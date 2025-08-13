Gallery: Looking back at memories of Foveran and Tipperty schools in 60 photos, from 1931 to 2024

When school returns after summer, pupils of the former Foveran and Tipperty schools will be forging a new future together as Ythan Bridge School.
It will be a big change for the pupils, teachers and parents of both schools as they encounter different faces and places.
Foveran was the first of the two Victorian schools to be formally established in 1873, with Tipperty following in 1878.
The early days at Foveran School
The first log book entry at Foveran on November 24 1873 tells of the school opening in the presence of the Reverends Keay and Clark.
1932: Miss Easton and her class at Foveran School 1932. Image: Submitted by Mrs Craigmyle
Subsequent entries, right up to its centenary in 1973, provided a valuable record of changing social circumstances in a rural community.
Recorded were vast attendance drops during sowing and “hairst” times, snowstorms in March and April, and ominous outbreaks of scarlet fever. They also record pass marks in Latin, French and Greek.
The very first person to be registered on the school roll back in 1873 was farmer’s daughter Isabella Allan, of Aikens Hill. The roll totalled 110.
Speaking in 1971, headteacher Mr Smith said one aspect of education that has not changed over the years is the constant call for improved facilities.
1971: The 50-odd pupils of Foveran School were engaged in a unique history lesson by studying the history of their school ahead of its centenary in 1973. Headmaster David Smith, said the exercise served the dual purpose of providing pupils with a first-hand insight into their scholastic predecessors, and a foundation for which to mould the plans for their forthcoming centenary celebrations. Image: DC Thomson
“One of the very early entries,” smiled Mr Smith, “complained about the lack of space in the building.”
Tipperty School has been saved from closure several times
Like many schools across Scotland, Tipperty had previously been a Free Church school until it was taken over by the Logie-Buchan school board in 1878.
The Education (Scotland) Act in 1872 made education mandatory until the age of 14 and formalised both schooling and record keeping.
Originally the proposal had been to establish a girls’ school in Tipperty, but ratepayers were more keen on another co-educational school in the district.
Circa 1931: A class of 9 and 10-year-olds at Tipperty School with teacher Miss Daisy Ross. Image: Submitted
There were concerns even before it was built that there would not be enough pupils for the school and as early as 1923 the Kincardine Education Authority wanted to close it.
But the local education department fought back, pointing out that closing Tipperty meant “infants of five years old” would have to walk 2-3 miles to their next nearest school.
Tipperty was reprieved until closure threats came calling again in 1973 and 1986, but remarkably each time it was saved.
A future together for Foveran and Tipperty pupils
Now, both schools will face the biggest change in their 150 or so years by uniting as one.
The newly-named Ythan Bridge School will be split over both Foveran and Tipperty school sites.
1986: The children of Tipperty School having fun in the playground after learning their school was saved from the axe. Education director James Michie had suggested the 15-pupil Tipperty school should close following the retiral of the head teacher. But when the matter came before the education committee, Tory and Labour councillors voted to keep the school open. Image: DC Thomson
Primary 1-3 pupils will be educated at Foveran, and primary 4-7 will be educated at Tipperty.
The decision to merge the schools was made by Aberdeenshire Council to balance out an increasing roll at Foveran and a decreasing roll at Tipperty.
Ythan Bridge was chosen to equally represent both schools, which are in the Ellon cluster near the Forvie reserve.
The name reflects the Ythan area in which both schools stand, and Bridgend, which sits between each building.
Just before the new chapter starts, we’ve opened our archives to look back at photos of Foveran and Tipperty schools.
