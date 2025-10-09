Oil rigs, rowies and rockstars: The week Radio 2 broadcast live from Aberdeen in 2005

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Oil rigs, rowies and rockstars: The week Radio 2 broadcast live from Aberdeen in 2005

Back in 2005, Aberdeen hosted a week-long BBC Radio 2 extravaganza that saw stars like Moby perform free gigs, Jeremy Vine broadcast live from an oil rig - and Terry Wogan admitting on air that he didn't like rowies. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Dermott O'Leary meeting fans before his Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen broadcast from Marischal College in 2005, with Moby headlining. Image: DC Thomson
Dermott O'Leary meeting fans before his Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen broadcast from Marischal College in 2005, with Moby headlining. Image: DC Thomson

For one week in 2005, venues across Aberdeen were packed out as musicians like Moby performed live through the BBC Radio 2 airwaves.

Aberdeen was the hub of the UK’s music scene as the Radio 2 networked decamped in the city for a series of gigs.

The Marischal College crowd awaiting the start of a series of gigs as part of Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

The Granite City hosted a week-long Radio 2 roadshow that saw presenter Jeremy Vine broadcast live from an oil rig – and Terry Wogan reveal he didn’t like rowies.

A host of stars, presenters and programmes were brought north in October 2005 to perform exclusive sets of live music – all for free.

KT Tunstall performed live at Moshulu for Mark Radcliffe’s show on BBC Radio 2. Image: DC Thomson

Moby enjoyed himself so much with Aberdeen crowd at Radio 2 event he wouldn’t get off stage

It was the first time the event had been held in Scotland, and BBC Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen kicked off with a mini festival at Marischal College.

Unheard of for Aberdeen to host A-list music stars in such intimate locations, the free tickets were snapped up fast.

Dermott O’Leary broadcasts his show live from Marischal College in October 2005 with Moby. Image: DC Thomson

Hosted by Dermott O’Leary, who mingled with revellers beforehand, the two-hour set was headlined by top dance artist Moby and broadcast live to the world.

Upon arriving, the New Yorker apologised to the crowd for having “such an idiot as a President”.

Radio 2 star Dermott O’Leary signed autographs and posed for photo before the show. Image: DC Thomson

That was back in the George W Bush days, it would be interesting to know his take 20 years on.

Each act was only meant to play two or three songs, but Moby enjoyed himself so much he played on and wouldn’t leave the stage.

In the unscheduled extra time he asked the audience to pick the cover songs.

Dermott O’Leary mingled with fans before the first BBC Radio Live in Aberdeen show. Image: DC Thomson

He told the delighted Aberdeen audience: “We travelled 23 hours to get here, so we thought we’d stay a bit longer and play some cover songs.”

Also on the bill at Marischal College were Hard-Fi, riding the wave of success off the back of their 2005 debut album ‘Stars of CCTV’.

Frontman Rich Archer said the Aberdeen live gig marked exactly a year since their first concert in Scotland.

Hard-Fi frontman Rich Archer performing in Aberdeen in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Australian singer Ben Lee was announced as a surprise act and brought a mellow vibe to the live broadcast.

And fellow Aussie Natalie Imbruglia completed the line-up, wowing the crowd with her pop tunes.

Although she asked for the press not to take photos to keep the concert private.

Broadcasting live from Marischal College Australian was surprise act, musician Ben Lee. Image: DC Thomson

Jools Holland and orchestra put Aberdeen Beach Ballroom’s sprung floor to the test

Dermott told the audience he “thoroughly enjoyed himself”, and Radio 2 bosses were thrilled about the event’s launch in Aberdeen.

The following day, Sold on Song – a programme that aimed to bring “the art of great songwriting closer to Radio 2 listeners” – was broadcast live from the Lemon Tree.

The crowd was in for a real treat, as the star taking a deep dive into his hits was Mick Hucknall.

Jools Holland working the crowd at the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom was the backdrop to a dazzling performance by Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

The star was joined by special guests Ruby Turner and Sam Brown.

