Gallery: The famous Lonach Highlanders march through the years in 55 archive photos

Every August the hills of Strathdon echo with the skirl of bagpipes when the Lonach Highlanders march together in tradition and fellowship.
The stirring parade, which attracts thousands of spectators, has taken place on the fourth Saturday every August for generations.
Believed to be the largest body of non-military men to carry ceremonial weapons in Britain, all roads lead to Lonach as the kilted clansmen stride through the glens.
Sir Charles Forbes established the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society to preserve Highland dress and promote benevolence in a peaceful manner in the decades after Culloden.
1987: A wee dram awaits the Lonach Highlanders as they march back to Bellabeg Park for the games. Image: DC Thomson.
Carrying their trademark pikes and Lochaber axes, the Highlanders from clans Forbes, Gordon and Wallace complete a six-mile ceremonial march to mark the opening of the Lonach Highland Games.
Traditionally the clansmen would march to the homes of six neighbouring lairds to enjoy a dram in the now-iconic celebration of friendship in the district.
At each of the stops, the Highlanders toast the health of the homeowner, the district and the society with a cry of ‘Ho Ho Lonach!’
With the games set to return
this weekend, we’ve looked back at decades of archive photos showing Lonach Highlanders in their full regalia embracing fellowship and tradition. Gallery: March of the Lonach Highlanders in 55 archive photos
1929: The Men of Lonach marching in the 1920s. Image: DC Thomson.
1930s: The winding march and beat of the drum of the clansmen at Lonach. Image: DC Thomson.
1972: Standard-bearer Jimmy Philip drinks the health of 86-year-old Isobel McBain, mother of Dr Douglas McBain, who was host to the Highlanders when they stopped at Roughpark for their dram. Also in the picture are Dr McBain’s daughter, Mhairi, Major Hamish Forbes and his son James. Image: DC Thomson.
1975: 90-year-old Mary Taylor, of Tollhouse, Strathdon, comes to the roadside to watch the Lonach marchers making their way to Roughpark. She had seen many marchers over the years. Image: DC Thomson.
1987: Grandson of the late Dr Innes of Strathdon, Alexander Keenan (2), has a word with four of the Lonach Highlanders, from left: back – Iain MacAllum and Hugh Leishman; front – Bill Ritchie and Jeff Jaffrey. Image: DC Thomson.
1962: The men of Lonach pause at Roughpark during their march to toast Dr James Rice and Dr Douglas McBain. Image: DC Thomson.
1971: 19-year-old Irene Inglis from London with her two cousins Alexander Duncan, left, of Strathdon, and Brian Davidson, of Glenbuchat, before they started off on the march to the Lonach Gathering. Image: DC Thomson.
1991: The Lonach Highlanders led by Sir Hamish Forbes march in to Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
1988: Showing the true Highland spirit, as they wait for the order to drink up during their stop at Roughpark, are Stuart Milne and Jim Robertson, both of Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
1983: For the first time a father and five sons took part in the march when 16-year-old Derek joined the rest of the Stuarts. Jimmy Stuart, third from left, is pictured with his sons, from left, James, Alan, Derek, Richard and Ian. Image: DC Thomson.
1984: Wakened early for the occasion, Laura MacKay has breakfast and a dyke-side view of the march. Image: DC Thomson.
1929: Duncan MacPherson, the oldest clansman of the time, addresses the Lonach Highlanders by megaphone in this photograph thought to be from 1929. Image: DC Thomson.
1984: The youngest marcher, 11-year-old Graham Thomson, of Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
1990: Nice refreshments, dad! Two-year-old Stuart Keenan looks up at his father enjoying a dram as he tucks into an ice lolly. Image: DC Thomson.
1961: An impressive setting as the Lonach Highlanders march through the glens. Image: DC Thomson.
1984: Two-year-old George Wallace joins in the festivities at Candacraig, talking to Jimmy Stuart of Candacraig Home Farm. Image: DC Thomson.
1976: With pikes aloft and kilts swinging, the Lonach Highlanders march through the village of Roughpark on their way to Candacraig House. Image: DC Thomson.
1983: Leading the Lonach Pipe Band on the march from Old Tornasheen – home of Col. Lowry – are Drum Major Bert Summers, left, and Drum Major Ian Morrison. Image: DC Thomson.
1982: Four-year-old Roland Stuart, of Glenkindie, has a blaw on his mini-bagpipes as both his grandads Jimmy Stuart, left, and James Yeats listen. Image: DC Thomson.
1981: A reviving dram during a stop on their annual march for Lonach clansmen, from left, Jimmy Murray, of Ballogie; John Barber, of Strathdon, and Sandy Dent, of Aberlour. Image: DC Thomson.
1978: The joint column of Wallaces and Forbes men at Candacraig. History was made at the 137th march of the Lonach Highlanders when, for the first time, the Forbes and the Wallace contingents joined forces at the start of the march at Bellabeg. In the past, Wallaces had joined the march at Candacraig. Image: DC Thomson.
1985: Two of the marchers, Eddie Stuart, left, of Strathdon, and Tam Robertson, of Corgarff. Image: DC Thomson.
1987: Alex Buchan, left, and Chris Casely of Aberdeen show off their uniforms on loan from the Gordon Highlanders Museum. Sunny Strathdon smiled on the men of Lonach as they made their annual six-mile march round the big houses. Led by Sir Hamish Forbes the 145-strong cavalcade of Forbes and Wallace men made a colourful spectacle as it wound round all the drammie stops of the glen. Standing out among the tartans were the red jackets of oilman Alex Buchan and businessman Chris Casely. With special permission, the pair had borrowed original kit from the Gordon Highlanders Museum and were both marching as officers in charge of the House of Gordon this year. Oldest marcher in the 146th gathering was 76-year old-Jimmy. Image: DC Thomson.