Gallery: Photos of Foveran and Tipperty Schools over the years
1966: Young Stephen Coutts in the infant department at Foveran School finds building with Cuisenaire blocks a fine way to learn the rudiments of mathematics. Image: DC Thomson
1975: Foveran School lollipop lady Mrs J Norrie with the pupils who put her forward for the Lollipop Man – or Woman of the Year contest. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Foveran Primary School pupils carry out a census of traffic passing their school on the Aberdeen-Ellon road as part of their environmental studies. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Foveran dancers (rear, left to right) Kelly Oxburgh, Jean Taylor, Marie Oxburgh, Elaine Alexander, Lynda Baker, Lynn Stephen and Joan Baker; and (front) Moira Black and Shirley Smith (right). Image: DC Thomson
1987: The entire school roll of Foveran School took part in the Nativity Play performed for the patients at Morningfield Hospital, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Foveran School came first in the group music making competition at the Aberdeen and North East Scotland Music Festival. Moira Black shakes the tambourine. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Youngsters at Foveran School on the A92 Balmedie-Tipperty road played a key role in a high-profile government campaign for an urgent speed review on the fast road next to their school. Head teacher Susan Barrett described the turnaround as a triumph for pupils to see their campaigning made a difference to the situation. Image: DC Thomson
1996: Education over the generations – Foveran pupil Alistair Hardy chats to Ethel Duncan, a pupil from 1916, who attended for nine years. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Head teacher Stuart Sievwright with pupils at Foveran School after receiving a good inspection. Image: DC Thomson
2010: The youngsters at Foveran Primary school plead with drivers to keep to the 20mph hour limit going past their school. In the picture are pupils from left, Euan Pirie, Shona MacDonald, Danny Peters and Jonathan Campbell. Image: DC Thomson
2012: The trio of P1s at Foveran. Image: DC Thomson
2014: P7 leavers Isaac Rorie, Sissel Tiemeyer, Viola Tiemeyer, Tommy Corkey and Reiss Redgrave. Image: DC Thomson
2014: P1 new starts at Foveran Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Foveran Primary School’s P7 leavers with teacher Joyce Mackie. Image: DC Thomson
2016: The P7 leavers at Foveran School. Image: DC Thomson
2017: The P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
2017: The new P1 class at Foveran School. Image: DC Thomson
2018: Foveran’s new P1 pupil in 2018 in Mrs Russell’s class. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
2018: Foveran School’s nativity play. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
2018: P7 leavers at Foveran. Image: DC Thomson
2019: The P7 leavers at Foveran. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2019: Mrs Russell with her new P1 class. Image: DC Thomson
2020: The outgoing P7s at Foveran Primary School. Image: DC Thomson
2022: The new P1s in Mrs Russell’s class. Image: DC Thomson
2024: Foveran School P1s. Image: DC Thomson
2025: Foveran School P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Tipperty head teacher Margaret Galloway receives a coffee set and a tray from Anne-Marie Henderson on behalf of pupils of both Tipperty School and Foveran Primary, who were at Tipperty on a temporary basis. Mrs Galloway was leaving to teach at Newburgh Primary. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Pupils from Tipperty School near Ellon take a break from rehearsals for Return of Jack the Sailor – their entry in the Festival of Drama and the Spoken Word in 1982. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Pupils of Tipperty School pose for a picture outside the school in October 1986. The school was under threat of closure but was reprieved. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Mothers and their toddlers at Tipperty School. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Tipperty Schools’ youngest pupil five-year-old Barry Birnie showing his puppet with the rest of the school in the background. The 12-pupil primary school of Tipperty, was putting on a concert and a special feature was to be puppets made by the children. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Another photos of the Tipperty pupils and their handmade puppets. Image: DC Thomson
1987: The new pre-school playgroup at Tipperty School was desperately seeking more play equipment. It was an instant success and had more children than the school itself, but the headteacher Mrs Lorna Dawson appealed for donations of more play equipment to meet demand. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Tipperty Primary School pupils set up a ‘Christmas Land’ enterprise to produce a range of Christmas cards and crackers. From left, Fraser Cumming, Kayleigh Thomas and Liam Paterson. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Mrs Morrison and Mrs Williams’ P7 leavers’ class. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Tipperty Primary School were the runners up in the Jubilee Garden Competition. Pupils with teacher Katherine Williams. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Tipperty’s P7 leavers. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Pupils at Tipperty Primary School were raising money for Uganda, to build a children’s operating theatre in the capital. Image: DC Thomson
2015: The P7 leavers from Mrs Williams’ class, from left, Rory Temple, Katie Clark and Daniel Thomson. Image: DC Thomson
2016: The new intake of P1s at Tipperty. Image: DC Thomson
2017: Tipperty Primary School’s new P1s. Image: DC Thomson
2017: The P7 leavers at Tipperty School. Image: DC Thomson
2018: The four new P1 pupils in Mrs Dawson’s class. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
2018: The P7 leavers at Tipperty. Image: DC Thomson
2019: Tipperty School’s new P1s. Image: DC Thomson
2019: The outgoing P7 cohort at Tipperty. Image: DC Thomson
2020: The intake of new P1 pupils. Image: DC Thomson
2020: The P7 leavers at Tipperty. Image: DC Thomson
2020: Tipperty Primary’s Christmas activities. Image: Supplied
2021: The new P1 pupil at Tipperty School. Image: Submitted
2022: The new P1 at Tipperty School: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
2022: Fun in the snow at Tipperty Primary School. Image: Submitted
2022: Tipperty’s nativity play. Image: Submitted
2023: Tipperty’s new P1 pupil. Image: Submitted
2023: The P7 class at Tipperty. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2024: Tipperty School’s outgoing P7 pupils. Image: Submitted
