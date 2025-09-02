Aerial Aberdeen: Looking back at the changing city from above during the 1970s

1972: This incredible photo shows a changing city as the Causewayend area of Aberdeen was part-demolished before the construction of the Mounthooly roundabout. Image: DC Thomson
Our aerial photos of Aberdeen throughout the 1970s show a city on the cusp of great change.
There are fewer images of the early years, but our visit to Aberdeen in 1970 shows Kincorth before the discovery of oil necessitated the industrial transformation of Tullos behind.
From new industries to old, we hark back to the vast Grandholm Works, still going strong in 1971.
Back then the mill was the last stop before seemingly-infinite countryside beyond, unrecognisable from the suburban view of Danestone today.
1974: An aerial view of Aberdeen Harbour in the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson
As the 1970s progress we see destruction and construction that would change the face of our city centre forever.
With the privilege of hindsight we often wonder if these were the right decisions, but the 1970s was certainly an era that left its mark on Aberdeen.
But with the advent of oil, new housing was not a want but a need, and the city began to spill over its original boundary into Bridge of Don and Dyce.
As the ’70s progress, the growing city’s communities look like circuit boards in our photos from above.
But amid the traditional tenements and the tower blocks you can still spot the landmarks of today.
Gallery: Aerial photos of Aberdeen during the 1970s
1970: Aerial view of Tullos industrial site, with houses in Cairngorm Crescent in the foreground, the tower blocks of Morven Court, Brimmond Court and Grampian Court can be seen on the left and the lighthouse in Greyhope Road in the distance. Image: DC Thomson
1971: This aerial view shows the very extensive Grandholm Works of J and J Crombie Ltd, set in rolling countryside, in May that year. Only the building at the back to the left of the chimney remains now. Image: DC Thomson
1972: This incredible photo shows a changing city as the Causewayend area of Aberdeen was part-demolished before the construction of the Mounthooly roundabout. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Bridge of Don in 1973 with the River Don and the Brig o’ Balgownie in the foreground. Scotstown Road/ Balgownie Road curves across the photograph from the left centre to the right foreground with North Donside Road running across the centre and joining on to Ellon Road. Image: DC Thomson
1974: An aerial view of the Kincorth area of Aberdeen taken in June 1974. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Although a community in its own right, the expansion of Dyce and Aberdeen in the 1970s saw the two communities meet. This aerial photo shows new housing under construction to meet growing demand. Image: DC Thomson
1974: Looking down on the granite houses of Aberdeen with Rosemount Square on the left and a skyline of high-rise flats on the west of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1975: It almost looks as though the surrounding houses are being engulfed in this striking aerial view of Rubislaw Quarry, which ceased to operate in 1971. Queen’s Road can be seen on the left. Image: DC Thomson
1975: This view of Aberdeen Airport was shown at an oil exhibition to demonstrate how fortunate the city was to have an airport to help facilitate North Sea exploration. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The River Dee from the air, with the railway centre left, docks top left, and the harbour entrance top right. Image: DC Thomson
1977: An aerial view of Aberdeen incorporating Great Northern Road, Clifton Road and North Anderson Drive as seen in June 1977. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Road and rail routes through Aberdeen make an intricate design in this aerial picture from 1977. The large Mounthooly roundabout dominates the centre of the picture. The roads leading on to it are, from left, Mounthooly, Nelson Street, West North Street, Gallowgate, Hutcheon Street and Causewayend. The railway is a spur that runs between Kittybrewster and Waterloo, at the harbour, and the section shown passes under bridges at Mounthooly and King Street. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Traffic builds up at the lights on the main road south at the Bridge of Dee. Image: DC Thomson
1977: An aerial view of the sea-oil-related area of Aberdeen. But what is that building highlighted in the rectangle? Image: DC Thomson
1977: The Airyhall area after the balloon had taken off from the Treetops Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
1978: This photo was taken to showcase Cornhill Court, an example of Aberdeen’s municipal housing which flourished in the 1970s. Image: DC Thomson
1979: Aberdeen’s most famous landmark, Marischal College, takes centre stage in this aerial photo with the sprawling city behind. Image: DC Thomson
If you enjoyed reading this, you might like:
Conversation