygone August days in Aberdeen

Crowds carrying umbrellas fill the pavements of Union Street on a very wet day, while cars and buses drive on rain-soaked streets.
1971: The bobbing umbrellas and headscarves tell their own story as crowds in Aberdeen’s Union Street brave a summer downpour. The torrential rain brought delight to farmers and water board officials, but to the housewife and bairns on holiday it was a scunner. Image: DC Thomson
Pens full of sheep watched by a few farmers in tweed jackets and waistcoats, white shirts, ties, hats and trousers tucked into socks with dark shoes. The pens are surrounded by old buildings in this city Mart at Berryden in Aberdeen.
1936: A sight you won’t see these days – well-filled pens at Berryden await the Aberdeen lamb sales. All around clusters of farmers view the livestock. This picture was taken in August, 1936. Image: DC Thomson
Glass frontage of a modern building with 'Gray's School of Art' in black letters along the stone-clad doorway.
1967: An exterior view of the elegant Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
A huge group of smiling caravanners, parents, children and babies, wave at the camera. Behind them is a static caravan, car and trees.
1978: The happy party of friends and neighbours from Dundee who had been coming to Aberdeen for their holidays for 15 years, pictured at Hazlehead caravan site. Image: DC Thomson
A black and white photograph of the frontage of an old shop, with leaded glass windows and two women in coats and headscarves looking through the window.
1962: An everyday scene from Holburn Junction in 1962. Older Aberdonians will recall the impressive interior and marble slabs of A & W Alexander, fishmonger, butchers and salesmen of game, who were promoting “herrings for health” on this August day. Image: DC Thomson
A group of girls in kilts, navy blazers, white shirts and striped school ties gather outside the granite buildings of Robert Gordon's College in Aberdeen.
1989: It was all change at Aberdeen’s only all-boys school, Robert Gordon’s College today when a 250-year-old tradition ended with the arrival of the school’s first girls. Image: DC Thomson
A building site with cranes and a built structure.
1984: A shortage of joiners held up construction work on the new Mannofield water treatment works in Aberdeen. William Tawse, the main contractor for the works, said that since the project began there had been a very significant reduction in the availability of joiners who were essential to the progress of the work. Image: DC Thomson
A line-up of men and a women in dark uniform of the Royal Observer Corps, with the centre two shaking hands.
1981: Observer John Kelman (third right), Udny, is congratulated by Capt. Hugh Williamson (second right) after being presented with the clasp to the Royal Observer Corps. The medal in recognition of his 24 years’ service with the ROC 29 Group, Aberdeen. ROC medals were also presented to Leading Woman Observer Kathleen Gunn (second left), Aberdeen, and Observer Adam Wood (third left), Pitcaple, for their 12 years’ service to the group. The ceremony took place at the Crown Hotel, Kintore. Looking on are Observer Lt.-Commandant Reg Roberts (extreme left), Observer Commandant David Inkster (fourth left) and Observer Lt. David France (extreme right). Image: DC Thomson
Rows of houses surrounding the television mast on the hill at Mastrick
1978: An aerial view of the Cornhill area taken from Cornhill Court. Image: DC Thomson
A row of children in shorts, dresses and sandals, ready to go to Primary One.
1978: It was first day smiles from this line up of adorable little pupils arriving at Walker Dam Infant School for the first time. Image: DC Thomson
A large queue of people waiting outside the Salvation Army Citadel.
1987: Aberdeen’s pensioners, unemployed, homeless and other needy cases had eaten their way through 50 tons of butter, 30 tons of cheese and 50,000 litres of milk in three weeks. Major George Whittingham, divisional commander of the Salvation Army in Aberdeen, said every day large queues formed in the Castlegate in front of the Citadel, up two flights of stairs and into the room where volunteers handed over the prescribed quotas. Image: DC Thomson
A woman looks lovingly at a young toddler sitting in a pushalong toy car with a sign on top reading 'A gift from the Early Learning Centre'.
1992: The latest donation to the Evening Express Give The Children A Chance appeal put a smile on young faces. Aberdeen’s Early Learning Centre gave four mini motors to the appeal to help boost funds. While one of the buggies will be raffled in a fundraiser the other three will go to local groups run by the Aberdeen Children’s Society. Kieran McLeod, 2, tries out one of the four cars with Janette Ferrier, assistant manager of the Early Learning Centre. Image: DC Thomson
A nostalgic photograph of Union Street with many buses and cars heading up to Holburn Junction and pedestrians lining the pavements and crossing the road.
1993: A special procession of buses old and new made its way through the centre of Aberdeen. The occasion was the 95th anniversary of public transport in the city operated by Grampian Transport and its predecessors. The star was a 1930 Albion PMA28 single decker which was restored by Grampian Transport employees to its original condition after being rescued from the bottom of a London garden. Image: DC Thomson
A couple of men in white sweatshirts are at the edge of the pool, one on his stomach demonstrating breast stoke at Bon Accord baths. Meanwhile a group of youngsters in swimming costumes are in the water, gathering at the edge to get some tips.
1990: Giving a swimming lesson without getting their feet wet were Dons players Paul Mason and David Robertson. The stars were thrown in at the deep end to help launch the TSB Learn to Swim campaign at the Bon Accord Baths, Aberdeen. For David, it was a return to the pool where he had learned to swim at the age of five while attending primary school. Image: DC Thomson
Black and white photograph showing a house and garden with a plane crashed in the garden. Men in uniform stand over the plane in deep discussion.
1943: A rather dramatic snapshot of wartime Aberdeen showing a Mosquito that had crashed on house at Dyce, August 1943. Image: DC Thomson
A group of children gather around a grey horse which is harnessed to a covered wagon carrying a few children. Two women sit upfront on the wagon, holding the reins.
1987: Proving a big hit with these youngsters at Seaton Community Festival is June, the Irish cob. She was taken to the local school by Belinda Clark and Susan Gilbert of Aberdeen City District Council’s leisure and recreation department to provide carriage rides. Image: DC Thomson
A young King Charles, dressed in short-sleeved white shirt, tie and dark trousers, and Princess Anne, in a white dress with puffed sleeves, look out of a train window.
1953: Prince Charles and Princess Anne looking out of the window of the train at Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
A photograph from above Linksfield Stadium, with the cityscape of Aberdeen in the background.
1987: The “new” Linksfield Stadium was on course to finish – just two weeks adrift of schedule. But Aberdeen District Council were yet to decide how to mark the £1.3m revamp of the stadium which was to be renamed in memory of the late Chris Anderson, one-time Dons director. Image: DC Thomson
Two men in uniform with a fire investigation car outside the Fire Brigade headquarters in Aberdeen.
1981: Two members of the new fire investigation unit, station officer Alistair Spence, left, and divisional officer Gilbert Angus, with their investigation car. The task of the special unit was to make more in-depth investigations into the causes of suspicious fires. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

To purchase archive photos, contact archives@dcthomson.co.uk

