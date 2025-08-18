The story behind Elgin’s Biblical Garden

Could it be Elgin’s best kept secret?

It welcomes just 200 or so visitors a week, and some say even Elgin residents don’t know much about it.

Time to discover (or rediscover) the Biblical Garden, an oasis of peace and tranquillity to contrast with the bony outline of the famous cathedral opposite.

How did the Elgin Biblical Garden come to be?

Despite its name, the Biblical Garden has no links with Elgin Cathedral.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, it came about through the vision of much-loved horticulturalist, celebrity gardener and fly fisherman Donnie McBean.

Donnie died last year, but not before he had created a lasting floral legacy in Moray, where he worked for the council parks department.

He created three floral sculptures in Forres’ Grant Park, the peacock, the three bears and the butterfly.

With Donnie behind the spade, Forres won Scotland in Bloom, followed by Britain in Bloom, and then Entente Floral.

Through his village competitions, the whole of Moray bloomed.

He became a media personality, with a column in the local press, a residency in Radio Scotland’s Potting Shed, and appearances on the Beechgrove Garden.

Elgin Biblical Garden was Donnie’s passion

But without doubt, Elgin’s Biblical Garden was Donnie’s pet project, his baby.

He drove the fundraising for it and researched the plants suitable for it.

Depending on the interpretation, there are 110 to 125 plants mentioned in the Bible, many grown in completely alien habitats like the Eastern Mediterranean, so it was a tall order, more something to strive towards.

The garden opened in 1996 and has quietly been developing ever since.

When Donnie retired from the council and became a horticultural lecturer at Moray College, he pulled off something of a masterstroke.

He arranged for the college to take over maintenance of the Biblical Garden, which sits on council land and was maintained by the authority, with the concurrent costs.

Now horticultural students carry out the maintenance of the garden during the academic year, and in another masterstroke, a group was set up to take care of the busy summer months, Friends of the Biblical Garden.

The Friends’ chairman is Moray UHI lecturer in horticulture Nick Chambers.

He runs the horticulture course in the gardens and has been doing so for the past 20 years, with around 25 students coming through each year.

What happened to Elgin Biblical Garden’s statues?

Nick remembers the early days when the biblical aspect of the garden was boosted by a number of large fibreglass statues of biblical figures placed around the garden.

Most have now disintegrated and been removed, replaced by interpretation material in the form of boards and inscribed stones.

Only one remains, in the wildflower bed.

While there are no plans to replace the figures with new versions, a wooden stable that was there previously and has rotted away will be replaced in a different location in due course, Nick promises.

There are many manmade references to the Bible in the garden, for example, the Mound, built to suggest Mount Sinai and with Moses on top. Sadly Moses lost his head some years ago.

There’s a tomb, with a rolled-away stone, and a sunrise service is held there every Easter.

The original layout is in the form of a cross, but including all the plants mentioned in the Bible is something of a challenge.

How many plants ARE mentioned in the Bible?

Nick said: “There are lots of Bibles and lots of biblical stories so the number of plants mentioned is open to debate.

“We have a list of around 125, although what exactly they were is open to interpretation.

“When stories get interpreted and translated into different languages, the name of the plants get changed, so we struggle to fulfil that part of what the gardens were created for.

“Many of the plants that are mentioned in the Bible come from the Eastern Mediterranean, so they would struggle to grow here, but we do have figs and olives.

“The olive trees are in pots and kept inside as they tend to ‘walk’.”

Plants with the ability to walk out of the garden and into someone’s car are something every gardener who runs a public park has to contend with, Nick says.

Not to mention the disappearance of labels, those metal ones with a spike to sink them into the ground. Nick can’t understand why they’re taken.

In terms of other biblical plants, Nick added: “Some of the things mentioned in the Bible are really quite boring, like wheat, barley and rye.

“Food crops are mentioned, like leeks and onions, so we go for ornamental versions. They’re not the exact plants mentioned in the Bible, but who knows what the exact plants were?

“The Bible talks about thistles and thorns so we grow brambles and stinging nettles.

“It talks about the flowers of the field which is very ambiguous, so we sow cornfield annuals each year, most of which are UK natives, nothing from the Mediterranean but they are ‘flowers of the field’.

“We have oaks and pines, Cedars of Lebanon and a Judas tree, which flowers direct from its branches, making it look like it’s bleeding.

“In terms of true biblical plants, it’s always an ambition, but we certainly have around 40 to 50.”

A new rose arbour built in metal to replace the old rotting wooden one is intended to suggest the cathedral across the road.

The garden has a new extension thanks to a bank created as part of the Lossie Flood Alleviation scheme.

The spiritual theme will remain, as Nick hopes to place a giant cross, ‘The Last Adam’ donated by sculptor Pauline Beck, towards the bottom of the new area to draw people in.

Students to help design new area

Students will design new paving to the extension and help design the area.

It already boasts the King’s Oak, planted there last year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The beds along the paved cross area and the rainbow bed at the end are fundamental parts of the garden and Nick explains they are intended to celebrate the glory of creation.

But they’re now showing their age and it is planned to renew them with the Friends of the Biblical Garden looking to start fundraising for the £20,000 required.

“Although we have to disappoint some of the visitors who come here specifically to see biblical plants, the garden will always have the spiritual element that visitors look for,” Nick said.