Free tickets were in such demand that many queuing to get in were left disappointed when they ran out.

Jools Holland told Aberdonians that he loves the people of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

In what was described as “a banquet of boogie woogie”, Jools played to a 600-strong capacity crowd of music lovers at the Art Deco ballroom.

Within minutes of starting his set with his 17-strong band, the enthusiastic crowd were testing out the venue’s sprung flooring.

And this was before the hour-long broadcast had begun.

Jools Holland delivered a stellar performance to a capacity crowd at Aberdeen’ Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson

Jools told the crowd he was pleased to bring his music to “the beautiful people of Aberdeen, who I love”.

And Lewis Carnie, Radio 2’s head of live events, was also happy on day three, saying “things are going fantastically well in Aberdeen”.

He added: “Jools obviously does a lot of gigs, but he was really, really pleased after that one.

KT Tunstall wowed the crowd as part of Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

“He thought he got a great response from the crowds.”

Mark Radcliffe hosted rising star KT Tunstall live from Moshulu

As well as the big-ticket gigs, a series of more intimate broadcasts took place at smaller venues including Moshulu.

Mark Radcliffe presented his show from the Windmill Brae club with KT Tunstall as his special guest.

Radio 2 live from Moshulu with presenter Mark Radcliffe. Image: DC Thomson

Mark said his show had a very loyal Scottish audience and that it would “be great to
get out and meet some of them in person”.

Speaking about Tunstall, he said: “Just occasionally you come across someone who
immediately strikes you as having something special.”

She was performing fresh from the success of her debut album Eye to the Telescope.

KT Tunstall performs for the crowd live on air at Moshulu just months after releasing her chart-topping debut album. Image: DC Thomson

Audience members lapped up the live sets telling the Evening Express “it’s not often you get quality like this in Aberdeen”.

Mark Radcliffe also hosted a live acoustic set from Richard Hawley.

The following night, Mark was back at Moshulu with another top line-up of artists.

Icelandic band Ampop kicked off the evening of performances at Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson

Audiences were treated to an intimate performance from The Tears, a band that reunited ’90s sensation Suede’s songwriters Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler.

The duo performed on vocals and guitar respectively, joined by by Nathan Fisher on bass, Makoto Sakamoto on drums/percussion and Will Foster on keyboards.

The Tears performing for Mark Radcliffe’s Radio 2 show live in Moshulu. Image: DC Thomson

Completing the Moshulu broadcast was singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell, whose song ‘Run’ became the theme tune to hit TV series Gavin and Stacey.

Hoedown at the Lemon Tree as country fans packed in for Bob Harris’ famous show

Radio 2 stalwart Bob Harris broadcast his Country Show from Aberdeen, live to the nation.

Gretchen Peters live at the Lemon Tree for Radio 2. Image: DC Thomson

The broadcasting giant presented an exclusive concert from the Lemon Tree, featuring Rodney Crowell, Gretchen Peters and The Believers.

Grammy-awarding winning Crowell began his career as a guitarist for country star Emmylou Harris.

Rodney Crowell performing like for Bob Harris’ Country Show at the Lemon Tree. Image: DC Thomson

Terry Wogan caused storm in a (breakfast) tea cup with rowie insult

It wouldn’t have been a week-long celebration of radio in Aberdeen without the presence of the inimitable Terry Wogan.

The broadcasting legend presented his award-winning show live from the Granite City.

But, of course, he was no stranger to Aberdeen.

Terry Wogan caused a storm in a teacup after telling the nation rowies tasted like seaweed. Image: DC Thomson

He told audiences: “Concerts, tall ships, oil rigs – I’ve been to Aberdeen so often, the Radio 2 weekend will be like coming home. Great place, lovely people…”

However, he wasn’t so keen on the local delicacy – the rowie.

JG Ross director Cameron Ross had sent 60 rowies to the studio ahead of the show.

Terry Wogan hosted a reception at Aberdeen Maritime Museum. Image: DC Thomson

Eight million listeners tuned in to his famous breakfast show from Aberdeen – just in time to hear him causing a breakfast bunfight.

Barely moments into his 7.30am show, the national treasure said: “I have tried a rowie.

“It’s like a mouthful of seaweed. It’s like eating dried sea water.”

Legendary broadcaster Terry Wogan was no stranger to Aberdeen having visited many times before. Image: DC Thomson

The exchange prompted a flurry of emails to the BBC, leaping to the defence of the humble rowie.

As producer Paul Walters brought in piles of emails for him to read off air, Terry chuckled at some of the responses.

The late Terry joked: “I have to tell it like it is, rowies are salty.”

Terry Wogan at BBC Aberdeen for his breakfast show. Image: DC Thomson

Jeremy Vine was hoping for warmer welcome after Union Street vox pops

While Terry wasn’t venturing near an oil rig on this occasion, that duty was left to Jeremy Vine.

Suited and booted in orange hi-vis and a hard hat, Jeremy presented his weekday show live from a Total rig.

The genial journalist, who has covered war zones and interviewed countless prime minsters, was hoping for a warmer reception in Aberdeen than a previous visit.

Jeremy Vine broadcast his programme live on board a Total oil rig. Image: BBC/Jon Wilson

He said a previous trip to the Granite City saw him conducting vox pops on Union Street.

The long-standing presenter admitted it was one of his toughest gigs as a journalist because nobody would answer his question.

He added: “The idea was that grassroots Labour people in Aberdeen must surely think Blair is a bad thing. But when we went down Union Street no one would answer our question.

Jeremy Vine reporting live from a Total oil rig in the North Sea. Image: BBC/Jon Wilson

“We thought ‘this is the extent of New Labour’s control over the public that they can even stop people answering questions in the street’,” he joked.

He explained he was reporting from an oil rig because “oil is the story of not just the week or the year, but the century”.

Crooner Tony Christie brought hits to toe-tapping audience at HMT

From overalls to the most distinguished of halls, presenter Ken Bruce donned a tuxedo for a special edition of Friday Night is Music Night.

Compere Ken Bruce on stage at His Majesty’s Theatre for Friday Night is Music Night. Image: DC Thomson

The veteran presenter hosted chart-topping and multi-million album-selling
star Tony Christie.

The Radio 2 show went out live from His Majesty’s Theatre as part of Sold on Song Week.

Ken Bruce set the tone for the evening, by threatening to perform the Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

Crooner Tony Christie charmed the audience in Aberdeen performing his hits. Image: DC Thomson

And the Scotsman also delighted the audience and came to the defence of the rowie, declaring: “I don’t care what Wogan says, I like rowies!”

Robert Zeigler conducted the BBC Concert Orchestra in George Gershwin’s Strike Up The Band.

The orchestra was then joined by jazz singer and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal.

When Tony Christie took to the stage, the demure crowd erupted into screams for the crooner, who performed four songs to rapturous applause.

The BBC Concert Orchestra performed classics as well as hits from popular culture. Image: DC Thomson

The rest of the evening featured both singers as well as fun orchestral performances like the theme to Austin Powers.

Later Christie returned to the stage for a big finale, with the song the audience waited all night for – Is This The Way to Amarillo?

Texas rounded off a week of sounds and celebration in Aberdeen

One of the biggest live music events in Scotland, the week-long radio extravaganza ended at HMT with a performance from Texas.

Texas play His Majesty’s Theatre, part of Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

Texas delivered a faultless show during the exclusive live broadcast.

The opening song, I Don’t Want a Lover, was a reminder of the longevity of the Scots band and Radio 2 favourites.

Belting out the hits, the audience were on their feet from start to finish, rounding off an unforgettable week of sound, stories and celebration in Aberdeen.

Texas singer Sharleen Spiteri on stage at HMT. Image: DC Thomson

