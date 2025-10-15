Ardross Castle wowed the Celebrity Traitors – meet the extraordinary man who built it

I can only think of one participant in Celebrity Traitors who, amid the angst and terror of the game, might give a passing thought to the man behind Ardross Castle.

Ardross Castle began life as a shooting lodge in the 18th century, but its redevelopment into the iconic building you see now was in the main carried out by Sir Alexander Matheson, multi-millionaire and in his own way, a celebrity and national treasure of his age.

How did Alexander make his money?

Alexander made his vast fortune through the opium trade with China, but this drug-running operation and its associated wars appeared not to bother him.

He was a nephew of the James Matheson who founded the famous- or should that be infamous?- Jardine Matheson company which made untold fortunes trafficking opium in Asia, as well as establishing profitable trade lines in cotton, silk and tea with China.

Alexander (1805-1886) became a partner in Jardine Matheson in 1835 and retained ties of various complexities with it until the day he died.

Creating an empire in the Highlands

Regardless of the source of his wealth, the question is, what was a Victorian gentleman to do with his vast fortune?

Build a castle, of course.

Or in Alexander’s case, two, for was well as Ardross he’s the man behind the imposing Duncraig Castle in Plockton.

Every Victorian gentleman worth his salt had to have a Highland shooting estate.

No problem for Alexander.

He had several, gradually acquiring 220,000 acres of Highland estates and property from Lochalsh in the west to Ardross in the east, with large swathes of prime land by the River Ness in Inverness to boot.

He had the advantage of being a Highlander himself, having been born on the Matheson-owned estate of Attadale on Loch Carron.

A new book by Anne-Mary Paterson and Neil T Sinclair ‘Alexander Matheson, Railway King of the Highlands’ takes a look at Alexander’s rich and varied life.

The book was conceived and partly written by Beauly historian Anne-Mary Paterson before her death last year, and completed by Neil T Sinclair.

Loss as well as privilege was a theme in Alexander’s life

The book describes how the loss of loved ones was to be a theme in Alexander Matheson’s life, as were the waxing and waning of his fortunes.

Alexander’s father John left the family in 1825 after going bankrupt.

He went to work as a land surveyor in North America, and died in New York in 1826.

The Attadale estate had to be sold and Alexander’s mother moved the family to Inverness.

There was no inheritance for Alexander.

Alexander’s education took place in Inverness, Aberdeen and Edinburgh

After being educated at home by tutors, Alexander attended Inverness Royal Academy, at that time a boarding school on Academy Street.

He then did a year in Marischal College, Aberdeen before attending Edinburgh University to study logic, mineralogy and chemistry for three years.

He seemed to be gravitating towards a career in law after that, but when his father died, the ever-pragmatic Alexander accepted a post offered by his uncle James to work for the family firm in China.

Alexander told his mother he wanted to restore the family fortunes, and this seemed to be one of the driving forces in his life.

He returned to Scotland in 1839 and at 34 years old, he was a rich gentleman definitely in need of an heir.

Alexander lost two wives and a child

His choice was Mary Macleod of Tain, a family connection 17 years younger than himself.

She died of illness two months after the marriage in 1841.

His next choice, some nine years later when the need for an heir was ever more pressing, was London debutante Lavinia Stapleton, sister of Miles, 8th Lord Beaumont.

Lavinia bore him two children, Kenneth and Mary, before dying in mysterious circumstances in 1855.

She had set off to church from a family house at Inverinate, Alexander being at Ardross Castle overseeing alterations at the time.

She never appeared at church, and when her hat was found floating in Loch Duich, it appeared she had drowned.

There followed much tongue-wagging about what must have happened, including unfounded rumours of Lavinia being pushed off a rock by a Chinese servant.

Anne-Mary Paterson and Neil T Sinclair’s research reveals that some of Alexander’s descendants believe it was suicide prompted by post-natal depression.

A happy choice of third wife

Alexander’s next choice of wife some five years later was Eleanor Perceval, granddaughter of Spencer Perceval who had been the British Prime Minister from 1809-1812, and incidentally the only British prime minister to have been assassinated.

Eleanor produced eight children for Alexander, and took on Alexander’s two children by Lavinia, Kenneth and Mary.

Tragedy marred the Mathesons’ busy home life when their sixth child George died aged 2½.

Anxieties also arose for the family with their fifth son Roderick who went deaf, apparently after sunstroke at the age of four.

He fell in with bad company as a somewhat feckless adult and ended up in court accused of obtaining jewellery by false representation.

Fortunately, the case was dismissed, and after the death of his father and two elder brothers, Roderick became the 4th baronet of Lochalsh until his death in 1944.

Eleanor died aged 47 at Ardross in 1879, leaving Alexander with a large young brood to look after.

At least there were plenty of paid employees around to assist him, with 19 servants recorded at Ardross in the 1871 census.

After his painful measure of personal loss, financial hard times lay ahead.

It emerged that a relative had embezzled substantial funds from Alexander’s company, Matheson & Co.

The situation was so serious that in trying to resolve it, Alexander had to offer up Ardross Castle as security with a bond of £100,000.

Alexander’s dedicated public service

In 1882, Alexander was made a baronet for his public service.

He had served as an MP for Inverness Burghs, and then Ross & Cromarty.

His role in opening up the Highlands to the railways had seen him dubbed The Railway King of the Highlands.

He had invested considerable personal funds into supporting the development of the Inverness-Nairn, Inverness- Aberdeen and Dingwall to Skye lines.

Admittedly some of this would have been in his own interests, helping him to move around his vast estates and get down to London for his parliamentary duties much more easily and speedily.

Alexander was a philanthropist

Alexander had a huge philanthropic side, developing his estates from his own capital with the welfare of his tenants in mind, even to the point of social engineering to try and get the numbers up.

Between 1843 and 1875, his tenants grew in number from 109 to 500.

He was very influential in Inverness

In Inverness he sold some of his land for the construction of Inverness Cathedral, and many street names are echoes of Alexander’s investment in the town, Kenneth Street, Perceval Street, Ardross Street, Duncraig Street.

To redevelop Ardross Castle, Alexander employed local architect Alexander Ross who gave Inverness town centre and many other Highland buildings their distinctive French-style elegance, many paid for by Alexander.

The winter of 1884-85 would be Alexander’s last in Ardross Castle.

He died in London aged 81, with ‘epilepsy’ given as the cause.

His body was brought to Alness by train, and a massive funeral followed at Ardross Castle.

Alexander left a personal estate of £643,759, the equivalent of £105.5 million today.

Alexander’s legacy

While co-authoring ‘Alexander Matheson, Railway King of the Highlands’, railway historian Neil Sinclair gave Alexander and his legacy much thought.

He said: “The impression I have gained of Alexander is of an astute and widely respected businessman and landowner.

“He used the wealth he gained in the East, in a trade which is disapproved of today, to develop the Highlands.

“Alexander acquired vast estates and improved them to the benefit of his tenants and communities across the north.

“Without his involvement, most railways in the Highlands might not have been built until many years later, perhaps never in some instances.”

