Farmland for sale near Inverurie including 4,300-year-old stone circle for £440,000

Farmland near Inverurie has been put on the market for £440,000 with an extraordinary feature included – a 4300-year-old stone circle.

The Early Bronze Age East Aquhorthies recumbent stone circle, about one-mile west of Inverurie, is thought to date to circa 2300BC.

Recumbent stone circles are among the oldest surviving structures in Scotland, and East Aquhorthies is considered one of the earliest and finest examples.

In Scotland, recumbent stone circles – where the large recumbent stone lies on its side flanked by taller upright stones – are unique to Aberdeenshire.

It is estimated that 10% of Britain’s stone circles are located in Aberdeenshire alone.

Rare opportunity to buy ancient stone circle near Inverurie

The East Aquhorthies stones were recognised as a scheduled ancient monument by the Ministry of Works in 1925, before being taken into state guardianship in 1963.

Located in rolling farmland one mile west of Inverurie, the area is a popular walk, with a conservative estimate of 1,200 visitors each year.

Now a rare opportunity has arisen to buy this important historical site as part of a sale of productive farmland.

Aberdeen and Northern Estates is marketing 35.51 hectares of land at East Aquhorthies, over six fields, for offers over £530,000.

Split into two lots, lot one comprises of five fields plus the stone circle for £440,000.

While the second lot, field six, is 5.34 hectares in size and available for offers over £90,000.

Was East Aquhorthies a Bronze Age monument to commemorate the dead?

There is mystery surrounding stone circles in terms of how they were built and why – and the rituals that took place there.

But it’s believed East Aquhorthies was a commemorative monument to honour the dead cremated at the site.

Its picturesque view towards Bennachie’s Mither Tap and peaceful setting make it an atmospheric place.

Although no modern excavation has taken place, experts think there was an earlier cremation cairn in the centre and that the stone circle was constructed around it at a later date.

There is no trace of the cairn today, suggesting it was cleared at some point.

Stone circle survived the age of agricultural improvement

However, what sets East Aquhorthies apart from other stone circles is that it is well-preserved and retains all 11 of its stones.

And, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), it is the only one in the region where all the stones have remained upright since the Early Bronze Age.

The stones themselves vary, but seem to have been chosen based on colour, including red jasper, grey granite and the recumbent zone, which is red granite quarried from Bennachie.

In the past, many stone circles were destroyed, displaced or moved, often by landowners, not fully appreciating their archaeological significance.

During the age of agricultural improvement in the industrial revolution, some stone circles were blown up or taken apart to make way for fields, development, or to be used as building materials.

Victorian landowner took care to protect ancient stones

But East Aquhorthies survived virtually unscathed, thought to be largely down to subsequent landowners seeking to protect it.

It is believed under the ownership of the 25th Baron of Balquhain, James Michael Leslie, that a conscious decision was made to carefully build drove roads around the structure.

By Victorian times, such monuments on one’s land were quite the status symbol, and there was a certain spiritual curiosity.

Later successor, Colonel Charles Leslie, took decisive action in the 1860s to protect East Aquhorthies by building the low wall that still encircles it today.

HES’s statement of significance says: “Like other recumbent stone circles, East Aquhorthies is a commemorative monument that was constructed with the visitor in mind.

“It still performs that same role today by marking, enclosing and reserving a place where a person or persons have been translated into another dimension through fire and the rite of cremation.”

Even though the stones are on private property, they are a scheduled monument of national importance and remain accessible to the public.

If you enjoyed this, you might like: