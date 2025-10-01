Photos: How St Nicholas Centre changed retail in Aberdeen forever 40 years ago

Described upon its official opening as “the crossroads of commerce”, the St Nicholas Centre was “a prestigious development” sandwiched between Union Street and George Street.

The centre, subject to a long and painful public inquiry, replaced the Georgian shopping thoroughfare, St Nicholas Street.

Once upon a time, the cassied street was home to household names like Raggie Morrison’s, The Equitable, Woolies, and later, Marks and Spencer.

St Nicholas Centre development took nearly 20 years to come to fruition

Traditional George Street traders opposed the development of shopping malls fearing the impact it would have on Aberdeen’s other main shopping street.

They fought a good fight, and it took nearly 20 years for developers to get the plans off paper and brought to fruition.

Malls were all the rage in the 1980s, this modernisation wasn’t unique to Aberdeen.

The original concept was put forward in 1967 and the council appointed consultants to investigate the future development of the city centre as a whole.

Their report in 1971 highlighted two main sites – area A, the St Nicholas Centre, and area B, the Bon Accord Centre.

‘One of the most attractive shopping complexes to grace Aberdeen’

Demolition of the old buildings began in 1983, but plans to have the mall open by 1984 were stalled by engineering issues and historic finds.

A treasure trove of ancient coins had been unearthed by workmen resulting in a full archaeological dig.

When the multi-million-pound St Nicholas Centre opened the following year, it was hailed as “one of the most attractive shopping complexes to grace Aberdeen”.

As well as a wide avenue of covered shops, it had a landscaped rooftop terrace with a bandstand, bronze mural set against the background of the city’s ‘Mither Kirk’.

It opened its doors to shoppers in the summer of 1985, but it was “officially brought into commission” on October 3 that year.

Retail stalwart Body Shop still at St Nicholas Centre after 40 years

The units were snapped up quickly and the first shop to open was Miss Selfridge on July 4, with only one shop unit unlet by the official opening.

Centre manager David Moody revealed that, on average, 8000 people were passing through the doors per hour on Saturdays.

Shoppers may recall the distinctive pipework ceiling and shops like Lennards the shoe shop, Dorothy Perkins, and the vast John Menzies.

But the real centre stalwart is The Body Shop which is still there after 40 years.

St Nicholas Centre has clung on despite changing retail landscape

Back in 1985, nobody could have envisaged how dramatically the retail landscape would change.

During the boom times nobody was thinking of Aberdeen after the oil bubble burst.

Not just the internet, but the rise of out-of-town retail parks and one-stop-shop supermarkets played a role too.

Despite the rise of online shopping and various downturns, the St Nicholas Centre has clung on.

Marks and Spencer departing was undoubtedly a hammer blow, and the St Nicholas Centre may not attract thousands of shoppers a day, but without it there would just be another void in heart of Aberdeen.

