In photos: Decades of demolition transformed Broad Street in Aberdeen forever

From medieval thoroughfare to 1970s demolition site, Broad Street has witnessed centuries of transformation. Once a centre of education, religion and decision-making, its enduring story is one of constant change and reinvention. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
September 1969: The granite grandeur of Broad Street on a September day, all but a distant memory. This image shows a view up Broad Street from the corner of the Town House on Union Street in Aberdeen. The buildings on the left were demolished in 1970. Image: DC Thomson
September 1969: The granite grandeur of Broad Street on a September day, all but a distant memory. This image shows a view up Broad Street from the corner of the Town House on Union Street in Aberdeen. The buildings on the left were demolished in 1970. Image: DC Thomson

Of all of Aberdeen’s streets, Broad Street has perhaps undergone the most dramatic destruction and construction over the centuries.

In the Aberdeen of old, Broad Street was the main thoroughfare linking the medieval north entrance to the city at Gallowgate with the south entrance near Shiprow.

A map of Broad Street, Aberdeen, prior to 1899 before the Marischal College/Greyfriars Kirk extension completion in 1903. Image: National Library of Scotland

But as the city grew, the population moved away from the old medieval centre of the city.

Originally called Broadgate, Broad Street was a lot wider than it is now before becoming more built up in the 1600s.

September 1959: There was confusion in Broad Street when three vehicles were involved in a minor collision at tea time. The van on the right is painted with Bible verse that reads ‘Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out’. Image: DC Thomson

Broad Street was Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare in medieval times

For a street that’s only about 160metres in length, it’s housed some of Aberdeen’s most important institutions, and people, since medieval times.

As a boy in the 1790s, Lord Byron lived with his mother in a tenement at number 64 Broadgate.

January 1964: This is a sorry scene as historic buildings and shopfronts at 27-31 Broad Street come crashing down to make way for the councillors’ new car park. The photographer is standing at the junction with Queen Street. The masonry was meant to fall behind the building, but instead narrowly missed going through the window of Ewen and Co, the furniture shop opposite, which stood on the corner of Queen Street with Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson

It’s easy to forget through redevelopment and the passage of time that Broad Street’s historic buildings were once revered centres of education, religion and decision-making.

Today the street is still bookended by two of the city’s most attractive edifices – Marischal College and Aberdeen Town House.

January 1964: Craig Leven, an Aberdeen art student, sketches Broad Street’s ‘closed door’ as demolition goes on to make way for a car park for councillors and corporation officials. Image: DC Thomson

But what lies in between is perhaps a little less remarkable in comparison.

A hodgepodge of architecture ranging from the Victorian and ecclesiastical, to the modern Marischal Square.

September 1969: The granite grandeur of Broad Street on a September day, all but a distant memory. This image shows a view up Broad Street from the corner of the Town House on Union Street in Aberdeen. The buildings on the left were demolished in 1970. Image: DC Thomson

Not so much a destination now, but part of the journey from Gallowgate to Union Street.

Broad Street’s one enduring constant has been change

However, it could be argued that Broad Street’s very constant is change.

January 1970: Work on the demolition of Broad Street really ramped up early in 1970 with almost all of the buildings on the west side are rubble here. The building on the far left is Esslemont and Macintosh, the narrow gap was Union Lane which ran behind Broad Street, but it disappeared with the demolition of the Broad Street buildings. Image: DC Thomson

While we lament the destruction of the 1960s and ’70s, those buildings we now consider worthier than concrete blocks were once modern too, replacing something more historic still.

The original Greyfriars Collegiate Church of 1532 – later incorporated into Marischal College – replaced an earlier monastery.

April 1970: Under the shadow of darkness on April 30, Aberdeen Town Council workmen, in a matter of hours, constructed the town’s first “instant garden”. The site chosen for the new phenomenon was the strangely derelict area of vacant ground where once stood the city’s information bureau at the Broad Street – Union Street junction. Image: DC Thomson

And when Marischal College underwent remodelling in the late 1890s, Old Greyfriars Church was demolished too.

The imposing neo-Gothic incarnation we know today, Greyfriars John Knox Church, wasn’t completed until September 1903.

November 1972: Broad Street looking towards Gallowgate. What was once Union Lane on the far left skirting around E&Ms disappeared as it was incorporated into the widened Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson

Designed by city architect A Marshall Mackenzie, the church was sympathetic to Marischal College and retains a large 16th Century window from the old building.

