Aerial Aberdeen: Looking back at the changing city from above during the 1970s

Our aerial photos of Aberdeen throughout the 1970s show a city on the cusp of great change.

There are fewer images of the early years, but our visit to Aberdeen in 1970 shows Kincorth before the discovery of oil necessitated the industrial transformation of Tullos behind.

From new industries to old, we hark back to the vast Grandholm Works, still going strong in 1971.

Back then the mill was the last stop before seemingly-infinite countryside beyond, unrecognisable from the suburban view of Danestone today.

As the 1970s progress we see destruction and construction that would change the face of our city centre forever.

With the privilege of hindsight we often wonder if these were the right decisions, but the 1970s was certainly an era that left its mark on Aberdeen.

But with the advent of oil, new housing was not a want but a need, and the city began to spill over its original boundary into Bridge of Don and Dyce.

As the ’70s progress, the growing city’s communities look like circuit boards in our photos from above.

But amid the traditional tenements and the tower blocks you can still spot the landmarks of today.

Gallery: Aerial photos of Aberdeen during the 1970s

