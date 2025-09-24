In photos: Decades of demolition transformed Broad Street in Aberdeen forever

Of all of Aberdeen’s streets, Broad Street has perhaps undergone the most dramatic destruction and construction over the centuries.

In the Aberdeen of old, Broad Street was the main thoroughfare linking the medieval north entrance to the city at Gallowgate with the south entrance near Shiprow.

But as the city grew, the population moved away from the old medieval centre of the city.

Originally called Broadgate, Broad Street was a lot wider than it is now before becoming more built up in the 1600s.

Broad Street was Aberdeen’s main thoroughfare in medieval times

For a street that’s only about 160metres in length, it’s housed some of Aberdeen’s most important institutions, and people, since medieval times.

As a boy in the 1790s, Lord Byron lived with his mother in a tenement at number 64 Broadgate.

It’s easy to forget through redevelopment and the passage of time that Broad Street’s historic buildings were once revered centres of education, religion and decision-making.

Today the street is still bookended by two of the city’s most attractive edifices – Marischal College and Aberdeen Town House.

But what lies in between is perhaps a little less remarkable in comparison.

A hodgepodge of architecture ranging from the Victorian and ecclesiastical, to the modern Marischal Square.

Not so much a destination now, but part of the journey from Gallowgate to Union Street.

Broad Street’s one enduring constant has been change

However, it could be argued that Broad Street’s very constant is change.

While we lament the destruction of the 1960s and ’70s, those buildings we now consider worthier than concrete blocks were once modern too, replacing something more historic still.

The original Greyfriars Collegiate Church of 1532 – later incorporated into Marischal College – replaced an earlier monastery.

And when Marischal College underwent remodelling in the late 1890s, Old Greyfriars Church was demolished too.

The imposing neo-Gothic incarnation we know today, Greyfriars John Knox Church, wasn’t completed until September 1903.

Designed by city architect A Marshall Mackenzie, the church was sympathetic to Marischal College and retains a large 16th Century window from the old building.

The street changed forever during demolition in 1960s and 1970s

One of the last great churches built in Aberdeen, it’s funny to think of it as a ‘new’ building on Broad Street in the early 20th Century, when it’s now one of the remaining historic ones.

Change came again in the 1920s and ’30s when many of the old buildings, courts and pends on Guestrow behind Broad Street were cleared.

Just a stone’s throw from the prestige of Marischal College, people were living in squalor in Guestrow, a notorious slum rife with overcrowding and disease.

But it was the 1960s and 1970s that would really change Broad Street forever.

In little over 50 years the face of Broad Street changed rapidly, unrecognisably, and in a way, brutally.

The narrow Georgian streetscape in the heart of the city, that had survived the blitz of the Second World War, was unceremoniously ripped apart.

Our archive photos depict a piecemeal demolition, where built heritage was neglected and nibbled away over the course of many years.

Historic shops and businesses swept away for council buildings

Work to clear the west side of the street to pave way for the new municipal offices began in the mid-1960s.

By 1968, the newly-completed towering steel and concrete St Nicholas House couldn’t have been more different from the soot-stained buildings below.

As the new decade arrived, almost all the buildings on the west side of Broad Street had been demolished to widen the street.

The narrow Union Lane, which ran behind Broad Street next to Esslemont and Macintosh linking Union Street and Guestrow, disappeared entirely.

In early 1973, the buildings on the east side of the street had been emptied awaiting their sorry fate.

Change again when St Nicholas House came down and Marischal Square went up

The historic home of Aberdeen Journals and its vast printing works was flattened to make way for the Town House extension, described as “a splendid, elegant building” when it opened in 1977.

While the town house extension might not be considered that elegant nowadays, it is still standing.

The same can’t be said for St Nicholas House – the very building Broad Street was demolished to accommodate – which reached the end of its lifespan within 30 years.

Defects in the build quickly made it unusable and it, too, was demolished in 2014 opening up the streetscape once again.

Its modern replacement, Marischal Square, may not have won over popular opinion, but sitting several stories shorter than St Nicholas House it defers to the grandeur of Marischal College instead of looming over it.

Ironically, with a little foresight and maintenance, the old buildings on Broad Street could have continued to stand, their longevity had already been greater than their 1970s replacement.

Archive photos of Broad Street picked by Press and Journal archives assistant Jude Christison.

