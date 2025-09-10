Relive your wild Love Child club nights in a reunion at Aura Aberdeen this month

Do you remember the Love Child club night in The Palace nightclub, Aberdeen in the 1990s?

Apart from the old line of ‘if you remember it you weren’t there’, there is a generation of Aberdonians who used to let their hair down big time on the last Sunday of every month and bank holidays at Love Child.

The nights were spectacular, hosted by now world-class DJs like Jeremy Healy, Lisa Loud and Sister Bliss.

This bank holiday weekend, on Sunday September 21, you’ll be able to relive this colourful period of your past along with younger generations who love house music and everything that goes with it.

Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud will be the DJs in a stunning coup for Aberdeen house music lovers.

Local lads The Rhythm DJs Keith Joe & Ryan, fresh from playing Ibiza, will be opening the night.

Behind this blast back to the past is Doug Paterson, who used to organise the Love Child house extravaganzas thirty years ago.

Doug’s a self-confessed old punk rocker.

Back in the late 70s he was living in London at the tail end of punk and the start of the New Romantics and new wave music movements.

As an inveterate club goer, he used to frequent nights like the Club for Heroes rubbing shoulders with Steve Strange; and Planets, with DJs Boy George and Jeremy Healy.

He said: “They weren’t playing house music then, it was acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees, New Romantic stuff, long before house music started.

“Jeremy Healy was in an 80s pop group called Haysi Fantayzee. He’s now a world-class DJ.”

Life rolled on for Doug, he returned to Aberdeen in the early 80s, got married, had a daughter and now has two grandchildren of 20 and 15.

But he continued back and forth to London and witnessed dance music taking off.

He said: “I was visiting clubs like the Ministry of Sound, a lot of the clubs in London which were putting on these DJs, and this is where Boy George and Jeremy Healy came into the picture again.

“They were doing house music to fashion shows and events they were involved in.

“And I had a thought—bring London to Aberdeen.”

Doug approached The Palace nightclub, formerly the Palace Theatre and subsequently a long series of entertainment venues.

“I said I’d like to put on a house music night. It was a bit of a gamble.”

But Doug knew lots of DJs from his London days, so booking them was easy.

“They knew me, they were friends, and I chose a Sunday night when they wouldn’t be busy.”

Doug’s first night came in 1996, opening with Sister Bliss, now a keyboard player with Faithless and world-class DJ.

Doug said: “I’d previously put Faithless on live as a band at the Music Hall in 1998.

“They’re still on the go now, even though Maxi Jazz died a couple of years ago.”

The success of the first night led to a house music night every last Sunday of the month, and every bank holiday for the next six years.

Doug said: “It just got bigger and bigger, everyone was coming, DJs from America and people who are now superstar DJs.”

Doug hooked up with a lot of the promoters in Glasgow and Edinburgh to get DJs to come to Aberdeen on Sundays.

He said: “Take Danny Rampling who was on Radio 1 at the time, he would do a gig in Glasgow on a Friday, I would go through to see him, then I would take him through to Edinburgh, and then finish up in Aberdeen on the Sunday night so they got a mini Scottish tour out of it.

“Danny came, and Sister Bliss, and also Sonique, who also used to sing while she played records.”

This weekend’s Love Child revival came as a suggestion from Tony Cochrane who owns the Palace, now named Aura, and a string of other night clubs including Fat Sams in Dundee.

“I’ve been in Tony’s life for about 50 years,” Doug said. “He’s done a brilliant job revamping the whole place.

“There’s capacity for the big-name DJs to come and play it, about 1,300 people which makes it viable.

“Sister Bliss couldn’t do the reunion because she’s touring, but Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud, one of the first ladies of dance music, will be there.”

These days Doug looks to his granddaughter Marley to maintain the family presence on the nightclub scene.

He said: “I’m too old to go clubbing now, but I’m still enthusiastic, I’ve still got an ear for it and I still like to see what’s happening on the scene today.”

Tickets for the Love Child reunion can be purchased through Eventbrite.