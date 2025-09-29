Past Times Are you in these throwback photos at Wild Boar in Aberdeen? See if you can spot yourself in these old party photos at the Wild Boar in Aberdeen. A outing at the Wild Boar in 2014. From left to right, Morag MacDonald, Jill Hastie, Lindsey Ritchie, Lesley Mutch who was celebrating her birthday and Lynn Johnston. Images: DC Thomson. By Rosemary Lowne September 29 2025, 11:45 am September 29 2025, 11:45 am Share Are you in these throwback photos at Wild Boar in Aberdeen? Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/6859855/are-you-in-these-past-pub-photos-of-wild-boar-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Relive your party days by taking a look back at our ‘party pics’ from popular Aberdeen pub Wild Boar. Here are 22 photos capturing those unforgettable nights out at the long-running Belmont Street haunt. 2013: Caroline Hunter, Jodi Christie, Lorna Macbeth, Vicky Crighton, Mairi Duff and Jenni Johnston. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Craig Hunter, Calum McConnell, Charlie McConnell, Adam Small, Craig Styles and Iain Shearer. Image: DC Thomson 2013: Paulie Mathers, William Maclennan, James Mackay and Angela Maclennan.Image: DC Thomson 2013: Dora Somossy and Anita Zsoldos. Image: DC Thomson 2013: Lorraine Mair and Diane Gordon. Image: DC Thomson 2013: Amy McIlhenny, Lindsay Black, Arfah Chaudry, Jade Hill and Sarah Callaghan. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Bianca Aye, Eoin Francis and Dan Smith. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Ryan Leslie, Louise Littlefair and Alex Baker. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Ewan Littlejohn and Craig Mitchell. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Iona Skinner and Rebecca Buchan. Image: DC Thomson 2012: Sarah Pirie, Amy Robertson and Chris Adam. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Morag MacDonald, Jill Hastie, Lindsey Ritchie, Lesley Mutch who was celebrating her 50th birthday and Lynn Johnston. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Ruairidh Oliver, Alex Oliver, Michael Brand and Kevin Nimmons. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Mark Black, Ross Morrison and Pauline Greig. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Tracy Stretton, Darren Ross and Chloe Lee. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Kate Douglas and Jon Simpson. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Jack Coleman, Naomi Christie and Steven Spencer. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Paul Stewart, Craig Peters and Ross Crawford. Image: DC Thomson 2014: Jo Mercer and Danielle McKinlay. Mikey cor Gillies 2014: Ali Gibson and Jen Park. Image: DC Thomson 2014: David McCulloch and Seb Smith. Image: DC Thomson If you enjoyed this throwback photo gallery, you may also like: Are you in our past pub photos of Illicit Still in Aberdeen? Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos of Espionage in Aberdeen?
