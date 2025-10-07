Gallery: Looking back at Aberdeen’s first comprehensive Hazlehead Academy in 75 photos

When Hazlehead Academy opened in 1970, it was the first comprehensive school to open in Aberdeen, setting the benchmark for nine more.

The opening of Hazlehead was historic, a £1,000,000 flagship leading the unprecedented switchover to comprehensive education in Aberdeen.

In 1967, the then-Labour government decided to introduce comprehensive education nationally.

Not only did it mark a new era in how education was delivered, Hazlehead was also a brand-new, modern school on the outskirts of the city.

It was to replace the old Aberdeen Academy in Belmont Street, which was the successor to the Central School.

Hazlehead Academy built under biggest shake-up in education since Victorian times

The biggest shake-up in education since the Victorian era also saw a raft of other comprehensives proposed in Aberdeen, and new catchments established all over the city.

From August 1970, Hazlehead was to take in pupils from Fernielea, Hazlehead and Airyhall primaries.

They would form the first-ever comprehensive cohort at Hazlehead, and indeed Aberdeen.

Existing pupils transferred from Aberdeen Academy would form the upper years, but continue their previous education.

To reflect this, for the first few years Hazlehead known as ‘Hazlehead Academy (Aberdeen Academy)’ until all the existing Aberdeen Academy pupils had left.

It was only when they departed in 1975 that it became a wholly comprehensive school.

Social education was the cornerstone of new comprehensive schooling

It was envisaged the new school would eventually accommodate 1250 pupils from areas bordered by North Anderson Drive, North Deeside Road and Lang Stracht.

But in the meantime with the Aberdeen Academy scholars, the roll was to be greater.

Upon opening on August 25 1970, the director of education James Clark was at pains to emphasise the importance of social education in a comprehensive school.

Two blocks at the front of the school housed separate cloakrooms, assembly areas, dining halls and tuck shops for each year group.

There was also an office for each year in the suite, within the block, for the year master or mistress.

There was also a “dream-come-true” swimming pool, which the public could also use.

Hazlehead Academy was arranged in ‘layers’ to reflect new ways of educating

Headmaster Alexander Goldie was moving with pupils to Hazlehead having taken up the reins at Aberdeen Academy in 1954.

He explained the idea was to split Hazlehead Academy into smaller units with someone in charge of each group.

Mr Goldie added: “We want to sub-divide the mass of pupils – there may be as many as 1340 – and treat them as individuals.

“Our school is organised in horizontal layers. That is, five tiers, one for year, in the charge of a year master and year mistress who are in the main responsible for the smooth running of the pupils’ year – in all aspects.”

There were three concepts to comprehensive schooling: ‘regional’, where Aberdeen was split into 10 regions; ‘integration’, where all pupils were together regardless of ability, and ‘social’, where pupils were to be understood as different individuals.

Modern school built with teachers’ wishes in mind in 1970

A characteristic of Hazlehead Academy was a central teaching block with other blocks arranged around it.

Architect Mr D Ross explained the modern school “cut out great parts anonymous to pupils” like a dedicated assembly hall, instead there was a smaller drama theatre.

All elevations facing Groat’s Road were faced in granite, and inside the classrooms were “designed very much with teachers’ wishes in mind”.

There were large revolving chalkboards and pinboards to ensure “no more headaches for teachers striving to pin up things on resisting walls”.

The floors were covered in “pleasing vinyl” with “gaily-coloured roofs above”, labs were arranged in tiered seats and there was even a botany pond outside.

Late Queen got pupils a day off at official opening on October 7 1970

Although Hazlehead Academy opened to pupils in August 1970, it was not until October 7 that year it was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth.

It was the Queen’s first visit to Aberdeen since she visited during the typhoid epidemic.

And the Queen certainly made an impression on the pupils when she officially opened the school.

She persuaded headmaster Mr Goldie to give them all a day off in recognition of the royal occasion, before unveiling a commemorative plaque.

In the games hall the school choir sang several songs for the Queen who applauded them.

Later, she toured several departments and had afternoon tea in the housewifery area.

Perhaps our photos of Hazlehead Academy over the years will bring back some school day memories?

Gallery: Looking back at Hazlehead Academy

