Relive the ups and downs of the Inverness Military Tattoo over the years

The Inverness Military Tattoo seems unimaginable now.

A huge military spectacle put on at the Inverness Northern Meeting Park for six nights every summer?

Thousands of people at every show, coming from all over the country and sometimes the world?

And yet it really happened, for 60 years, from 1951 to 2011.

Even those who remember it vividly must marvel at the thought.

Hear ye, hear ye – how the Inverness military tattoo was announced

The event was proclaimed daily by the town officer from the base of the Clachnacuddin Stone at Inverness Town Hall.

In a massive logistical exercise, the nightly show featured pipe bands, dancers, performances from military and cadet units including the Sea Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Force, Air Training Corps, and reserve armed forces.

The entertainment varied down the decades at Inverness military tattoo

There were “amusing sketches” in 1961 by the Sea Cadets, the Air Training Corps and Miss Edith Macpherson’s Highland dancing pupils.

These featured a display of signalling by the Sea Cadet Corps, which was reported to have “aroused considerable interest”, and an “exciting battle between a ship and a U-boat”.

“The ship, a dilapidated old ‘tramp steamer’ built on the chassis of an old motor car by the cadets, really ‘packed a punch’ as the U-boat built on a motorised invalid chair found out to its cost,” reported the Inverness Courier.

A sketch in 1971 by the Inverness Company of the North Highland cadet force was “reminiscent of the days of the 1914-1918 war”, while they also brought back the previous year’s “popular obstacle race using Bren guns”.

That year, Inverness Sea Cadets built their display around the theme of the “Last of the Rum Ration” and the Inverness Squadron of the ATC were “right up to date with a skit on modern rockets”.

There were also displays by local karate and judo clubs.

The weather was often challenging

They seem like innocent days now, in which the weather was often the greatest enemy.

Bad weather marred the event all too frequently throughout the decades.

In 1961, heavy rain made the field so slippery that the 45-strong Royal Air Force Regiment band, the main attraction of the tattoo, was unable to carry out its manoeuvres on the parade ground.

March-pasts and massed bands

There were march-pasts, combat demonstrations and a moving massed band “sunset ceremony”.

The artillery display was impressive with, in 1997 for example, the big guns supplied by the 19th Field Regiment Royal Artillery the Highland Gunners.

That year the Scots Guards performed the Ceremony of the Keys as enacted at the Tower of London.

Burlesque helicopter?

In 1955, personnel from Royal Naval Air Station Lossiemouth, as it was known then, put on a “burlesque helicopter item”‘.

The local newspaper verdict was rather ambiguous: “Funny, yes, but requiring all the more skill from the participants for all that.”

The mind boggles.

For many years, the Scottish Infantry parachute display team, the Golden Lions, parachuted in, although not always with their famed pinpoint accuracy.

One night in their 1973 run, only one of three parachutists managed to land in the park while the other two were blown off course and landed in the Kenneth Street/Fairfield Road area, providing “an unexpected thrill”.

On another occasion, one of the parachutists landed in the River Ness, one on top of the bandstand and another on top of the railway line near the Black Bridge.

Coronation special in 1953

1953 saw the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and the tattoo took the form of a special services’ coronation display in Bught Park by 152 Highland Infantry Brigade.

This featured a “spectacular helicopter rescue of a Navy Wren from the Loch Ness monster, and a realistic modern battle in which aircraft participated”.

Attracting foreign visitors

Shooting forward to 1990, someone had the brilliant idea of distributing foreign language flyers advertising the tattoo in French, German and Italian around the town to visitors.

The ploy worked, with a record number of people filling the Northern Meeting Park stands.

Roddie Wood of the organising committee said 90% of the record-breaking crowd was made up of foreign holidaymakers.

That year £10,000 was made from the shows, enabling £1000 to be distributed to the three service cadet units in the town and to the Scottish Girls’ Venture Corps.

Profits from the tattoo were always destined for military organisations and charities.

War got in the way

Sometimes wars got in the way of the smooth running of the Inverness Tattoo, like in 1992 when the Highland Gunners were peace-keeping in Bosnia.

“Currently manning howitzers above Sarajevo, they had been due to take part in this year’s Inverness Tattoo, but were called to the former Yugoslavia,” reported the Dundee Courier.

So the tattoo committee decided to send them a little bit of home in the form of hampers of whisky, honey, cheese, sweets and other delicacies donated by local businesses.

Fears for cathedral from noise and explosions

In 1973 concerns were voiced by Mr Frank F Laming, Inverness Cathedral’s provost, about the noise of that year’s tattoo.

He asked the Inverness Parks and Cemeteries committee to ask the tattoo organisers to “keep the noise down in future years” as the nearby cathedral had been “suffering under the noise of explosions, with recent explosions being louder than anything ever experienced before”.

“I have been and am still concerned for safety of the windows of the cathedral,” he wrote to the committee.

Inverness Parks and Cemeteries Committee wrote to the tattoo committee asking them to exclude explosions from future shows. History doesn’t relate if that happened.

But in 1981 the tattoo committee had to “stump up” £147 for repairs to the cricket pitch due to damage done by motorcycle stunts and explosives.

Beating the retreat

All good things have to beat the retreat in the end.

The last Inverness tattoo was in 2011.

(Coincidentally the Golden Lions parachute team was also disbanded that year.)

The tattoo committee said increased commitments for military and cadet units were leaving fewer available acts.

Struggle for volunteers

They were also struggling to find volunteers and funds and there were significant miliary cutbacks by the Ministry of Defence.

To put it in perspective, in 1951 the British Army was 1.6m strong, including conscripts.

In 2011, the strength of the UK Armed Forces combined was just over 173,000.

The tattoo was revived in 2014

The tattoo came back in 2014 rebranded as the Highland Military Tattoo and was held in Fort George, the 18th-century military barracks along the Moray coast near Ardersier.

Again it had a charitable focus, with all profits pledged to benefit Armed Forces charities.

But it only lasted three years, the final show being in 2017.

Do you have memories to share of the Inverness Tattoo? Please pop them into the comments box below, we’d love to read them.