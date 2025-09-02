Archive photos of Aberdeen in September: Shirras Laing’s, School Drive and the Soda Fountain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Archive photos of Aberdeen in September: Shirras Laing’s, School Drive and the Soda Fountain

Eclectic as ever, our selection of archive September snaps feature Shirras, Laing and Co on Schoolhill, a queue of fans for Duran Duran tickets on Union Street, and the World Disco Dancing Championships at the Beach Ballroom. Kirstie Waterston
1988: A view of a busy Schoolhill showing the premises of Shirras, Laing & Co on a sunny day in September. Image: DC Thomson
September brings the beginnings of autumn – not that you can see the turning leaves in our black and white archive photos.

Our selection of September snaps do, however, show some bygone faces and places around our city.

Eclectic as ever, this month’s selection feature the lovely Shirras, Laing & Co shopfront on Schoolhill, and the World Disco Dancing Championships at the Beach Ballroom.

Shirras Laing’s was a Schoolhill stalwart for well over 100 years

Many Aberdonians likely still have wedding presents, pans and other kitchenalia purchased from Shirras Laing’s, one of many ironmongers that used to exist in the city.

A Shirras Laing advert from 1901. Image: DC Thomson

A prominent shopfront on Schoolhill, the company had been there since early Victorian times and received the Royal Warrant from Queen Victoria (although, whatever happened to the crest above the corner entrance?).

It was a proper old-fashioned, one-stop-shop set across five floors.

Shirras Laing’s was also a huge employer, in 1899 the company took upwards of 200 employees out to Culter by train to enjoy their first-ever picnic.

The firm thrived, and generations of shoppers went on to find everything you could possibly need for the house and garden – and more.

1976: Although the three large aerial displays in Aberdeen were organised by the district council, the fireworks expert and the man who did the actual ground work was William Finnie, manager of the wholesale department of Shirras Laing. He was an old hand at the job as he had been doing it for 20 years. Image: DC Thomson

From travelling trunks to fireplaces and knife-cleaning machines, to fireworks – and handily – fire extinguishers, you could find it all in their Schoolhill premises.

Historic shopfront considered too old fashioned for modern retailing

In 1901, you could even hire a marquee and all the chairs, tableware and crockery to go inside it for ‘flower shows, marriages and bazaars’.

One of Aberdeen’s oldest wholesale and retail businesses, it moved out of its famous shop in 1991.

Shirras Laing’s moved to nearby Back Wynd, with owner Esson properties instead renting out the building at 45/52 Schoolhill.

A Shirras Laing advert from 1901. Image: DC Thomson

Then-director Hunter Esson said the style of building just wasn’t suitable for modern retailing.

It’s now home to lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas.

Shirras Laing later moved their hire business to Holland Street, where they provided party supplies for the Queen.

In 2000 they were hired to transport bar and function facilities to Skibo Castle for Madonna’s wedding to Guy Ritchie.

Gallery: Archive photos of September days in Aberdeen over the years

1969: Construction under way of the Aberdeen Journals’ building at the Lang Stracht, Mastrick. This view shows Editorial, Foundry and Process, looking north-west. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Last house was called for the bingo players at Pittodrie Community Centre, Aberdeen, where the doors will closed on the three-year old social club. The community centre in a council flat at 69 Pittodrie Street had been the thriving centre of social activities in the area, and members had just completed a facelift for the flat when the notice to leave the premises arrived two weeks prior. Members of the Pittodrie Community Centre outside their premises, on the right is their chairwoman, Cathy Guyan. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Hundreds of people turned up in Aberdeen’s Union Street to see the city’s most famous footballer, Denis Law. One of the fans was Ella Bissett, who gave her hero a cuddle while he signed copies of his autobiography at a book shop. Denis was in the city to promote the book, ‘Denis Law: An Autobiography’, and crowds gathered to see him. Image: DC Thomson
1957: A photo of Causewayend Church with a most mysterious caption, which reads: “It was on a piece of waste ground behind this advertisement hoarding in Powis Place that the parcel was found.” What did this parcel contain? Image: DC Thomson
1982: Aberdeen and Northern Marts Ltd entered the calf supply business and established a demonstration unit to exhibit the quality of calves supplied at their Central Mart in Aberdeen. ANM supplied both young calves and calves reared to 12 weeks by specialist contract rearers. The scheme was being run by auctioneers Alex Hay and Bill Hendry. Here, Bridge of Don cattleman Bill Bowman keeps an eye on his charges. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A view of a busy Schoolhill showing the premises of Shirras, Laing & Co on a sunny day in September. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Organiser of the EMI World Disco Dancing Championship John Webster, right, presents Keb Darge, from Elgin, with a cheque for £250 after he won the North Scotland area final in the UK championship at the Beach Ballroom. Looking on are runner-up Harry Forbes, who received £100, and Diane Londragan, who was third and won £50. A special prize of £100 worth of clothes for the best-dressed dancer went to Laura Courtney. Image: DC Thomson
1979: The Wine and Spirits Department at Edwards Cash and Carry, Bridge of Don Industrial Estate. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The queue of people waiting in line to secure tickets for Duran Duran. Among the people waiting were pupils from Albyn Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Marion Patterson looks at the buildings at South Market Street where she saved lives after the bombing. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Look at these angelic wee faces at Hanover Street School all posing nicely for their class photo. Image: DC Thomson
1983: The leafy, tree-lined pavements of School Drive in Seaton on an autumn day. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Having a final lesson in one of the classrooms at Culter School were former pupils from 30 years before. It was their first reunion since they all left school. Writing on the blackboard is Bob Grant who helped arrange the reunion. Image: DC Thomson
1960: The vast former Aberdeen Corporation bus depot was taken over in September 1960 as a warehouse by William Wilson and Compay (Aberdeen) Ltd. The firm spent £40,000 transforming the Mannofield building. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Enjoying simple childhood pleasures in the days before screens were these children playing at Tillydrone Motte. Image: DC Thomson

