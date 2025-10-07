Underwater archaeology reveals centuries-old secrets at Highland loch

Loch Achilty in the Highlands is a peaceful, wooded loch some 22 miles north-west of Inverness.

It’s beloved of walkers, wild swimmers and kayakers alike, and feels like a hidden gem when you venture along the paths around it.

But the loch’s calm waters hold many centuries-old mysteries and secrets, some it’s just starting to reveal…

Last month, a team of diver-archaeologists set out to have a look underwater at the little stone island topped with trees stuck out in the loch.

It’s been known for years that it’s a crannog, with all the mysteries that brings with it.

But now, two pink buoys mark other spots in the loch, because underwater sonar has confirmed the presence of another two crannogs in Loch Achilty.

What is a crannog?

It’s generally understood crannogs were timber and stone dwellings, possibly defensive, built out into a body of water.

There are around 600 known so far in Scotland, and while they’re generally associated with the Iron Age, some have been dated to the mediaeval period, and in the Western Isles some have been dated to the Neolithic age, anything up to 6,000 years old.

The Iron Age ones were timber roundhouses, supported on wooden piles driven deep into the loch.

The stretch of water between the crannog and the shore would have provided some grace time in which to man defences against marauders, which may have included bears and wolves as well as humans.

Achilty One, as the first crannog confirmed in the loch has been dubbed, had already been looked at a couple of times in the recent past by divers from the North of Scotland Archaeology Society (NOSAS).

It raised many questions.

How and when was the crannog built?

To find answers, NOSAS in conjunction with Portsmouth-based Nautical Archaeology Society (NAS) managed to get funding to send a team of divers down to have a look over a week at the end of September.

NOSAS member Richard Guest of Beauly is the leader on the Achilty crannog project, and has also dived the site several times.

He surfaced from the week’s dig thrilled with the results.

He said: “It’s exceeded all our expectations.

“We got confirmation of two more crannogs.

“Achilty Two as we’re calling it is about 600m along the loch from Achilty One.

“Underwater sonar designed and operated by Bartosz Kurjanski of Aberdeen University gave us enough information to send divers down for a look and they confirmed there was timber buried among the stones, so most likely a crannog.

“With Achilty Three, a small mound across the loch from Achilty One, divers went in after sonar looked promising and were also able to confirm it’s a crannog too.”

Three crannogs in one loch, what can it mean?

Dr Michael Stratigos, a lecturer and inter-disciplinary research fellow at Aberdeen University was also on site.

He’s something of an expert in Scottish crannogs having been involved with small scale excavations of a dozen crannogs, including one in Loch Kinord and one in Loch of the Leys, both Aberdeenshire.

He was on hand to advise the archaeologists on how to go about excavating crannogs.

He said: “Achilty Two is very exciting.

“It’s a very low stone mound, so that suggests it’s a crannog with a single or just a couple of phases.

“Achilty One seems to have multiple phases, we’ve managed to carbon date timber from the mediaeval period, but I would suggest based on what’s been found so far there have been earlier phases, and that explains why there’s so much material down there.”

Michael’s referring to the ten tons of stones the divers had to remove from beneath Achilty One to be able to get to the earliest construction phase.

There may have been much earlier phases

Were crannogs occupied and rebuilt over and over again?

Michael thinks so.

He said: “My speculation with multi-phase crannogs is that there is substantial stonework in the superstructure, they quickly collapse and that’s how you end up with a substantial amount of stone on the loch bed.

“Alder timbers would tend to rot and lose structural soundness within ten years so you can image using a site like this for maybe twenty to thirty years, you might have more or less rebuilt the crannog two or three times.

“Then we get periods seemingly of abandonment for centuries or even millennia and then people come back.”

Strange artefact found on Achilty One

Meanwhile, Richard is buzzing about an artefact the divers found in Achilty One.

He said: “About three metres underwater round the back of what we suspect to be a fallen wooden pile which would once have supported the structure, we pulled out an amazing timber artefact, but what it is we have no idea.

“It’s about 300 to 400mm long and nearly the same thickness.

“It’s a sort of cylinder with a rounded end with notch cut in at one side.”

From the two trenches the divers opened, they’ve been able to extract pieces of timber for dendrochronology, the study of a tree’s growth rings which can help determine the age of a piece of wood.

A huge flat timber indicates a floor

A massive timber, too big for dendrochronology and visible from a surface trench about 600mm down, might well be a floor.

Richard said: “It’s absolutely smooth and flat.

“We’re pretty sure it’s oak, as only oak gets harder under water, not softer and rotten like other timbers.”

It’s fascinating to speculate who might have trodden upon that floor, and why on earth our ancestors would put so much energy into building a construction upon water, over and over again.

Michael Stratigos has his own theories about crannogs.

“The traditional interpretation is defence.

“I don’t think of these as castles in the Iron Age or early Mediaeval period, but a sense of being protected from bandits, cattle raiding, also bears and wolves.

“There’s not a lot of room on a crannog, so maybe it’s about keeping a few prized cattle safe.”

What about building and living on water?

Michael said: “We also know that watery locations in the Iron Age are special to Iron Age communities.

“They did weird things there, like bog burials and bog butter, butter that’s been put into a vessel and then buried in the bog, maybe as an offering.

“There’s a very particular type of deposition like that from Ballachulish where a carved alder post in the form of a woman with quartz pebble eyes was found buried in a peat bog face down with wicker work almost as if it was being strapped into the bog.

“It was radiocarbon dated to Iron Age, during first spike of crannog building.

“So we know that these wet locations have a lot of importance to Iron Age communities, they’re doing interesting, weird things there.

“Perhaps there was a certain social or cosmological significance to building and living on a crannog.”

Timber and mud samples off for analysis

Meanwhile NOSAS must wait several months for the results of analysis of the timber they found under Achilty One.

And also several buckets of mud.

Richard said: “We got almost to the bottom of the crannog, and took samples of centuries old enclosed mud from there which are going to Aberdeen University for analysis.

“They contain twigs and seeds which could be very helpful in understanding more about the crannog.”

