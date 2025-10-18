The Cromarty artist who turns roadkill deer into illuminated manuscript… and why he thinks the Book of Kells was made in Easter Ross

To follow Thomas Keyes to his outdoor workshop in Cromarty is to step back more than a millennium to the age of the Picts.

In a clearing in the woods, there’s a hearth and signs of a fire.

Marram and reeds are scattered around, and there’s another circular small area, also with a hearth, enclosed by a hazel fence.

You would never imagine that from these humble origins Thomas creates vellum [animal skin] parchment and illustrations of the most exquisite and detailed beauty.

Illuminated manuscripts to rival —well, how about that famous illuminated manuscript of the four gospels, the Book of Kells, known to anyone to have visited Trinity College in Dublin?

Bingo.

That’s exactly what Thomas, 40, has been doing for the past ten years.

Painstakingly recreating the work of an 8th century Pictish parchment maker and insular illustrator on the Tarbat peninsula in Easter Ross, a monastic who might have created pages for the the Book of Kells, a treasure usually assumed to have been made in the great monastery of Iona.

Thomas thinks it was not made in Iona but in Tarbat, and his hands-on, slow-lane research is making a compelling case for his theory…

How Thomas uses local ingredients, including dead deer, in his art — and how his craft makes him believe in a different origin for the Book of Kells…

It takes an unusual person to dedicate themselves to something like that, and Thomas certainly fits that bill.

His parchments come from the skin of road-kill deer and dead calves from the local farm.

Then there’s his deep and continually growing knowledge of the qualities of the local plants, stones and seaweed, and how they might have been used to create the fine art of 1,200 years ago.

Marram grass and reeds for quills.

To make the inks, binding gum from cherry trees, tannins from oak bark and acorns.

To make the colours, verdigris from copper, woad for blue, lichen for purple.

Thomas’s knowledge has come partly from books, but mostly from hands-on experimenting, trial and error.

The result, apart from a beautiful collection of illuminated art work and manuscripts, is Thomas’s growing belief that the Book of Kells was actually made on the Tarbat peninsula, by a community of the best craftsmen and artists of their time.

Thomas started his art career with a love of graffiti

Thomas’s unusual journey began in Hollywood near Belfast with his ‘extra-curricular’ hobby of graffiti artist as a teenager.

He said: “I got into art over there, mainly graffiti art, that was where I learned the letters.

“I just remember as a small child the second I saw graffiti letters I decided at some point I was going to be doing that, I was just drawn to it.”

Thomas was the first in his family to show artistic talent, with straight As in all his art at school.

He went to Newcastle College to study art, but found his talent for detailed illustrative work dismissed as merely ‘decoration’.

“It was a waste of time for me really,” he says. “Contemporary art to me means something like the antithesis of art.”

So Thomas ended up gaining his fine arts degree mainly by studying history of art.

The move to Easter Ross

He gave up any thought of a career in art and gravitated north to Easter Ross where he’d already spent some time doing summer work.

He said: “I used to work at the arnica harvest in Poyntzfield Herb Garden on the Black Isle.

“Then I got a job there and stayed for ten years.

“I didn’t have a long-term plan, but I had a child, and we had very little money so we couldn’t move very far and had to stay local.

“I looked at the natural resources around me in terms of art, and focused on them, including dead deer.

“That eventually led to making parchment from vellum, and inks and pigments out of all the various plants and things I could find.

“I didn’t expect it to be economically viable, so I was doing lots of gardening work and running foraging courses, things like that.”

The Book of Kells connection

Meanwhile, Thomas was reading up about vellum, and saw something by a researcher at Trinity College Dublin saying that they didn’t have any samples of deer skin parchment to make comparisons with other vellum parchments.

This changed the course of Thomas’s life.

He sent them samples of his own parchments, and ended up as an advisor on their Inks and Skins project.

Thomas started touting his ideas for manuscripts to anyone who would listen, which led to a project with Groam House Museum in Rosemarkie and his current artistic ‘home’ at the Tarbat Discovery Centre near Portmahomack.

“I literally approached places saying, ‘I think I can make a manuscript, do you want it?’ even before I had actually done it.

“But I got a couple of lucky breaks, with Groam House and with Tarbat Discovery Centre which is on the site of an early mediaeval Pictish monastery with workshops.”

Thomas is part of Tarbat Discovery Centre’s practical archaeological research into that site, making a series of insular illuminated manuscripts on the life of St Columba for the museum.

Insular illumination refers to the manuscripts created in Great Britain and Ireland between the 6th and 9th centuries, think masterpieces like the Lindisfarne Gospels as well as the Book of Kells.

How to turn a dead animal into pages

The process starts with sourcing a dead animal. Thomas knows the most dangerous bend in the area for roe deer particularly during the dark months, so whenever he sees a poor unfortunate, he lobs it into his van and sets to skinning it.

Thomas stretches the skin on a frame, using cow bone as pegs to hold it in place because bone doesn’t swell in wet conditions, unlike wood.

This he worked out from the archaeological discoveries from the Tarbat dig which uncovered workshops and tools for creating religious art and artifacts.

Thomas creates his pigments and brews his inks in his outdoor workshop, and paints in his indoor workshop at The Stables in Cromarty.

Meanwhile the skin weathers on the frame until ready for use.

A Book of Kells ‘smoking gun’?

And here’s what seems to be the clincher in the argument for the Book of Kells to have been created at Tarbat.

There is no limestone in the area to ‘lime’ the skin and make it thin and supple enough for parchment.

Instead Thomas makes his equivalent from soda ash from burning locally sourced seaweed, as Pictish monks would have had to do.

It produces quite a different result. The parchment is not pure white, like the Lindisfarne Gospels for example, made in an area rich in limestone.

It has little pock marks and orange stains.

“Soda ash is crazily inefficient compared to lime,” Thomas said. “But I discovered when I left a skin on the frame for ages that bacteria had started to grow on it and was actually breaking down the skin, leaving those orange stains and pockmarks.

“The soda ash was more like a culture for the bacteria.

“I realised immediately that that’s what you see in the Book of Kells.”

Thomas reckons that seen in its entirety, the evidence shows the Tarbat peninsula as a strong contender for the source of the Book.

He said: “When you put it in the round, it shows it has to be Tarbat because the quality of the Pictish art puts all the highly skilled people there at the same time.

“It would be provable if geneticists were allowed to test the Book of Kells, which they’re not at the moment.

“It’s possible we could even track down the very cow used for the skin by comparing it to DNA taken from the bone pegs used in the frame and found on the ancient workshop site.”

Thomas’s work can be seen in the Tarbat Discovery Centre, where he is creating a series of illuminated manuscripts telling the story of Saint Columba’s life in Scotland.

He can be found on Facebook at Scribal Styles, on Instagram at Thomas Keyes artist, and on his own website scribalstyles.net.