Old photos of Aberdeen in October: Stoneywood Works Band, supermarkets and Stockethill Playgroup

1978: Saying it with music... After a week of nightly practice, members of the Stoneywood Works Band were looking forward to the Brass Band National Championships of Great Britain in London. Before they left Aberdeen Station, pictured here, bandmaster Edward Paley organised a stirring farewell. Image: DC Thomson
Our archive photos of bygone October days in Aberdeen might bring back memories of popping into Fine Fare or John Menzies for your messages.
A huge Fine Fare superstore opened in Bridge of Don in October 1981 and it was designed to be a “one stop shop” for everything from crockery to car accessories.
These megastores were a fairly new concept back when high streets still had independent businesses – and undoubtedly lead to their downfall.
In addition to the regular food and drink provision, it had an extensive ‘non-food’ section, which also sold clothes.
If you ever shopped at Fine Fare you might remember the vast aisles with shelves aching under stacks of everything from pedal bins to shag-pile rugs.
1981: There were 24 checkouts at the new Bridge of Don Fine Fare superstore, including one wide enough to allow a wheelchair to pass through. Image: DC Thomson
And there was something for all the family.
The feature on this new store’s opening said dad would find “all he wants for playing with the car” at the Middleton Park superstore, whether that was seat covers or a burglar alarm.
Meanwhile, all mum wanted from Fine Fare was “something to keep the children quiet for a couple of hours” and that “she might be interested in a 1000-piece jigsaw”.
Wedding guests could also peruse the aisles for presents for the newlyweds, with one recommendation being “an eye-catching” blue and white tea set.
With Christmas not too far away, a gift suggestion for “a relation or friend” was colourful sports bags which were both strong
and washable. Gallery: Archive photos of October in Aberdeen over the years
1984: Peacock Printmakers’ education officer Lennox Dunbar shows Aberdeen schoolchildren some ways of making prints during their visit to the group’s workshop. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Saying it with music… After a week of nightly practice, members of the Stoneywood Works Band were looking forward to the Brass Band National Championships of Great Britain in London. Before they left Aberdeen Station, pictured here, bandmaster Edward Paley organised a stirring farewell. Image: DC Thomson
1965: There was objection from residents to the proposed removal of trees at the corner of Albyn Place at No 16 and Rubislaw Place. The Yorkshire Insurance Company wanted to remove them to build a car park, but ward councillor Arnold Burns argued Albyn Place was one of the finest streets in Scotland and removing trees would affect the amenity. Image: DC Thomson
1955: Dons captain Jimmy Mitchell holds the League Cup as he is chaired to the team bus on their return to Aberdeen after beating St Mirren 2-1. Image: DC Thomson
1971: Catherine Green shows a customer the fresh farm eggs on display in front of the shell of the New Market building. The New Market was demolished to make room for the market which has been demolished in recent years. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Children at morning nursery at Walker Road Nursery class have fun with some building blocks. Image: DC Thomson
1954: Looking north up King Street from the junction with Castle Street, Aberdeen. The North of Scotland Bank with its pillars can be seen on the left. Pedestrians, trams and cars can be seen in the bustling street scene. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Byron Park School’s new P1 class, their teacher was Mrs Jones. Image: DC Thomson
1975: A symbolic sign at Pittodrie – the door was open for someone to come in and take over as manager after the departure of Jimmy Bonthrone. He had given Willie Miller his debut. Image: DC Thomson
1978: Children attending the Stockethill Church Playgroup Halloween Party. There were homemade costumes galore, including the fantastic ‘Oxo Cubes’ outfit on the far left. Image: DC Thomson
1992: One of Aberdeen’s Victorian churches was burned to little more than a shell in a suspicious blaze in October 1992. The former Ferryhill North Church, which had been empty for two years, was extensively damaged when the fire broke out. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Lucky to be alive the crew of fishing boat Concordia, pictured in Aberdeen, with Ralph Williamson, assistant superintendent, Royal National Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen (third from right). In a huge air rescue operation, a Danish helicopter plucked the crew to safety from the treacherous North Sea when waves smothered their boat. Ironically they had been going to the assistance of Arbroath vessel Ocean Harvest when they too had to send out a Mayday call. They were, from left, Skipper William Lyon, Robert McPherson, Robert Gordon, Daniel Gordon, Andrew Thain, Adam Innes and Daniel McPherson. Image: DC Thomson
1964: A view of Marischal College with a few cars parked in front of it on Broad Street, Aberdeen, in 1964. The area had been cleared to build new municipal offices, St Nicholas House. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The staff of Munro’s Tourist Agency, 130 Union Street, Aberdeen, were, from left, Linda Robertson, Lindsey Kilgour, Gloria Sharman, Allan Watson and Joan Anderson. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Just part of the vast floorspace on the ground floor of the newly-opened John Menzies superstore at the St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
If you enjoyed reading this, you might like:
Conversation