Past Times

From Schoolhill to Garthdee, Gray’s School of Art’s history over 140 years in photos

From modest drawing classes to modernist reform in the 1960s, Gray's School of Art has had an enduring influence on generations of artists. Now a new exhibition will focus on the ever-changing institution at 140 years old. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1973: "Aberdeen art students hosting a work-in - a protest at the amount of money allocated to buy materials. More than 100 students at Gray's School of Art began their peaceful demonstration at 9 p.m." Image: DC Thomson
1973: "Aberdeen art students hosting a work-in - a protest at the amount of money allocated to buy materials. More than 100 students at Gray's School of Art began their peaceful demonstration at 9 p.m." Image: DC Thomson

Gray’s School of Art has shaped Aberdeen’s cultural and creative identity for 140 years. From modest drawing classes to a modernist home at Garthdee, Gray’s continues to embody its spirit of reform.

The first formal art classes in Aberdeen began in 1834, when the Mechanics’ Institution introduced drawing instruction.

Unable to afford a regular teacher, the directors relied on qualified friends who volunteered their services.

1967: The brand-new Gray’s School of Art was unlike any building in Scotland, let alone Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Gray’s School of Art started as modest drawing class with volunteer tutor

Among the earliest tutors was city baillie and architect William Henderson, who taught architectural drawing.

His firm, William Henderson and Son, designed banks, schools, police stations and hospitals across the north-east.

Classes offered freehand pencil and chalk drawing, mechanical and architectural drawing.

1884: An illustration of the front elevation of the new Gray’s School of Art to be built at Schoolhill in the Press and Journal from 1884. Image: DC Thomson

But when attendance dwindled, the Institute sought a dedicated art teacher in an attempt to keep art education alive in Aberdeen.

Investment in staff and equipment, together with government-backed examinations and prizes, saw an increase in scholars.

Visionary John Gray wanted to prepare future generations to shape the world to come

In 1859, John Gray was appointed director of the Mechanics’ Institution, which would later become Robert Gordon University.

1966: The original Gray’s School of Art frontage in Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson

By the early 1880s, the Institute separated scientific and practical drawing from the “ornamental and purely artistic”.

Although not an Aberdeen native, Gray had come to the city early in life eventually becoming head of McKinnons Foundry, a large mechanical engineering firm.

His ambition was to provide proper practical and technical education in Aberdeen, for both men and women, something that had lacked in his youth.

1935: Students at Gray’s displaying garments patterned with designs they made and printed themselves. Image: DC Thomson

He also felt it was important to prepare future generations to imagine and shape the world to come.

New art school building in Aberdeen was ‘one of the finest’ in the Kingdom

In 1883, Gray announced plans to erect a building at his own expense for a science and art school.

Around the same time architect A. Marshall Mackenzie designed the Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museum at Schoolhill.

1936: Gray’s School of Art students outside their building on Schoolhill before the Easter holidays. Image: DC Thomson

Together with Robert Gordon’s College, the new school was hailed as part of a “triplet of institutions” that would advance the city’s educational interests.

Mackenzie designed Gray’s to complement the art gallery, and both opened in 1885.

When Gray’s opened on September 7 1885, a Government Inspector described it as “one of the finest buildings of the kind in the Kingdom”.

1941: Gray’s students painting from a living model in 1941. Image: DC Thomson

‘No reason’ why Gray’s couldn’t be as prestigious as medical school

Alec Fraser, an accomplished painter and teacher in oils at the Institute, became its first head.

At the official unveiling on November 16, the Earl of Crawford declared: “Science and art are brethren who march forward hand in hand.

“There’s no reason why the School of Art in Aberdeen should not make itself as widely known throughout the universe as the Aberdeen School of Medicine – which has made Aberdeen famous.”

1955: Students at an exhibition of work at Gray’s at Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson

Gray’s opened with a roll of 96 for day classes and 322 for night classes.

It thrived under Fraser’s leadership, and he remained until 1933 when David Sutherland succeeded him.

Students were urged to challenge ‘snootiness’ in art world

During Sutherland’s 15 years as principal and by his retirement in 1948, it was said “its prestige has never been higher than today”.

1966: The cantilevered concrete steps leading to the courtyard in front of the higher, central block at the new Gray’s School of Art building at Garthdee. The picture shows the steel construction which will remain exposed. Image: DC Thomson

Under his charge, art achievement in Aberdeen had risen in influence at the Royal Scottish Academy.

Hugh Crawford, from Glasgow School of Art, took the reins in 1948 guiding the school through the post-war years.

1966: Students in a painting class at Gray’s School of Art, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Many ex-servicemen returned to Gray’s, including Roy Prentice, who even continued his studies in German Prisoner of War camps.

Concerned Gray’s output was overlooked due to snobbishness, Crawford urged students to challenge “snootiness” in the art world in his inaugural prizegiving speech.

1966: An exterior view of the new Gray’s School of Art in 1966 showing the spacious grounds. The students, too, enjoyed the prospect from the studios with their vast area of glass – a great change from the bleak outlook at Schoolhill. Image: DC Thomson

Principal Ian Fleming oversaw Gray’s move from confines of Victorian roots

After Crawford departed for Dundee College of Art in 1954, Ian Fleming became principal, with Mr R Henderson Blyth as drawing master.

The 1950s brought great change when Aberdeen architect Tom Scott Sutherland gifted Garthdee Estate to establish a school of architecture there.

1966: An exterior view of the modernist Gray’s School of Art taken in 1966. Image: DC Thomson

The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture opened in 1957. For the first time, the two disciplines of art – mechanical and ornamental – were split across two campuses.

But under Fleming, Gray’s would experience its biggest change yet.

In 1966, he took the Victorian institution to the modernist, timeless school we know today.

1973: Art students began a work-in – a protest at the amount of money allocated to buy materials. More than 100 students at Gray’s School of Art began their peaceful demonstration at 9pm. Image: DC Thomson

Gray’s Architect was inspired by landmark building in Chicago

By the mid-1960s, Gray’s had outgrown its original home, leading to a new £330,000 building on the peaceful Garthdee campus.

Designed by former student Michael Shewan and inspired by Mies van der Rohe, the structure is a stark contrast to its surroundings — and still is.

Crown Hall at the Illinois Institute of Technology, a van der Rohe masterpiece, was a big influence on the design of Gray’s.

1974: The foyer at Gray’s School of Art still looks as modern today. Image: DC Thomson

Shewan used van der Rohe’s principles of letting steel, glass and brick materials speak for themselves.

He said his theme in designing Gray’s was “simplicity in the use of colour and form”.

Gray’s Garthdee building reflected reform in art schools across US and Europe

The landmark building is a rare example of modernism in Scotland and Britain, employing industrial materials in a complex, yet delicate, manner.

1978: In the 1970s, it was said Gray’s incorporated many of the best aspects of old and new – a long-standing reputation for the quality of its courses and an ability to adapt to the changing forces and demands of society. Image: DC Thomson

In its original form before later extensions, Gray’s almost glides above the grassland.

Glazed, open aspects provide a harmony between the mature woodland and the modern building.

It wasn’t just a new home, but a new way of thinking for students – it “reflected the progressive spirit of art school reform that had swept across Europe and the US”.

1980: Students in the design department at Gray’s, from left, David Sorrie; Eva McLean; James McDonald, and Sally Oyler. Image: DC Thomson

Fleming went as far to say that Aberdeen’s art school was “the best in the country”.

‘No breathing space’ for students at Schoolhill building

With an audio-visual lecture theatre, library, TV screen, canteen, studios, common room and art shop, it was suggested Gray’s students were being spoiled.

But Fleming replied: “In a way, the students were on a starvation diet at the Schoolhill premises. I personally don’t regret leaving the old school, for there was no breathing space.”

1984: Putting the finishing touches to his ceramics display is student Peter Lochhead, before the opening of the Gray’s School of Art exhibition. Looking on, from left, Simon Rochford; Barbara Lee; Shirley Stewart; Gwen Buchan; Jenny Watt; Gill Miller, and Lorna Fraser. Image: DC Thomson

Now, a major exhibition is being held at Aberdeen Art Gallery to celebrate Gray’s 140th anniversary.

Gray’s School of Art: 140 years – Never Make a Head Bigger than a Melon’ will explore its modernist era from 1965 onwards.

1985: Winning jewellers at Gray’s School of Art, Sylvia Gammie, left, who made the rings, and Sandra Wilson, who made the necklace. Image: DC Thomson

Major exhibition will celebrate Gray’s past and future at Aberdeen Art Gallery

Curated by Dr Judith Winter and Sally Reaper, the exhibition, opening on November 22, will look to Gray’s past while new commissions bring archive collections to life.

A sense of place is central to Gray’s, where the steel-and-glass design and surrounding landscape highlight the connection between art, place, and light.

1993:Eight students from Gray’s heading for Florence after winning scholarships from the Royal Academy of Art in Edinburgh. They were, from left, Jonathan Shearer; Andrew Cranston; Kevin Dags; Mary Gillies; Adele Kevan; Claire Roberts; Deborah Anderson, and Alasdair Niven. Image: DC Thomson

Ahead of the exhibition, RGU said: “Art schools, like all institutions, are never static.

“They evolve in response to social, economic, and political changes, and Gray’s is no exception.

“While this exhibition will introduce a new generation to its history, it also considers the art school as a continuum.”

1990: Members of the 1965 class of Gray’s School of Art at a reunion in the Blue Lamp, Aberdeen. Some of the former students were pictured with staff. Image: DC Thomson

