‘Are you in our past pub photos of Illicit Still in Aberdeen?

Now all but a cherished memory of works nights out and student days, The Illicit Still used to be a popular subterranean pub in Aberdeen.
Its basement bar might have been dark, but the cosy Illicit Still was anything but gloomy, and was a favourite spot for watching sport, quizzing and eating out.
Housed in Aberdeen’s historic Netherkirkgate, the building was Wright’s Stores in the 1800s selling groceries and provisions.
2000: Staff at The Illicit Still/Ryan’s Irish Bar, Angie Brown and Michael Beck. Image: DC Thomson
Later a clothier, it is probably best known for its time as a pub.
Once the Bond Bar, where it was the local for workers on Broad Street, punters from 1998 onwards will know it as The Illict Still and Ryan’s Bar.
It was the place to go for a proper boozy pub lunch and their macaroni was legendary.
Manager Derek handed out free pints when Scotland won in football
It was a popular haunt with students due its proximity to Marischal College and the University of Aberdeen Union on Upperkirkgate.
2013: The exterior of The Illicit Still back in 2013. Image: DC Thomson
But undoubtedly its happy hour also made it rather appealing to student clientele too.
The Illicit Still ran a popular pub quiz and also hosted televised sport meaning it was packed out when there were big football or rugby tournaments.
Back in 2006, manager Derek Armour offered to provide a free pint to everyone if Scotland won against France in the Euro 2008 qualifying stages.
Unluckily for Derek, Scotland bucked tradition and won 1-0 at Hampden in a surprise defeat for France.
2019: The Illicit Still in Aberdeen, the scene of many a works night out and pub quiz. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dishing out £400 worth of free beer, he said: “We always give everyone a free pint when Scotland win.”
But sadly the scenes weren’t to be repeated the following year when 150 fans packed into The Illicit Still for a post-work pint to watch Scotland play Georgia.
Derek said: “I was looking forward to giving away more free pints but unfortunately we’ve been left a bit down in the dumps.”
We didn’t know how good we had it during out student days, sadly missed, The Illicit Still closed during Covid and never reopened.
Gallery: Memories of nights out at The Illicit Still
2010: Tommy Stables, Chris Kerr, Tim Maclaren and Jeremy Abel. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2010: Kayleigh Isaac, Kevin Taylor, Jemma Stewart and Les Brown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Kelly Bowie and Martin Horne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2006: Sinead Sheehan and John Switzer Haagensen. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Lorraine Roy, Emma Bremner and Nicola Yeats. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Laura McCulloch and Stuart Yeats. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2006: Derek Armour, manager of The Illicit Still, told fans before the Scotland v France that if Scotland won everyone would receive a free pint. They won! Image: DC Thomson
2007: A group of fans celebrate a football win in The Illicit Still. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Neil Smith, David Taylor, Scott Murison, Jamie Bathgate, Billy Fong and Stuart Reynolds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: John Buchanan, Lisa Bremner with dad Roy Bremner. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2010: Rhona Barton, Laura Hext-Williams and Les Brown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: Lorraine Roy, Emma Bremner and Nicola Yeats. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2007: A group of happy fans celebrate in the Illicit Still. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Delighted about Scotland’s historic win over France were, back, David Whyte, John Hartson, Niall Shanks, Euan Kennedy, Liam Syme, and Euan Barclay. Front, Paul Walker and Donald Pearson. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Kelly Wilson and Alex Russell watch Scotland take on Ukraine. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Neale Horne and Joanne Johnstone. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2006: Colm Lynch, Emily McComee and Min Chong. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Anguish for fans at The Illicit Still as Ukraine score their first goal. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Tam McFadden at his surprise birthday party at The Illicit Still with colleagues from Barnado’s. Image: DC Thomson
Senior Staff Nurse Keith Dow, front left, receives a DVD player from student Jamie Cormack, front centre, after a competition organised by Illicit Still manager Derek Armour, front right. The DVD player was won by kind-hearted Jamie and friends, Annand Dean, Euan Melville, Pete Moore, Ed Kerr and Blair Davidson – they donated it to the children’s hospital. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Journals reporter Kelly Wilson, right, meets the Aberdeen Medical School rugby team at The Illicit Still ahead of Ukraine v Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Reporter Kelly Wilson and Ross MacLennan cheer on Scotland. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Football fans at The Illicit Still Bar on Broad Street enjoyed some half-time pies. Image: DC Thomson
