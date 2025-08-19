Gallery: The famous Lonach Highlanders march through the years in 55 archive photos

Every August the hills of Strathdon echo with the skirl of bagpipes when the Lonach Highlanders march together in tradition and fellowship.

The stirring parade, which attracts thousands of spectators, has taken place on the fourth Saturday every August for generations.

Believed to be the largest body of non-military men to carry ceremonial weapons in Britain, all roads lead to Lonach as the kilted clansmen stride through the glens.

Sir Charles Forbes established the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society to preserve Highland dress and promote benevolence in a peaceful manner in the decades after Culloden.

Carrying their trademark pikes and Lochaber axes, the Highlanders from clans Forbes, Gordon and Wallace complete a six-mile ceremonial march to mark the opening of the Lonach Highland Games.

Traditionally the clansmen would march to the homes of six neighbouring lairds to enjoy a dram in the now-iconic celebration of friendship in the district.

At each of the stops, the Highlanders toast the health of the homeowner, the district and the society with a cry of ‘Ho Ho Lonach!’

With the games set to return this weekend, we’ve looked back at decades of archive photos showing Lonach Highlanders in their full regalia embracing fellowship and tradition.

Gallery: March of the Lonach Highlanders in 55 archive photos

