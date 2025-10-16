10 things you’ll remember if you grew up in Aberdeen in the 1990s

Growing up in Aberdeen in the 1990s was a sweet spot before the internet took over, when there were shops and entertainment galore.

From the fast flumes at Aberdeen Leisure Centre (RIP) to parties at Koko’s to saving up your pocket money and buying the latest CDs at Fopp Records, the 1990s were great.

Join us on a stroll down memory lane as we look back at 10 things you’ll remember if you were a kid of the ’90s in Aberdeen.

1. Toys R Us was a kids’ dreamland in Aberdeen in the 1990s

As a child in the 1990s, there was nothing more special than a visit to the Toys R Us superstore at Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park.

When Toys R Us opened in Aberdeen in 1995 — the company’s 50th store in Britain — it became a mecca for kids across the north-east.

With its catchy TV advert, Geoffrey Giraffe and seemingly-endless floor-to-ceiling shelving of toys it was a dreamland. Maybe less so for parents.

Toys R Us eventually closed in 2018 with the owners blaming internet shopping, Brexit and the cost of running warehouse-style stores for its demise.

2. Epic parties at Koko’s in Torry

A soft play of epic proportions, KoKos opened in a former church in Victoria Road, Torry, in June 1995.

It was simply the place to go in Aberdeen for a kids’ birthday party.

With its ball pits, mirror maze and frankly terrifying slide, you were almost guaranteed to come out with friction burns and other minor injuries.

But it was the 1990s, so that was all part of the fun.

Koko’s slogan was “fun-filled frolics and a good night’s sleep”, and most parents were willing to overlook a wee bump or scrape in the hope of a better night’s sleep.

The separate party area was supervised by Koko the Clown himself, who led party games, songs and dished out party bags at the end.

3. The St Nicholas Centre ceiling

A bit of a niche one, but who remembers the shiny pipe ceiling in the St Nicholas Centre?

It’s not exactly one of Aberdeen’s lost architectural gems, but seeing old photos of the ceiling unlocks core childhood memories of shopping in Aberdeen.

Whether those are happy memories of visits to The Body Shop to buy pick’n’mix bath pearls (remember them?) or being dragged to Markies by your mum.

4. Ottakar’s busy bookshop

Ottakar’s aimed to be different to other bookshops. Rather than just being a place to quietly thumb through book pages, it was a lifestyle store.

Aberdeen’s branch opened at the Trinity Centre in 1997 and had a coffee shop, an academic floor, but encouraged socialising and held in-store events.

Despite being a huge shop over two floors, it still had a cosy feeling with comfy furniture and lots of little nooks to get lost in books.

Little children of the 1990s may remember attending children’s story time in the shop while others might remember the midnight queues for the latest Harry Potter books.

The shop famously hit the headlines in 2000 when it temporarily changed its name to ‘Pottakar’s’ to celebrate the release of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

5. Flumes at Aberdeen Leisure Centre

With the closure and demolition of the Beach Leisure Centre you need to head to Dundee or Inverness to get your flumes fix.

Not so for children of the 1990s, who didn’t know how good they had it back then.

The swimming pool opened in 1989 and provided fun for more than three decades until its closure in 2023 amid rising operating costs and funding cuts.

Now, whizzing down flumes like ‘the pipeline’ is all but a distant memory as the leisure centre has been demolished marking the end of an era for the beachfront landmark.

6. Spike the savage Talking Cactus

So far, our nineties nostalgia has featured things that no longer exist.

However, the Aberdeen institution that is Spike the Cactus is still alive and kicking at the Winter Gardens in Duthie Park.

A beloved attraction since he was installed in 1980, kids of the 1990s may just recall a campaign to get his voice back in 1998.

Back then, Spike was actually operated by a student hiding in the bushes, but in the summer of 1998 there was no cash to pay for an operator.

But local companies came together to cover the costs of the slightly savage cactus bringing joy back to kids.

Unfortunately Spike was silenced by cuts once again but was revived again in 2011 after a social media campaign.

7. Woolworths was magical for kids

In 1990, Woolworths sold its Union Street store and like many other shops made the move to the Bon Accord Centre.

The vast Woolworths was a flagship shop, selling everything from clothes to colouring books, and TVs to an incredible selection of toys — including an excellent array of Barbies and Action Men.

Not to mention the very tempting pick and mix department.

Woolies was a popular retail destination for all ages, and just magical at Christmas.

But, ultimately it couldn’t compete with online shopping, and the Aberdeen branch closed in 2008.

8. Fopp Records for the latest CDs

Fopp opened as a cut-price record shop at McCombie’s Court in Aberdeen in 1992.

It was described as a “two-floor Mecca for music lovers with an eye for a bargain”.

The vinyl basement catered for those who liked value for money (don’t we all?), while the floor at street level was entirely dedicated to CDs.

Fopp in Aberdeen was opened by Stephen Carr but operated under the franchise founded in Glasgow by Gordon Montgomery in 1980.

It hosted intimate gigs and was a great place to spend your pocket money on band posters.

The shop moved to premises on Union Street, but closed in 2007 when the brand collapsed.

9. Hours of fun at Ramboland

If you grew up in Aberdeen in the 1990s, it’s more than likely you enjoyed a birthday party or two at Ramboland.

Opening at Codona’s in 1985, it was the north-east’s original indoor adventure park with ’80s film icon John Rambo as the unlikely inspiration.

It wasn’t quite the jungle of Vietnam – but it did have a giant cut-out of an armed and topless Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo looming over the tunnel slide.

Most kids probably didn’t notice because they were too busy having fun on the death-defying slide.

There were walls to scale, rope bridges to cross and despite plenty of crash mats you weren’t a true Ramboland veteran without a friction burn or two.

10. Satrosphere on Justice Mill Lane

And finally, no trip down memory lane in 1990s Aberdeen would be complete without a stop at Satrosphere.

Now known as Aberdeen Science Centre, Satrosphere was the pinnacle of school trips in the 1990s.

Kids came from all over the north of Scotland to visit the attraction at its old Justice Mill Lane premises.

While no doubt learning important things about chemistry and physics, more children of the 1990s will remember the spinning chair and pooping sheep.

Newton’s laws of motion could be tested first hand by being strapped into a chair that spun round.

Anyone wishing to relive their youth and watch food pass through a sheep’s digestive tract can still do so at Aberdeen Science Centre, as it’s still one of the attractions today.

