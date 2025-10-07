Gallery: Looking back at Aberdeen’s first comprehensive Hazlehead Academy in 75 photos

When Hazlehead Academy opened in 1970, it was the first comprehensive school to open in Aberdeen, setting the benchmark for nine more.
The opening of Hazlehead was historic, a £1,000,000 flagship leading the unprecedented switchover to comprehensive education in Aberdeen.
In 1967, the then-Labour government decided to introduce comprehensive education nationally.
Not only did it mark a new era in how education was delivered, Hazlehead was also a brand-new, modern school on the outskirts of the city.
1970: The opening of Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
It was to replace the old Aberdeen Academy in Belmont Street, which was the successor to the Central School.
Hazlehead Academy built under biggest shake-up in education since Victorian times
The biggest shake-up in education since the Victorian era also saw a raft of other comprehensives proposed in Aberdeen, and new catchments established all over the city.
From August 1970, Hazlehead was to take in pupils from Fernielea, Hazlehead and Airyhall primaries.
They would form the first-ever comprehensive cohort at Hazlehead, and indeed Aberdeen.
Existing pupils transferred from Aberdeen Academy would form the upper years, but continue their previous education.
1970: Hazlehead Academy was delivered on time by main constractor, Aberdeen-based builders Peter Cameron. Image: DC Thomson
To reflect this, for the first few years Hazlehead known as ‘Hazlehead Academy (Aberdeen Academy)’ until all the existing Aberdeen Academy pupils had left.
It was only when they departed in 1975 that it became a wholly comprehensive school.
Social education was the cornerstone of new comprehensive schooling
It was envisaged the new school would eventually accommodate 1250 pupils from areas bordered by North Anderson Drive, North Deeside Road and Lang Stracht.
But in the meantime with the Aberdeen Academy scholars, the roll was to be greater.
Upon opening on August 25 1970, the director of education James Clark was at pains to emphasise the importance of social education in a comprehensive school.
1970: A tiered science lab on the left, and, right, the games hall. Image: DC Thomson
Two blocks at the front of the school housed separate cloakrooms, assembly areas, dining halls and tuck shops for each year group.
There was also an office for each year in the suite, within the block, for the year master or mistress.
There was also a “dream-come-true” swimming pool, which the public could also use.
Hazlehead Academy was arranged in ‘layers’ to reflect new ways of educating
Headmaster Alexander Goldie was moving with pupils to Hazlehead having taken up the reins at Aberdeen Academy in 1954.
He explained the idea was to split Hazlehead Academy into smaller units with someone in charge of each group.
1970: Flooring and paint for the school was also supplied locally by Spencer of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Mr Goldie added: “We want to sub-divide the mass of pupils – there may be as many as 1340 – and treat them as individuals.
“Our school is organised in horizontal layers. That is, five tiers, one for year, in the charge of a year master and year mistress who are in the main responsible for the smooth running of the pupils’ year – in all aspects.”
There were three concepts to comprehensive schooling: ‘regional’, where Aberdeen was split into 10 regions; ‘integration’, where all pupils were together regardless of ability, and ‘social’, where pupils were to be understood as different individuals.
Modern school built with teachers’ wishes in mind in 1970
A characteristic of Hazlehead Academy was a central teaching block with other blocks arranged around it.
Architect Mr D Ross explained the modern school “cut out great parts anonymous to pupils” like a dedicated assembly hall, instead there was a smaller drama theatre.
1970: The new Hazlehead Academy taken from the rear in April 1970, it looks over the playing fields towards the city. First-year pupils were the first in the comprehensive-education part of the school when they started after the summer break. Second-year upwards were pupils from Aberdeen Academy who continued their courses. Image: DC Thomson
All elevations facing Groat’s Road were faced in granite, and inside the classrooms were “designed very much with teachers’ wishes in mind”.
There were large revolving chalkboards and pinboards to ensure “no more headaches for teachers striving to pin up things on resisting walls”.
The floors were covered in “pleasing vinyl” with “gaily-coloured roofs above”, labs were arranged in tiered seats and there was even a botany pond outside.
Late Queen got pupils a day off at official opening on October 7 1970
Although Hazlehead Academy opened to pupils in August 1970, it was not until October 7 that year it was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth.
It was the Queen’s first visit to Aberdeen since she visited during the typhoid epidemic.
