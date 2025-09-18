Gallery: Memories of Moshulu and the notorious Babyshambles gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Gallery: Memories of Moshulu and the notorious Babyshambles gig

Moshulu was Aberdeen's alternative club and indie gig spot for a generation of revellers – and the location of Babyshambles' impromptu street show in 2005. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
A large group of people wait to enter the club
2005: Fans waiting outside Moshulu to see Pete Docherty and Babyshambles in September 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Moshulu was Aberdeen’s alternative club and indie gig spot for a generation of revellers – and the location of Babyshambles’ impromptu street show in 2005.

The popular club was located at a the end of a slightly death-defying descent (at least it was in heels) on Windmill Brae.

It has been a long-standing nightspot in Aberdeen; 90s clubbers may better remember Moshulu in its previous incarnation Zuu, and from 2009 it became Garage.

The exterior of Moshulu on Windmill Brae
Moshulu was a popular alternative nightclub on Windmill Brae, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

But for many it was the place to see indie bands and artists before they hit the big time, and later it hit headlines for hosting controversial fetish nights.

However, it seemed 2005 was a vintage year for Moshulu in terms of performances when it was part of BBC Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen week.

As part of the roadshow, Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe broadcast his show live from the venue.

His special guests included singer KT Tunstall, hot off the success of her debut album the year before, and the Tears, who also performed a set at Moshulu.

DJ Mark Radcliffe has microphone in one hand and points a finger in the air.
2005: Radio 2 live at Aberdeen in Moshulu featuring Mark Radcliffe. Image: DC Thomson

Babyshambles’ memorable 2005 performance at (and outside) Moshulu

But there was another memorable performance in 2005 that put Moshulu on the map.

On September 22, Pete Doherty and Babyshambles were billed to play at the club.

But having cancelled on Aberdeen fans 40 minutes before their Lemon Tree performance the year before, nobody really knew if they would turn up.

However, fans’ faith was rewarded when the band arrived and put on a typically chaotic gig for the sell-out audience.

Pete Doherty and Babyshambles on stage
2005: Pete Doherty and Babyshambles were playing at Moshulu in Windmill Brae. Image: DC Thomson

Doherty was showered in beer as audience launched cups at the stage and he delivered a blistering set of Babyshambles numbers and songs from the The Libertines’ back catalogue.

Half an hour after the concert ended, Doherty stumbled out to sign autographs and lunge and shout at photographers.

Famous for his bizarre, drug-fuelled antics, nobody was really surprised when he then carried a plastic truncheon and guitar and jumped onto a wheelie bin for an impromptu acoustic set.

Gallery: Photos of gigs and nights out at Moshulu

A line of fans raise their arms in air as they wait in the street
2005: Fans waiting for the band to open doors – and hoping they would turn up. Image: DC Thomson
A line of people stand outside of Moshulu
2005: Fans outside Moshulu waiting for Babyshambles. Image: DC Thomson
A crowd inside the venue
2007: The crowd watching Franz Ferdinand play Moshulu, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
KT Tunstall plays the guitar on stage
2005: KT Tunstall performs for the crowd in Moshulu, live on air on BBC Radio 2. Image: DC Thomson
Paolo Nutini holds a guitar and sings into a microphone
2006: Paolo Nutini was at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Sandi Thom holds a guitar and sings into microphone
Local lass Sandi Thom during her performance at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Two women dressed in alternative clothes
2005: Corinna Bruce and Kirsty Drummond helped launch Moshulu’s under-18s night so younger teens had somewhere to hang out and listen to alternative music. Image: DC Thomson
A man and woman inside the club
2008: Heather Walker and Dean Mulgrew at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Two women inside Moshulu
2008: Paula Fox and Eleanor Jackson at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Two men with their arms round each other inside Moshulu
2008: Lindsay Anderson and Scott Leggat ready for a night at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Two men smile with their arms around each other
2008: Adam Duncan and Mark Wallace enjoy a drink at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
A an and woman with arm around each other beside a fruit machine
2008: Adam Leslie and Christine Hicks at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
A man and a woman smiling inside Moshulu
2008: Steven Pirie and Theresa Walker. Image: DC Thomson
Two women smile inside Moshulu
2008: Bex McLean and Debs Murray. Image: DC Thomson
A man and two women smile inside the club
2008: Jane Still, Graeme Mayword and Linda Still at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
A man and woman inside the club
2008: David Devine and Helena Gillespie at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson
Two men smile at the camera, one holding a drink
2008: Robert Matheson and Richard Mennie enjoy a drink. Image: DC Thomson
A man and woman smile inside the club
2008: Charlotte Dodd and Andrew Sheader. Image: DC Thomson
A man and a woman smile inside the club
2008: Stevie Beresford and Helen Greensmith. Image: DC Thomson
A group of people smile and hold drinks
2008: Daniel Walker, second left, celebrates his birthday with friends. Image: DC Thomson

