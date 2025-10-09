Oil rigs, rowies and rockstars: The week Radio 2 broadcast live from Aberdeen in 2005

For one week in 2005, venues across Aberdeen were packed out as musicians like Moby performed live through the BBC Radio 2 airwaves.

Aberdeen was the hub of the UK’s music scene as the Radio 2 networked decamped in the city for a series of gigs.

The Granite City hosted a week-long Radio 2 roadshow that saw presenter Jeremy Vine broadcast live from an oil rig – and Terry Wogan reveal he didn’t like rowies.

A host of stars, presenters and programmes were brought north in October 2005 to perform exclusive sets of live music – all for free.

Moby enjoyed himself so much with Aberdeen crowd at Radio 2 event he wouldn’t get off stage

It was the first time the event had been held in Scotland, and BBC Radio 2 Live in Aberdeen kicked off with a mini festival at Marischal College.

Unheard of for Aberdeen to host A-list music stars in such intimate locations, the free tickets were snapped up fast.

Hosted by Dermott O’Leary, who mingled with revellers beforehand, the two-hour set was headlined by top dance artist Moby and broadcast live to the world.

Upon arriving, the New Yorker apologised to the crowd for having “such an idiot as a President”.

That was back in the George W Bush days, it would be interesting to know his take 20 years on.

Each act was only meant to play two or three songs, but Moby enjoyed himself so much he played on and wouldn’t leave the stage.

In the unscheduled extra time he asked the audience to pick the cover songs.

He told the delighted Aberdeen audience: “We travelled 23 hours to get here, so we thought we’d stay a bit longer and play some cover songs.”

Also on the bill at Marischal College were Hard-Fi, riding the wave of success off the back of their 2005 debut album ‘Stars of CCTV’.

Frontman Rich Archer said the Aberdeen live gig marked exactly a year since their first concert in Scotland.

Australian singer Ben Lee was announced as a surprise act and brought a mellow vibe to the live broadcast.

And fellow Aussie Natalie Imbruglia completed the line-up, wowing the crowd with her pop tunes.

Although she asked for the press not to take photos to keep the concert private.

Jools Holland and orchestra put Aberdeen Beach Ballroom’s sprung floor to the test

Dermott told the audience he “thoroughly enjoyed himself”, and Radio 2 bosses were thrilled about the event’s launch in Aberdeen.

The following day, Sold on Song – a programme that aimed to bring “the art of great songwriting closer to Radio 2 listeners” – was broadcast live from the Lemon Tree.

The crowd was in for a real treat, as the star taking a deep dive into his hits was Mick Hucknall.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom was the backdrop to a dazzling performance by Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra.

The star was joined by special guests Ruby Turner and Sam Brown.

Free tickets were in such demand that many queuing to get in were left disappointed when they ran out.

In what was described as “a banquet of boogie woogie”, Jools played to a 600-strong capacity crowd of music lovers at the Art Deco ballroom.

Within minutes of starting his set with his 17-strong band, the enthusiastic crowd were testing out the venue’s sprung flooring.

And this was before the hour-long broadcast had begun.

Jools told the crowd he was pleased to bring his music to “the beautiful people of Aberdeen, who I love”.

And Lewis Carnie, Radio 2’s head of live events, was also happy on day three, saying “things are going fantastically well in Aberdeen”.

He added: “Jools obviously does a lot of gigs, but he was really, really pleased after that one.

“He thought he got a great response from the crowds.”

Mark Radcliffe hosted rising star KT Tunstall live from Moshulu

As well as the big-ticket gigs, a series of more intimate broadcasts took place at smaller venues including Moshulu.

Mark Radcliffe presented his show from the Windmill Brae club with KT Tunstall as his special guest.

Mark said his show had a very loyal Scottish audience and that it would “be great to

get out and meet some of them in person”.

Speaking about Tunstall, he said: “Just occasionally you come across someone who

immediately strikes you as having something special.”

She was performing fresh from the success of her debut album Eye to the Telescope.

Audience members lapped up the live sets telling the Evening Express “it’s not often you get quality like this in Aberdeen”.

Mark Radcliffe also hosted a live acoustic set from Richard Hawley.

The following night, Mark was back at Moshulu with another top line-up of artists.

Audiences were treated to an intimate performance from The Tears, a band that reunited ’90s sensation Suede’s songwriters Brett Anderson and Bernard Butler.