1970: The Queen chatting to senior prefects Derek Archibald and Edna Christie at the official opening of Hazlehead Academy in October 1970. Image: DC Thomson
And the Queen certainly made an impression on the pupils when she officially opened the school.
She persuaded headmaster Mr Goldie to give them all a day off in recognition of the royal occasion, before unveiling a commemorative plaque.
In the games hall the school choir sang several songs for the Queen who applauded them.
Later, she toured several departments and had afternoon tea in the housewifery area.
Perhaps our photos of Hazlehead Academy over the years will bring back some school day memories?
Gallery: Looking back at Hazlehead Academy
1968/69 – Aberdeen Academy pupils of 1968/69 who moved to the newly-built Hazlehead Academy in 1970. Image: Submitted
1970: The Queen opening Hazlehead Academy in 1970. Pictured is the Queen acknowledging the recipt of a gift from Councillor Roy Pirie. Image: DC Thomson
1970: The Queen at Hazlehead Academy, third year pupil Linda Williamson explains techniques of design in the art department. Image: DC Thomson
1970: The Queen tours Hazlehead Academy accompanied by rector Mr Alexander Goldie. Image: DC Thomson
1970: The Queen who was visiting Hazlehead Academy, for its official opening, was watching Kathleen Innes and Margaret Neri in a routine for a school concert – a scene in the drama department at Hazlehead Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1970: Pupils of Hazlehead Academy made a farewell presentation of an attache case and pen to depute rector James Buick in October 1970. Mr Buick was leaving to take up the post of rector at Morgan Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
1971: A group of youngsters at Hazlehead Academy designing and making leather handbags. Image: DC Thomson
1971: The day’s learning over, Hazlehead Academy pupils form a “snake” as they wind their way along Hazlehead Gardens to their buses and home. The school, Aberdeen’s first comprehensive, cost over £1,000,000. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Cheers all round as first-year pupil Fiona Russell of Hazlehead Academy hands over a cheque for £150 to Ann McLachlan, of the Aberdeen Branch of the Leukaemia Research Fund. On the left is 12-year-old Alistair Thain who made a speech at the presentation. Image: DC Thomson
1973: The Hazlehead Academy girl’s team who took part in the women’s competition at the Regatta on the River Dee in 1973. They are Rosalind Shand, Heather Davidson, Helen McKerron, Michelle Amonoo and Susan Black. Image: DC Thomson
1973: Hazlehead Academy won the Aberdeen Netball League for the third successive year. The Hazlehead girls just failed to complete their league programme with a 100% record when they lost 21-23 to Misfits in their last game.<br />The triumphant Hazlehead team is (left to right): Evelyn Carsey, Moira Campbell, Hilda Milne, Audrey Farquharson, Maureen Reith, Carol Stevenson and Valerie West. Image: DC Thomson
1974: The senior girls who won the Scottish volleyball title were, back row, from left: Carol Christie, Susan Kinnaird, Miss Barbara Nicolson (coach), Rosemary Smith, Valerie West. Front row, from left: Evelyn Carsley, Carol Stevenson, holding the “Prestwick Trophy,” and Doreen Cook. Image: DC Thomson
1980: Captain of Hazlehead Academy’s badminton team Ruth Simpson is presented with the Royal Bank of Scotland shield by George Russell, of the bank, after her team’s success in an inter-school tournament in 1980. The team are, from left, Pamela Reid, Rhona Hume, Wendy Berrie, Linda Reid, Gavin Reid, Gordon Spence, David Watt and Innes Wilson. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Some of the company at Hazlehead and Aberdeen Academy FP Club’s annual dinner-dance held at the Royal Darroch Hotel. President Innes Murchie is seated, third left. Image: DC Thomson
1982: A lead disc discovered in an Aberdeen garden caused some head-scratching among Scotland’s top archaeologists. For they could not work out what it is. The disc was found by Hazlehead Academy pupil Pamela Coull, when her father was digging up the garden to lay some concrete paving slabs. It was thought to be some kind of late medieval trade token. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Hazlehead Academy teacher Murdo Macdonald takes his pupils through the basics of Gaelic. Around 20 children were attending his evening class in beginners’ Gaelic, which met in Harlaw Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Pupils at Hazlehead Academy were showing the makers of a national children’s TV programme how they could have fun and raise money for charity in the process. More than 80 pupils turned up in Hazlehead Park with eight boats on wheels. Dressed in appropriate garb the children then pushed disguised supermarket trolleys in a race round a circuit. Pupils Graeme Clark (front), Richard Smith (left) and Lynda Aitkenhead chat with Freetime presenter Mick Robertson before the start of the race. