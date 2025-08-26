Gallery: Freshers fun in ‘The Watering Hole’ at Aberdeen University in 2005

If you lived in Aberdeen University’s Hillhead Halls, chances are you were acquainted with The Watering Hole, or ‘The Moon’ as it was nicknamed.

Although perhaps hard to believe today, the halls at Hillhead were the cutting edge of modernity when they opened in 1968.

They had room for 2500 students across residential units – Wavell House, Adam Smith House and Fyfe House – each with male and female wings.

The Watering Hole was a rite of passage for students at Aberdeen Uni

Unconfirmed rumours were that it was modelled on a Swedish women’s prison, although each ‘unit’ had a TV room and lounge.

However, scholars may have been less well acquainted with the integrated laundry room and ‘ironing pantry’.

Special architectural accolades were given to the ‘copper sheath’ on the refectory roof.

But really, were the students caring about the halls’ design or the award-winning architects? Of course not.

The biggest attraction at Hillhead, other than a first taste of independence, was the communal block with the library, refectory, games room and common room.

And, a dedicated pub.

Pub was nicknamed The Moon for its distinct lack of atmosphere

Alumni will (hopefully fondly) remember the halls’ pub The Watering Hole, or The Moon as it was nicknamed.

It was known as the moon for its distinct lack of atmosphere.

But that didn’t matter – the music may have been questionable, but the drinks were cheap.

Many will have happy memories of freshers enjoying a nice cider and black, or a ‘sheep dip’ (well you are in Aberdeen) – a blue and fizzy concoction only students would drink.

You’d be firmly glued to the sticky floors, only mildly tolerated by the grumpy barman.

Bad music, sticky floors, cheap drinks, good times!

The virtual race nights were wild and the prize was more drinks, hooray!

After an evening filling up on £2 pints, a bus would then cart you off to busier bars like The Bobbin and Tiger Tiger.

Good times.

Although one student commented on an online forum that they needed “a tetanus shot” just to think of going to that “dump”.

But alas The Watering Hole lives on only in hazy memories.

It is no more after being turned into a cafe bar back in 2015, depriving the next generation of students of cheeky Vimto-induced hangovers.

If you can’t quite remember the yellow walls and jazzy curtains, we’ve dug out archive photos of freshers week at The Watering Hole in 2005. Cheers!

Gallery: Freshers fun at The Watering Hole in 2005

