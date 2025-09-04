Gallery: A nostalgic look at Peterhead streets during the 1960s in 10 archive photos

Our archive photos of Peterhead streets show snapshots of a bustling community during day-to-day life in the 1960s.

These photos, which haven’t been published since the 1960s, provide a glimpse into Peterhead’s past.

It’s hard not to look back at these and reminisce over simpler times.

The neat little shops with their awnings in the sun and folk stopping to have a natter in the sun while out getting messages.

Established Peterhead businesses like Walter D Allan and the Royal Hotel also feature, and may jog some fond memories.

Most, if not all of these independent shops are long gone, but the pink granite buildings remain.

However, not everything from the past is consigned to the history books – 1962 was when the great tradition of Peterhead Scottish Week began, and is still celebrated today.

Gallery: Photos of Peterhead in the 1960s

