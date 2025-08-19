Gallery: The famous Lonach Highlanders march through the years in 55 archive photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Gallery: The famous Lonach Highlanders march through the years in 55 archive photos

All roads lead to Lonach on the last Saturday of August each year when the kilted Lonach Highlanders stride through the glens in a show of unity, friendship and tradition. The iconic spectacle represents an unbroken link between the Highlanders and their forefathers. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Three Lonach Highlanders - Jimmy Murray, of Ballogie; John Barber of Strathdon, and Sandy Dent of Aberlour - enjoy a reviving dram in 1981.
1981: A reviving dram during a stop on their annual march for Lonach clansmen, from left, Jimmy Murray, of Ballogie; John Barber of Strathdon, and Sandy Dent of Aberlour. Image: DC Thomson

Every August the hills of Strathdon echo with the skirl of bagpipes when the Lonach Highlanders march together in tradition and fellowship.

The stirring parade, which attracts thousands of spectators, has taken place on the fourth Saturday every August for generations.

Believed to be the largest body of non-military men to carry ceremonial weapons in Britain, all roads lead to Lonach as the kilted clansmen stride through the glens.

Sir Charles Forbes established the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society to preserve Highland dress and promote benevolence in a peaceful manner in the decades after Culloden.

A wee dram awaits the Lonach Highlanders as they march back to Bellabeg Park for the games.
1987: A wee dram awaits the Lonach Highlanders as they march back to Bellabeg Park for the games. Image: DC Thomson.

Carrying their trademark pikes and Lochaber axes, the Highlanders from clans Forbes, Gordon and Wallace complete a six-mile ceremonial march to mark the opening of the Lonach Highland Games.

Traditionally the clansmen would march to the homes of six neighbouring lairds to enjoy a dram in the now-iconic celebration of friendship in the district.

At each of the stops, the Highlanders toast the health of the homeowner, the district and the society with a cry of ‘Ho Ho Lonach!’

With the games set to return this weekend, we’ve looked back at decades of archive photos showing Lonach Highlanders in their full regalia embracing fellowship and tradition.