The street changed forever during demolition in 1960s and 1970s

One of the last great churches built in Aberdeen, it’s funny to think of it as a ‘new’ building on Broad Street in the early 20th Century, when it’s now one of the remaining historic ones.

February 1973: The Broad Street buildings which were to be flattened to make way for the New Town House extension. The old historic closes behind had already been demolished. You can see McKay’s Stores at number 34 and Charles Coutts two doors down. The then-new Queen Street police headquarters are at the rear. Image: DC Thomson

Change came again in the 1920s and ’30s when many of the old buildings, courts and pends on Guestrow behind Broad Street were cleared.

Just a stone’s throw from the prestige of Marischal College, people were living in squalor in Guestrow, a notorious slum rife with overcrowding and disease.

March 1973: Work was slowly being completed with the resurfacing of Broad Street with ornamental gardens on the left outside Esslemont and MacIntosh’s new shop. The Town House and Press & Journal’s old building are on the other side. Image: DC Thomson

But it was the 1960s and 1970s that would really change Broad Street forever.

In little over 50 years the face of Broad Street changed rapidly, unrecognisably, and in a way, brutally.

March 1973: Broad Street showing the buildings on the left, including the former home of Aberdeen Journals with the blank white sign, still to be demolished. Those on the right have already disappeared, buildings on the far right here were once on Union Lane and Netherkirkgate but became exposed with the demolition of Broad Street. Image: DC Thomson

The narrow Georgian streetscape in the heart of the city, that had survived the blitz of the Second World War, was unceremoniously ripped apart.

Our archive photos depict a piecemeal demolition, where built heritage was neglected and nibbled away over the course of many years.

May 1973: The last of the ‘old’ rabbit warren-like home of “The Press and Journal” seen in its semi-demolished state. The Journals’ photographer took the picture from Advocates Hall window, Concert Court, with St Nicholas House appearing over the top of Broad Street and Greyfriars Church on the right. Image: DC Thomson

Historic shops and businesses swept away for council buildings

Work to clear the west side of the street to pave way for the new municipal offices began in the mid-1960s.

By 1968, the newly-completed towering steel and concrete St Nicholas House couldn’t have been more different from the soot-stained buildings below.

May 1973: Under the rubble of this demolition site in Aberdeen at the rear of the Broad Street buildings, archaeologists hoped to find traces of medieval dwelling houses – a vital clue to the city’s true age. Image: DC Thomson

As the new decade arrived, almost all the buildings on the west side of Broad Street had been demolished to widen the street.

The narrow Union Lane, which ran behind Broad Street next to Esslemont and Macintosh linking Union Street and Guestrow, disappeared entirely.

July 1973: The rapidly changing face of Broad Street as the Aberdeen Journals’ old building is almost completely demolished. More than 120 people have volunteered for the job of carrying out archaeological excavations of the site, and were narrowed down to a team of 15. The “buried treasure” being searched for was some new knowledge of how our forefathers in the city lived as far back as 800 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

In early 1973, the buildings on the east side of the street had been emptied awaiting their sorry fate.

Change again when St Nicholas House came down and Marischal Square went up

The historic home of Aberdeen Journals and its vast printing works was flattened to make way for the Town House extension, described as “a splendid, elegant building” when it opened in 1977.

August 1973: Surrounded by the rubble of the former Broad Street offices of “The Press and Journal”, volunteers get down to sifting the evidence turned-up by their archaeological excavations. They had already uncovered an 18th century workshop area and a town midden apparently going back to pre-historic times. Image: DC Thomson

While the town house extension might not be considered that elegant nowadays, it is still standing.

The same can’t be said for St Nicholas House – the very building Broad Street was demolished to accommodate – which reached the end of its lifespan within 30 years.

August 1973: The excavation on the old site of Aberdeen Journals in Broad Street, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

Defects in the build quickly made it unusable and it, too, was demolished in 2014 opening up the streetscape once again.

Its modern replacement, Marischal Square, may not have won over popular opinion, but sitting several stories shorter than St Nicholas House it defers to the grandeur of Marischal College instead of looming over it.

August 1973: With the final demolition of the former Broad Street offices of “The Press and Journal.” Aberdonians had a new view of one of the city’s most famous buildings – Marischal College. Hoardings hid the archaeological excavations of the site being conducted by Aberdeen University’s history department. Image: DC Thomson

Ironically, with a little foresight and maintenance, the old buildings on Broad Street could have continued to stand, their longevity had already been greater than their 1970s replacement.

Archive photos of Broad Street picked by Press and Journal archives assistant Jude Christison.

