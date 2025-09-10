Relive your wild Love Child club nights in a reunion at Aura Aberdeen this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Relive your wild Love Child club nights in a reunion at Aura Aberdeen this month

Were you at the former Palace for the legendary Sunday night house music nights run by Doug Paterson? Susy Macaulay
Susy Macaulay
Clubgoers pack the dancefloor at The Palace, Aberdeen.
House music fans at a Love child night. The Palace, Aberdeen. Image: Doug Paterson.

Do you remember the Love Child club night in The Palace nightclub, Aberdeen in the 1990s?

Apart from the old line of ‘if you remember it you weren’t there’, there is a generation of Aberdonians who used to let their hair down big time on the last Sunday of every month and bank holidays at Love Child.

The nights were spectacular, hosted by now world-class DJs like Jeremy Healy, Lisa Loud and Sister Bliss.

This bank holiday weekend, on Sunday September 21, you’ll be able to relive this colourful period of your past along with younger generations who love house music and everything that goes with it.

Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud will be the DJs in a stunning coup for Aberdeen house music lovers.

Local lads The Rhythm DJs Keith Joe & Ryan, fresh from playing Ibiza, will be opening the night.

Behind this blast back to the past is Doug Paterson, who used to organise the Love Child house extravaganzas thirty years ago.

Doug’s a self-confessed old punk rocker.

Jeremy Healy and Doug Paterson smile at the camera and Doug gives a thumbs up.
Jeremy Healy, left, and Doug Paterson when Jeremy DJ’d at Love Child around 1996. Image: Doug Paterson

Back in the late 70s he was living in London at the tail end of punk and the start of the New Romantics and new wave music movements.

As an inveterate club goer, he used to frequent nights like the Club for Heroes rubbing shoulders with Steve Strange; and Planets, with DJs Boy George and Jeremy Healy.

He said: “They weren’t playing house music then, it was acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees, New Romantic stuff, long before house music started.

Kate Garner and Jeremy Healy of the 80s pop band Haysi Fantayzee.
Kate Garner and Jeremy Healy of Haysi Fantayzee.

“Jeremy Healy was in an 80s pop group called Haysi Fantayzee. He’s now a world-class DJ.”

Life rolled on for Doug, he returned to Aberdeen in the early 80s, got married, had a daughter and now has two grandchildren of 20 and 15.

But he continued back and forth to London and witnessed dance music taking off.

He said: “I was visiting clubs like the Ministry of Sound, a lot of the clubs in London which were putting on these DJs, and this is where Boy George and Jeremy Healy came into the picture again.

“They were doing house music to fashion shows and events they were involved in.

“And I had a thought—bring London to Aberdeen.”

Doug approached The Palace nightclub, formerly the Palace Theatre and subsequently a long series of entertainment venues.

Sister Bliss with Doug Paterson. Image: Doug Paterson.

“I said I’d like to put on a house music night. It was a bit of a gamble.”

But Doug knew lots of DJs from his London days, so booking them was easy.

“They knew me, they were friends, and I chose a Sunday night when they wouldn’t be busy.”

Doug’s first night came in 1996, opening with Sister Bliss, now a keyboard player with Faithless and world-class DJ.

Faithless's Maxi Jazz with Doug Paterson.
The late Maxi Jazz with Doug. Image: Doug Paterson.

Doug said: “I’d previously put Faithless on live as a band at the Music Hall in 1998.

“They’re still on the go now, even though Maxi Jazz died a couple of years ago.”

The success of the first night led to a house music night every last Sunday of the month, and every bank holiday for the next six years.

Doug said: “It just got bigger and bigger, everyone was coming, DJs from America and people who are now superstar DJs.”

Clubgoers are packed into The Palace nightclub in Aberdeen.
A Love Child night in full swing at the The Palace, Aberdeen. Image: Doug Paterson.

Doug hooked up with a lot of the promoters in Glasgow and Edinburgh to get DJs to come to Aberdeen on Sundays.

He said: “Take Danny Rampling who was on Radio 1 at the time, he would do a gig in Glasgow on a Friday, I would go through to see him, then I would take him through to Edinburgh, and then finish up in Aberdeen on the Sunday night so they got a mini Scottish tour out of it.

“Danny came, and Sister Bliss, and also Sonique, who also used to sing while she played records.”

DJ Lisa Loud uses both hands to work her turntable during a DJ set.
Lisa Loud will DJ at the Love Child reunion at Aura on Sunday September 21 2025.

This weekend’s Love Child revival came as a suggestion from Tony Cochrane who owns the Palace, now named Aura, and a string of other night clubs including Fat Sams in Dundee.

“I’ve been in Tony’s life for about 50 years,” Doug said. “He’s done a brilliant job revamping the whole place.

“There’s capacity for the big-name DJs to come and play it, about 1,300 people which makes it viable.

Clubbers dance at a Love Child night at The Palace with dancers wearing masks and tall feather headpieces in the background.
Partygoers at a Love Child night at The Palace, Aberdeen. Image: Doug Paterson.

“Sister Bliss couldn’t do the reunion because she’s touring, but Jeremy Healy and Lisa Loud, one of the first ladies of dance music, will be there.”

These days Doug looks to his granddaughter Marley to maintain the family presence on the nightclub scene.

He said: “I’m too old to go clubbing now, but I’m still enthusiastic, I’ve still got an ear for it and I still like to see what’s happening on the scene today.”

Tickets for the Love Child reunion can be purchased through Eventbrite.