1971: Moira McBain hands out a dram to brawny Lonach Highlander Alex Duncan at Roughpark. Image: DC Thomson.
1975: Led by their standard-bearers, the Lonach marchers start back from Rough Park to Strathdon for lunch. Image: DC Thomson.
1985: The men of Lonach on their march. Image: DC Thomson.
1983: A special toast for seven-month-old Kirsty, with her mum, Alison Innes. Image: DC Thomson.
1989: A welcome dram savoured by Sandy Dent, of Aberlour, as the Lonach Highlanders make a stop at the Schoolhouse at Bellabeg during their famous march. Image: DC Thomson.
1994: The dress may be not be quite Highland, but three-year-old Jason Morin proudly joined his father and grandfather for the march. Three generations strode out together in the historic march of the Men of Lonach in Strathdon. It was the first time Jason was able to march alongside his dad, Bruce, originally from Finzean, and his grandfather, Peter Morin. Peter had been marching with the Men of Lonach for around 25 years, and his wife, Florence, was convinced her grandson would maintain the family tradition. Image: DC Thomson.
1967: The restored Candacraig House made a striking backdrop for the Men of Lonach during the 1967 march. Image: DC Thomson.
1989: The Lonach Highlanders start their annual march from Bellabeg. Image: DC Thomson.
1966: With standards fluttering in the wind, the Highlanders march in the famous tradition of the Lonach Gathering. In the background is Roughpark. Image: DC Thomson.
1992: Drum Major Ian Morrison enjoys a dram, while Lynne Davidson, 12, on her first march, sticks to lemonade. Image: DC Thomson.
1955: A flashback to the March of the Lonach Highlanders in 1955. Today marchers visit the carefully-restored Candacraig House, but in 1955 there was only a burned-out shell when they set out. Image: DC Thomson.
1992: Three cheers from Lonach flag bearers, from left, Dick Stewart, of Dinnet; Rob Keir, of Alford, and Jimmy Thomson, of Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
1954: Here the Lonach Highlanders march round the games field at Bellabeg, Stathdon, in August 1954. Leading the march is Colonel Sir John S. Forbes, sixth baronet of Newe, patron of the Lonach Highland and Friendly Society, founded in 1823 on the creation of Sir Charles Forbes as first baronet. Image: DC Thomson.
1987: Dr John Reid and his wife, Lilian, offer hospitality to some of the marchers when they reached the Colquhonie Hotel at the end of the march. They are, from left: Sandy Forbes; Stuart Milne; Willie Coutts; Billy Milne; Bob Brown, and Allan Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.
1989: Diamond, the Lonach Highlanders carthorse, sniffs the first dram at the schoolhouse at Bellabeg as owner William Gray, left, and helper Peter Forsyth, wait for the marchers. Image: DC Thomson.
1951: Mr J McLellan, who recovered from a severe illness which kept him out of the Lonach games the previous year, made a good start by the winning the 16lb hammer event. Image: DC Thomson.
1983: The Lonach Highlanders on the march through Roughpark to make the traditional calls before the afternoon’s sporting events. Image: DC Thomson.
1985: Drum Major Ian Morrison, Lonach, with Fiona Beaton, left, and Caroline Wallace. The Portents looked bad for the Lonach Gathering after an overnight downpour collapsed the stand and the traditional march through the Glen of Strathdon was accompanied by a steady drumming of rain. Image: DC Thomson.
1957: Admiral Sir Rhoderick McGrigor wore the kilt at the Gathering. He is seen speaking to Mrs Wallace. Image: DC Thomson.
1983: About to enjoy their drams are, from left, standard bearer Dick Stewart; officer in charge of the Forbes section, James Forbes; standard bearer Robb Keir; Forbes officer, Sam Morgan; and standard bearer, Jimmy Thomson. Image: DC Thomson.
1977: Seven-month-old Morag Cheyne and her mum, Margaret, look out for dad as the Lonach Highlanders march past their home, Poldhulie Cottages, Strathdon. Image: DC Thomson.
1978: Six-year-old Crispin Biggs, of Cookney, tops up the glass of George Gordon, Strathdon, during a break in the march. Image: DC Thomson.
1980: Drum Major Bert Summers, from Turriff, has a helping hand for the plaid of 14-year-old John Petrie before they set out. Image: DC Thomson.
1984: Hospitality abounds as Robbie Shepherd and his companions accept their drinks from Frances Cooper, as they bide a while at Tornashean House. Image: DC Thomson.
1988: Drum Major Ian Morrison of the Lonach Pipe Band has a dram, while young piper Michael Laing prefers a glass of orange when they called at the keeper’s house at Faichla. Image: DC Thomson.
1953: Dancers Eleanor Johnstoun, Betty Jessiman, Louise McRae, and Jos. L. McKenzie dance the Reel of Tulloch at the Lonach Gathering. Image: DC Thomson.
1989: Two kilted armfuls for Stuart Milne, Strathdon, in the shape of son Andrew, 2, and daughter Michelle, 4. Image: DC Thomson.
1982: Betty Cheyne hands round the drinks to the Lonach marchers at their second stop at Candacraig. Image: DC Thomson.
1982: Our photographer met a rival in five-year-old Jenny Marsden, of Strathdon, who catches a souvenir picture of the Lonach Highlanders during one of their stops for a dram. Image: DC Thomson.
1956: Mr J. Scott putting the heavy stone at the Lonach Games in 1956. Image: DC Thomson.
1953: Lonach Highlanders embarking on their famous march in 1953. Image: DC Thomson.
