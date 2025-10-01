Old photos of Aberdeen in October: Stoneywood Works Band, supermarkets and Stockethill Playgroup

Our archive photos of bygone October days in Aberdeen might bring back memories of popping into Fine Fare or John Menzies for your messages.

A huge Fine Fare superstore opened in Bridge of Don in October 1981 and it was designed to be a “one stop shop” for everything from crockery to car accessories.

These megastores were a fairly new concept back when high streets still had independent businesses – and undoubtedly lead to their downfall.

In addition to the regular food and drink provision, it had an extensive ‘non-food’ section, which also sold clothes.

If you ever shopped at Fine Fare you might remember the vast aisles with shelves aching under stacks of everything from pedal bins to shag-pile rugs.

And there was something for all the family.

The feature on this new store’s opening said dad would find “all he wants for playing with the car” at the Middleton Park superstore, whether that was seat covers or a burglar alarm.

Meanwhile, all mum wanted from Fine Fare was “something to keep the children quiet for a couple of hours” and that “she might be interested in a 1000-piece jigsaw”.

Wedding guests could also peruse the aisles for presents for the newlyweds, with one recommendation being “an eye-catching” blue and white tea set.

With Christmas not too far away, a gift suggestion for “a relation or friend” was colourful sports bags which were both strong and washable.

Gallery: Archive photos of October in Aberdeen over the years

