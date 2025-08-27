The coo that doesn’t moo: Torry Coo foghorn bellowed across Aberdeen for 85 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The coo that doesn’t moo: Torry Coo foghorn bellowed across Aberdeen for 85 years

Generations of folk grew up in Torry hearing the low, loud sound of the Torry Coo foghorn warning ships of the rocks near the headland at Greyhope Bay by the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1987: Up on the Torry Coo with Girdle Ness Lighthouse in the background is, from left, George Corstorphine, occasional lightkeeper; Bill Rosie, principle keeper; Eric Bruce, assistant lightkeeper and Tom Gilmour, local assistant lightkeeper. Image: DC Thomson
Described as the coo that didn’t moo, the bellow of the Torry Coo was a familiar sound in the Aberdeen community for 85 years.

Generations of folk grew up in Torry hearing the low, loud sound of the Girdle Ness Foghorn warning ships of the rocks near the headland at Greyhope Bay.

Even as far away as Northfield and Bucksburn people reminisce about lying in bed counting the seconds between the blasts, like low rumbles of thunder.

Torry Coo was memorable sound across Aberdeen for generations

Girdle Ness Lighthouse was built on the peninsula south of the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour in 1833.

1945: A view across the Bay of Nigg, Aberdeen, from 1945 showing the anti-tank blocks round the shore and the bunkers at the Girdle Ness Lighthouse. Image: DC Thomson
The need for a lighthouse became more desperate after a whaling ship, The Oscar, was wrecked on the treacherous rocks in 1813.

So close to the safety of the port, the tragedy claimed all but two people from a crew of 45.

The lighthouse, designed by Robert Stevenson and built by James Gibb of Aberdeen, pioneered a new kind of double light.

A paraffin-powered beacon of hope, the reflecting light could be seen for 22 nautical miles on a good night. But good nights are not guaranteed at sea.

An early view of Girdle Ness Lighthouse. Image: DC Thomson
Lighthouse alone wasn’t enough for ships in impenetrable North Sea fog

Despite having the best-available technology of the time, and a foghorn, Girdle Ness Lighthouse could not always break through seemingly-impenetrable North Sea fog.

In 1891, the steamer Queen collided with rocks 120 yards away from the lighthouse in thick fog.

The sea was calm and the night quiet, but so heavy was the haar that the lighthouse was completely obscured to those aboard the Queen.

Relying solely on the lighthouse’s foghorn was not enough to guide Captain Nicholson into the sanctuary of the harbour.

1933: The Ben Screel which ran aground on the rocks at Girdle Ness in 1933. Image: DC Thomson
Crew and passengers were shaken but uninjured. The steamer fired cannons to get the attention of the harbourmaster, and tugs were deployed to rescue stricken passengers.

The sound of cannons booming through the still air roused quite a crowd of spectators.

Torry Coo was one of the most powerful foghorns on east coast

It was just one of many incidents where vessels failed to negotiate the hidden dangers below sea level.

By the turn of the century, a decision was made to replace the original foghorn, a move that would go on to save many lives at sea.

1961: Keeper Bill Cameron checks the lighting apparatus with the mirrors showing the magnification of the light in the background. Image: DC Thomson
Erected by the Northern Lighthouse Commissioners, it was one of the most powerful of its kind on the east coast.

In March 1902, the Aberdeen Daily Journal explained the new Girdle Ness Lighthouse foghorn worked by pushing compressed air from two large tanks into a perforated siren.

Oil-powered engines propelled a rotating siren, projecting the distinctive two-tone blasts out into the foggy abyss.

Low, melancholic noise sounded like baying coo

The new foghorn was sounded when visibility was less than five nautical miles, and was used for the first time on June 20 1902 amid dense fog.

1975: An aerial view of Girdle Ness lighthouse with the Torry Coo, Aberdeen's famous foghorn, visible in front of the lighthouse tower. Behind is Balnagask Golf Course. Image: DC Thomson
So unexpected was the droning sound on first hearing, that Torry residents thought the signals were coming from a ship in great distress.

A low, melancholic baying noise, the foghorn was nicknamed the Torry Coo.

Its four blasts – two loud and two low – could be heard loud and clear across the city.

And in calm but foggy weather the siren could be heard as far as 20 miles out to sea.

1962: The trawler Donside lying off Girdle Ness after being moved out of harbour as a safety measure. Image: DC Thomson
Leaked papers revealed plans to silence Torry Coo forever

For 85 years this foghorn guarded the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour.

It was part of the very fabric of Torry, a soundtrack to life from the days of the old fishing village through the community’s gradual development.

But in early 1987, leaked papers from a Northern Lighthouse Board meeting revealed plans to silence the Torry Coo forever.

It was earmarked along with 17 other fog signals around the coast of Scotland as part of cost-cutting measures.

1987: Up on the Torry Coo with Girdle Ness Lighthouse in the background is, from left, George Corstorphine, occasional lightkeeper; Bill Rosie, principal keeper; Eric Bruce, assistant lightkeeper and Tom Gilmour, local assistant lightkeeper. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen Harbour Board was consulted before a final decision was taken on Girdle Ness, but the writing was on the wall.

Foghorn became extinct after final blast at noon on sunny winter’s day

On November 30 1987, the last post sounded for the Torry Coo when it blasted out its final note in bright sunshine.

The bellowing Coo became extinct at noon after a final moo of its famous warning voice.

Head keeper Bill Rosie gave the foghorn its final airing, while occasional keeper George Corstorphine added: “That will be the finish of the Torry Coo.”

2003: A view of The Girdle Ness foghorn next to the lighthouse. Image: DC Thomson
It was felt fog signals were no longer precise enough and eventually the digital age took over.

Girdle Ness Lighthouse became an unmanned station in 1991, but the Torry Coo’s fight wasn’t quite over.

Come September 2003, the dormant beast was in danger of being demolished altogether.

Northern Lighthouse Board wanted to flatten the structure claiming it was attracting “insalubrious groups”.

2003: The Torry Coo survived proposed demolition after public outrage in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
‘Foghorn is part of Aberdeen’s heritage’

Plans to demolish were met with a wave of outrage from Aberdeen residents, and Aberdeen City councillors ridiculed the proposal.

They said by that same logic you’d have to demolish all the city’s shopping malls and other youth hangouts.

Planning convener Scott Cassie said: “It’s hard to believe that this is before us, because as far as I am concerned the foghorn is part of Aberdeen’s heritage.”

Historic Scotland, the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, the Old Torry Heritage Society and Torry Community Council joined the city council in condemnation.

2003: The Torry Coo, a silent symbol of Aberdeen's maritime history. Image: DC Thomson
The planning committee agreed unanimously that the A-listed foghorn should always be retained as a heritage feature.

The striking Torry Coo remains, still sitting seawards, a silent symbol of Aberdeen’s maritime history.