Gallery: March of the Lonach Highlanders in 55 archive photos

The parade in the 1920s.
1929: The Men of Lonach marching in the 1920s. Image: DC Thomson.
The winding march and beat of the drum of the clansmen at Lonach.
1930s: The winding march and beat of the drum of the clansmen at Lonach. Image: DC Thomson.
A group of people wearing tartan. Jimmy Philip, Isobel McBain, mother of Dr Douglas McBain, Dr McBain's daughter, Mhairi, Major Hamish Forbes and his son James.
1972: Standard-bearer Jimmy Philip drinks the health of 86-year-old Isobel McBain, mother of Dr Douglas McBain, who was host to the Highlanders when they stopped at Roughpark for their dram. Also in the picture are Dr McBain’s daughter, Mhairi, Major Hamish Forbes and his son James. Image: DC Thomson.
Ninety-year-old Mary Taylor, of Tollhouse, Strathdon, comes to the roadside to watch.
1975: 90-year-old Mary Taylor, of Tollhouse, Strathdon, comes to the roadside to watch the Lonach marchers making their way to Roughpark. She had seen many marchers over the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Grandson of the late Dr Innes of Strathdon, Alexander Keenan (2), has a word with four of the Lonach Highlanders, from left: back - Iain MacAllum and Hugh Leishman; front - Bill Ritchie and Jeff Jaffrey.
1987: Grandson of the late Dr Innes of Strathdon, Alexander Keenan (2), has a word with four of the Lonach Highlanders, from left: back – Iain MacAllum and Hugh Leishman; front – Bill Ritchie and Jeff Jaffrey. Image: DC Thomson.
The men of Lonach pause at Roughpark during their march to toast Dr James Rice and Dr Douglas McBain.
1962: The men of Lonach pause at Roughpark during their march to toast Dr James Rice and Dr Douglas McBain. Image: DC Thomson.
19-year-old Irene Inglis from London with her two cousins Alexander Duncan, left, of Strathdon, and Brian Davidson, of Glenbuchat, before they started off on the march to the Lonach Gathering.
1971: 19-year-old Irene Inglis from London with her two cousins Alexander Duncan, left, of Strathdon, and Brian Davidson, of Glenbuchat, before they started off on the march to the Lonach Gathering. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders led by Sir Hamish Forbes march in to Bellabeg in 1991.
1991: The Lonach Highlanders led by Sir Hamish Forbes march in to Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
Stuart Milne and Jim Robertson sharing a drink in 1988.
1988: Showing the true Highland spirit, as they wait for the order to drink up during their stop at Roughpark, are Stuart Milne and Jim Robertson, both of Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
Jimmy Stuart, third from left, with his sons, from left, James, Alan, Derek, Richard and Ian.
1983: For the first time a father and five sons took part in the march when 16-year-old Derek joined the rest of the Stuarts. Jimmy Stuart, third from left, is pictured with his sons, from left, James, Alan, Derek, Richard and Ian. Image: DC Thomson.
Laura MacKay has breakfast sitting on a wall watching the men walk.
1984: Wakened early for the occasion, Laura MacKay has breakfast and a dyke-side view of the march. Image: DC Thomson.
Duncan MacPherson, the oldest clansman of the time, addresses the Lonach Highlanders by megaphone in this photograph thought to be from 1929.
1929: Duncan MacPherson, the oldest clansman of the time, addresses the Lonach Highlanders by megaphone in this photograph thought to be from 1929. Image: DC Thomson.
11-year-old Graham Thomson with his bagpipes in 1984.
1984: The youngest marcher, 11-year-old Graham Thomson, of Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
Two-year-old Stuart Keenan looks up at his father enjoying a dram as he tucks into an ice lolly.
1990: Nice refreshments, dad! Two-year-old Stuart Keenan looks up at his father enjoying a dram as he tucks into an ice lolly. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders march through the glens.
1961: An impressive setting as the Lonach Highlanders march through the glens. Image: DC Thomson.
Two-year-old George Wallace joins in the festivities at Candacraig, talking to Jimmy Stuart of Candacraig Home Farm.
1984: Two-year-old George Wallace joins in the festivities at Candacraig, talking to Jimmy Stuart of Candacraig Home Farm. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders march through the village of Roughpark on their way to Candacraig House.
1976: With pikes aloft and kilts swinging, the Lonach Highlanders march through the village of Roughpark on their way to Candacraig House. Image: DC Thomson.
Leading the Lonach Pipe Band on the 1983 march from Old Tornasheen - home of Col. Lowry - are Drum Major Bert Summers, left, and Drum Major Ian Morrison.
1983: Leading the Lonach Pipe Band on the march from Old Tornasheen – home of Col. Lowry – are Drum Major Bert Summers, left, and Drum Major Ian Morrison. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-year-old Roland Stuart plays his mini-bagpipes as both his grandads Jimmy Stuart and James Yeats listen.
1982: Four-year-old Roland Stuart, of Glenkindie, has a blaw on his mini-bagpipes as both his grandads Jimmy Stuart, left, and James Yeats listen. Image: DC Thomson.
