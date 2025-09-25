‘Are you in our past pub photos of Illicit Still in Aberdeen?

Now all but a cherished memory of works nights out and student days, The Illicit Still used to be a popular subterranean pub in Aberdeen.

Its basement bar might have been dark, but the cosy Illicit Still was anything but gloomy, and was a favourite spot for watching sport, quizzing and eating out.

Housed in Aberdeen’s historic Netherkirkgate, the building was Wright’s Stores in the 1800s selling groceries and provisions.

Later a clothier, it is probably best known for its time as a pub.

Once the Bond Bar, where it was the local for workers on Broad Street, punters from 1998 onwards will know it as The Illict Still and Ryan’s Bar.

It was the place to go for a proper boozy pub lunch and their macaroni was legendary.

Manager Derek handed out free pints when Scotland won in football

It was a popular haunt with students due its proximity to Marischal College and the University of Aberdeen Union on Upperkirkgate.

But undoubtedly its happy hour also made it rather appealing to student clientele too.

The Illicit Still ran a popular pub quiz and also hosted televised sport meaning it was packed out when there were big football or rugby tournaments.

Back in 2006, manager Derek Armour offered to provide a free pint to everyone if Scotland won against France in the Euro 2008 qualifying stages.

Unluckily for Derek, Scotland bucked tradition and won 1-0 at Hampden in a surprise defeat for France.

Dishing out £400 worth of free beer, he said: “We always give everyone a free pint when Scotland win.”

But sadly the scenes weren’t to be repeated the following year when 150 fans packed into The Illicit Still for a post-work pint to watch Scotland play Georgia.

Derek said: “I was looking forward to giving away more free pints but unfortunately we’ve been left a bit down in the dumps.”

We didn’t know how good we had it during out student days, sadly missed, The Illicit Still closed during Covid and never reopened.