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Aberdonians dropped enough litter in a year to cover Hazlehead Park six feet deep according to a Keep Grampian Beautiful film shown at Hazlehead Academy. Pupils and staff were assembled for the presentation of trophies for the Best Kept School in Aberdeen and Best Kept School in Grampian to the academy. Pictured at the school ceremony are, front from left, Mr Michie; Denise Milne; Linda Black and Bert Smith holding the Chevron Trophy; Councillor Campbell and Duncan Cruickshank holding the Shell Trophy; Mr Prosser; Graham Wood and janitor Derek Clark. Image: DC Thomson
1983: Hazlehead Academy Rowing Club had just won four events in a national rowing regatta in which 25 Scottish schools competed. Of the 28 pupils who took part in the Weatherseal Scottish Schools Rowing Championship in Motherwell, 22 returned home with medals. Image: DC Thomson
1983: These gladiators being piped into the arena by technical teacher Ron Gray were teachers and senior pupils who were taking part in the IX Hazlehead Academy Lympic Games. The games opened with a basketball challenge. The staff won the match 18-16. The games went on all week with volleyball, water polo, hockey, football, table tennis, darts and badminton and the Lympic score at this point stood at 5-3 for the pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Hazlehead pupils raised £464 for the Ethiopian Appeal in 1984 through a collection and disco. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Hazlehead Academy rector Douglas Prosser was to retire in June with one guaranteed sporting memory – the brilliant performances of his badminton teams. Yet again the Aberdeen school had been winning silverware locally and nationally. A measure of their success was Hazlehead’s sixth successive win in the Senior A and Under-14 A leagues. Winners of the area Quaich Shield for five years running, they also took the Under-14 B League.<br />Individually, Hazlehead were a strong force in Scotland. Gavin Reid and Gordon Spence retained their national senior doubles trophy while Gavin teamed up with Jill Gray to take the senior mixed double prize he won last year with another partner.<br />Gavin and Jill are pictured in the centre of the middle row as the Hazlehead badminton winners display their trophy haul. Back row left is the school’s badminton coach Alistair Sinclair, school rector Mr Prosser is standing right of the middle row. Image: DC Thomson
1985: Keeping Mum was just one of the ways pupils at Hazlehead Academy raised cash for famine victims in Ethiopia. For 11 normally chatty girls at the school held a sponsored silence to boost their total. The girls in the first and second years also organised jumble sales, a sponsored knitting and a sponsored cycling session. They collected £300, which they sent off to the Red Cross Ethiopian appeal fund. Holding the cheque is Lisa Mackie. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Dancers and entertainers from Hazlehead Academy and Aberdeen Grammar pictured with patient Lilias Harvie at Halloween celebrations at Glenburn Wing, Woodend Hospital. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Hazlehead Academy pupils raise empty plates in their dining hall to celebrate raising more than £1300 to help fill some plates through the Oxfam Hungry for Change sponsored fast. Oxfam district organiser Francis Johnson is pictured congratulating the 100 pupils who took part in the event with teacher Shelagh Bain who was also a member of the Oxfam Hungry for Change group. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Hazlehead Academy pupils Louise Mutch, left, Caireen Dalgarno and Paula Angus lapped up a fancy dress fun run at the Aberdeen school. They were among 265 pupils who pounded the sports field in the sponsored event to raise money for charity. The trio, suitably dressed up for the occasion, ran 1km – two and a half laps of their sports fields. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Aberdeenshire Cricket Club junior section under 18 winner Allan Gray, left, receives the Kailash Gattani trophy from Dallas Moir, the Shire and Scotland player. Geoff Clark, the under-13 player of the year, is presented with his cup by Dr Ranald Steven, chief junior coach. Both boys were pupils at Hazlehead Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Hazlehead Academy’s street theatre group go through their paces at Hazlehead Park in 1988 in preparation for their performances of Wifies. Surrounded by wifies is Lee Mundie, centre, who is taking a bashing from the handbag of Beverley Menmuir. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Austria bound… Getting in the mood for their week’s skiing holiday in Schaldimg, Austria, were these 5th year and 6th year pupils at Hazlehead Academy. Here Jayne Anderson gets a cheer as she sails down the snow-covered slope. PE teacher Victor Burnett (fourth right) accompanied the skiing party to Austria. Image: DC Thomson
1988: The cast of Hazlehead Academy’s production of Burkin’s The Game which was presented in the academy for three nights. Pupils from all years were taking part in the production which was being organised by the drama department. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Going, going, gone! No escape for referee Alister Sinclair as Lydia Philippo and Jane Anderson push him into the pool at Hazlehead Academy after the annual Lympics water polo match between staff and pupils. Image: DC Thomson
1989: Thoroughly soaked, Alister Sinclair with the pupils who lost the match, to staff who won 8-6. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Hazlehead Academy’s Channel 5 Theatre Company were beginning a three-night run of Kes in the school assembly hall. Billy was played by Steven Milne, front right, who rescues and makes friends with a kestrel played by Marianne Thorburn, as the rest of the cast look on. Image: DC Thomson
1990: The Hazlehead Academy Orchestra and mass choirs are led by conductor Jim Anderson at the Evening Express Christmas Concert. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Don’t cross swords with them! Hazlehead pirates, from left, Carole Winpenny, Elaine McConnachie and Lynne Ingram. Image: DC Thomson
1991: Hazlehead pupils Sarah MacPherson, Anne Bradbury and Kirsteen Gray, were part of the school’s 15 strong team of girls who ran a paper making company as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Captain Claudia Henison, right, and vice-captain Jennifer Leaper of Hazlehead Academy netball team, found it was lucky Friday the 13th when they were presented with the trophy for the Aberdeen Junior Netball League, handed over by their coach, Lorna McKendrick, in the school hall. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Aberdeen FC’s Alex McLeish and Lucy Campbell, area representative of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund for Children, visited Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Academy in November. Pupils had raised cash for the charity with a ‘Readathon’. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Hazlehead Academy pupil Richard Evans and his friends were hoping to raise around £100 for Comic Relief by swimming 25 lengths of their school pool – fully clothed. Making a splash in the background are, from left, Alistair Cairns, Alan Aitkenhead and Jason Brown. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Stars of Hazlehead Academy’s musical Grease staged a fashion show to promote their 1950s revival week. Image: DC Thomson
1993: 21 first-year pupils at Hazlehead Academy got together to help Aberdeen in its bid to be named the fittest city in the world as part of International Challenge Day on May 26, 1993. Anyone could join in by taking part in physical activity for 15 minutes. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Enrolled Nurse at Woodend Hospital, Aberdeen, Wilma Erskine demonstrates how the Doppler machine works on staff nurse Kevin Bowers to Hazlehead Academy pupils Helen Cruickshank and Jill Bain. Image: DC Thomson
1999: Lesley Fullerton and Linsey Brack, both Hazlehead Academy, played a duet together at a concert in St Machar’s Cathedral. Image: DC Thomson
2000: Annemarie Rutherford Hazlehead Academy teacher bagged her last munro after 15 years of hill walking. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Jemma Carsey and Claire Grant, both from Hazlehead Academy, helped rescue parrot after it was stolen from Hazlehead Pet Corner. Image: DC Thomson
2001: First and second year pupils at Hazlehead Academy gave their canteen a ‘Changing Rooms’ style makeover. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Claire Chernouski, Lynne Reid and Christina McKintosh painting a mural in the canteen. Image: DC Thomson
2001: Second years at Hazlehead Academy performed a play on Alcohol Awareness for fellow pupils (Snow Ice and the Seven Shorties). Back, from left, Siobhan Matthews, Lisa Walls, Stacey Robertson, Gillian Hardie, Victoria Smart, Kirsty Reid, Stephanie Dunn. Front, Jacqui Pascoe and Rebecca Dickson. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Hazlehead Academy Chefs, Stephanie Gatt and Ricky Nicol, cook up a storm at the Get Set to cook finals. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Driving Ambition at Hazlehead Academy, PC Louise Milne with pupil Ellen MacKinnon. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Hazlehead Academy pupils with some of the celebrity donations to be raffled at a school ceilidh. Back, from left, Robert Sutherland, Kyle Hardy and Alan Grieve. Seated, Cara Ellison and Karyn O’Neill. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Driving Ambition at Hazlehead Academy, PC Graham Milne with pupils, from left, Claire Little, Ellen MacKinnon and Jemma Byres. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Participants of Hazlehead Academy’s annual ‘Lympic Games’ where staff play the pupils at basketball, indoor hockey, volleyball and badminton. Image: DC Thomson
2002: Driving Ambition at Hazlehead Academy, the pupils get to work on the rector’s car. From left, Billy Taylor (mechanic at Balmedie Service Station), Gillian Argo and Bryan McKellar. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Hazlehead Academy S1s celebrating a glowing HMI report on their school. Image: DC Thomson
2003: It was tartan day at Hazlehead Academy with pupils Vicki Horne, Mark Guyan and Jordan Dick. Image: DC Thomson
2003: S1 pupils Fiona Walls and Andy Lawrie in class with teacher Pamela Gerrie. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Hazlehead Academy 6th year students join head Brian Wood in his office to celebrate a glowing inspection. From left, Louise Pittendrigm; Alan Grieve; Michael Anderson; Robert Ormerod, and Alison Lilley. Image: DC Thomson
2003: Hazlehead Academy’s deputy rector Campbell Robertson had his legs waxed for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day. Administering the wax is beauty therapist of Beauty Fountain, Holburn Road, Jenny Kelman. Image: DC Thomson
2004: Jonathan Vickers playing Micky, left, and Eddie played by Luke Reilly in the school’s Channel Five Theatre company’s production of Blood Brothers at Hazlehead Academy. Image: DC Thomson
2004: How Hazlehead Academy looked in 2004. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Betty Bain was retiring after 25 years of selling drinks and sweets to the pupils of Hazlehead Academy from her ice-cream van. From left, Amy Bruce; Ryan McIntosh; Dawn Morris, and Lily Emtiazian. Image: DC Thomson
2005: A cheer for Betty Bain upon her retirement from selling snacks and drinks to Hazlehead pupils. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Hazlehead Academy pupil Hannah Cheyne working on her team’s Digital Camera Remote Vehicle as part of a National Science Week hands-on and teamwork project hosted by BP, Dyce. Image: DC Thomson
2005: Hazlehead Academy pupils from 5th and 6th year had been making blue ribbons to raise money for the cancer ward in memory of Leigh Robb. Image: DC Thomson
2006: U16 Association Cup final Hazlehead’s goal celebration – Cameron Bowden congratulates no 13 Fraser McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
2009: Preview of Aberdeen’s Got Talent charity event, four saxophonists from Hazlehead Academy. From left, Lisa Bruce, the event organiser from Acumen, Grant Cooper, Lewis Kerr, Callum Wemyss and James Cursiter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2010: Senior pupils of Hazlehead Academy, who were looking for £1000 from the Evening Express Children 2000 Fund to finance a trip to Venezuala, held a book sale at Langstane Kirk. This is followed by a ceilidh in the Westhill Hotel. Image: DC Thomson
2013: Hazlehead Academy pupils took part in a staff v students series of games to raise cash for Cammy Smith. They raised more than £400. Image: DC Thomson
2015: Some of the Hazlehead Academy squad who were preparing to compete in the Gothia Cup in Sweden.<br />Front, from left, Paul Mackintosh, Cai Matthew, Alex Quantrill and Connor Barron. Back, from left, Ethan Smith, Terry Taylor, Archie Mair, Harrison Sharp, Jack Chesser and Nathan Rankine. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
2016: Hazlehead Academy S2 pupils Aleksej Adamovic and Sam Ashcroft enjoying some ice cream they made using liquid nitrogen. Image: Submitted
2018: Aberdeen City Duke of Edinburgh Award 2018 ceremony at the Beach Ballroom, 16-year-old triplets Alwin, Anley and Alen James from Hazlehead Academy with Silver Certificates. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
2018: Pictured are from left, Samantha McGinley; Alex Barber; Aleksej Adamovic; Oskar Klimek; David King; Joel Riach, and Yasmin Allerton, at Hazlehead Academy. The 10 heroic pupils were walking home from Hazlehead Academy and noticed someone had collapsed just outside Woodend Hospital. They helped care for her, put their blazers on her to keep her warm and alerted the relevant people. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
2019: Hazlehead Academy pupils presenting two Aberdeen players with 1,000 origami birds. Ancient Japanese legend promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods… Dean Campbell and Ethan Ross pictured with pupils from Hazlehead Academy. Image: DC Thomson
