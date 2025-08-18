The story behind Elgin’s Biblical Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The story behind Elgin’s Biblical Garden

Elgin's Biblical Garden may not be as old as Methuselah yet, but it has a proud past and a flourishing future. Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Moray UHI horticulture lecturer Nick Chambers is chairman of the Friends of the Biblical Garden. His students maintain the garden during the academic year. Image: Susy Macaulay/DC Thomson.
Moray UHI horticulture lecturer Nick Chambers is chairman of the Friends of the Biblical Garden. His students maintain the garden during the academic year. Image: Susy Macaulay/DC Thomson.

Could it be Elgin’s best kept secret?

It welcomes just 200 or so visitors a week, and some say even Elgin residents don’t know much about it.

Time to discover (or rediscover) the Biblical Garden, an oasis of peace and tranquillity to contrast with the bony outline of the famous cathedral opposite.

How did the Elgin Biblical Garden come to be?

Despite its name, the Biblical Garden has no links with Elgin Cathedral.

Flower beds, trees and paths though Elgin Biblical Garden.
Elgin Biblical Garden in 2025. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, it came about through the vision of much-loved horticulturalist, celebrity gardener and fly fisherman Donnie McBean.

Donnie died last year, but not before he had created a lasting floral legacy in Moray, where he worked for the council parks department.

He created three floral sculptures in Forres’ Grant Park, the peacock, the three bears and the butterfly.

Donnie McBean's peacock and butterfly beds in Forres' Grant Park.
Donnie McBean’s peacock and butterfly beds in Forres’ Grant Park. Image: Sunita Lincoln.

With Donnie behind the spade, Forres won Scotland in Bloom, followed by Britain in Bloom, and then Entente Floral. 

Through his village competitions, the whole of Moray bloomed.

He became a media personality, with a column in the local press, a residency in Radio Scotland’s Potting Shed, and appearances on the Beechgrove Garden.

Elgin Biblical Garden was Donnie’s passion

But without doubt, Elgin’s Biblical Garden was Donnie’s pet project, his baby.

He drove the fundraising for it and researched the plants suitable for it.

Depending on the interpretation, there are 110 to 125 plants mentioned in the Bible, many grown in completely alien habitats like the Eastern Mediterranean, so it was a tall order, more something to strive towards.

The garden site taking shape in the early days.
The Biblical Garden taking shape in the early days. Image: Friends of Elgin Biblical Garden.

The garden opened in 1996 and has quietly been developing ever since.

When Donnie retired from the council and became a horticultural lecturer at Moray College, he pulled off something of a masterstroke.

He arranged for the college to take over maintenance of the Biblical Garden, which sits on council land and was maintained by the authority, with the concurrent costs.

Now horticultural students carry out the maintenance of the garden during the academic year, and in another masterstroke, a group was set up to take care of the busy summer months, Friends of the Biblical Garden.

Moray UHI horticulture lecturer Nick Chambers, who is also chairman of the Friends of the Biblical Garden.
Moray UHI horticulture lecturer Nick Chambers is also chairman of the Friends of the Biblical Garden. His students maintain the garden during the academic year. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

The Friends’ chairman is Moray UHI lecturer in horticulture Nick Chambers.

He runs the horticulture course in the gardens and has been doing so for the past 20 years, with around 25 students coming through each year.

What happened to Elgin Biblical Garden’s statues?

Nick remembers the early days when the biblical aspect of the garden was boosted by a number of large fibreglass statues of biblical figures placed around the garden.

Most have now disintegrated and been removed, replaced by interpretation material in the form of boards and inscribed stones.

The last remaining fibreglass figure, The Sower, stands in the 'flowers of the field' bed.
The last remaining fibreglass figure, The Sower, stands in the ‘flowers of the field’ bed in Elgin Biblical Garden. Image: Susy Macaulay/DCT Media

Only one remains, in the wildflower bed.

While there are no plans to replace the figures with new versions, a wooden stable that was there previously and has rotted away will be replaced in a different location in due course, Nick promises.

