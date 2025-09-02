Archive photos of Aberdeen in September: Shirras Laing’s, School Drive and the Soda Fountain

September brings the beginnings of autumn – not that you can see the turning leaves in our black and white archive photos.

Our selection of September snaps do, however, show some bygone faces and places around our city.

Eclectic as ever, this month’s selection feature the lovely Shirras, Laing & Co shopfront on Schoolhill, and the World Disco Dancing Championships at the Beach Ballroom.

Shirras Laing’s was a Schoolhill stalwart for well over 100 years

Many Aberdonians likely still have wedding presents, pans and other kitchenalia purchased from Shirras Laing’s, one of many ironmongers that used to exist in the city.

A prominent shopfront on Schoolhill, the company had been there since early Victorian times and received the Royal Warrant from Queen Victoria (although, whatever happened to the crest above the corner entrance?).

It was a proper old-fashioned, one-stop-shop set across five floors.

Shirras Laing’s was also a huge employer, in 1899 the company took upwards of 200 employees out to Culter by train to enjoy their first-ever picnic.

The firm thrived, and generations of shoppers went on to find everything you could possibly need for the house and garden – and more.

From travelling trunks to fireplaces and knife-cleaning machines, to fireworks – and handily – fire extinguishers, you could find it all in their Schoolhill premises.

Historic shopfront considered too old fashioned for modern retailing

In 1901, you could even hire a marquee and all the chairs, tableware and crockery to go inside it for ‘flower shows, marriages and bazaars’.

One of Aberdeen’s oldest wholesale and retail businesses, it moved out of its famous shop in 1991.

Shirras Laing’s moved to nearby Back Wynd, with owner Esson properties instead renting out the building at 45/52 Schoolhill.

Then-director Hunter Esson said the style of building just wasn’t suitable for modern retailing.

It’s now home to lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas.

Shirras Laing later moved their hire business to Holland Street, where they provided party supplies for the Queen.

In 2000 they were hired to transport bar and function facilities to Skibo Castle for Madonna’s wedding to Guy Ritchie.

Gallery: Archive photos of September days in Aberdeen over the years

If you enjoyed reading this, you might like: