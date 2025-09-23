In pictures: The hidden history behind Elgin’s architecture in four buildings

For a small town, Elgin packs a huge heritage punch with its historic architecture.

The town has suffered from the same ailments afflicting towns all over the country with out-of-town shopping hollowing out the centre, high business rates stopping new businesses moving in, and beloved old buildings torn down to make way for soulless malls.

But it has a stunning architectural heritage that can easily be overlooked.

Bill Dalgarno grew up in Elgin, and at 79, can remember much about how the town was when he was growing up.

Bill, who has been volunteering at Elgin Museum for the past twenty years, recognises that the memories of his generation are fast disappearing.

“They’ll soon be lost forever and that’s sad,” he said. “Lots of visitors who come to the museum from abroad are looking for information about Elgin in their parents’ time, which would have been the 50s and 60s.

We stepped across town with history-lover Bill to discover four of his favourite buildings, and the fascinating stories behind them, starting with..

1. Elgin East railway station

Bill was born in South Guildry street, not 200 yards from the station.

Passenger trains have long since permanently departed from the station, but the 1902 building remains.

Today it’s partially occupied by businesses, but for Bill, it’s like stepping back to his childhood.

He remembers going to the station with his mother for day trips to Lossiemouth.

He said: “In 1852 the Great North of Scotland Railway opened a coastal line to Lossiemouth.

“My mother used to bring me here and we would get on the train for an afternoon at the beach in Lossiemouth.

“I remember the platforms, the huge booking hall and where the destination board was.

“The manager’s apartments and offices were upstairs, and apparently there was a tea room there, but I don’t remember that.”

It’s striking how much detail was put into making the station beautiful, from stained glass windows, wood panelling and a vaulted ceiling in the booking hall, to long covers for the recessed drainpipes outside and wrought-iron detail in the platform canopy.

The J Menzies newspaper kiosk looks as if it’s just closed for the night.

Elgin East station is on a grand scale, with its vast booking hall and huge waiting rooms.

“I used to bring bands to Elgin for the promoter Albert Bonici, ” Bill says. “I’d love to see this made into a really great venue.”

How many small towns can boast two train stations?

Up to 1968 Elgin could.

Elgin West was built in 1858 by the Inverness and Aberdeen Junction Railway, later part of the Highland Railway, serving the Inverness to Aberdeen route.

There’s nothing to be seen now of the original station, but Elgin’s current station occupies the site.

2. Austin’s Tea Rooms

Time for an elegant afternoon tea.

Another of Bill’s childhood memories is of Austin’s Cafe on South Street.

He remembers being taken there by his grandmother for tea.

“You could enter via the bakery on the ground floor and go upstairs to the tea room,” he says.

Elgin Bridge Club purchased the building about 25 years ago, so it was a rare treat to get inside.

It dates back to the 1900s and retains many of the original features, which transported Bill back to the past.

The ornate wooden staircase enabled Elgin’s finest to make a grand entrance into the tea room.

“It was definitely more of a tea room for the posh people,” Bill said.

Bridge Club member Margaret Spink said there had been some small changes over the years.

“The cupboard where the meters now are was used to display wedding cakes, and it was a popular wedding venue as well.

“The farming community used to come in on Friday, the men would go to the mart and the wives would meet up in the tea room for lunch.”

Austin’s closed in the late 1960s.

3. Elgin’s old bus station

Elgin’s current bus station next to the St Giles Centre has a certain soulless ugliness.

Bill contrasts it with the old bus station, now completely obliterated by the Elgin bypass.

“Funny how the bypass goes through the town,” Bill mused drily.

It’s not that the old bus station was beautiful, far from it.

It’s just a part of town that Bill misses.

He has fond recollections of his time as a student bus conductor in the days when every bus had a conductor on it.

“A lot more people used buses then, so the buses were a lot busier than they are today,” he says.

4. Thunderton House

While Thunderton House wasn’t one of Bill’s haunts as a child, he’s fascinated by its history.

Its origins are ancient, harking back to the 11th century when it was a grand country residence, perhaps even pre-dating the 800-year-old Elgin Cathedral.

What you can see now tucked away in Thunderton Place dates largely back to the 17th century.

For centuries it was the most influential house in Elgin, stretching all the way to the High Street.

Bill said: “Prince Charles Edward Stuart stayed here in 1746 before the battle of Culloden.”

It’s been through many ups and downs in its long life, and was finally closed and boarded up in 2014.

Happily, it’s now reopened in a long labour of love by current owner Joe McGettrick.

