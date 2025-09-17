Operation Eyesore: The national scheme that helped clean up Aberdeen in 1972

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Operation Eyesore: The national scheme that helped clean up Aberdeen in 1972

In the early 1970s, Aberdeen benefitted from Operation Eyesore, a national government scheme to clean up post-industrial areas and bombsites across Britain - as well as create desperately-needed temporary jobs. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1972: The derelict no-man's-land at the junction of Summer Street and Huntly Street in Aberdeen as it was in February 1972. The area was redeveloped with the two buildings sitting gable-end on demolished. Image: DC Thomson
1972: The derelict no-man's-land at the junction of Summer Street and Huntly Street in Aberdeen as it was in February 1972. The area was redeveloped with the two buildings sitting gable-end on demolished. Image: DC Thomson

In 1972, run down parts of Aberdeen like Huntly Street came under scrutiny as part of Operation Eyesore – an attempt to clean-up cities nationwide.

It was a government scheme across Britain to improve “neglected and unsightly” areas – and, more importantly, tackle unemployment.

The ‘environmental assistance initiative’, under the snappier name Operation Eyesore, offered government grants to local authorities to sort out dereliction and create temporary jobs.

But there was a catch – the scheme would end in June 1973.

So how did Operation Eyesore change Aberdeen?

1963: Looking along Huntly Street towards St Mary of the Assumption Cathedral, taken from Gilcomstoun Land tower block. Image: DC Thomson

Operation Eyesore was government scheme to boost jobs and amenity

When the clean-up scheme launched in February 1972, it was described as “one of the greatest opportunities Aberdeen has had to make a clean sweep of the city’s blackspots”.

And it was to come at a bargain price too – for every £15 Aberdeen put forward, the government would match it by £85.

The scheme seemed to appear out of thin air in the form of a letter to councils up and down the country on February 9.

But there was a deeper cause beyond environmental amenity.

In January 1972, the number of unemployed people in the UK passed 1 million for the first time since the 1930s.

1958: The Chapel Street/Huntly Street junction in Aberdeen as it was in 1958 looking towards Union Street. The side where the halt sign is now where the multi-storey car park is situated. Image: DC Thomson

The decline of British Steel combined with inflation, boom and bust economics, and redundancies across manufacturing sectors was to blame.

Protestors took to streets outside Westminster, and Prime Minster Edward Heath was showered with criticism from opposition Labour benches.

‘We have plenty of dereliction and plain grubbiness in Aberdeen’

Operation Eyesore would be a quick fix to get men in work, but would also regenerate post-industrial wastelands in the hope it might encourage fresh industry.

A Commons debate heard that eyesore areas were off-putting and it was “not possible to sell goods without a clean shop window”.

When news of the scheme landed in Aberdeen, the Evening Express and its readers made suggestions with gusto.

1972: Parking was at a premium in Huntly Street even in 1972. Crimonmogate House on the corner of Huntly Street with Union Street had already been demolished and replaced by shops, far left. Image: DC Thomson

“At the very least it would give the city a spring clean,” said reporter Gordon Casely in his Bon Accord Gossip column.

He added: “For a city that is an outright winner of the Britain in Bloom trophy, we have plenty of dereliction and plain grubbiness.

“So much indeed, that I’m sometimes surprised that the city ever made the “Britain in Bloom running.

“For once the Cinderellas of Aberdeen are on a stronger footing.”

Huntly Street brought under scrutiny in Operation Eyesore initiative

In 1968, Aberdeen had 101 derelict sites, but it was said that new ones were created just as fast as old ones were cleared up.

To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. Huntly St Picture shows; A map of Aberdeen before 1950. Aberdeen. Supplied by National Library of Scotland Date; 16/09/2025

Gaps in buildings and streetscapes were caused by a “surfeit” of demolition in the city over a number of years following slum clearances, war damage and neglect.

One particular area under scrutiny in Operation Eyesore was Huntly Street and Summer Street – in particular the junction where the two met.

Huntly Street was one of Aberdeen’s planned streets featuring a number of impressive buildings including the Royal Insurance Building, St Mary’s Cathedral and the Blind Asylum.

The street was designed by city architect John Smith, circa 1822, stretching from Union Street to the then-Summer Road (now Summer Street), but never fully executed.

It was his intention to have a series of rectangular street areas to the west of Huntly Street, but of these only Union Row was constructed, which was considered “rather meaningless” on its own.

1972: The derelict no-man’s-land at the junction of Summer Street and Huntly Street in Aberdeen as it was in February 1972. The area was redeveloped with the two buildings sitting gable-end on demolished. Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen once had its own Royal Albert Hall in Huntly Street

At one time, Huntly Street was a bustling thoroughfare packed with shops, businesses, homes and industry.

It even had its own Royal Albert Hall, a concert hall and ballroom with seating for 1100, a companion to the nearby smaller Victoria Hall on Skene Terrace.

The hall played a big role in the social activities of Aberdonians before and after the First World War.

One-time pacifist Ramsay Macdonald once spoke there and had to be rescued by from an angry mob.

Following the war, clubrooms were opened in the Albert Hall for 3500 comrades and veterans of the conflict in the Aberdeen district.

1989: The premises at 47-49 Huntly Street, Aberdeen, once known as the Albert Hall, just weeks before being demolished in 1989. The hall played a major role in the social activities of Aberdonians before and during WW1. Image: DC Thomson

The rest of the hall became Aberdeen Motors, a garage firm set up by prominent businessmen to provide jobs for some of the men returning from the trenches.

By the early 1970s the business expanded its offerings in a larger building in Union Row and the hall was turned into offices for an oil company.

‘Appalling mess’ by Huntly Street highlighted in clean-up operation

Although individual buildings were being refurbished, demolition had left somewhat of a waste ground at the junction of Huntly Street with Summer Street.

When Operation Eyesore launched in 1972, a council employee told the Evening Express the site was “an appalling mess”.

It was suggested that a proper car park with a tarred surface and decorated with flower pots “would go a long way to relieving the monotonous shambles that has existed for so long”.

1979: The Esso petrol station on the corner of Aberdeen’s Huntly Street/Chapel Street as it was in 1979. Image: DC Thomson

Hutcheon Street, Ann Street and Maberly Street were also zoned for industrial use, but put forward as potential areas of improvement.

Albion St Paul’s Church, better known as Triple Kirks, was also highlighted as a building that “nobody wants it and nobody knows what to do with”.

Reporter Gordon said Operation Eyesore was “laden with opportunity to cleanse the open sores” in the city centre.

But he warned it must not be “another fanciful scheme involving vague impressions” and “a lot of talk”.

Early Victorian Blind Asylum targeted by developers in 1970s

Within a month of the scheme’s launch, Huntly Street improvements began.

1972: The Royal Aberdeen Workshop’s base in Huntly Street before it moved to the Wellington Road site, the council once wanted to demolish this building. Image: DC Thomson

Derelict buildings were taken down with a view to being replaced with modern offices, and the waste ground was indeed tarred over for car parking.

Plans were also afoot for a multi-storey carpark on Huntly Street between its Chapel Street and Rose Street junctions.

But as redevelopment ramped up in the area, perfectly good, historic buildings became targets in the name of progress.

The town council wanted to demolish the 1841-built Blind Asylum when its occupants, ‘Workshops for the Blind’, moved to new premises at Tullos.

Instead they wanted to create offices and a hotel.

1979: Site chargehand Joe Krol, pictured beside the opening to the well, which was discovered during work on the new Langlands House in Huntly Street, Aberdeen. The 60ft deep well was uncovered next to St Mary’s RC Cathedral by workmen busy on Barratt’s Langlands House office development. Aberdeen Archaeological Unit were informed and they examined the well, which had sides built of brick and the metal remains of a pumping system. These wells, which probably served a row of houses, are common in Aberdeen before a full public water supply system served the city. Image: DC Thomson

The plans were staunchly opposed by Aberdeen Civic Society, the Scottish Georgian Society and the Society of Archictects in Aberdeen.

Not all of Huntly Street’s grand old buildings survived demolition

Ultimately the building was saved and is now offices.

But, ironically the old Albert Hall which survived 1970s remodelling, was later demolished in 1989 and rebuilt with a granite facade to create office.

Seeing the changes made in the name of progress in the 1980s prompted one Huntly Street resident to take a stand to protect the character of the street.

In 1986 workmen were scheduled to rip up the historic granite setts to relay the road with asphalt.

1963: Demolition work goes ahead on the interior of the Royal Northern Club building on Union Street, Aberdeen, at the corner of Huntly street. It was replaced by unsightly shops. Image: DC Thomson

But English engineer Derek O’Keefe, who lived in a Huntly Street tenement, was concerned the “unspoiled” aspects of Aberdeen were at risk of being lost.

The historic Crimonmogate House, which formed the corner of Huntly Street and Union Street, was flattened in the 1960s to make way for unattractive shops.

He told the Evening Express: “Where I come from, we have destroyed most of the character of our cities. Aberdonians don’t realise what they have here.”

‘First-class’ Operation Eyesore ended abruptly the following year

Operation Eyesore disappeared almost as quickly as it had arrived.

A debate in the House of Commons on May 1 1973 highlighted the “first-class scheme”.

It was lead by MPs who wanted the initiative extended; Bradford East MP Edward Lyons accused the government of “abruptly” abandoning the attack on eyesores.

1989: Huntly Street’s historic setts remain but shops, such as the Christian Literature Crusade, have changed since 1989. Image: DC Thomson

Nearly all the money in the scheme had been spent on wages and the effect on unemployment had been dramatic.

He said it was obvious the initiative had only been launched to combat “embarrassingly large numbers of unemployed men”.

Mr Lyons was concerned thousands would be “thrown onto the dole queue”, and added: “The money has been well spent. Nothing is more depressing than living in an atmosphere of dirt and ugliness.”

The scheme was extremely successful, costing the government many millions more than planned – about £40 million – but it was one that contributed to both visual improvement and employment in Aberdeen and beyond.