Jimmy Murray, of Ballogie, John Barber, of Strathdon, and Sandy Dent of Aberlour enjoy a drink together in 1981.
1981: A reviving dram during a stop on their annual march for Lonach clansmen, from left, Jimmy Murray, of Ballogie; John Barber, of Strathdon, and Sandy Dent, of Aberlour. Image: DC Thomson.
The joint column of Wallaces and Forbes men at Candacraig in 1978.
1978: The joint column of Wallaces and Forbes men at Candacraig. History was made at the 137th march of the Lonach Highlanders when, for the first time, the Forbes and the Wallace contingents joined forces at the start of the march at Bellabeg. In the past, Wallaces had joined the march at Candacraig. Image: DC Thomson.
Eddie Stuart and Tam Robertson raising their glasses in 1985.
1985: Two of the marchers, Eddie Stuart, left, of Strathdon, and Tam Robertson, of Corgarff. Image: DC Thomson.
Alex Buchan and Chris Casely show off their uniforms on loan from the Gordon Highlanders Museum in 1987.
1987: Alex Buchan, left, and Chris Casely of Aberdeen show off their uniforms on loan from the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Sunny Strathdon smiled on the men of Lonach as they made their annual six-mile march round the big houses. Led by Sir Hamish Forbes the 145-strong cavalcade of Forbes and Wallace men made a colourful spectacle as it wound round all the drammie stops of the glen. Standing out among the tartans were the red jackets of oilman Alex Buchan and businessman Chris Casely. With special permission, the pair had borrowed original kit from the Gordon Highlanders Museum and were both marching as officers in charge of the House of Gordon this year. Oldest marcher in the 146th gathering was 76-year old-Jimmy. Image: DC Thomson.
Moira McBain hands out a dram to brawny Lonach Highlander Alex Duncan at Roughpark during the march.
1971: Moira McBain hands out a dram to brawny Lonach Highlander Alex Duncan at Roughpark. Image: DC Thomson.
Led by their standard-bearers, the Lonach marchers start back from Rough Park to Strathdon for lunch in 1975.
1975: Led by their standard-bearers, the Lonach marchers start back from Rough Park to Strathdon for lunch. Image: DC Thomson.
The men of Lonach on their march in 1985.
1985: The men of Lonach on their march. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men toasting for seven-month-old Kirsty, with her mum, Alison Innes, in 1983.
1983: A special toast for seven-month-old Kirsty, with her mum, Alison Innes. Image: DC Thomson.
Sandy Dent raising his glass in 1989.
1989: A welcome dram savoured by Sandy Dent, of Aberlour, as the Lonach Highlanders make a stop at the Schoolhouse at Bellabeg during their famous march. Image: DC Thomson.
Three-year-old Jason Morin wearing a kilt and standing behind the men in 1994.
1994: The dress may be not be quite Highland, but three-year-old Jason Morin proudly joined his father and grandfather for the march. Three generations strode out together in the historic march of the Men of Lonach in Strathdon. It was the first time Jason was able to march alongside his dad, Bruce, originally from Finzean, and his grandfather, Peter Morin. Peter had been marching with the Men of Lonach for around 25 years, and his wife, Florence, was convinced her grandson would maintain the family tradition. Image: DC Thomson.
The Men of Lonach during the 1967 march at the restored Candacraig House.
1967: The restored Candacraig House made a striking backdrop for the Men of Lonach during the 1967 march. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders start their annual march from Bellabeg in 1989.
1989: The Lonach Highlanders start their annual march from Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
The Highlanders march in the tradition of the 1966 Lonach Gathering. In the background is Roughpark.
1966: With standards fluttering in the wind, the Highlanders march in the famous tradition of the Lonach Gathering. In the background is Roughpark. Image: DC Thomson.
Drum Major Ian Morrison enjoys a dram, while Lynne Davidson has lemonade in 1992.
1992: Drum Major Ian Morrison enjoys a dram, while Lynne Davidson, 12, on her first march, sticks to lemonade. Image: DC Thomson.
The March of the Lonach Highlanders in 1955.
1955: A flashback to the March of the Lonach Highlanders in 1955. Today marchers visit the carefully-restored Candacraig House, but in 1955 there was only a burned-out shell when they set out. Image: DC Thomson.
Lonach flag bearers, from left, Dick Stewart, of Dinnet; Rob Keir, of Alford, and Jimmy Thomson, of Strathdon, raising their glasses in 1992.
1992: Three cheers from Lonach flag bearers, from left, Dick Stewart, of Dinnet; Rob Keir, of Alford, and Jimmy Thomson, of Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders march round the games field at Bellabeg, Stathdon, in August 1954.
1954: Here the Lonach Highlanders march round the games field at Bellabeg, Stathdon, in August 1954. Leading the march is Colonel Sir John S. Forbes, sixth baronet of Newe, patron of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, founded in 1823 on the creation of Sir Charles Forbes as first baronet. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders march round the games field at Bellabeg, Stathdon, in August 1954.
