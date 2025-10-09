Archive photos: Memories of Mastrick during the 1950s and 1960s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Archive photos: Memories of Mastrick during the 1950s and 1960s

The development of Mastrick in the 1950s marked a major post-war expansion of Aberdeen, transforming former farmland and estates into a thriving suburban community of 3,500 homes. Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
1969: Aberdeen's huge suburb of Mastrick's shopping centre as it looked in the late 1960s. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Aberdeen's huge suburb of Mastrick's shopping centre as it looked in the late 1960s. Image: DC Thomson

Housing was one of Aberdeen’s post-war priorities and the development of Mastrick in the 1950s represented a significant expansion of the city.

Heading north-west in the late 19th Century, the built-up parts of Aberdeen tapered off at Beechgrove, with agricultural land stretching beyond.

What we now know as Mastrick was fields and farms back then, with the odd country estate in between.

Former mansion houses gave names to streets in new estate of Mastrick

Grand mansions like Springhill House, Sheddocksley House and the original Woodhill House are long gone.

1954: The picturesque setting for the newly-opened Mastrick Congregational Church. The Church opened officially ON May 29 1954. Image: DC Thomson

But their names live on in the housing schemes that replaced them in the mid-20th Century.

Springhill House and its policies were razed to the ground in the late 1950s.

All that remains are the north and east walls of the walled garden which form two sides of a children’s play area.

Sheddocksley House meanwhile stood farther west, turned into flats by the early 20th Century, it was demolished by the 1970s to make room for the Lewis Road housing.

1955: The old and the new in Mastrick, 1955. An ageing wash houses and lavatory in the foreground with modern Upper Mastrick Way houses in the background. Image: DC Thomson

The first housing scheme at Mastrick was approved on October 24 1950.

First foundations of Mastrick went down in 1951

The estate was to take in the area between Northfield and Woodend to the West of Anderson Drive and incorporate 3500 homes.

It was also planned to have a shopping centre, housing for the elderly, an area for light industry, a cinema and church.

At a time when people still attended church, the Church of Scotland made it a priority to establish churches in Aberdeen’s new housing schemes.

1955: Sunnyview was a large tenement slum in the middle of the new Mastrick-Northfield tenements on Provost Fraser Drive with no electricity, gas or sanitation. Image: DC Thomson

The cinema may not have been realised, but the first foundations of Mastrick went down in spring 1951 establishing a community as well as an estate.

But in the midst of it all a city council-owned slum tenement with no sanitation still stood, where 50 people shared six outdoor lavatory buckets empty thrice weekly.

Our archive photos show the new post-war community of Mastrick in the early days.

Gallery: Mastrick in the 1950s and ’60s

1959: New Mastrick housing photographed in 1959. Image: DC Thomson
1960: A street view of Mastrick Shopping Centre, Aberdeen, on August 29 1960. Image: DC Thomson
1962: Looking along Cairnwell Avenue on the left of the photo, with the TV relay mast at the top right on Provost Fraser Drive. Image: DC Thomson
1964: Three generations of the new Mastrick’s residents make their way home from the shops with Mastrick Land towering behind them. The high rise formed the hub of the new community. Image: DC Thomson
1964: Looking north with Dyce in the far distance and Upper Mastrick Way running diagonally across the centre of the picture. Image: DC Thomson
1964: Although only 12 years old at this point, the modern Mastrick had many beautiful buildings including the library. Pictured is the eastern wing of Mastrick Library. Image: DC Thomson
1964: A view of Mastrick looking from the top of the multi-storey across the rooftops towards Bennachie in the distance. Image: DC Thomson
1964: The junction of Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht, Summerhill Road and Mastrick Drive as it was in April 1964, before the road was turned into a dual carriageway. Image: DC Thomson
1964: Mastrick shopping centre with the community centre, library and Mastrick Parish Church also in view. Image: DC Thomson
1965: Shopping in the rain holds no discomfort when there is a covered passage from shop to shop and arcaded fronts like these at the Mastrick centre. Image: DC Thomson
1966: Workmen put the finishing touches to Aberdeen’s main industrial attraction – the corporation’s advance factory on the Mastrick industrial estate. The factory was being widely advertised in the south of Scotland and England as a ready-made site for a new light industry. Image: DC Thomson
Late 1960s: The Arndale Shopping Centre on Greenfern Road, Mastrick, Aberdeen, as it was in the late 1960s showing Strathdee the Bakers, Coopers the Grocer, Philips Greenfern Post Office and Stevensons the Cleaners. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Aberdeen’s huge suburb of Mastrick has a shopping centre of which most similar areas would be proud. It’s hard going, setting up trading in the suburbs, but courteous, honest efficiency pays dividends. Image: DC Thomson

ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED. 

To purchase archive photos, contact archives@dcthomson.co.uk

Conversation