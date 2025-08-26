300-year-old Spey coracle leaves Elgin for conservation in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

300-year-old Spey coracle leaves Elgin for conservation in Edinburgh

The ancient craft, held in Elgin Museum, is now showing its age.

By Susy Macaulay
Alison Wright of Elgin Museum with the ancient Spey coracle due to head off soon for conservation. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.
One of Elgin Museum’s most important items, a 300 year old coracle is being sent off for conservation.

It’s a Spey Coracle, used for transporting goods from fish to timber down the river, and once a common sight on the Spey and the Ness.

It’s thought to be the last known example of its kind in Moray.

The coracle on display at Elgin Museum. Image: Jason Hedges

The coracle has already been on display in the museum for almost 160 years, so there’s no wonder it’s showing its age.

It’s made of a wicker framework and a timber rim, with a leather hide stretched over the framework.

The hide, rim and framework are connected to each other with lengths of coarse twisted cord and the coracle has a wooden seat, now detached, and a wooden paddle.

It measures around 4ft diameter and about 9 inches in height. The paddle is just under 4ft long by just under 1ft wide.

Alison Wright, museum trustee, with the coracle in its current display at Elgin museum. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

The story goes that the coracle was found, already old, hidden in the rafters of a farm building.

It could even be the oldest surviving traditional coracle in the UK.

Who owned the Spey coracle?

We have two tantalising hints as to the owner of the coracle in information held by the museum: “Only one curach was known on the Spey by the late 18th century. Once owned by Alasdair Mor na Curaigh (Big Alasdair of the Curagh), it may be this one, gifted to the museum before 1868, and found in the rafters at Mains of Advie farm.”

Or did it belong to the Earls of Seafield at Castle Grant as the text below suggests?

 

Old information about the coracle at the museum. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT.

 

Over its long life, the coracle has been repaired a few times, and has suffered from woodworm, including in the paddle.

Intriguingly, the initials IG or IC can be seen carved into a corner of the paddle.

The craft has flattened down completely as the cord work which would give it its iconic shape has deteriorated somewhat.

It will cost £16,800 to conserve it to face the public for the next 160 years, and the money has been raised by the Association of Independent Museums, with help also from the Innes Clan Society.

A replica Spey coracle was put to unusual use in 1983 when Landmark owner David Hayes sat in it to supervise the building of a new sculpture in the pond in front of the Carrbridge adventure park. Image: DCT.

In Speyside the main use of coracles was for transporting fish.

But their days were numbered once they started to be used to float pine timbers down from the Cairngorms to the coastal boatyards..

The timber was lashed together and the boatman sat with a guide rope attached to his knee with a slip knot—imagine the peril— so that he could release the load if it jammed and paddle upstream to free it.

Colin Hardacre from the now defunct Archaeolink shows off a coracle at Portsoy boat festival. Image: D. Brown.

From Speymouth, he would carry the coracle home on his back, another handy feature of these primitive boats.

But timber floating was banned as inefficient and highly dangerous in 1728 when large, manned rafts came into use.

Elgin Museum’s Spey Coracle will be conserved in Hopetoun House near Edinburgh and it’s hoped it will be back on display in May next year.