There are many manmade references to the Bible in the garden, for example, the Mound, built to suggest Mount Sinai and with Moses on top.  Sadly Moses lost his head some years ago.

Five-year-old Bishopmill Primary pupils Kagen McKenzie and Cheryl Robbie look at The Sower figure when it was new in 1995.
Kagen McKenzie, 5, and Cheryl Robbie, 5, from Bishopmill Primary School in Elgin, look at The Sower when it was new in 1995. Image: DCT

There’s a tomb, with a rolled-away stone, and a sunrise service is held there every Easter.

The original layout is in the form of a cross, but including all the plants mentioned in the Bible is something of a challenge.

How many plants ARE mentioned in the Bible?

Nick said: “There are lots of Bibles and lots of biblical stories so the number of plants mentioned is open to debate.

“We have a list of around 125, although what exactly they were is open to interpretation.

“When stories get interpreted and translated into different languages, the name of the plants get changed, so we struggle to fulfil that part of what the gardens were created for.

“Many of the plants that are mentioned in the Bible come from the Eastern Mediterranean, so they would struggle to grow here, but we do have figs and olives.

“The olive trees are in pots and kept inside as they tend to ‘walk’.”

Plants with the ability to walk out of the garden and into someone’s car are something every gardener who runs a public park has to contend with, Nick says.

The Mound beginning to take shape in the garden in 1995.
The Biblical Garden Mound begins to take shape in 1995. Image: DCT

Not to mention the disappearance of labels, those metal ones with a spike to sink them into the ground. Nick can’t understand why they’re taken.

In terms of other biblical plants, Nick added: “Some of the things mentioned in the Bible are really quite boring, like wheat, barley and rye.

“Food crops are mentioned, like leeks and onions, so we go for ornamental versions. They’re not the exact plants mentioned in the Bible, but who knows what the exact plants were?

“The Bible talks about thistles and thorns so we grow brambles and stinging nettles.

Roundabout Playgroup members, with Daffy the Donkey, stage their outdoor nativity play at Elgin Biblical Garden in years gone by.
Roundabout Playgroup members, with Daffy the Donkey, stage their outdoor nativity play in Elgin’s Biblical Garden in years gone by. Image: Bobby Nelson

“It talks about the flowers of the field which is very ambiguous, so we sow cornfield annuals each year, most of which are UK natives, nothing from the Mediterranean but they are ‘flowers of the field’.

“We have oaks and pines, Cedars of Lebanon and a Judas tree, which flowers direct from its branches, making it look like it’s bleeding.

“In terms of true biblical plants, it’s always an ambition, but we certainly have around 40 to 50.”

The old wooden rose arbour, which has now been replaced with a modern metal version.
The old wooden rose arbour in the Biblical Garden, now replaced with a modern metal version.  Image: Friends of Elgin Biblical Garden

A new rose arbour built in metal to replace the old rotting wooden one is intended to suggest the cathedral across the road.

The garden has a new extension thanks to a bank created as part of the Lossie Flood Alleviation scheme.

The spiritual theme will remain, as Nick hopes to place a giant cross, ‘The Last Adam’ donated by sculptor Pauline Beck, towards the bottom of the new area to draw people in.

Students to help design new area

Students will design new paving to the extension and help design the area.

It already boasts the King’s Oak, planted there last year to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The beds along the paved cross area and the rainbow bed at the end are fundamental parts of the garden and Nick explains they are intended to celebrate the glory of creation.

The Prodigal Son, two of the long-lost fibreglass figures at the Biblical Garden, in 2005.
The Prodigal Son, two of the long-lost fibreglass figures in the Biblical Garden, in 2005. Image: Anna Hellberg

But they’re now showing their age and it is planned to renew them with the Friends of the Biblical Garden looking to start fundraising for the £20,000 required.

“Although we have to disappoint some of the visitors who come here specifically to see biblical plants, the garden will always have the spiritual element that visitors look for,” Nick said.

Conversation