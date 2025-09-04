Gallery: A nostalgic look at Peterhead streets during the 1960s in 10 archive photos

1969: This was a busy scene on Marischal Street in the days before the street was pedestrianised. Image: DC Thomson
Our archive photos of Peterhead streets show snapshots of a bustling community during day-to-day life in the 1960s.
These photos, which haven’t been published since the 1960s, provide a glimpse into Peterhead’s past.
It’s hard not to look back at these and reminisce over simpler times.
The neat little shops with their awnings in the sun and folk stopping to have a natter in the sun while out getting messages.
Who remembers some of these businesses in Peterhead, as advertised in 1969? Image: DC Thomson
Established Peterhead businesses like Walter D Allan and the Royal Hotel also feature, and may jog some fond memories.
Most, if not all of these independent shops are long gone, but the pink granite buildings remain.
However, not everything from the past is consigned to the history books – 1962 was when the great tradition of
Peterhead Scottish Week began, and is still celebrated today. Gallery: Photos of Peterhead in the 1960s
1969: Peterhead Old Parish Church, which dominates Kirk Square, was described as “an example of Peterhead’s no-nonsense architecture”. Image: DC Thomson
1969: This photo was part of a feature on Peterhead describing its “interesting-looking town centre which attracts shoppers from a wide area”. The Royal Hotel can also be seen on the left. Image: DC Thomson
1962: This image has a very old-world feel. It was taken in front of Peterhead Town House shows Broad Street with the statue of Marshal James Keith. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Peterhead’s Broad Street on a sunny June day viewed through the pillars of the town council chambers. Image: DC Thomson
1968: Spotless pavements and attractive shopfronts along Peterhead’s Chapel Street in July 1968. It was one of the Buchan town’s busiest shopping thoroughfares. On the right we can see Charles Bruce’s shop and beyond that, shops with awnings. If you look closely you can see bicycles lined up outside the pub. Image: DC Thomson
1969: A view from one end of Broad Street to the other with the town house spire in the distance. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Another view of Broad Street from the Town Council Chambers, Peterhead, although this original lantern and arch is long gone. A more modern replacement sits in its place. Image: DC Thomson
1962: It looks like these houses are still under construction in the early 1960s with incomplete roads and pavements on what looks like Forman Drive, Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
1962: Two men cycling down Broad Street with the Peterhead Town House in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1969: This was a busy scene on Marischal Street in the days before the street was pedestrianised. Peterhead institution Walter D Allan can be seen on the left, the shop supplied television, audio and electrical goods for 75 years – 50 of those from premises at 39 Marischal Street. Image: DC Thomson
