Farmland for sale near Inverurie including 4,300-year-old stone circle for £440,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Farmland for sale near Inverurie including 4,300-year-old stone circle for £440,000

Rolling farmland near Inverurie has been put on the market for £440,000 with an extraordinary feature included - the East Aquhorthies stone circle, which is thought to date to circa 2300BC. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
The stone circle looks out on to Mither Tap at Bennachie.
East Aquhorthies Stone Circle near Inverurie has been put on the market for £440,000 along with surrounding farmland. Image: DC Thomson

Farmland near Inverurie has been put on the market for £440,000 with an extraordinary feature included – a 4300-year-old stone circle.

The Early Bronze Age East Aquhorthies recumbent stone circle, about one-mile west of Inverurie, is thought to date to circa 2300BC.

Recumbent stone circles are among the oldest surviving structures in Scotland, and East Aquhorthies is considered one of the earliest and finest examples.

The standing stones near Inverurie, with dark skies behind them.
East Aquhorthies is considered one of the finest examples of a recumbent stone circle. Image: DC Thomson

In Scotland, recumbent stone circles – where the large recumbent stone lies on its side flanked by taller upright stones – are unique to Aberdeenshire.

It is estimated that 10% of Britain’s stone circles are located in Aberdeenshire alone.

Rare opportunity to buy ancient stone circle near Inverurie

The East Aquhorthies stones were recognised as a scheduled ancient monument by the Ministry of Works in 1925, before being taken into state guardianship in 1963.

Located in rolling farmland one mile west of Inverurie, the area is a popular walk, with a conservative estimate of 1,200 visitors each year.

An aerial photo of the stone circle, with fields around it.
The stone circle sits among 35.5 hectares of productive farmland. Image: DC Thomson

Now a rare opportunity has arisen to buy this important historical site as part of a sale of productive farmland.

Aberdeen and Northern Estates is marketing 35.51 hectares of land at East Aquhorthies, over six fields, for offers over £530,000.

Split into two lots, lot one comprises of five fields plus the stone circle for £440,000.

While the second lot, field six, is 5.34 hectares in size and available for offers over £90,000.

A sign in front of the stone circle tells its history.
East Aquhorthies Stone Circle near Inverurie is a scheduled ancient monument. Image: DC Thomson

Was East Aquhorthies a Bronze Age monument to commemorate the dead?

There is mystery surrounding stone circles in terms of how they were built and why – and the rituals that took place there.

But it’s believed East Aquhorthies was a commemorative monument to honour the dead cremated at the site.

Its picturesque view towards Bennachie’s Mither Tap and peaceful setting make it an atmospheric place.

Although no modern excavation has taken place, experts think there was an earlier cremation cairn in the centre and that the stone circle was constructed around it at a later date.

A scene over the recumbent stone in the circle, thought to have been built in the Bronze Age.
The recumbent stone is made of red granite quarried from Bennachie. Image: DC Thomson

There is no trace of the cairn today, suggesting it was cleared at some point.

Stone circle survived the age of agricultural improvement

However, what sets East Aquhorthies apart from other stone circles is that it is well-preserved and retains all 11 of its stones.

And, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), it is the only one in the region where all the stones have remained upright since the Early Bronze Age.

The stones themselves vary, but seem to have been chosen based on colour, including red jasper, grey granite and the recumbent zone, which is red granite quarried from Bennachie.

An aerial view showing the circle among green fields.
An aerial view of the stone circle and the surrounding fields for sale. Image: Aberdeen and Northern Estates

In the past, many stone circles were destroyed, displaced or moved, often by landowners, not fully appreciating their archaeological significance.

During the age of agricultural improvement in the industrial revolution, some stone circles were blown up or taken apart to make way for fields, development, or to be used as building materials.

Victorian landowner took care to protect ancient stones

But East Aquhorthies survived virtually unscathed, thought to be largely down to subsequent landowners seeking to protect it.

It is believed under the ownership of the 25th Baron of Balquhain, James Michael Leslie, that a conscious decision was made to carefully build drove roads around the structure.

By Victorian times, such monuments on one’s land were quite the status symbol, and there was a certain spiritual curiosity.

A sign on the path directs visitors to the stone circle.
The track leading to East Aquhorthies stone circle from the car park. Image: DC Thomson

Later successor, Colonel Charles Leslie, took decisive action in the 1860s to protect East Aquhorthies by building the low wall that still encircles it today.

HES’s statement of significance says: “Like other recumbent stone circles, East Aquhorthies is a commemorative monument that was constructed with the visitor in mind.

“It still performs that same role today by marking, enclosing and reserving a place where a person or persons have been translated into another dimension through fire and the rite of cremation.”

Even though the stones are on private property, they are a scheduled monument of national importance and remain accessible to the public.

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation