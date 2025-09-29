Are you in these throwback photos at Wild Boar in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you in these throwback photos at Wild Boar in Aberdeen?

See if you can spot yourself in these old party photos at the Wild Boar in Aberdeen.

A outing at the Wild Boar in 2014. From left to right, Morag MacDonald, Jill Hastie, Lindsey Ritchie, Lesley Mutch who was celebrating her birthday and Lynn Johnston. Images: DC Thomson.
A outing at the Wild Boar in 2014. From left to right, Morag MacDonald, Jill Hastie, Lindsey Ritchie, Lesley Mutch who was celebrating her birthday and Lynn Johnston. Images: DC Thomson.
By Rosemary Lowne

Relive your party days by taking a look back at our ‘party pics’ from popular Aberdeen pub Wild Boar.

Here are 22 photos capturing those unforgettable nights out at the long-running Belmont Street haunt.

2013: Caroline Hunter, Jodi Christie, Lorna Macbeth, Vicky Crighton, Mairi Duff and Jenni Johnston. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Craig Hunter, Calum McConnell, Charlie McConnell, Adam Small, Craig Styles and Iain Shearer. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Paulie Mathers, William Maclennan, James Mackay and Angela Maclennan.Image: DC Thomson
2013: Dora Somossy and Anita Zsoldos. Image: DC Thomson
2013:  Lorraine Mair and Diane Gordon. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Amy McIlhenny, Lindsay Black, Arfah Chaudry, Jade Hill and Sarah Callaghan. Image: DC Thomson
2012:  Bianca Aye, Eoin Francis and Dan Smith. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Ryan Leslie, Louise Littlefair and Alex Baker. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Ewan Littlejohn and Craig Mitchell. Image: DC Thomson
2012: Iona Skinner and Rebecca Buchan. Image: DC Thomson
2012:  Sarah Pirie, Amy Robertson and Chris Adam. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Morag MacDonald, Jill Hastie, Lindsey Ritchie, Lesley Mutch who was celebrating her 50th birthday and Lynn Johnston. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Ruairidh Oliver, Alex Oliver, Michael Brand and Kevin Nimmons. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Mark Black, Ross Morrison and Pauline Greig. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Tracy Stretton, Darren Ross and Chloe Lee. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Kate Douglas and Jon Simpson. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Jack Coleman, Naomi Christie and Steven Spencer. Image: DC Thomson
2014:  Paul Stewart, Craig Peters and Ross Crawford. Image: DC Thomson
2014: Jo Mercer and Danielle McKinlay. Mikey cor Gillies
2014:  Ali Gibson and Jen Park. Image: DC Thomson
2014:  David McCulloch and Seb Smith. Image: DC Thomson

