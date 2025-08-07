Ruthrieston Community Centre: 150 years in photos of beloved building that was saved from bulldozers

A “couthy” community centre in Ruthrieston is celebrating 150 years of bringing people together under one roof.

Originally a Victorian school, Ruthrieston Community Centre has survived attempted closures, and even demolition, to remain at the heart of its Aberdeen neighbourhood.

Now its past, present and future is being celebrated by the volunteers who keep the vital facility going.

Ruthrieston Community Centre is ‘couthy’ place

While looking to the future, development manager Amanda Stephen is keen to build an old-fashioned sense of community.

She explains: “The community centre is not bricks and mortar. The community is the folk that come here, and the volunteers too. It’s a building full of love.

“The best way to describe it is ‘couthy’, it’s a really special place.”

In the age of remote working, studying and artificial intelligence, Amanda says it’s vital to have a space to drop in and meet people.

“People might not have family around them like in the past, or even a ‘work family’, so community is important,” she added.

“We really want to be the hub of the community. We want people to come in and build networks in their neighbourhood.”

Community hub has roots in Victorian times

The building has been an important one in Ruthrieston since it was built as a school in 1875.

And it’s had many guises since: a pioneering additional needs school, a mock house for girls studying domestic science and a college annexe.

The original Ruthrieston School was a parish school in a cottage on Holburn Street, which also doubled up as a church.

But when the Education (Scotland) Act 1872 made education compulsory in 1872, purpose-built schools were needed in Aberdeen.

Oldmachar School Board took on Ruthrieston Free Church School in 1873 and the following year started thinking about establishing a public school in the area.

Old school couldn’t cope with increasing population in Ruthrieston

The new school opened in October 1875, at a cost of £1138 and 5 shillings, on a prominent site facing towards River Dee.

The school had a large schoolroom, smaller classroom and infants’ classroom to accommodate 180 pupils, as well as segregated playgrounds for boys, girls and infants.

But within five years it was overcrowded, and rather than extending the school, the board forced dominie Mr Forbes to dismiss out-of-zone pupils.

Despite removing pupils, the school was too small for the suburb that enveloped it.

A much bigger school was built on a large plot between Holburn Street and Riverside Drive.

Pupils with additional needs learned tailoring, gardening and shoemaking

Opening in 1908, the new Ruthrieston School could accommodate 338 infants and 728 older pupils.

It later became Ruthrieston Intermediate School, then Ruthrieston Junior School and finally Ruthrieston Secondary School.

The old Ruthrieston School became Ruthrieston Special School, giving opportunities to pupils with learning difficulties.

Described as an “excellent institution”, it educated children in accordance with their ability to learn.

Pupils learned vocations like gardening, tailoring and cobbling, helping to repair hundreds of boots every year for poor children in the city.

They enjoyed dancing, music and putting on shows for the community.

Victorian building faced bulldozers in 1977

Teachers were praised for “carefully and sympathetically” educating the children.

When it closed, the school became an annexe to Harlaw Academy, where pupils learned technical education and home economics.

Part of the school was set up as a house so girls could learn domestic science.

But once Harlaw Academy had its own on-site facilities, the future of old Ruthrieston School was in question.

In 1977, with threat of demolition, Harlaw School Council pleaded with the council to turn it into a community centre.

Realising its “gratifying sense of history”, the local authority agreed.

Ruthrieston Community Centre is small building with big heart

Remaining at the heart of the community, it had an art room, games room, coffee bar, a quiet lounge with a coal fire, and a separate unit to be used as a playgroup.

By night it hosted evening classes as an annexe to Aberdeen College of Commerce and later Aberdeen College of Further Education.

In 2010, after a reorganisation of council services, determined centre users and locals came together to save the community centre.

Ruthrieston Community Centre might be a small building but it has a big heart, and its survival is down to the dedicated volunteers who have kept it going.

Having been at the helm since July 2024, Amanda has made it her mission to get people through the door and remind them what “community” is.

‘The volunteers saved the building, we need to celebrate what we have’

Whether that’s pre-school children dashing around enjoying “pop-up PE”, or older folk who just want to quietly read with a coffee.

Just recently, members of the community came together to teach others how to make jam.

Amanda takes great comfort in seeing the building used as it was always intended.

“We’ve been here 150 years, and although the council once wanted to get rid of the old building, it’s actually the 1970s part that’s falling to pieces,” she added.

“The volunteers saved the building, we need to celebrate what we have, but we need people to know we’re here. We want people to tell us what they want.”

Open day aims to bring faces old and new into community centre

It’s been 100 years since those pupils tended the garden at Ruthrieston School, but that garden is still there.

Amanda says it’s “a really lovely green space” in the heart of a busy neighbourhood and hopes it might be somewhere for mums to meet up.

In fact, she’s keen that Ruthrieston becomes a “village” for new mums to get out of the house and socialise, to help them find a support network.

Exercise classes, crafting, groups for teens, sound baths and community walks on offer all aim to improve mental health.

Amanda added: “It’s not just a building, it’s full of possibilities.”

It’s hoped Ruthrieston residents, past and present, will come along to an open day on August 16 to celebrate the centre and help shape its future.

