Ruthrieston Community Centre: 150 years in photos of beloved building that was saved from bulldozers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Past Times
Past Times

Ruthrieston Community Centre: 150 years in photos of beloved building that was saved from bulldozers

For 150 years Ruthrieston Community Centre has been at the heart of its community. First as a school, then as a college annexe and later as a beloved hub bringing people of all ages together at playgroups, youth groups and craft clubs. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1987: Members of Ruthrieston Playgroup enjoy the sunshine with parents and helpers. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Members of Ruthrieston Playgroup enjoy the sunshine with parents and helpers. Image: DC Thomson

A “couthy” community centre in Ruthrieston is celebrating 150 years of bringing people together under one roof.

Originally a Victorian school, Ruthrieston Community Centre has survived attempted closures, and even demolition, to remain at the heart of its Aberdeen neighbourhood.

Now its past, present and future is being celebrated by the volunteers who keep the vital facility going.

A young woman in Army uniform serves up bowls to three women in coats and hats.
1942: A British Restaurant at Ruthrieston Community Centre during the war. Image: DC Thomson

Ruthrieston Community Centre is ‘couthy’ place

While looking to the future, development manager Amanda Stephen is keen to build an old-fashioned sense of community.

She explains: “The community centre is not bricks and mortar. The community is the folk that come here, and the volunteers too. It’s a building full of love.

“The best way to describe it is ‘couthy’, it’s a really special place.”

A woman walks past the granite frontage of the old Ruthrieston School.
1982: The old Ruthrieston School building, now used as the community centre. Image: DC Thomson

In the age of remote working, studying and artificial intelligence, Amanda says it’s vital to have a space to drop in and meet people.

“People might not have family around them like in the past, or even a ‘work family’, so community is important,” she added.

“We really want to be the hub of the community. We want people to come in and build networks in their neighbourhood.”

A group of older people sit round a table drinking tea and eating soup.
1984: Ruthrieston Community Centre’s luncheon club offered delicious homemade soup, pudding and tea and biscuits – all for the very digestible price of 35p. Sampling some of the fare served Mrs Irene Harwood are, from left, supervisor Doreen Baird; Ivor Jones; cook Helen Scroggie; Wilfred Bulter and Charlotte Johnston. Image: DC Thomson

Community hub has roots in Victorian times

The building has been an important one in Ruthrieston since it was built as a school in 1875.

And it’s had many guises since: a pioneering additional needs school, a mock house for girls studying domestic science and a college annexe.

The original Ruthrieston School was a parish school in a cottage on Holburn Street, which also doubled up as a church.

A lady with a guide dog meets a group of youngsters in Harlaw Academy school uniform.
1975: Guide Dogs for the Blind found itself £20 richer in April 1975, thanks to the second-year pupils at Harlaw Academy in Ruthrieston Annexe. Image: DC Thomson

But when the Education (Scotland) Act 1872 made education compulsory in 1872, purpose-built schools were needed in Aberdeen.

Oldmachar School Board took on Ruthrieston Free Church School in 1873 and the following year started thinking about establishing a public school in the area.

Old school couldn’t cope with increasing population in Ruthrieston

The new school opened in October 1875, at a cost of £1138 and 5 shillings, on a prominent site facing towards River Dee.

Toddlers in a car, looking out of the sunroof and in the open boot, as their toys are delivered in a new BMW from dealership John Clark.
1986: The children of Ruthrieston Community Centre playgroup had a real treat when they went to pick up toys from the Aberdeen District Council Toy Appeal in 1986. Car dealers John Clark provided the transport to Bucksburn to pick up the toys and a van to bring them back. The children are seen looking over a BMW with salesman Paul Cook. Image: DC Thomson

The school had a large schoolroom, smaller classroom and infants’ classroom to accommodate 180 pupils, as well as segregated playgrounds for boys, girls and infants.

But within five years it was overcrowded, and rather than extending the school, the board forced dominie Mr Forbes to dismiss out-of-zone pupils.

Despite removing pupils, the school was too small for the suburb that enveloped it.

A big group of older people gather round a piano keyboard for a singalong, led by pianist Sandy Thomson.
1987: Members of the Ruthrieston Community Centre Senior Citizens Club enjoy a singalong with Sandy Thomson at the keyboard. The club met in the centre each Thursday afternoon. Image: DC Thomson

A much bigger school was built on a large plot between Holburn Street and Riverside Drive.

Pupils with additional needs learned tailoring, gardening and shoemaking

Opening in 1908, the new Ruthrieston School could accommodate 338 infants and 728 older pupils.

It later became Ruthrieston Intermediate School, then Ruthrieston Junior School and finally Ruthrieston Secondary School.

A group of youngsters look on as two teens breakdance in front of them in the hall of the community centre.
1986: There was plenty of room to do your own thing at the Ruthrieston Community Centre Youth Club and these youngsters liked to break dance. Image: DC Thomson

The old Ruthrieston School became Ruthrieston Special School, giving opportunities to pupils with learning difficulties.

