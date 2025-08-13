Gallery: Looking back at memories of Foveran and Tipperty schools in 60 photos, from 1931 to 2024

When school returns after summer, pupils of the former Foveran and Tipperty schools will be forging a new future together as Ythan Bridge School.

It will be a big change for the pupils, teachers and parents of both schools as they encounter different faces and places.

Foveran was the first of the two Victorian schools to be formally established in 1873, with Tipperty following in 1878.

The early days at Foveran School

The first log book entry at Foveran on November 24 1873 tells of the school opening in the presence of the Reverends Keay and Clark.

Subsequent entries, right up to its centenary in 1973, provided a valuable record of changing social circumstances in a rural community.

Recorded were vast attendance drops during sowing and “hairst” times, snowstorms in March and April, and ominous outbreaks of scarlet fever. They also record pass marks in Latin, French and Greek.

The very first person to be registered on the school roll back in 1873 was farmer’s daughter Isabella Allan, of Aikens Hill. The roll totalled 110.

Speaking in 1971, headteacher Mr Smith said one aspect of education that has not changed over the years is the constant call for improved facilities.

“One of the very early entries,” smiled Mr Smith, “complained about the lack of space in the building.”

Tipperty School has been saved from closure several times

Like many schools across Scotland, Tipperty had previously been a Free Church school until it was taken over by the Logie-Buchan school board in 1878.

The Education (Scotland) Act in 1872 made education mandatory until the age of 14 and formalised both schooling and record keeping.

Originally the proposal had been to establish a girls’ school in Tipperty, but ratepayers were more keen on another co-educational school in the district.

There were concerns even before it was built that there would not be enough pupils for the school and as early as 1923 the Kincardine Education Authority wanted to close it.

But the local education department fought back, pointing out that closing Tipperty meant “infants of five years old” would have to walk 2-3 miles to their next nearest school.

Tipperty was reprieved until closure threats came calling again in 1973 and 1986, but remarkably each time it was saved.

A future together for Foveran and Tipperty pupils

Now, both schools will face the biggest change in their 150 or so years by uniting as one.

The newly-named Ythan Bridge School will be split over both Foveran and Tipperty school sites.

Primary 1-3 pupils will be educated at Foveran, and primary 4-7 will be educated at Tipperty.

The decision to merge the schools was made by Aberdeenshire Council to balance out an increasing roll at Foveran and a decreasing roll at Tipperty.

Ythan Bridge was chosen to equally represent both schools, which are in the Ellon cluster near the Forvie reserve.

The name reflects the Ythan area in which both schools stand, and Bridgend, which sits between each building.

Just before the new chapter starts, we’ve opened our archives to look back at photos of Foveran and Tipperty schools.

Gallery: Photos of Foveran and Tipperty Schools over the years

If you enjoyed this, you might like: