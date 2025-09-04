Gallery: A nostalgic look at Peterhead streets during the 1960s in 10 archive photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: A nostalgic look at Peterhead streets during the 1960s in 10 archive photos

It's hard not to look back and reminisce over simpler times in these photos of Peterhead streets from the 1960s, from bygone businesses to new housing, our archive photos offer a nostalgic glimpse of the past. Kirstie Waterston
1969: This was a busy scene on Marischal Street in the days before the street was pedestrianised. Image: DC Thomson

Our archive photos of Peterhead streets show snapshots of a bustling community during day-to-day life in the 1960s.

These photos, which haven’t been published since the 1960s, provide a glimpse into Peterhead’s past.

It’s hard not to look back at these and reminisce over simpler times.

The neat little shops with their awnings in the sun and folk stopping to have a natter in the sun while out getting messages.

Adverts for Peterhead businesses from 1969.
Who remembers some of these businesses in Peterhead, as advertised in 1969? Image: DC Thomson

Established Peterhead businesses like Walter D Allan and the Royal Hotel also feature, and may jog some fond memories.

Most, if not all of these independent shops are long gone, but the pink granite buildings remain.

However, not everything from the past is consigned to the history books – 1962 was when the great tradition of Peterhead Scottish Week began, and is still celebrated today.

Gallery: Photos of Peterhead in the 1960s

Peterhead Old Parish Church.
1969: Peterhead Old Parish Church, which dominates Kirk Square, was described as “an example of Peterhead’s no-nonsense architecture”. Image: DC Thomson
A view of the town centre, with The Royal Hotel on the left.
1969: This photo was part of a feature on Peterhead describing its “interesting-looking town centre which attracts shoppers from a wide area”. The Royal Hotel can also be seen on the left. Image: DC Thomson
Picture taken in front of Peterhead Town House shows Broad Street with the statue of Marshal James Keith.
1962: This image has a very old-world feel. It was taken in front of Peterhead Town House shows Broad Street with the statue of Marshal James Keith. Image: DC Thomson
Peterhead's Broad Street, and a man walking a dog in the foreground, on a sunny June day viewed through the pillars of the town council chambers.
1969: Peterhead’s Broad Street on a sunny June day viewed through the pillars of the town council chambers. Image: DC Thomson
Spotless pavements and attractive shopfronts along Peterhead's Chapel Street.
1968: Spotless pavements and attractive shopfronts along Peterhead’s Chapel Street in July 1968. It was one of the Buchan town’s busiest shopping thoroughfares. On the right we can see Charles Bruce’s shop and beyond that, shops with awnings. If you look closely you can see bicycles lined up outside the pub. Image: DC Thomson
A view from one end of Broad Street to the other with the town house spire in the distance.
1969: A view from one end of Broad Street to the other with the town house spire in the distance. Image: DC Thomson
A view of Broad Street from the Town Council Chambers, Peterhead, through an arch with lantern.
1969: Another view of Broad Street from the Town Council Chambers, Peterhead, although this original lantern and arch is long gone. A more modern replacement sits in its place. Image: DC Thomson
Newly constructed houses on what looks like Forman Drive, Peterhead.
1962: It looks like these houses are still under construction in the early 1960s with incomplete roads and pavements on what looks like Forman Drive, Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson
Two men cycling down Broad Street with the Peterhead Town House in the background.
1962: Two men cycling down Broad Street with the Peterhead Town House in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1969: This was a busy scene on Marischal Street in the days before the street was pedestrianised. Peterhead institution Walter D Allan can be seen on the left, the shop supplied television, audio and electrical goods for 75 years – 50 of those from premises at 39 Marischal Street. Image: DC Thomson

