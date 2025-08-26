300-year-old Spey coracle leaves Elgin for conservation in Edinburgh

One of Elgin Museum’s most important items, a 300 year old coracle is being sent off for conservation.

It’s a Spey Coracle, used for transporting goods from fish to timber down the river, and once a common sight on the Spey and the Ness.

It’s thought to be the last known example of its kind in Moray.

The coracle has already been on display in the museum for almost 160 years, so there’s no wonder it’s showing its age.

It’s made of a wicker framework and a timber rim, with a leather hide stretched over the framework.

The hide, rim and framework are connected to each other with lengths of coarse twisted cord and the coracle has a wooden seat, now detached, and a wooden paddle.

It measures around 4ft diameter and about 9 inches in height. The paddle is just under 4ft long by just under 1ft wide.

The story goes that the coracle was found, already old, hidden in the rafters of a farm building.

It could even be the oldest surviving traditional coracle in the UK.

Who owned the Spey coracle?

We have two tantalising hints as to the owner of the coracle in information held by the museum: “Only one curach was known on the Spey by the late 18th century. Once owned by Alasdair Mor na Curaigh (Big Alasdair of the Curagh), it may be this one, gifted to the museum before 1868, and found in the rafters at Mains of Advie farm.”

Or did it belong to the Earls of Seafield at Castle Grant as the text below suggests?

Over its long life, the coracle has been repaired a few times, and has suffered from woodworm, including in the paddle.

Intriguingly, the initials IG or IC can be seen carved into a corner of the paddle.

The craft has flattened down completely as the cord work which would give it its iconic shape has deteriorated somewhat.

It will cost £16,800 to conserve it to face the public for the next 160 years, and the money has been raised by the Association of Independent Museums, with help also from the Innes Clan Society.

In Speyside the main use of coracles was for transporting fish.

But their days were numbered once they started to be used to float pine timbers down from the Cairngorms to the coastal boatyards..

The timber was lashed together and the boatman sat with a guide rope attached to his knee with a slip knot—imagine the peril— so that he could release the load if it jammed and paddle upstream to free it.

From Speymouth, he would carry the coracle home on his back, another handy feature of these primitive boats.

But timber floating was banned as inefficient and highly dangerous in 1728 when large, manned rafts came into use.

Elgin Museum’s Spey Coracle will be conserved in Hopetoun House near Edinburgh and it’s hoped it will be back on display in May next year.

