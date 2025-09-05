Gallery: Photos of Inverness in the 1970s

Inverness was a bustling place in the 1970s.

The booming oil industry had brought modernisation and prosperity to the region, allowing several game-changing infrastructure projects to get underway.

The town’s connectivity was improving with the construction of Inverness airport and the Kessock Bridge beginning to become reality.

The town centre was abuzz with shops, hotels and cinemas.

Nightlife reached a zenith in Inverness in the ’70s.

Supermarkets were only an emerging twinkle in the town’s eye.

Here’s a view from Ness bridge up the High Street, from 1971.

It’s hard to get past feasting your eyes on the cars, now dubbed ‘classics’…

…but just over the bridge and on the left where Primark is now you can spot a WM Low supermarket.

Dundee-based Willie Low’s was the first supermarket to come to Inverness and had opened on Bridge Street a few months before this photo was taken.

Here it is just before it opened for business in March 1971.

Although this photo looks quite sparse, the detail is wonderful.

Who remembers those ancient old rubbish bins?

And those fabulous hard-bodied prams, steered by very prim mothers wearing hats?

I like that Jon Bonham from Led Zeppelin had come up for the opening too. Only kidding.

That corner of Inverness is now festooned with traffic lights and pedestrian crossings.

Willie Low’s would close in the face of Tesco’s growth some 23 years later.

Littlewoods also opened in Inverness

Almost two months after the opening of Willie Low’s, Littlewoods opened up, also on Bridge Street.

The cheap and cheerful clothing brand would endure until 2005 when Littlewoods sold out to other buyers, including Primark, and became online only under the brand name Very.

The advent of big chains into Inverness brought problems for the smaller independent, family businesses however.

A Cameron & Co was sold

The clothes and soft furnishings store Camerons had large premises on the High Street, running round the corner of Castle Street where McDonalds now is.

The writing must have been on the wall about the big chains to come, but the Cameron family resisted.

In 1972, Ian Cameron, his son Gordon and nephew Colin refused a valuable bid by a property company to buy their store for redevelopment in favour of a smaller offer to retain the shop and keep the staff of 65 in jobs.

The brave stance crumbled two years later, when the site was taken over by McDonalds.

This is how busy that corner of the High Street and Castle was in the ’70s

Feast your eyes on the detail in this photo of the High Street junction where Camerons was and McDonalds now is on the right.

The ’70s fashions have come back round again, so many of the women and girls wouldn’t look out of place now.

I’ve even spotted a pair of white platform soles in there.

And there’s no need for a traffic cop on that corner, as the High Street is now pedestrianised.

The current street furniture, such as benches and rising bollards would have been anathema to the busy folk in this photo.

And it’s refreshing to see pushchairs (modern translation, buggies, strollers) which didn’t cost £1,000, maybe around £50.

Meanwhile, in other news…

1972 saw a massive storm.

Motorists were stranded at Drumochter, so Inverness sent supplies out in a relief train.

Here’s railway guard Mr Hugh Fraser with some of the supplies.

I’m not sure what the motorists were meant to do with the raw eggs, although any port in a storm, as they say.

The Kessock Bridge began to take shape

It was to be a further three years before the game-changing bridge would open.

Instead of travelling around the Beauly Firth estuary, A9 traffic would be now be routed over the bridge, sparing the village of Beauly from a dual carriageway going right through it.

The Kessock ferry was still going strong and is still held dear by those who remember its vital importance before the bridge.

What madness is this?

Inverness driver Bill MacKay ploughed through the murky waters of Loch Ness in his 10-year-old Volkswagen in 1971.

Several hundred sightseers lined the banks of the loch to watch the Beetle cruise the mile and a half from Dores to the Clansman Hotel at the stately speed of 3mph.

After a brief stop for an oil change and servicing, it entered the water again for the return trip but 500 yards from the western shore the engine failed and Bill was thrown a line by the rescue launch and towed to shore.

Bill said: “She handled beautifully. The car stalled once on the way over but refired immediately.”

The only differences from the normal production model were extended exhausts above the water line, a magneto instead of a distributor, a propeller on the crank shaft and a watertight body.

Eden Court was based in the Bishop’s Palace

Was everything a bit more whacky in the ’70s?

It was certainly a bit more ‘hand-knitted’.

This photo is from Eden Court’s 1979 Christmas panto, Babes in the Woods.

Taking aim is actor Jimmy Chisholm who played one of the Merry Men in the show.

He’s getting in some early practice with his bow and arrow watched by other members of the cast Tricia Scott and Phil Reilly (right) who played the Babes (babes? really?) and panto director John Doyle.

Modernising the airport

This image shows a more modern Inverness airport taking shape in 1974.

It had started out in World War Two as a military base, RAF Dalcross, used for training pilots.

In 1947 it was converted to civilian use, eventually being renamed Inverness Airport in 1953.

Working on the runway

The runway was improved in the 1970s to accommodate larger jet aircraft, with services temporarily relocated to Kinloss.

After the ’70s modernisation, British European Airways (BEA) launched the airport’s first regular flights to London Heathrow.

EasyJet moved in in 1996 with daily flights to London Luton.

Further improvements to the airport were made in 1979, costing £500,000.

Nothing speaks of a simpler age more than this charming shot of the control tower.

Nowadays the airport handles around 800,000 passengers annually and 24,000 aircraft movements.

If you enjoyed this gallery, check out more like it:

11 lost streets and buildings in Inverness captured on canvas by an architect before they disappeared

Meet the three men who protected the Highlands from a ‘Dingwall Autobahn’