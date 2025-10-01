Photos: How St Nicholas Centre changed retail in Aberdeen forever 40 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos: How St Nicholas Centre changed retail in Aberdeen forever 40 years ago

Opening in 1985 after nearly two decades of planning, the St Nicholas Centre transformed Aberdeen’s heart into a 'modern crossroads of commerce', and today it still endures a changing retail landscape. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1985: It was good news for shoppers with the opening of the new St Nicholas Centre in the summer of '85. Image: DC Thomson
Described upon its official opening as “the crossroads of commerce”, the St Nicholas Centre was “a prestigious development” sandwiched between Union Street and George Street.

The centre, subject to a long and painful public inquiry, replaced the Georgian shopping thoroughfare, St Nicholas Street.

1984: Work began in early 1983 on the £6,500,000 development with the St Nicholas Centre taking its name both from the street and the nearby city kirk. The centre was to provide shops, an open pedestrian deck, covered mall and offices and was the first stage of Aberdeen City District Council’s planned central comprehensive development area. Image: DC Thomson

Once upon a time, the cassied street was home to household names like Raggie Morrison’s, The Equitable, Woolies, and later, Marks and Spencer.

St Nicholas Centre development took nearly 20 years to come to fruition

Traditional George Street traders opposed the development of shopping malls fearing the impact it would have on Aberdeen’s other main shopping street.

1985: The St Nicholas Centre under construction, changing the heart of Aberdeen forever. Image: DC Thomson

They fought a good fight, and it took nearly 20 years for developers to get the plans off paper and brought to fruition.

Malls were all the rage in the 1980s, this modernisation wasn’t unique to Aberdeen.

1985: A view inside the new mall before the shops had opened. Image: DC Thomson

The original concept was put forward in 1967 and the council appointed consultants to investigate the future development of the city centre as a whole.

Their report in 1971 highlighted two main sites – area A, the St Nicholas Centre, and area B, the Bon Accord Centre.

1985: The second of three sculptures which were to adorn the new pedestrian deck of the St Nicholas Centre in Aberdeen was manoeuvred into place. The work, entitled Trumpet Leaf and designed by Bolton sculptor Paul Mason, was lifted from St Nicholas Street on to the deck by a 100-ton crane. Image: DC Thomson

‘One of the most attractive shopping complexes to grace Aberdeen’

Demolition of the old buildings began in 1983, but plans to have the mall open by 1984 were stalled by engineering issues and historic finds.

A treasure trove of ancient coins had been unearthed by workmen resulting in a full archaeological dig.

1985: It was good news for shoppers with the opening of the new St Nicholas Centre in the summer of ’85. Image: DC Thomson

When the multi-million-pound St Nicholas Centre opened the following year, it was hailed as “one of the most attractive shopping complexes to grace Aberdeen”.

As well as a wide avenue of covered shops, it had a landscaped rooftop terrace with a bandstand, bronze mural set against the background of the city’s ‘Mither Kirk’.

1985: Just part of the vast floorspace on the ground floor of the new John Menzies superstore at the St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson

It opened its doors to shoppers in the summer of 1985, but it was “officially brought into commission” on October 3 that year.

Retail stalwart Body Shop still at St Nicholas Centre after 40 years

The units were snapped up quickly and the first shop to open was Miss Selfridge on July 4, with only one shop unit unlet by the official opening.

1985: The plaque to mark the official opening of St Nicholas Centre, Aberdeen, was unveiled by Lord Provost Henry Rae on October 3 1985. Watching on were, from left, the Lady Provost; Richard English, property manager, British Rail Pension Fund, and Trevor Spittle, assistant managing director, Great Universal Stores. Image: DC Thomson

Centre manager David Moody revealed that, on average, 8000 people were passing through the doors per hour on Saturdays.

Shoppers may recall the distinctive pipework ceiling and shops like Lennards the shoe shop, Dorothy Perkins, and the vast John Menzies.

1985: Four-year-old Donna Fraser meets Bertie Bassett and Postman Pat with sales assistant Aileen Murray at the opening of the new John Menzies store. Television character Postman Pat helped with the opening along with Monster Munch and Ollie the Onion. Image: DC Thomson

But the real centre stalwart is The Body Shop which is still there after 40 years.

St Nicholas Centre has clung on despite changing retail landscape

Back in 1985, nobody could have envisaged how dramatically the retail landscape would change.

1986: A view of the main thoroughfare through the St Nicholas Centre. Image: DC Thomson

During the boom times nobody was thinking of Aberdeen after the oil bubble burst.

Not just the internet, but the rise of out-of-town retail parks and one-stop-shop supermarkets played a role too.

1991: With Huggy Bear today were, from left, Laura King (6), Susan Currie (2), Stewart McIntosh (8), Tracey McIntosh (12) and Gillian Currie (4). Huggy Bear fronted the toy safety roadshow which was visiting shopping centres all over the country to highlight how dangerous toys can be. Image: DC Thomson

Despite the rise of online shopping and various downturns, the St Nicholas Centre has clung on.

Marks and Spencer departing was undoubtedly a hammer blow, and the St Nicholas Centre may not attract thousands of shoppers a day, but without it there would just be another void in heart of Aberdeen.

1990: The exterior of the St Nicholas Centre on a sunny September day. Image: DC Thomson

