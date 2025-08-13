Swing back to the 60s in our photo gallery of Inverness in days gone by

‘Magical’ and ‘majestic’ were the words of choice by our P&J reporter to describe the scene below on Boxing Day, 1969.

He wrote: “We thought readers would enjoy and appreciate the scene as Inverness festive season illuminations lend a magic look to the comparatively new development at Bridge Street with Inverness Castle, towering in the background, and the River Ness, flowing majestically in the foreground, reflecting the beauty of the moment.”

These days that new development at Bridge Street is much despised as an ugly concrete lump from the Sixties, destroying the character of that ancient corner of town.

The buildings it replaced were slums by any other name, dating back to the Middle Ages, run-down and overcrowded. The solution was in the spirit of the new age, and debate has raged for years as to what can be done to make Bridge Street look more in keeping with the historic city behind it.

A night scene in 1960

Inverness had many cinemas in years gone by, much lamented by those who remember the heady days of The Playhouse, The Empire Theatre and La Scala.

The city centre bustled with shops, cafes, restaurants and entertainment in the 1960s.

This photo was taken in November 1960 from Academy Street, looking along Inglis Street to the junction of Eastgate and High Street.

Cars galore at the railway station

This photo of Inverness railway station slightly predates the 1960s, taken on a rainy September day in 1957.

The station was 102 years old in the picture.

It now has a more modern glass frontage with the portico at the entrance removed.

Top of Castle Street, a ‘traffic blackspot’

Cheating slightly as this photo was taken in May 1959, but reveals how relaxed traffic management was on Castle Street.

These days lots of road markings and traffic lights embellish this junction at View Place and the buildings on the right have gone.

Great days when you could just leave your bike propped up on the pavement.

View from the Ness Bridge up Bridge Street

It’s 1968. The presence of a long-lost white building opposite the newly-built three concrete carbuncles on the right serves as another reminder of what’s been lost of Inverness heritage.

It was Queen Mary’s house, occupied by Mary, Queen of Scots in 1562 while her army laid siege to the castle.

In the 18th century it was remodelled to make way for Fraser, Wilson & Co, wine and spirit merchants.

In this photo it was not long for this world, demolished the same year to make way for the offices of the Highlands and Islands Development Board.

It’s now a block of flats housing Primark at street level.

Across the river to the castle

Inverness Castle in the top right has been undergoing a four-year long transformation, getting rid of the police station and sheriff court it housed to create what’s billed as a ‘world-class visitor attraction’ set to open later this year.

It soars above the Bridge Street carbuncles and Queen Mary’s House hadn’t yet been demolished.

The 1968 scene above inspired our photographer to poetic heights: “The slow-moving, elegant swans are disdainful and ignore the deeds of the more dashing ‘airborne’ brigade allowing the seagulls to snap up all the food.

“There was no fuss or bother from the swans but they had no worries – they calmly moved upriver, left the seagulls to fight it out, and ‘cashed’ in on some more titbits.”

Some views never change…

In a move which would have astonished readers in 1962, Inverness Old High Church, in the foreground of this picture, is now empty and for sale.

The further away church is the Free North Church.

The furthest bridge, known as the Ness Bridge, is less than a year old in this photo having replaced the old suspension bridge of 1851 in 1961.

In the foreground right is the Greig Street bridge, built in 1880 by the local Rose Street Foundry and still in heavy use by pedestrians today.

What was there before the Eastgate Centre?

This busy street preceded Falcon Square and the Eastgate Centre by 18 years.

Branded the ‘largest bottleneck in town’, this view is from a P&J staff car heading for the town centre in 1965.

It’s where Eastgate joins with the High Street at the traffic lights in Inglis Street.

The High Street of sixty years ago had a very different buzz from today.

Culduthel Road looking towards the castle

The photo was taken in 1960.

The building on the left was built in 1826 as a town house, and converted in 1996 into a hostel.

The joy of this scene is surely in the free parking, lack of road markings, the period cars and the bus grinding up the steep hill.

Church Street and ‘the parking problem’

Invernessians were fed up with ‘the parking problem’ on Church Street in 1960.

To modern eyes, what problem? Especially as there were no street markings to pretend you haven’t noticed.

The P&J wrote at the time of this photo: “The Minister of Transport Ernest Marples, spoke of his hopes of eliminating long-term parking and indiscriminate loading and unloading which caused congestion and delay.

“He spoke of a ticket system and traffic wardens.

“Inverness, with its heavy traffic and narrow streets, is all too aware of the problems.”

A new housing scheme in Raigmore

A £600,000 housing scheme was underway in Raigmore in 1965 with 322 houses soon to be ready for occupation.

The former grand old house there, the seat of the Mackintoshes, had fallen into disrepair and the area languished unkempt, inhabited by homeless squatters.

The council saw it as an opportunity to solve the post-war housing crisis and create a model community there. Read the full story here.

Inverness Market was getting a new look in 1960

Inverness Market Hall, now known as the Victorian Market, was undergoing modernisation in this 1960 image.

Below is the new look Inverness Fish Market, described as ‘bright and up to date.’

The market had had a checkered history since its opening in 1870. It burned down in 1889, to be reopened in 1891, and has recently been completely over-hauled with a thriving food hall as its focal point.

A bustling Queensgate

Street markings and an effort to control parking are visible in this 1961 view of Bustling Queensgate in the heart of the town.

The street was designed by architect Alexander Ross to resemble the Italianate boulevards which had impressed him when he visited Paris.

Building started in 1888. The street has always housed the Post Office and the folk in this picture would probably be horrified to hear that in 2025 the Queensgate Post Office faces potential closure.

The birth of Eden court theatre

This 1965 photo of the Bishop’s Palace was taken when it housed a nurses’ training centre.

Inverness Town Council was considering it as the site for ‘a new conference and multi-purpose hall’.

It would take a further 11 years to become Eden Court Theatre, incorporating the Bishop’s Palace as offices and dressing rooms.

The current incarnation of Eden Court was opened in 2008 after a massive refurbishment, and houses a second theatre, two cinemas, two dance and drama studios, and new dressing rooms.