1987: Dr John Reid and his wife, Lilian, offer hospitality to some of the marchers when they reached the Colquhonie Hotel at the end of the march. They are, from left: Sandy Forbes; Stuart Milne; Willie Coutts; Billy Milne; Bob Brown, and Allan Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.
Diamond, the Lonach Highlanders carthorse, sniffs the first dram at the schoolhouse at Bellabeg as owner William Gray, left, and helper Peter Forsyth, wait for the marchers in 1989.
1989: Diamond, the Lonach Highlanders carthorse, sniffs the first dram at the schoolhouse at Bellabeg as owner William Gray, left, and helper Peter Forsyth, wait for the marchers. Image: DC Thomson.
Mr J McLellan made a good start by the winning the 16lb hammer event in 1951.
1951: Mr J McLellan, who recovered from a severe illness which kept him out of the Lonach games the previous year, made a good start by the winning the 16lb hammer event. Image: DC Thomson.
The Lonach Highlanders on the march through Roughpark in 1983.
1983: The Lonach Highlanders on the march through Roughpark to make the traditional calls before the afternoon’s sporting events. Image: DC Thomson.
Drum Major Ian Morrison, Lonach, with Fiona Beaton, left, and Caroline Wallace in 1985.
1985: Drum Major Ian Morrison, Lonach, with Fiona Beaton, left, and Caroline Wallace. The Portents looked bad for the Lonach Gathering after an overnight downpour collapsed the stand and the traditional march through the Glen of Strathdon was accompanied by a steady drumming of rain. Image: DC Thomson.
Admiral Sir Rhoderick McGrigor wore the kilt at the Gathering. He is seen speaking to Mrs Wallace in 1957.
1957: Admiral Sir Rhoderick McGrigor wore the kilt at the Gathering. He is seen speaking to Mrs Wallace. Image: DC Thomson.
About to enjoy their drams are, from left, standard bearer Dick Stewart; officer in charge of the Forbes section, James Forbes; standard bearer Robb Keir; Forbes officer, Sam Morgan; and standard bearer, Jimmy Thomson in 1983.
1983: About to enjoy their drams are, from left, standard bearer Dick Stewart; officer in charge of the Forbes section, James Forbes; standard bearer Robb Keir; Forbes officer, Sam Morgan; and standard bearer, Jimmy Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.
Seven-month-old Morag Cheyne and her mum, Margaret, look out for dad at the Lonach Highlanders march in 1977.
1977: Seven-month-old Morag Cheyne and her mum, Margaret, look out for dad as the Lonach Highlanders march past their home, Poldhulie Cottages, Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
Six-year-old Crispin Biggs, tops up the glass of George Gordon in 1978.
1978: Six-year-old Crispin Biggs, of Cookney, tops up the glass of George Gordon, Strathdon, during a break in the march. Image: DC Thomson.
Drum Major Bert Summers, from Turriff, has a helping hand for the plaid of 14-year-old John Petrie before they set out in 1980.
1980: Drum Major Bert Summers, from Turriff, has a helping hand for the plaid of 14-year-old John Petrie before they set out. Image: DC Thomson.
Hospitality abounds as Robbie Shepherd and his companions accept their drinks from Frances Cooper, as they bide a while at Tornashean House in 1984.
1984: Hospitality abounds as Robbie Shepherd and his companions accept their drinks from Frances Cooper, as they bide a while at Tornashean House. Image: DC Thomson.
Drum Major Ian Morrison of the Lonach Pipe Band has a dram, while young piper Michael Laing prefers a glass of orange when they called at the keeper's house at Faichla in 1988.
1988: Drum Major Ian Morrison of the Lonach Pipe Band has a dram, while young piper Michael Laing prefers a glass of orange when they called at the keeper’s house at Faichla. Image: DC Thomson.
Dancers Eleanor Johnstoun, Betty Jessiman, Louise McRae, and Jos. L. McKenzie dance the Reel of Tulloch in 1953.
1953: Dancers Eleanor Johnstoun, Betty Jessiman, Louise McRae, and Jos. L. McKenzie dance the Reel of Tulloch at the Lonach Gathering. Image: DC Thomson.
Stuart Milne carrying his son Andrew, 2, and daughter Michelle, 4, in 1989.
1989: Two kilted armfuls for Stuart Milne, Strathdon, in the shape of son Andrew, 2, and daughter Michelle, 4. Image: DC Thomson.
Betty Cheyne hands round the drinks to the Lonach marchers at their second stop at Candacraig in 1982.
1982: Betty Cheyne hands round the drinks to the Lonach marchers at their second stop at Candacraig. Image: DC Thomson.
Five-year-old Jenny Marsden, of Strathdon, who catches a souvenir picture of the Lonach Highlanders during one of their stops for a dram in 1982.
1982: Our photographer met a rival in five-year-old Jenny Marsden, of Strathdon, who catches a souvenir picture of the Lonach Highlanders during one of their stops for a dram. Image: DC Thomson.
Mr J. Scott putting the heavy stone at the Lonach Games in 1956.
1956: Mr J. Scott putting the heavy stone at the Lonach Games in 1956. Image: DC Thomson.
Lonach Highlanders embarking on their famous march in 1953.
1953: Lonach Highlanders embarking on their famous march in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.

