Gallery: Memories of Moshulu and the notorious Babyshambles gig

Moshulu was Aberdeen’s alternative club and indie gig spot for a generation of revellers – and the location of Babyshambles’ impromptu street show in 2005.

The popular club was located at a the end of a slightly death-defying descent (at least it was in heels) on Windmill Brae.

It has been a long-standing nightspot in Aberdeen; 90s clubbers may better remember Moshulu in its previous incarnation Zuu, and from 2009 it became Garage.

But for many it was the place to see indie bands and artists before they hit the big time, and later it hit headlines for hosting controversial fetish nights.

However, it seemed 2005 was a vintage year for Moshulu in terms of performances when it was part of BBC Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen week.

As part of the roadshow, Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe broadcast his show live from the venue.

His special guests included singer KT Tunstall, hot off the success of her debut album the year before, and the Tears, who also performed a set at Moshulu.

Babyshambles’ memorable 2005 performance at (and outside) Moshulu

But there was another memorable performance in 2005 that put Moshulu on the map.

On September 22, Pete Doherty and Babyshambles were billed to play at the club.

But having cancelled on Aberdeen fans 40 minutes before their Lemon Tree performance the year before, nobody really knew if they would turn up.

However, fans’ faith was rewarded when the band arrived and put on a typically chaotic gig for the sell-out audience.

Doherty was showered in beer as audience launched cups at the stage and he delivered a blistering set of Babyshambles numbers and songs from the The Libertines’ back catalogue.

Half an hour after the concert ended, Doherty stumbled out to sign autographs and lunge and shout at photographers.

Famous for his bizarre, drug-fuelled antics, nobody was really surprised when he then carried a plastic truncheon and guitar and jumped onto a wheelie bin for an impromptu acoustic set.

Gallery: Photos of gigs and nights out at Moshulu