Described as an “excellent institution”, it educated children in accordance with their ability to learn.

Pupils learned vocations like gardening, tailoring and cobbling, helping to repair hundreds of boots every year for poor children in the city.

A group of women learn how to make bobbin lace at a workshop.
1988: Under the watchful eye of tutor Frea Kynaston, second right, beginners in bobbin lace making go over the basic stitches at Ruthrieston Community Education Centre. Learning new skills are, from left, Marie Reynolds, Isabel McFarlane and Juliet Frean. Image: DC Thomson

They enjoyed dancing, music and putting on shows for the community.

Victorian building faced bulldozers in 1977

Teachers were praised for “carefully and sympathetically” educating the children.

When it closed, the school became an annexe to Harlaw Academy, where pupils learned technical education and home economics.

A lady sits with her guide dog beside her, and three young people sit on the floor around the dog.
1991: Guide dog Heidi was the centre of attraction when her mistress Isobel Mundie visited Aberdeen College of Further Education’s Ruthrieston Centre. With them are students Mairi Kinnaird, Davene MacDonald and Brenda Hay. Image: DC Thomson

Part of the school was set up as a house so girls could learn domestic science.

But once Harlaw Academy had its own on-site facilities, the future of old Ruthrieston School was in question.

In 1977, with threat of demolition, Harlaw School Council pleaded with the council to turn it into a community centre.

A group of parents and children outside in the sunshine.
1987: Members of Ruthrieston Playgroup enjoy the sunshine with parents and helpers. The playgroup met on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for under three-year-olds and Tuesdays and Thursdays for the under fives. Image: DC Thomson

Realising its “gratifying sense of history”, the local authority agreed.

Ruthrieston Community Centre is small building with big heart

Remaining at the heart of the community, it had an art room, games room, coffee bar, a quiet lounge with a coal fire, and a separate unit to be used as a playgroup.

By night it hosted evening classes as an annexe to Aberdeen College of Commerce and later Aberdeen College of Further Education.

A big group of older people standing around a table full of books.
1981: Ruthrieston Community Centre’s Senior Citizen’s Club gathered round their book stall. President George Adam holds up some of the second-hand books which were sold to raise funds for the club. Image: DC Thomson

In 2010, after a reorganisation of council services, determined centre users and locals came together to save the community centre.

Ruthrieston Community Centre might be a small building but it has a big heart, and its survival is down to the dedicated volunteers who have kept it going.

Having been at the helm since July 2024, Amanda has made it her mission to get people through the door and remind them what “community” is.

A group of people gather round lacemakers to see what they are doing.
1983: Lacemakers, from left, Lily Thomson, Catherine Ross and Hilary Chapman were a big attraction to visitors during Ruthrieston Community Centre’s open day in 1983. Image: DC Thomson

‘The volunteers saved the building, we need to celebrate what we have’

Whether that’s pre-school children dashing around enjoying “pop-up PE”, or older folk who just want to quietly read with a coffee.

Just recently, members of the community came together to teach others how to make jam.

Amanda takes great comfort in seeing the building used as it was always intended.

Jimmy Spankie pipes in the haggis which a group gathers round a table.
1983: TV presenter Jimmy Spankie piped in the haggis for the Aberdeen Volunteer Stroke Scheme at its Burns Supper in Ruthrieston Community Centre. Carrying in the haggis was volunteer Margaret Ewen. Image: DC Thomson

“We’ve been here 150 years, and although the council once wanted to get rid of the old building, it’s actually the 1970s part that’s falling to pieces,” she added.

“The volunteers saved the building, we need to celebrate what we have, but we need people to know we’re here. We want people to tell us what they want.”

Open day aims to bring faces old and new into community centre

It’s been 100 years since those pupils tended the garden at Ruthrieston School, but that garden is still there.

Twins of all ages gather at the centre for a celebration of twins.
1989: You could have been excused for thinking you were seeing double had you chanced upon this party at Ruthrieston Community Centre in December 1989. The occasion was the annual party of Grampian Twins Club. Image: DC Thomson

Amanda says it’s “a really lovely green space” in the heart of a busy neighbourhood and hopes it might be somewhere for mums to meet up.

In fact, she’s keen that Ruthrieston becomes a “village” for new mums to get out of the house and socialise, to help them find a support network.

Exercise classes, crafting, groups for teens, sound baths and community walks on offer all aim to improve mental health.

A group of youngsters at the under-fives club.
2003: Ruthrieston Community Centre’s under-5s group. Image: DC Thomson

Amanda added: “It’s not just a building, it’s full of possibilities.”

It’s hoped Ruthrieston residents, past and present, will come along to an open day on August 16 to celebrate the centre and help shape its future.

A group of youngsters on a climbing frame at the centre.
2009: Ruthrieston Centre’s under-5s’ sponsored obstacle course. Image: DC Thomson

If you enjoyed this, you might like:

Conversation