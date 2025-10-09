Archive photos: Memories of Mastrick during the 1950s and 1960s

Housing was one of Aberdeen’s post-war priorities and the development of Mastrick in the 1950s represented a significant expansion of the city.

Heading north-west in the late 19th Century, the built-up parts of Aberdeen tapered off at Beechgrove, with agricultural land stretching beyond.

What we now know as Mastrick was fields and farms back then, with the odd country estate in between.

Former mansion houses gave names to streets in new estate of Mastrick

Grand mansions like Springhill House, Sheddocksley House and the original Woodhill House are long gone.

But their names live on in the housing schemes that replaced them in the mid-20th Century.

Springhill House and its policies were razed to the ground in the late 1950s.

All that remains are the north and east walls of the walled garden which form two sides of a children’s play area.

Sheddocksley House meanwhile stood farther west, turned into flats by the early 20th Century, it was demolished by the 1970s to make room for the Lewis Road housing.

The first housing scheme at Mastrick was approved on October 24 1950.

First foundations of Mastrick went down in 1951

The estate was to take in the area between Northfield and Woodend to the West of Anderson Drive and incorporate 3500 homes.

It was also planned to have a shopping centre, housing for the elderly, an area for light industry, a cinema and church.

At a time when people still attended church, the Church of Scotland made it a priority to establish churches in Aberdeen’s new housing schemes.

The cinema may not have been realised, but the first foundations of Mastrick went down in spring 1951 establishing a community as well as an estate.

But in the midst of it all a city council-owned slum tenement with no sanitation still stood, where 50 people shared six outdoor lavatory buckets empty thrice weekly.

Our archive photos show the new post-war community of Mastrick in the early days.

Gallery: Mastrick in the 1950s and ’60s