The duo performed on vocals and guitar respectively, joined by by Nathan Fisher on bass, Makoto Sakamoto on drums/percussion and Will Foster on keyboards.

Completing the Moshulu broadcast was singer-songwriter Stephen Fretwell, whose song ‘Run’ became the theme tune to hit TV series Gavin and Stacey.

Hoedown at the Lemon Tree as country fans packed in for Bob Harris’ famous show

Radio 2 stalwart Bob Harris broadcast his Country Show from Aberdeen, live to the nation.

The broadcasting giant presented an exclusive concert from the Lemon Tree, featuring Rodney Crowell, Gretchen Peters and The Believers.

Grammy-awarding winning Crowell began his career as a guitarist for country star Emmylou Harris.

Terry Wogan caused storm in a (breakfast) tea cup with rowie insult

It wouldn’t have been a week-long celebration of radio in Aberdeen without the presence of the inimitable Terry Wogan.

The broadcasting legend presented his award-winning show live from the Granite City.

But, of course, he was no stranger to Aberdeen.

He told audiences: “Concerts, tall ships, oil rigs – I’ve been to Aberdeen so often, the Radio 2 weekend will be like coming home. Great place, lovely people…”

However, he wasn’t so keen on the local delicacy – the rowie.

JG Ross director Cameron Ross had sent 60 rowies to the studio ahead of the show.

Eight million listeners tuned in to his famous breakfast show from Aberdeen – just in time to hear him causing a breakfast bunfight.

Barely moments into his 7.30am show, the national treasure said: “I have tried a rowie.

“It’s like a mouthful of seaweed. It’s like eating dried sea water.”

The exchange prompted a flurry of emails to the BBC, leaping to the defence of the humble rowie.

As producer Paul Walters brought in piles of emails for him to read off air, Terry chuckled at some of the responses.

The late Terry joked: “I have to tell it like it is, rowies are salty.”

Jeremy Vine was hoping for warmer welcome after Union Street vox pops

While Terry wasn’t venturing near an oil rig on this occasion, that duty was left to Jeremy Vine.

Suited and booted in orange hi-vis and a hard hat, Jeremy presented his weekday show live from a Total rig.

The genial journalist, who has covered war zones and interviewed countless prime minsters, was hoping for a warmer reception in Aberdeen than a previous visit.

He said a previous trip to the Granite City saw him conducting vox pops on Union Street.

The long-standing presenter admitted it was one of his toughest gigs as a journalist because nobody would answer his question.

He added: “The idea was that grassroots Labour people in Aberdeen must surely think Blair is a bad thing. But when we went down Union Street no one would answer our question.

“We thought ‘this is the extent of New Labour’s control over the public that they can even stop people answering questions in the street’,” he joked.

He explained he was reporting from an oil rig because “oil is the story of not just the week or the year, but the century”.

Crooner Tony Christie brought hits to toe-tapping audience at HMT

From overalls to the most distinguished of halls, presenter Ken Bruce donned a tuxedo for a special edition of Friday Night is Music Night.

The veteran presenter hosted chart-topping and multi-million album-selling

star Tony Christie.

The Radio 2 show went out live from His Majesty’s Theatre as part of Sold on Song Week.

Ken Bruce set the tone for the evening, by threatening to perform the Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

And the Scotsman also delighted the audience and came to the defence of the rowie, declaring: “I don’t care what Wogan says, I like rowies!”

Robert Zeigler conducted the BBC Concert Orchestra in George Gershwin’s Strike Up The Band.

The orchestra was then joined by jazz singer and Radio 2 presenter Clare Teal.

When Tony Christie took to the stage, the demure crowd erupted into screams for the crooner, who performed four songs to rapturous applause.

The rest of the evening featured both singers as well as fun orchestral performances like the theme to Austin Powers.

Later Christie returned to the stage for a big finale, with the song the audience waited all night for – Is This The Way to Amarillo?

Texas rounded off a week of sounds and celebration in Aberdeen

One of the biggest live music events in Scotland, the week-long radio extravaganza ended at HMT with a performance from Texas.

Texas delivered a faultless show during the exclusive live broadcast.

The opening song, I Don’t Want a Lover, was a reminder of the longevity of the Scots band and Radio 2 favourites.

Belting out the hits, the audience were on their feet from start to finish, rounding off an unforgettable week of sound, stories and celebration in Aberdeen.

If you enjoyed reading this, you might like: