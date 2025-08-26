Gallery: Freshers fun in ‘The Watering Hole’ at Aberdeen University in 2005

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Freshers fun in ‘The Watering Hole’ at Aberdeen University in 2005

If you were a fresher at Aberdeen University in 2005 - yes, TWENTY years ago - you may spot a familiar face in our gallery of photos from the Hillhead Halls' pub The Watering Hole (also known as 'The Moon' for its distinct lack of atmosphere). Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Freshers of The University Of Aberdeen at The Watering Hole, Hillheads Student Bar enjoying one of their first nights in Aberdeen.19th September 2005.
Freshers of The University Of Aberdeen at The Watering Hole, Hillheads Student Bar enjoying one of their first nights in Aberdeen.19th September 2005.

If you lived in Aberdeen University’s Hillhead Halls, chances are you were acquainted with The Watering Hole, or ‘The Moon’ as it was nicknamed.

Although perhaps hard to believe today, the halls at Hillhead were the cutting edge of modernity when they opened in 1968.

They had room for 2500 students across residential units – Wavell House, Adam Smith House and Fyfe House – each with male and female wings.

A black and white aerial photo of the Hillhead Halls of Residence next to the River Don
1975: A view looking east in 1975, over Hillhead Halls of Residence and the River Don. Image: DC Thomson

The Watering Hole was a rite of passage for students at Aberdeen Uni

Unconfirmed rumours were that it was modelled on a Swedish women’s prison, although each ‘unit’ had a TV room and lounge.

However, scholars may have been less well acquainted with the integrated laundry room and ‘ironing pantry’.

Special architectural accolades were given to the ‘copper sheath’ on the refectory roof.

But really, were the students caring about the halls’ design or the award-winning architects? Of course not.

A snippet from the newspaper with a photo of the refectory at St Machar Drive
The design of the refectory at St Machar Drive received industry plaudits. Image: DC Thomson

The biggest attraction at Hillhead, other than a first taste of independence, was the communal block with the library, refectory, games room and common room.

And, a dedicated pub.

Pub was nicknamed The Moon for its distinct lack of atmosphere

Alumni will (hopefully fondly) remember the halls’ pub The Watering Hole, or The Moon as it was nicknamed.

It was known as the moon for its distinct lack of atmosphere.

But that didn’t matter – the music may have been questionable, but the drinks were cheap.

The exterior of the central building at Hillhead in 2007 with some cars parked outside
2007: The exterior of the central building at Hillhead in 2007. Image: DC Thomson

Many will have happy memories of freshers enjoying a nice cider and black, or a ‘sheep dip’ (well you are in Aberdeen) – a blue and fizzy concoction only students would drink.

You’d be firmly glued to the sticky floors, only mildly tolerated by the grumpy barman.

Bad music, sticky floors, cheap drinks, good times!

The virtual race nights were wild and the prize was more drinks, hooray!

After an evening filling up on £2 pints, a bus would then cart you off to busier bars like The Bobbin and Tiger Tiger.

Good times.

Although one student commented on an online forum that they needed “a tetanus shot” just to think of going to that “dump”.

But alas The Watering Hole lives on only in hazy memories.

It is no more after being turned into a cafe bar back in 2015, depriving the next generation of students of cheeky Vimto-induced hangovers.

If you can’t quite remember the yellow walls and jazzy curtains, we’ve dug out archive photos of freshers week at The Watering Hole in 2005. Cheers!

Gallery: Freshers fun at The Watering Hole in 2005

University Of Aberdeen freshers at The Watering Hole in 2005
University Of Aberdeen freshers at The Watering Hole, Hillhead’s student bar, in September 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Four students with drinks smiling at the camera
Fresh-faced and ready to hit freshers week. Image: DC Thomson
Two University Of Aberdeen freshers at The Watering Hole
First stop The Watering Hole for these freshers in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Two men and three women posing for a photo with their drinks in The Watering Hole
Back in the day when you could probably get two rounds for under a tenner at The Watering Hole. Image: DC Thomson
University Of Aberdeen freshers at The Watering Hole in 2005
It may have lacked atmosphere, but The Watering Hole was a great way to meet fellow students. Image: DC Thomson
A group of young men raising their drinks
Cheers to a new beginning for these University of Aberdeen freshers in 2005. Image: DC Thomson
Three University Of Aberdeen freshers at The Watering Hole
2005 freshers at The Watering Hole enjoying one of their first nights in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Four students smiling at the camera
Despite not being the most ambient venue, many students still fondly reminisce over The Watering Hole. Image: DC Thomson
Three University Of Aberdeen freshers smiling and holding drinks
Is that a cider and black we spy, or just a murky pint? Image: DC Thomson
Freshers at the Watering Hole ready to hit Liquid after pre-drinks. Image: DC Thomson
Freshers at The Watering Hole
Fun times were mostly had by all at The Watering Hole. Image: DC Thomson
Six students smiling for a photo, one of them is lying across the others laps
There’s always one poser… Image: DC Thomson

